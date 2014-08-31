Trending

Gavazzi sprints to stage 2 win at Tour of China

Bernas continues to lead the overall standings

Mattia Gavazzi (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP) celebrates stage 11 victory

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP2:43:46
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
3Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Continental Astana
4Kyoung Ho Park (Skr) Seoul Cycling Team
5Tino Thomel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
6Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
7Adrian Banaszek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
8Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Astana
9Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol4:46:06
2Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:06
3Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing0:00:08
5Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:09
6Andreas Hofer (Aus) Team Vorarlberg
7Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Continental Astana0:00:10
8Tino Thomel (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:00:11
9Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team

