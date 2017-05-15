Trending

Tour of California: Majka wins stage 2

Kittel drops out of race lead as Bora leader takes control

Image 1 of 48

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) gets the better of George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) to win stage 2

Image 2 of 48

Bennett and Majka fight for the stage win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 48

George Bennett and Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint for the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 48

Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) punches the air in celebration

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 48

Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) was all smiles after his win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 48

Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafa Majka wearing the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 48

Ian Boswell (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 48

Rafa Majka wearing the leader's yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 48

George Bennett, Rafa Majka and Ian Boswell soak in the podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 48

The stage 3 podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 48

Points leader Rafa Majka

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 48

Best young rider Floris Gerts (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Riders pick themselves up after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) drives the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

The peloton is strung out with LottoNL-Jumbo driving the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Marcel Kittel picks up a bidon after crashing mid-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

Lachlan Morton moved into the best young rider jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 48

Koen Bouwman (LottoNl-Jumbo) gets himself back on the road after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Daniel Jaramillo (UHC) in the KOM jersey

Image 20 of 48

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) drives the breakaway

Image 21 of 48

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

Image 22 of 48

Former professional Phil Gaimon came along to enjoy the racing today

Image 23 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Image 24 of 48

Peter Sagan in the points jersey

Image 25 of 48

The classification leaders after stage 2

Image 26 of 48

Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) in the breakaway before he crashed out of the race

Image 27 of 48

Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac)

Image 28 of 48

Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data)

Image 29 of 48

UnitedHealthcare were working for Daniel Jaramillo who repaid his team with the KOM jersey

Image 30 of 48

Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) drives the pace

Image 31 of 48

The jersey leaders lead the peloton as they roll out

Image 32 of 48

George Bennett was the most aggressive rider on stage 2

Image 33 of 48

Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) was all smiles pre-stage

Image 34 of 48

Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) crashed hard while descending on stage 2, breaking his collarbone

Image 35 of 48

Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) rides on with a broken collarbone and concussion

Image 36 of 48

Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac)

Image 37 of 48

Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) after his dramatic crash

Image 38 of 48

Best young rider, Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data)

Image 39 of 48

LottoNL-Jumbo lead the peloton

Image 40 of 48

Just one day in yellow for Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

Image 41 of 48

George Bennett and Rafa Majka shake hands post-stage

Image 42 of 48

A pumped Rafa Majka after his win

Image 43 of 48

Rafa Majka leading the quartet

Image 44 of 48

A smiling Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in yellow

Image 45 of 48

George Bennett, Rafal Majka and Ian Boswell on the podium after stage 2

Image 46 of 48

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) pulls on the leader's yellow jersey

Image 47 of 48

Rafal Majka also leads the points classification

Image 48 of 48

LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett on the podium

Rafal Majka won Monday's second stage of the Amgen Tour of California, taking the win out of a select four-man group outside of San Jose. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider narrowly beat LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett at the line, with Ian Boswell (Team Sky) claiming third ahead of Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data).

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) led a larger selection of GC hopefuls across the line 37 seconds later, with the likes of Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) in the group as well.

Bennett spurred the decisive move out of the peloton on the Mt. Hamilton climb, pulling Majka, Boswell and Morton along to link up with Cannondale-Drapac's Toms Skujins, UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo and Dimension Data's Scott Thwaites, the last survivors of the early break. Jaramillo and Thwaites were dropped before long, but Skujins stayed in contention with the others until taking a nasty fall on the steep descent that followed the Quimby Road climb. He ultimately abandoned the race.

Majka now leads the Tour of California with a two-second advantage over Bennett, while Boswell sits in third, 14 seconds down.

"I felt really strong today. We all worked together well and I knew we were in the right move because we were all strong guys," said Majka. "In the end I didn't want to miss the sprint, so I went early, but was strong enough to stay in front. This is my first win for Bora-Hansgrohe, which is really special to me, and I dedicate it to my daughter, who was born three months ago. Thanks also to my team mates – we have a great spirit and always work together well."

How it unfolded

The climber-friendly stage saw aggressive racing throughout the day. The battle for the breakaway was fierce, with the day's main escape only getting clear after 35 kilometres.

Skujins, Thwaites, Jaramillo, Danny Van Poppel (Team Sky), Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) (Dimension Data) and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) formed the six-man breakaway as the road began to tilt upward at a gentle gradient toward the first categorised climb of the day.

Jaramillo showed his intent in the mountains classification battle early, grabbing the KOM points over the first climb, and then the second, and then the third. Hamilton was the first to drop from the break on the lumpy profile, with Van Poppel following soon after. Then Tanner Putt lost touch, leaving a trio of riders out front.

Skujins began to show himself as the strongest rider in the break on the hors categorie Mt. Hamilton. He dropped Thwaites and Jaramillo going over the top as Majka led the key move out of the pack behind. Overnight race leader Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was dropped, as were a number of other sprinters.

Majka's group quickly tracked down Thwaites and Jaramillo and then joined up with Skujins. That made for seven riders in the lead: Skujins, Jaramillo, Thwaites, Boswell, Morton, Majka and Bennett.

Seven became five on the early slopes of the short but very steep Quimby Rd. climb as Jaramillo and Thwaites lost touch. The peloton behind fell to pieces with the high speeds and lumpy profile, with dozens of riders losing touch from the main chase group as the likes of Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky and BMC's Brent Bookwalter pushed to limit their losses to the escapees.

The remaining quintet stayed mostly together on the ascent before Majka made a move near the summit, taking the KOM points going over the top. The Pole then shot off down a tricky, high-speed descent, with the other four escapees in pursuit.

The descent proved costly for Skujins, who hit the deck very hard rounding a bend. The Latvian struggled to remount, appearing dazed in the road, narrowly avoiding getting hit by the riders in the chasing group half a minute later. He got back into the saddle eventually and pedalled on for another few minutes before climbing off and pulling out of the race.

Up front, Bennett, Boswell and Morton rejoined Majka to make for a four-man lead group. Cannondale pushed the pace in the 20-man chase group, but the quartet took nearly a minute into the last 10 kilometres, working well together to hold off the pursuit.

Even on the uphill drag to the line, the four riders kept the advantage relatively steady, holding their fire until the final kilometre. Majka set the pace through the flamme rouge. Boswell made a probing attack that Majka immediately shut down, and then Morton made a dig in earnest, but Bennett closed the gap and then launched an attack of his own. Only Majka could follow.

Majka took the lead rounding the final bend and looked to have the energy for a clear win at the line but Bennett did not give up. He rode Majka very close in the last hundred metres but couldn't quite come past, with Majka taking the victory and the yellow jersey at the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3:43:46
2George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:07
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:37
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
11Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
12Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
13Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:42
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
15Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:47
17Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:51
18David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:01:00
19Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
20Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:00
22Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:37
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:31
24Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:36
25Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
27Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
31Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
32Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:05:00
33Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:20
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:05:42
35Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:55
36Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
37Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
38Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:34
40Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
42Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
43Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
44Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
47Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
48Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
49Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:52
50Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:10
51Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
52Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:15:53
53Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:14
54Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:45
55Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
56Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
57Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
58Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
60Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
61Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
62Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
63Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
64Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
65Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
66Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
68Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
69Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
70Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
71Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
72Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
73Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
75Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
76Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
77Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
78Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
80Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
81Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
82Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
83Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
87Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
88Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
89Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
90Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:20:46
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
93Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
94Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
95Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
97Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
98Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
100Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
102Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
103Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
106John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
107Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
108Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
109Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
110Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
111Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
112Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
114Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
115Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
117Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
121Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
122Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
123Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
124Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
126Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
127Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
129Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
130Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
131Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
OTLEric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFTaylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFSøren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFToms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac

Intermediate 1 - Patterson, km. 22.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Ben King (USA) Dimension Data2
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Intermediate 2 - Murillo Ave, km. 123.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3pts
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data2
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data7
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky4
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
9Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1

Mountain 1 - Del Puerto Canyon Rd Summit, km. 64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data4
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac1

Mountain 2 - San Antonio Valley Rd summit 1, km. 78
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - San Antonio Valley Rd Summit 2, km. 88.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1

Mountain 4 - Mt Hamilton, km. 97
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac15pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data11
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data9
5Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky8
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe7
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
8Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac5

Mountain 5 - Quimby Rd summit, km. 117
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac4
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
4Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data3:43:53
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:30
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
6Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:07
7Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:30
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:29
9Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:48
11Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:27
12Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
14Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
15Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:03
17Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:15:46
18Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:38
19Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
20Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
21Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
22Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
23Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
25Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
26Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
27Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
29Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
30Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
34Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
37Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:39
38Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
40Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
41Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
44Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
46Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
47Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Combativity
Rider Name (Country) Team
George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:13:02
2BMC Racing Team0:03:07
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:20
4Quick-Step Floors0:05:12
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:28
6Dimension Data0:07:30
7Cannondale-Drapac0:08:49
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:27
9UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:17
10Katusha-Alpecin0:16:40
11Rally Cycling0:23:43
12Trek-Segafredo0:32:36
13Team Sunweb0:34:23
14UAE Team Emirates
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:33
16Team Novo Nordisk0:38:22
17Astana Pro Team0:44:49

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe7:29:14
2George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:02
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:14
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:16
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:48
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
10Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
13Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
14Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:58
17Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:02
18David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:01:11
19Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
20Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
22Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:48
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:42
24Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:43
25Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:45
26Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:47
27Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
31Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:05:11
32Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:31
33Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:05:53
34Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:00
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:56
36Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:06
37Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
38Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
39Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:45
40Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
41Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
42Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
44Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:03
47Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:09
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:13:31
49Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:21
50Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
51Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:16:04
52Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:25
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:38
54Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:17:51
55Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
56Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin17:52:00
57Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
58Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
59Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
60Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:17:53
62Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:55
63Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:56
64Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
65Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
66Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
67Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
68Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
69Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
72Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
74Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
75Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
76Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
78Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
79David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
80Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
82Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
83Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
84Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:16
85Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:18:47
86Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:51
87Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:57
88Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:19:06
89Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:19:57
90Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:15
91Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:20:43
92Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:20:49
93Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:20:53
94Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
97Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
98Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
99Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:20:57
100Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
101Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
102Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
103Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
104Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
105Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
106Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
109Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
111Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
112Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
113Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
114Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
115Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
116Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
117Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
118Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:21:19
119Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:23
121Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:26
122Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:28
123Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:52
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:21:55
125Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:05
126Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:12
128Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
129Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:22:16
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:22:58
131Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors15
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe12
5Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data9
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo7
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team6
11Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
12Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
14Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky4
16Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
17Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
19Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3
20Ben King (USA) Dimension Data2
21Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
22Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
24Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
25Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1
26Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
27Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team24pts
2Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data16
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
5Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data9
7Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac5
8Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data7:29:30
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:32
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
6Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
7Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:32
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:31
9Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:44
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:50
11Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:29
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
13Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:53
16Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:05
17Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:15:48
18Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:17:35
19Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:36

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky22:29:55
2BMC Racing Team0:03:07
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:20
4Quick-Step Floors0:05:12
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:28
6Dimension Data0:07:30
7Cannondale-Drapac0:08:49
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:31
9UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:13
10Katusha-Alpecin0:16:36
11Rally Cycling0:23:43
12Trek-Segafredo0:32:36
13Team Sunweb0:34:23
14UAE Team Emirates
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:37
16Team Novo Nordisk0:38:26
17Astana Pro Team0:44:53

 

