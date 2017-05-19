Trending

Tour of California: Bennett moves into yellow after Big Bear time trial

Jon Dibben wins race against the clock as Majka slips to second overall

Image 1 of 49

NZ champion Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors)

NZ champion Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Peter Sagan put in a good ride to finish top-ten

Peter Sagan put in a good ride to finish top-ten
Image 3 of 49

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

US champion Taylor in the start house

US champion Taylor in the start house
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

George Bennett riding into yellow

George Bennett riding into yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb)

Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Jon Dibben (Team Sky)

Jon Dibben (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo) moved into the top-ten after the TT

Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo) moved into the top-ten after the TT
Image 11 of 49

The effort shows after Andrew Talansky's TT to pull himself onto the podium

The effort shows after Andrew Talansky's TT to pull himself onto the podium
Image 12 of 49

The disappointment shows after mechanicals ruined Lachlan Morton's TT

The disappointment shows after mechanicals ruined Lachlan Morton's TT
Image 13 of 49

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) would finish 30th in the TT

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) would finish 30th in the TT
Image 14 of 49

Polish TT champion Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) was good enough for eighth

Polish TT champion Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) was good enough for eighth
Image 15 of 49

UAE champion Yousif Mirza (UAE Team Emirates)

UAE champion Yousif Mirza (UAE Team Emirates)
Image 16 of 49

US champion Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac)

US champion Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac)
Image 17 of 49

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac)

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac)
Image 18 of 49

Smiles from Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly)

Smiles from Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly)
Image 19 of 49

Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis)

Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis)
Image 20 of 49

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) is pumped to be in the yellow jersey

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) is pumped to be in the yellow jersey
Image 21 of 49

Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) finished the TT on his road bike

Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) finished the TT on his road bike
Image 22 of 49

Lachlan Morton riding by the shore of Lake Big Bear in the TT

Lachlan Morton riding by the shore of Lake Big Bear in the TT
Image 23 of 49

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
Image 24 of 49

Floris De Tier (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Floris De Tier (LottoNl-Jumbo)
Image 25 of 49

Jon Dibben (Team Sky) took out the stage 6 Big Bear TT

Jon Dibben (Team Sky) took out the stage 6 Big Bear TT
Image 26 of 49

Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb) put in a good ride

Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb) put in a good ride
Image 27 of 49

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) punches the air as he arrives on the podium

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) punches the air as he arrives on the podium
Image 28 of 49

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) put in s blistering ride to move into the yellow jersey

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) put in s blistering ride to move into the yellow jersey
Image 29 of 49

Rafa Majka gave it his all in the TT but couldn't save yellow

Rafa Majka gave it his all in the TT but couldn't save yellow
Image 30 of 49

Rafa Majka fights all the way to the line but can't save the yellow jersey

Rafa Majka fights all the way to the line but can't save the yellow jersey
Image 31 of 49

Rafa Majka comes to terms with losing yellow

Rafa Majka comes to terms with losing yellow
Image 32 of 49

A very happy George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) after the podium celebrations and collecting the yellow jersey

A very happy George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) after the podium celebrations and collecting the yellow jersey
Image 33 of 49

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished fourth and moved into the yellow jersey

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished fourth and moved into the yellow jersey
Image 34 of 49

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) unsuccessfully tried to defend his podium position

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) unsuccessfully tried to defend his podium position
Image 35 of 49

Rafa Majka dug deep in the TT but lost his yellow jersey

Rafa Majka dug deep in the TT but lost his yellow jersey
Image 36 of 49

Dimension Data's Lachlan Morton had a TT to forget with two bike changes as he lost the best young rider jersey

Dimension Data's Lachlan Morton had a TT to forget with two bike changes as he lost the best young rider jersey
Image 37 of 49

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) pulled himself onto the podium after the TT

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) pulled himself onto the podium after the TT
Image 38 of 49

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) rode to second place in the TT

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) rode to second place in the TT
Image 39 of 49

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) moves into the best young rider jersey

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) moves into the best young rider jersey
Image 40 of 49

Team Sky's Jonathan Dibben was all smiles after his win

Team Sky's Jonathan Dibben was all smiles after his win
Image 41 of 49

The classification leaders after the stage 6 time trial

The classification leaders after the stage 6 time trial
Image 42 of 49

Peter Sagan and George Bennett on the stage 6 podium

Peter Sagan and George Bennett on the stage 6 podium
Image 43 of 49

Peter Sagan keeps the points jersey

Peter Sagan keeps the points jersey
Image 44 of 49

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) and Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky on the podium

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) and Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky on the podium
Image 45 of 49

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) was second in the time trial

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) was second in the time trial
Image 46 of 49

New race leader George Bennett in yellow on the podium

New race leader George Bennett in yellow on the podium
Image 47 of 49

KOM leader Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare)

KOM leader Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare)
Image 48 of 49

The top three in the stage 6 time trial

The top three in the stage 6 time trial
Image 49 of 49

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) rode his way into the yellow jersey at the Amgen Tour of California on Friday, beating overnight leader Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the stage 6 Big Bear Lake time trial by 59 seconds to claim the race lead.

Team Sky's Jonathan Dibben took the stage win, covering the 24km route in 28:27, seven seconds better than runner-up Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing), who moved into fourth overall with his performance. Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky finished third, 16 seconds behind Dibben and moved into third overall.

Bennett, who finished fourth on the day, now leads Majka by 35 seconds in the overall, with Talansky in third at 36 seconds and Bookwalter 45 seconds back.

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) finished 21st on the day and slipped off the overall podium to fifth, while Dimension Data's Lachlan Morton suffered an untimely mechanical and finished 49th, slipping from fifth to ninth.

While Bennett said in the post-race press conference that he was surprised that the day ended with himself in yellow, Dibben said he was even more shocked with his stage win.

"I think George said it was disbelief, and I can certainly tell you it’s certainly a bigger shock for me. At altitude you can’t really afford to go into the red too much, and so I didn’t bother with any sort of pacing there, I just sort of went out there and let the pain come to me. After a few K I was already screaming and I just kept digging in."

Bennett, meanwhile, had previously told Cyclingnews he thought he'd need at least 90 seconds on riders like Talansky and Bookwalter heading into the time trial if he wanted to keep his podium spot. He went into the day with less than a minute, but his performance carried him through. His effort on course even caught hm by surprise.

"I was riding and I didn’t hear much over the radio, then just about halfway my director suddenly lit up and just got super excited, yelling in my ear and I knew that something was happening," Bennett said. "It wasn’t really until a couple of K to go that I really stepped into it. I crossed the line and knew I had a good time. I was like third or fourth or something. I was waiting for the clock to tick down and it was a pretty nervous few minutes."

How it unfolded

The 24km time trial course in Big Bear Lake, a picturesque alpine pool about 169km due east from Los Angeles, had a perfectly flat profile and was not especially technical, but the elevation of more than 2,000 metres added an extra challenge.

Twenty-year-old Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates), who started just 13 riders into the 123-rider field, set the best early time with a ride of 28:48, backing up previous results he achieved in the U23 ranks.

Ganna's early start time and quick result meant a long day in the hot seat for the young Italian, as rider after rider approached his time but could not match his effort.

Reigning US time trial champion Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) was the first rider to come close with a mark of 29:03, but BMC's Martin Elmiger came in next with a time of 28:52 to slot into second. Elmiger's mark was also quickly eclipsed when Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) came in at 28:50, just two seconds off the leader's time.

Ganna's mark eventually fell when Jonathan Dibben (Team Sky) crossed the line with an impressive 28:27, 21 seconds better than the previous fastest time. The 23-year-old Briton also had an impressive time trial palmares from his U23 racing.

Dibben's mark was briefly threatened by Peter Sagan as the world champion rolled over the, but Sagan slowed in the second half of the route and crossed the line at 28:50 to slot into third.

Dibben's mark held as the general classification contenders started, which saw Morton suffer a devastating blow with a mechanical issue as he rolled out of the start house. The rider who started the day fourth overall was quickly on a replacement race machine and back in the race.

Among the GC contenders, Bookwalter, starting fifth from last, came in with a time of that slotted him into second behind Dibben with just Morton, Talansky, Boswell, Bennett and Majka still on course.

Morton managed a time of 30:22, but Talansky finished just a handful of seconds later with the third-best time of the day at 28:43. Boswell finished next in 29:26 and slipped a few spots on the GC.

Bennett came in next, riding a 28:45 over the 24km to move into first place overall after Majka finished in 29:26.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:28:27
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:16
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:18
5Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:21
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:23
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:27
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:28
12Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
14Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:39
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
17Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:00:44
18Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
19Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:54
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:57
21Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:59
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:02
24Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
25Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:05
26Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:07
27Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:09
28Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:13
29Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:14
30Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:15
31Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
32Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:17
33Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:21
34Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:23
35Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
36Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:25
39Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
40Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:28
41Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:29
42Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:30
43Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:32
44Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:36
45Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
46Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
47Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
48Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:45
49Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:55
50Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
52David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:01:56
53Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:57
54Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
55Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
56John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
57Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:01
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
59Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:07
60Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:13
61Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:15
62Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:16
63Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:19
64Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
65Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:23
66Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:02:25
67Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
68Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:26
69Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:28
70Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:33
71Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
72Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:36
73Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:02:37
74Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:02:39
75Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:43
76Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:46
77Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:48
79Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:53
80Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:54
81Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:58
82Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:03:01
83Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:03
84Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:04
85Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:06
86Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:07
87Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
88Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:09
89Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
90Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
91Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:10
92Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:11
93Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:12
94Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:13
95Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:15
96Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
97Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:18
98Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
99Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:19
100Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
101Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:20
102Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:21
103Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:22
104Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:26
105Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:30
106Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:34
107Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:40
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:48
109Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:50
110Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
111Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:53
112Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:54
113Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:04:06
114David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:07
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:08
116Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:04:09
117Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:18
118Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:19
119Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:23
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:04:57
121Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:59
122Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:00
123Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:05

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac9
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
5Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors5
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
9Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:28:27
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:21
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:27
5Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
6Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
7Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:39
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:02
9Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:05
10Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:09
11Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:13
12Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:21
13Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:23
14Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:25
17Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:30
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:32
19Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
20Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:45
21Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:55
22Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:01
24Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:19
25Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
26Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:23
27Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:26
28Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:28
29Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:33
30Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:02:37
31Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:02:39
32Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:48
33Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:54
34Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:07
35Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:09
36Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
37Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:13
38Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:19
39Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:20
40Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:21
41Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:22
42Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:30
43Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:50
44Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:53

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team1:26:21
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:45
3Team Sky0:01:01
4Cannondale-Drapac0:01:07
5Quick-Step Floors0:01:28
6Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:36
8UAE Team Emirates0:02:08
9Rally Cycling0:02:37
10UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:17
11Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:22
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:53
13Trek-Segafredo0:03:56
14Dimension Data0:04:12
15Astana Pro Team0:04:41
16Team Sunweb0:06:56
17Team Novo Nordisk0:08:41

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20:16:48
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:36
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
5Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:00
6Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:54
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:12
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:15
9Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:20
10Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:14
11Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:38
12Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:03:50
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:53
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:07
15Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:04:19
16Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:15
17Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:09
18Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:34
19David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:06:46
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:46
21Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:08:52
22Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:43
23Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:44
24Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:19
25Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:51
26Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:25
27Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:40
28Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:07
29Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:17:29
30Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:32
31Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:49
32Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:19:33
33Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:45
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:21:32
35Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:27
36Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:47
37Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:11
38Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:55
39Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:13
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:08
41Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:30:06
42Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:38
43Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:31:09
44Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:31:15
45Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:47
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:27
47Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:38:22
48Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:38:59
49Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:05
50Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:40:58
51Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:41:13
52Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:42:12
53Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:39
54Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:42:53
55Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:43:45
56Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:44:05
57Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:44:20
58Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:33
59Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:44:44
60Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:44:45
61Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:44:50
62Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:45:01
63Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:45:03
64Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:45:19
65Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:45:37
66Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:45:39
67Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:49
68Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:52
69Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:45:53
70Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:46:20
71Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:46:29
72Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:46:33
73Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:46:40
74Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:47:33
75Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:47:34
76Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:47:39
78Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:47:43
79Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:47:45
80Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:52
81Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:47:54
82Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
83John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
84Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:48:04
85Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:48:07
86Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:48:21
87Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:50
88Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:00
89Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:49:24
90Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:49:30
91Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:49:37
92Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:50:01
93Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:50:25
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:50:46
95Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:48
96Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:07
97Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:51:12
98Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:51:43
99Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:51:56
100Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:40
101Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:52:43
102Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:52:45
103Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:52:56
104Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:52:59
105Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:53:07
106Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:53:24
107Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:54:01
108Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:54:27
109Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:54:35
110Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:55:13
111Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:55:50
112Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:57:59
113Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:58:29
114David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:58:48
115Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:59:31
116Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:59:42
117Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:00:53
118Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:01:27
119Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:02:00
120Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1:03:55
121Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:05:10
122Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors1:05:15
123Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:05:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe41pts
2George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo31
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe28
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac25
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team23
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors18
7Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling17
8Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky16
9Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky15
10Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling14
11Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb13
12Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data13
13Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team12
15Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo11
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
18Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin9
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
21Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky7
24Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
25Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
26Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
27Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
28Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
29Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors5
30Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
31Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
32Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
33Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
34Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3
35Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb3
36Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
37Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
38Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3
39Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
40Ben King (USA) Dimension Data2
41Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
42Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
43Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
44Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
45David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
46Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling1
47Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1
48Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1
49Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
50Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team1
51Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team38pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe25
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling25
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
5Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky18
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data16
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data15
9Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team14
10Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling13
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
12Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb7
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky7
14Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
15Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb6
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky5
17Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac5
18Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe5
19Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
20David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3
22Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors3
23Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
24Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky20:19:00
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:03
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:08
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:38
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:02:07
6Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:31
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:28
8Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:37
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:15
10Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:35
11Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:59
12Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:43
13Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:01
14Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:54
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:26
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:35
17Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:38:46
18Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:40:00
19Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:40:41
20Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:41:33
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:41:53
22Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:21
23Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:49
24Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:43:07
25Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:43:25
26Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:08
27Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:45:27
28Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:45:42
29Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:45:52
30Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:48
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:48:55
32Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:50:28
33Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:50:31
34Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:50:33
35Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:50:44
36Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:50:55
37Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:51:49
38Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:52:23
39Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:55:47
40Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:56:17
41Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:57:19
42Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:58:41
43Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:59:15
44Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:59:48

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky12:56:56
2BMC Racing Team0:05:22
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:10
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:00
5Cannondale-Drapac0:22:45
6Dimension Data0:23:53
7Quick-Step Floors0:25:16
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:21
9UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:55
10Rally Cycling0:31:48
11Katusha-Alpecin0:50:13
12Team Sunweb0:57:05
13Trek-Segafredo1:15:00
14UAE Team Emirates1:18:00
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:23:00
16Team Novo Nordisk1:36:00
17Astana Pro Team1:52:00

Latest on Cyclingnews