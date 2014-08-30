Trending

Bernas wins Tour of China 1 opener

Polish rider takes the early race lead

Image 1 of 2

Pawel Bernas (BDC Marcpol team) in the yellow jersey

Pawel Bernas (BDC Marcpol team) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Image 2 of 2

Pawel Bernas celebrates the stage with his BDC Marcpol team

Pawel Bernas celebrates the stage with his BDC Marcpol team
(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol2:02:34
2Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing
4Kyoung Ho Park (Sko) Seoul Cycling Team
5Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
6Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
7Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Astana
8Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
9Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Astana
10Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol2:02:20
2Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:06
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing0:00:09
4Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
5Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:11
6Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:12
7Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:13
8Kyoung Ho Park (Sko) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:14
9Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
10Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team

