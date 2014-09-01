Gradek wins stage 3 at Tour of China
Polish rider takes over the race lead
Stage 3: Nanjiang Guangwu Mountain - Nanjiang
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|2:14:38
|2
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:00:38
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing)
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional)
|6
|Andreas Hofer (Ast) Team Vorarlberg
|7
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|8
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling
|9
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Christina Watches-Kuma
|10
|Alex Surutkovich (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|7:00:46
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|0:00:36
|3
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:00:42
|4
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:00:44
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing
|7
|Andreas Hofer (Ast) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:45
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing)
|0:00:46
|9
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|10
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Continental Astana
|0:00:48
