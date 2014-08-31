Gavazzi sprints to stage 2 win at Tour of China
Bernas continues to lead the overall standings
Stage 2: Hanzhong Chenggu - Hanzhong
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|2:43:46
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|3
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Continental Astana
|4
|Kyoung Ho Park (Skr) Seoul Cycling Team
|5
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|6
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|7
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|8
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Astana
|9
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|4:46:06
|2
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing
|0:00:08
|5
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:09
|6
|Andreas Hofer (Aus) Team Vorarlberg
|7
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Continental Astana
|0:00:10
|8
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:00:11
|9
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
