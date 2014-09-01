Trending

Gradek wins stage 3 at Tour of China

Polish rider takes over the race lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol2:14:38
2Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:00:38
3Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing)
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing
5William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional)
6Andreas Hofer (Ast) Team Vorarlberg
7Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
8Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling
9Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Christina Watches-Kuma
10Alex Surutkovich (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol7:00:46
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol0:00:36
3Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling0:00:42
4Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
5Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:00:44
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing
7Andreas Hofer (Ast) Team Vorarlberg0:00:45
8Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing)0:00:46
9Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:47
10Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Continental Astana0:00:48

