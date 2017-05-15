Image 1 of 48 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) gets the better of George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) to win stage 2 Image 2 of 48 Bennett and Majka fight for the stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 48 George Bennett and Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 48 Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) punches the air in celebration (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 48 Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) was all smiles after his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 48 Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafa Majka wearing the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 48 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 48 Rafa Majka wearing the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 48 George Bennett, Rafa Majka and Ian Boswell soak in the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 48 The stage 3 podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 48 Points leader Rafa Majka (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 48 Best young rider Floris Gerts (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Riders pick themselves up after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 The peloton is strung out with LottoNL-Jumbo driving the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Marcel Kittel picks up a bidon after crashing mid-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Lachlan Morton moved into the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 48 Koen Bouwman (LottoNl-Jumbo) gets himself back on the road after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Daniel Jaramillo (UHC) in the KOM jersey Image 20 of 48 George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) drives the breakaway Image 21 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) Image 22 of 48 Former professional Phil Gaimon came along to enjoy the racing today Image 23 of 48 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 24 of 48 Peter Sagan in the points jersey Image 25 of 48 The classification leaders after stage 2 Image 26 of 48 Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) in the breakaway before he crashed out of the race Image 27 of 48 Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) Image 28 of 48 Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data) Image 29 of 48 UnitedHealthcare were working for Daniel Jaramillo who repaid his team with the KOM jersey Image 30 of 48 Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) drives the pace Image 31 of 48 The jersey leaders lead the peloton as they roll out Image 32 of 48 George Bennett was the most aggressive rider on stage 2 Image 33 of 48 Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) was all smiles pre-stage Image 34 of 48 Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) crashed hard while descending on stage 2, breaking his collarbone Image 35 of 48 Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) rides on with a broken collarbone and concussion Image 36 of 48 Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) Image 37 of 48 Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) after his dramatic crash Image 38 of 48 Best young rider, Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data) Image 39 of 48 LottoNL-Jumbo lead the peloton Image 40 of 48 Just one day in yellow for Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) Image 41 of 48 George Bennett and Rafa Majka shake hands post-stage Image 42 of 48 A pumped Rafa Majka after his win Image 43 of 48 Rafa Majka leading the quartet Image 44 of 48 A smiling Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in yellow Image 45 of 48 George Bennett, Rafal Majka and Ian Boswell on the podium after stage 2 Image 46 of 48 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) pulls on the leader's yellow jersey Image 47 of 48 Rafal Majka also leads the points classification Image 48 of 48 LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett on the podium

Rafal Majka won Monday's second stage of the Amgen Tour of California, taking the win out of a select four-man group outside of San Jose. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider narrowly beat LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett at the line, with Ian Boswell (Team Sky) claiming third ahead of Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data).

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) led a larger selection of GC hopefuls across the line 37 seconds later, with the likes of Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) in the group as well.

Bennett spurred the decisive move out of the peloton on the Mt. Hamilton climb, pulling Majka, Boswell and Morton along to link up with Cannondale-Drapac's Toms Skujins, UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo and Dimension Data's Scott Thwaites, the last survivors of the early break. Jaramillo and Thwaites were dropped before long, but Skujins stayed in contention with the others until taking a nasty fall on the steep descent that followed the Quimby Road climb. He ultimately abandoned the race.

Majka now leads the Tour of California with a two-second advantage over Bennett, while Boswell sits in third, 14 seconds down.

"I felt really strong today. We all worked together well and I knew we were in the right move because we were all strong guys," said Majka. "In the end I didn't want to miss the sprint, so I went early, but was strong enough to stay in front. This is my first win for Bora-Hansgrohe, which is really special to me, and I dedicate it to my daughter, who was born three months ago. Thanks also to my team mates – we have a great spirit and always work together well."

How it unfolded

The climber-friendly stage saw aggressive racing throughout the day. The battle for the breakaway was fierce, with the day's main escape only getting clear after 35 kilometres.

Skujins, Thwaites, Jaramillo, Danny Van Poppel (Team Sky), Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) (Dimension Data) and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) formed the six-man breakaway as the road began to tilt upward at a gentle gradient toward the first categorised climb of the day.

Jaramillo showed his intent in the mountains classification battle early, grabbing the KOM points over the first climb, and then the second, and then the third. Hamilton was the first to drop from the break on the lumpy profile, with Van Poppel following soon after. Then Tanner Putt lost touch, leaving a trio of riders out front.

Skujins began to show himself as the strongest rider in the break on the hors categorie Mt. Hamilton. He dropped Thwaites and Jaramillo going over the top as Majka led the key move out of the pack behind. Overnight race leader Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was dropped, as were a number of other sprinters.

Majka's group quickly tracked down Thwaites and Jaramillo and then joined up with Skujins. That made for seven riders in the lead: Skujins, Jaramillo, Thwaites, Boswell, Morton, Majka and Bennett.

Seven became five on the early slopes of the short but very steep Quimby Rd. climb as Jaramillo and Thwaites lost touch. The peloton behind fell to pieces with the high speeds and lumpy profile, with dozens of riders losing touch from the main chase group as the likes of Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky and BMC's Brent Bookwalter pushed to limit their losses to the escapees.

The remaining quintet stayed mostly together on the ascent before Majka made a move near the summit, taking the KOM points going over the top. The Pole then shot off down a tricky, high-speed descent, with the other four escapees in pursuit.

The descent proved costly for Skujins, who hit the deck very hard rounding a bend. The Latvian struggled to remount, appearing dazed in the road, narrowly avoiding getting hit by the riders in the chasing group half a minute later. He got back into the saddle eventually and pedalled on for another few minutes before climbing off and pulling out of the race.

Up front, Bennett, Boswell and Morton rejoined Majka to make for a four-man lead group. Cannondale pushed the pace in the 20-man chase group, but the quartet took nearly a minute into the last 10 kilometres, working well together to hold off the pursuit.

Even on the uphill drag to the line, the four riders kept the advantage relatively steady, holding their fire until the final kilometre. Majka set the pace through the flamme rouge. Boswell made a probing attack that Majka immediately shut down, and then Morton made a dig in earnest, but Bennett closed the gap and then launched an attack of his own. Only Majka could follow.

Majka took the lead rounding the final bend and looked to have the energy for a clear win at the line but Bennett did not give up. He rode Majka very close in the last hundred metres but couldn't quite come past, with Majka taking the victory and the yellow jersey at the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:46 2 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:07 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:37 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 12 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 13 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 14 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 15 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:47 17 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:51 18 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:00 19 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 20 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:00 22 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:37 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:31 24 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:36 25 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 27 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 31 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:00 33 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:20 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:42 35 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:55 36 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 37 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 38 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:34 40 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 42 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 44 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 47 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 49 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:52 50 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:10 51 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 52 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:53 53 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:14 54 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:45 55 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 56 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 59 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 61 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 62 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 63 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 65 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 66 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 68 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 69 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 71 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 72 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 75 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 76 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 77 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 78 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 80 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 81 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 82 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 83 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 87 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 88 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 89 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 90 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:20:46 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 93 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 94 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 95 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 98 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 103 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 107 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 108 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 109 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 110 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 111 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 112 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 115 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 121 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 122 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 123 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 124 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 126 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 127 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 129 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 130 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis OTL Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb DNF Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac

Intermediate 1 - Patterson, km. 22.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2 3 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Intermediate 2 - Murillo Ave, km. 123.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 2 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 7 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 4 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountain 1 - Del Puerto Canyon Rd Summit, km. 64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 4 3 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountain 2 - San Antonio Valley Rd summit 1, km. 78 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - San Antonio Valley Rd Summit 2, km. 88.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 4 - Mt Hamilton, km. 97 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 15 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 11 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 9 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 8 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 8 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 5

Mountain 5 - Quimby Rd summit, km. 117 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 4 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 4 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 3:43:53 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:30 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 6 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:07 7 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:30 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:29 9 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:48 11 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:27 12 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 14 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:03 17 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:46 18 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:38 19 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 21 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 22 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 23 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 25 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 26 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 27 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 29 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 30 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 34 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 37 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:39 38 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 44 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 46 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 47 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Combativity Rider Name (Country) Team George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 11:13:02 2 BMC Racing Team 0:03:07 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:20 4 Quick-Step Floors 0:05:12 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:28 6 Dimension Data 0:07:30 7 Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:49 8 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:27 9 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:17 10 Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:40 11 Rally Cycling 0:23:43 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:32:36 13 Team Sunweb 0:34:23 14 UAE Team Emirates 15 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:33 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:22 17 Astana Pro Team 0:44:49

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7:29:14 2 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:02 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:14 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:16 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:48 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 13 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 14 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:55 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:58 17 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:02 18 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:11 19 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 20 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 22 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:48 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:42 24 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:43 25 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:45 26 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:47 27 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 31 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:11 32 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:31 33 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:53 34 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:00 35 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:56 36 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:11:06 37 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 38 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 39 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:45 40 Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 41 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 42 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 44 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:03 47 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:09 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:31 49 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:21 50 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 51 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:04 52 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:25 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:38 54 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:17:51 55 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 56 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17:52:00 57 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 58 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 59 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 61 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:53 62 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:55 63 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:56 64 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 65 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 66 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 67 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 68 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 72 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 74 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 75 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 76 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 78 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 79 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 82 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 83 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 84 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:16 85 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:47 86 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:51 87 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:57 88 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:06 89 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:19:57 90 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:15 91 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:43 92 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:20:49 93 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:20:53 94 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 97 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 98 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 99 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:57 100 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 101 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 102 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 103 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 104 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 105 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 106 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 108 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 111 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 113 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 115 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 116 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 117 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 118 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:19 119 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:23 121 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:26 122 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:28 123 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:52 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:21:55 125 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:05 126 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:12 128 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 129 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:22:16 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:22:58 131 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 15 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 9 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 7 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 12 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 14 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 4 16 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 17 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 3 18 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 19 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 20 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2 21 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 22 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 24 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 25 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1 26 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 27 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 16 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 9 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 5 8 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 7:29:30 2 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:32 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 6 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:09 7 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:32 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:31 9 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:44 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:50 11 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:29 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:53 16 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:05 17 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:48 18 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:17:35 19 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:36