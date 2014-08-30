Bernas wins Tour of China 1 opener
Polish rider takes the early race lead
Stage 1: Xi'an - Xi'an
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|2:02:34
|2
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing
|4
|Kyoung Ho Park (Sko) Seoul Cycling Team
|5
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|7
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Astana
|8
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|9
|Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Astana
|10
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|2:02:20
|2
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing
|0:00:09
|4
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:12
|7
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Kyoung Ho Park (Sko) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
