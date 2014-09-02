Buts quickest on Tour of China stage 4
Gradek keeps race lead
Stage 4: Bazhong - Pingchang
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3:12:55
|2
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|8
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|9
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|10
|Antonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|10:13:41
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|0:00:36
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:42
|5
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|8
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:45
|9
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|10
|Bjorn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:00:48
