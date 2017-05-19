Tour of California: Bennett moves into yellow after Big Bear time trial
Jon Dibben wins race against the clock as Majka slips to second overall
Stage 6: Big Bear Lake (ITT) -
George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) rode his way into the yellow jersey at the Amgen Tour of California on Friday, beating overnight leader Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the stage 6 Big Bear Lake time trial by 59 seconds to claim the race lead.
Team Sky's Jonathan Dibben took the stage win, covering the 24km route in 28:27, seven seconds better than runner-up Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing), who moved into fourth overall with his performance. Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky finished third, 16 seconds behind Dibben and moved into third overall.
Bennett, who finished fourth on the day, now leads Majka by 35 seconds in the overall, with Talansky in third at 36 seconds and Bookwalter 45 seconds back.
Ian Boswell (Team Sky) finished 21st on the day and slipped off the overall podium to fifth, while Dimension Data's Lachlan Morton suffered an untimely mechanical and finished 49th, slipping from fifth to ninth.
While Bennett said in the post-race press conference that he was surprised that the day ended with himself in yellow, Dibben said he was even more shocked with his stage win.
"I think George said it was disbelief, and I can certainly tell you it’s certainly a bigger shock for me. At altitude you can’t really afford to go into the red too much, and so I didn’t bother with any sort of pacing there, I just sort of went out there and let the pain come to me. After a few K I was already screaming and I just kept digging in."
Bennett, meanwhile, had previously told Cyclingnews he thought he'd need at least 90 seconds on riders like Talansky and Bookwalter heading into the time trial if he wanted to keep his podium spot. He went into the day with less than a minute, but his performance carried him through. His effort on course even caught hm by surprise.
"I was riding and I didn’t hear much over the radio, then just about halfway my director suddenly lit up and just got super excited, yelling in my ear and I knew that something was happening," Bennett said. "It wasn’t really until a couple of K to go that I really stepped into it. I crossed the line and knew I had a good time. I was like third or fourth or something. I was waiting for the clock to tick down and it was a pretty nervous few minutes."
How it unfolded
The 24km time trial course in Big Bear Lake, a picturesque alpine pool about 169km due east from Los Angeles, had a perfectly flat profile and was not especially technical, but the elevation of more than 2,000 metres added an extra challenge.
Twenty-year-old Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates), who started just 13 riders into the 123-rider field, set the best early time with a ride of 28:48, backing up previous results he achieved in the U23 ranks.
Ganna's early start time and quick result meant a long day in the hot seat for the young Italian, as rider after rider approached his time but could not match his effort.
Reigning US time trial champion Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) was the first rider to come close with a mark of 29:03, but BMC's Martin Elmiger came in next with a time of 28:52 to slot into second. Elmiger's mark was also quickly eclipsed when Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) came in at 28:50, just two seconds off the leader's time.
Ganna's mark eventually fell when Jonathan Dibben (Team Sky) crossed the line with an impressive 28:27, 21 seconds better than the previous fastest time. The 23-year-old Briton also had an impressive time trial palmares from his U23 racing.
Dibben's mark was briefly threatened by Peter Sagan as the world champion rolled over the, but Sagan slowed in the second half of the route and crossed the line at 28:50 to slot into third.
Dibben's mark held as the general classification contenders started, which saw Morton suffer a devastating blow with a mechanical issue as he rolled out of the start house. The rider who started the day fourth overall was quickly on a replacement race machine and back in the race.
Among the GC contenders, Bookwalter, starting fifth from last, came in with a time of that slotted him into second behind Dibben with just Morton, Talansky, Boswell, Bennett and Majka still on course.
Morton managed a time of 30:22, but Talansky finished just a handful of seconds later with the third-best time of the day at 28:43. Boswell finished next in 29:26 and slipped a few spots on the GC.
Bennett came in next, riding a 28:45 over the 24km to move into first place overall after Majka finished in 29:26.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:27
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:16
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:23
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:27
|11
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:28
|12
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|17
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|18
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:46
|19
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:54
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:57
|21
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:02
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|26
|Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:07
|27
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:09
|28
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|29
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:14
|30
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:15
|31
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|32
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:17
|33
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:21
|34
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:23
|35
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:25
|39
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|40
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:28
|41
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:29
|42
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|43
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:32
|44
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:36
|45
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|46
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|47
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|48
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:45
|49
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:55
|50
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|52
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:56
|53
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:57
|54
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|55
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:01
|58
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|59
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:07
|60
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:13
|61
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:15
|62
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:16
|63
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:19
|64
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|65
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:23
|66
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:25
|67
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|68
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:26
|69
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:28
|70
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:33
|71
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|72
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|73
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:37
|74
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:39
|75
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:43
|76
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:46
|77
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|78
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:48
|79
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:53
|80
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:54
|81
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|82
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:01
|83
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:03
|84
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:04
|85
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:06
|86
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:07
|87
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:09
|89
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|90
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|91
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:10
|92
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|93
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:12
|94
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:13
|95
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:15
|96
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:18
|98
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|99
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:19
|100
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|101
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:20
|102
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:21
|103
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|104
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:26
|105
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:30
|106
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:34
|107
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:48
|109
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:50
|110
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|111
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:53
|112
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:54
|113
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:06
|114
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:07
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:08
|116
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:09
|117
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:18
|118
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:19
|119
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:23
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:57
|121
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:59
|122
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:00
|123
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|9
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:27
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:27
|5
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:02
|9
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|10
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:09
|11
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:21
|13
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:25
|17
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:32
|19
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|20
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:45
|21
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:55
|22
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:01
|24
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:19
|25
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|26
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:23
|27
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:26
|28
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:28
|29
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:33
|30
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:37
|31
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:39
|32
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:48
|33
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:54
|34
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:07
|35
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:09
|36
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|37
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:13
|38
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:19
|39
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:20
|40
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:21
|41
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|42
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:30
|43
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:50
|44
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|1:26:21
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:45
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:01
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:07
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:28
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:29
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:08
|9
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:37
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|11
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:22
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:53
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:56
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:04:12
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:41
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:06:56
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20:16:48
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:36
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:00
|6
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:54
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:12
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:15
|9
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:20
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:14
|11
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:38
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:50
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:53
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:07
|15
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:19
|16
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:15
|17
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:34
|19
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:46
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:46
|21
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:08:52
|22
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:11:43
|23
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:44
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:19
|25
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:51
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|27
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:40
|28
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:07
|29
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:17:29
|30
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:32
|31
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:49
|32
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:19:33
|33
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:45
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:32
|35
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:27
|36
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:47
|37
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:11
|38
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:55
|39
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:13
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:08
|41
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:06
|42
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:38
|43
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:31:09
|44
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:15
|45
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:47
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:27
|47
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:38:22
|48
|Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:38:59
|49
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:05
|50
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:40:58
|51
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:41:13
|52
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:42:12
|53
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:39
|54
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:42:53
|55
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:43:45
|56
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:44:05
|57
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:20
|58
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:33
|59
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:44:44
|60
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:44:45
|61
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:50
|62
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:01
|63
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:03
|64
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:19
|65
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:45:37
|66
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:45:39
|67
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:49
|68
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:52
|69
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:53
|70
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:46:20
|71
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:29
|72
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:46:33
|73
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:46:40
|74
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:33
|75
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:47:34
|76
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:47:39
|78
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:43
|79
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:45
|80
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:52
|81
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:47:54
|82
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|83
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:48:04
|85
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:07
|86
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:48:21
|87
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:50
|88
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:00
|89
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:49:24
|90
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:49:30
|91
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:49:37
|92
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:50:01
|93
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:50:25
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:50:46
|95
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:48
|96
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:07
|97
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:51:12
|98
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:43
|99
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:51:56
|100
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:40
|101
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:43
|102
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:45
|103
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:56
|104
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:59
|105
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:07
|106
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:24
|107
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:01
|108
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:54:27
|109
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:35
|110
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:13
|111
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:55:50
|112
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:57:59
|113
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:58:29
|114
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:58:48
|115
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:31
|116
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:42
|117
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:00:53
|118
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:01:27
|119
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:02:00
|120
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:03:55
|121
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:05:10
|122
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|1:05:15
|123
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:05:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|7
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|17
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|16
|9
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|14
|11
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|12
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|13
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|14
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|12
|15
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|18
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|21
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|24
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|25
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|26
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|27
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|29
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|30
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|31
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|32
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|33
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|34
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|35
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|36
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|37
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|38
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|39
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|40
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2
|41
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|42
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|44
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|45
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|46
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|47
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|48
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|49
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|1
|51
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|38
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|25
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|18
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|16
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|13
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|12
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|15
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|17
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|18
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|19
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|20
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|22
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|23
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|24
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|20:19:00
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:03
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:38
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:07
|6
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:09:31
|7
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:28
|8
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:37
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:15
|10
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:35
|11
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:59
|12
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:43
|13
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:01
|14
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:54
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:26
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:35
|17
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:38:46
|18
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:40:00
|19
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:40:41
|20
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:41:33
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:41:53
|22
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:21
|23
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:49
|24
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:07
|25
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:43:25
|26
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:08
|27
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:27
|28
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:42
|29
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:45:52
|30
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:48
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:48:55
|32
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:50:28
|33
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:31
|34
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:33
|35
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:44
|36
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:55
|37
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:49
|38
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:23
|39
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:55:47
|40
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:56:17
|41
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:19
|42
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:58:41
|43
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:59:15
|44
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:59:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|12:56:56
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:22
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:10
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:00
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:45
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:23:53
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:16
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:21
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:55
|10
|Rally Cycling
|0:31:48
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:50:13
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:57:05
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:15:00
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:18:00
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:23:00
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:36:00
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|1:52:00
