Gaviria to miss all Spring Classics
Quick-Step Floors rider returns to Colombia to recover from broken hand
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) will miss all of the 2018 Spring Classics after undergoing surgery on a spiral fracture to a bone in his left hand on Wednesday.
Gaviria was slated to race Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, but will instead return home to Colombia to recover.
The injury occurred on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico when Gaviria touched wheels with his lead-out men in the run-in to the sprint finish in Fano.
Although he finished the stage with ripped shorts and one hand off the bars, x-rays done at the race finish revealed a serious fracture in the first metacarpal on his left hand.
The team does not yet have a new racing schedule for Gaviria, who already has four victories to his name this season. He took one stage win in the Vuelta a San Juan and a trio of stage victories on home soil at the Colombia Oro y Paz, but had yet to chalk up success in Europe.
