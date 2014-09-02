Trending

Buts quickest on Tour of China stage 4

Gradek keeps race lead







Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team3:12:55
2Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
4Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
5Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
6Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
7Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
8Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
9Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
10Antonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol10:13:41
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol0:00:36
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:39
4Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:42
5Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:44
7Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
8Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:00:45
9Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:47
10Bjorn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:00:48

