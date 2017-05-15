Tour of California: Majka wins stage 2
Kittel drops out of race lead as Bora leader takes control
Stage 2 : Modesto - San Jose
Rafal Majka won Monday's second stage of the Amgen Tour of California, taking the win out of a select four-man group outside of San Jose. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider narrowly beat LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett at the line, with Ian Boswell (Team Sky) claiming third ahead of Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data).
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) led a larger selection of GC hopefuls across the line 37 seconds later, with the likes of Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) in the group as well.
Bennett spurred the decisive move out of the peloton on the Mt. Hamilton climb, pulling Majka, Boswell and Morton along to link up with Cannondale-Drapac's Toms Skujins, UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo and Dimension Data's Scott Thwaites, the last survivors of the early break. Jaramillo and Thwaites were dropped before long, but Skujins stayed in contention with the others until taking a nasty fall on the steep descent that followed the Quimby Road climb. He ultimately abandoned the race.
Majka now leads the Tour of California with a two-second advantage over Bennett, while Boswell sits in third, 14 seconds down.
"I felt really strong today. We all worked together well and I knew we were in the right move because we were all strong guys," said Majka. "In the end I didn't want to miss the sprint, so I went early, but was strong enough to stay in front. This is my first win for Bora-Hansgrohe, which is really special to me, and I dedicate it to my daughter, who was born three months ago. Thanks also to my team mates – we have a great spirit and always work together well."
How it unfolded
The climber-friendly stage saw aggressive racing throughout the day. The battle for the breakaway was fierce, with the day's main escape only getting clear after 35 kilometres.
Skujins, Thwaites, Jaramillo, Danny Van Poppel (Team Sky), Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) (Dimension Data) and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) formed the six-man breakaway as the road began to tilt upward at a gentle gradient toward the first categorised climb of the day.
Jaramillo showed his intent in the mountains classification battle early, grabbing the KOM points over the first climb, and then the second, and then the third. Hamilton was the first to drop from the break on the lumpy profile, with Van Poppel following soon after. Then Tanner Putt lost touch, leaving a trio of riders out front.
Skujins began to show himself as the strongest rider in the break on the hors categorie Mt. Hamilton. He dropped Thwaites and Jaramillo going over the top as Majka led the key move out of the pack behind. Overnight race leader Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was dropped, as were a number of other sprinters.
Majka's group quickly tracked down Thwaites and Jaramillo and then joined up with Skujins. That made for seven riders in the lead: Skujins, Jaramillo, Thwaites, Boswell, Morton, Majka and Bennett.
Seven became five on the early slopes of the short but very steep Quimby Rd. climb as Jaramillo and Thwaites lost touch. The peloton behind fell to pieces with the high speeds and lumpy profile, with dozens of riders losing touch from the main chase group as the likes of Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky and BMC's Brent Bookwalter pushed to limit their losses to the escapees.
The remaining quintet stayed mostly together on the ascent before Majka made a move near the summit, taking the KOM points going over the top. The Pole then shot off down a tricky, high-speed descent, with the other four escapees in pursuit.
The descent proved costly for Skujins, who hit the deck very hard rounding a bend. The Latvian struggled to remount, appearing dazed in the road, narrowly avoiding getting hit by the riders in the chasing group half a minute later. He got back into the saddle eventually and pedalled on for another few minutes before climbing off and pulling out of the race.
Up front, Bennett, Boswell and Morton rejoined Majka to make for a four-man lead group. Cannondale pushed the pace in the 20-man chase group, but the quartet took nearly a minute into the last 10 kilometres, working well together to hold off the pursuit.
Even on the uphill drag to the line, the four riders kept the advantage relatively steady, holding their fire until the final kilometre. Majka set the pace through the flamme rouge. Boswell made a probing attack that Majka immediately shut down, and then Morton made a dig in earnest, but Bennett closed the gap and then launched an attack of his own. Only Majka could follow.
Majka took the lead rounding the final bend and looked to have the energy for a clear win at the line but Bennett did not give up. He rode Majka very close in the last hundred metres but couldn't quite come past, with Majka taking the victory and the yellow jersey at the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:43:46
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|15
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:47
|17
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|18
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:00
|19
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|20
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:00
|22
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:37
|23
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:31
|24
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|25
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|31
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:00
|33
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:20
|34
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:42
|35
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:10:55
|36
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|37
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|38
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:34
|40
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|44
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|50
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:10
|51
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:53
|53
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:14
|54
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:45
|55
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|56
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|59
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|62
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|68
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|71
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|72
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|78
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|80
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|81
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|82
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|89
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|90
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:20:46
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|93
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|94
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|109
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|110
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|111
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|112
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|115
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|117
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|121
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|122
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|126
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|127
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|129
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|130
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|131
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|OTL
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|7
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|9
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|4
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|11
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|8
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|3:43:53
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:07
|7
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:30
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:29
|9
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:48
|11
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:27
|12
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:03
|17
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:46
|18
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:38
|19
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|22
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|34
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:39
|38
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|46
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:13:02
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:07
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:20
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:12
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:28
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:07:30
|7
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:49
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:27
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:17
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:40
|11
|Rally Cycling
|0:23:43
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:36
|13
|Team Sunweb
|0:34:23
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:33
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:22
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:44:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7:29:14
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:02
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|14
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:58
|17
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|18
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:11
|19
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|20
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|22
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:48
|23
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:42
|24
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|25
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:45
|26
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:47
|27
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|31
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:11
|32
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:31
|33
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:53
|34
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:00
|35
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:56
|36
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:11:06
|37
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|38
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|39
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:45
|40
|Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|41
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|42
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:03
|47
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:09
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:31
|49
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:21
|50
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:04
|52
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:25
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:38
|54
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:51
|55
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17:52:00
|57
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|58
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|59
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|61
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:53
|62
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:55
|63
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:56
|64
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|72
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|74
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|76
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|78
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|79
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|83
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:16
|85
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:47
|86
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:51
|87
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:57
|88
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:06
|89
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:19:57
|90
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:15
|91
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:43
|92
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:20:49
|93
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:53
|94
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|98
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|99
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:57
|100
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|101
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|102
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|106
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|111
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|113
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|117
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|118
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:19
|119
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:23
|121
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:26
|122
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:28
|123
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:52
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:21:55
|125
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:05
|126
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:12
|128
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|129
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:22:16
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:22:58
|131
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|14
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|16
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|17
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|18
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|19
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|20
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2
|21
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|22
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|24
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|26
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|27
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|16
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|8
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|7:29:30
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|7
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:32
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:31
|9
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:44
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:50
|11
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:29
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:53
|16
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:05
|17
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:48
|18
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:35
|19
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|22:29:55
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:07
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:20
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:12
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:28
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:07:30
|7
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:49
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:31
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:13
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:36
|11
|Rally Cycling
|0:23:43
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:36
|13
|Team Sunweb
|0:34:23
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:37
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:26
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:44:53
