Skujins crashes out of Tour of California

Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) crashed hard while descending on stage 2, breaking his collarbone

Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) started stage 2 at the Amgen Tour of California with visions of repeating his 2015 win on an almost identical course, and the 25-year-old Latvian had a good start toward making that happen as the race climbed up and over Mt. Hamilton toward the finish outside of San Jose.

Skujins eventually dropped his initial breakaway companions and was caught by a group of four GC contenders that included eventual stage winner Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Ian Boswell (Team Sky) and Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data).

Skujins sat on the back of the group, so as not aid the effort to put time into his teammate Andrew Talansky, who is targeting the overall this week. But disaster struck for Skujins as the leaders descended off the Quimby Road climb and his front wheel slid out, sending the Cannondale rider skidding across the tarmac at high speed.

Skujins appeared dazed as he initially tried to stand, and he immediately fell over. When he managed to get up and tried to mount his bike, he fell over again. Skujins, who was obviously lacking a proper equilibrium, started to walk toward the curb when he was nearly clipped by more passing riders. A neutral support mechanic then helped Skujins onto his bike, and the rider, concussed, battered, bloodied, bruised and missing large patches of jersey and skin, was back in the race again.

Skujins' return to action was short-lived, however, as his team car soon pulled alongside and coaxed the injured rider off his bike.

Cannondale-Drapac spokesman Matthew Beaudin told Cyclingnews that Skujins suffered a concussion, broken collarbone and road rash, and that the medical evaluation is ongoing.

Skujin himself posted several updates on Twitter, including a picture of him smiling in the hospital, wearing gown, a lot of bandages and confirming that he had a broken collarbone.