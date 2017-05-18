Tour of California: Talansky wins on Mt Baldy
Majka retains leader's jersey ahead of Big Bear time trial
Stage 5: Ontario - Mt. Baldy
Andrew Talansky ended Cannondale Drapac's two-year wait for a WorldTour win with a hard-fought stage win atop Mt. Baldy at the 2017 Tour of California. The American all-rounder edged out race leader Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close sprint to the line after a select group of podium contenders broke away on the final climb.
George Bennett (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) retained his hopes of winning the overall title by finishing third overall. However, it's Majka who heads into Friday's time trial with a slender six-second lead over Bennett. Talansky's win moved him into fourth, 44 seconds off the Bora rider's lead.
"When we hit the final climb, I knew I felt good. But when I knew I didn't have a chance to shake Bennett, Majka and Boswell, I decided to go for the stage win," said Talansky. "I've never been at the front of this finish before. I knew there was that last corner and how I needed to take it.
"I'd prefer to be in the yellow jersey right now but we won the stage today and I'll enjoy that. Tomorrow we will focus on the time trial. If you win, you win. If you lose, you lose and life goes on."
Majka increased his lead over Bennett after picking up bonus seconds on the line but expressed that he was aiming to add to his stage 2 victory.
"I didn't win but I think that second was still a good result. I'd like to thank all my teammates for the excellent work they did today. Tomorrow I'll try to keep the jersey, but it'll be difficult with Talansky," said Majka. "I wanted to gain some time today but it wasn't easy. I didn't know the finish – there were a lot of corners and with 100m to go I tried to sprint, but Talansky passed me on the left hand side. Congratulations to him on his win. I'm still happy with this second place but tomorrow we need to try to keep the jersey. When we look at the race so far, I've been strong and I don't feel too bad. For the time trial tomorrow it's 24km and I'll try to keep the jersey."
How it unfolded
The queen stage kicked off in Ontario and almost immediately began a gradual climb toward the first of two intermediate sprints located in San Antonio Heights.
A breakaway of 24 riders formed early on with Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) winning the full points ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). But as the race headed up and over Glendora Ridge Rd., a climb 9.2km at 6.8% average grade, attacks caused the large group to split and 13 men formed the main move of the day.
Those riders also included Quick-Step Floors Matteo Trentin and Jack Bauer, UnitedHealthcare's Greg Henderson and Daniel Jaramillo, Rally's breakaway duo Evan Huffman and Rob Britton, who took one-two in stage 4, were in the mix again. Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Lennard Hofstede (Team Sunweb), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) and Artyom Zakharov (Astana) also made the move.
Jaramillo added more points to his mountain classification lead at the top of Glendora Ridge Rd, ahead of Huffman and Machado.
Henderson was the highest placed on GC in that move, in 23rd place at 4:43 behind overall leader Majka. As they raced along the reservoirs of Morris and San Gabriel on the flatter sections of the course, the riders held just over three minutes on the main field.
The route soon kicked up again as they rode onto the base of Glendora Mountain Rd for the start of the second KOM, which is 12.6km at 5.1%.
Britton struck out on his own before Sky's Peter Kennaugh bridged across. Behind in the peloton, LottoNL-Jumbo were working on keeping everything under control for its GC man Bennett. Showing no effects of yesterday’s ride in the breakaway, Britton rode away from Kennaugh on approach to the KOM with the remnants of the original breakaway one minute in arrears.
Katusha-Alpecin's Tiago Machado found himself in no man’s land in the chase of Britton as Quick-Step Floors teammates Matteo Trentin and Jack Bauer paced the chase group up the climb. At the KOM point, Evan Huffman and Daniel Jaramillo tested each other's legs with the later stealing in for more points to all but secure the polka dot jersey. A moment of reprieve followed for Britton, Kennaugh and the chase group with the descent before the brutal ascent of Mt Baldy.
On the lower slopes of Mt. Baldy, what was left of the original breakaway started to splinter while Peter Sagan dropped back to the main field and turned domestique, distributing food and bidons to his teammates. Meanwhile, Britton was looking comfortable at the head of the race as LottoNL-Jumbo continued to drive the pace in the peloton.
As the pace increased in the peloton with the GC teams upping the tempo, Britton's bid for victory came to an end as he was swept up on the lower slopes. Sep Kuss (Rally) was an early attacker once teammate Britton was caught as the skirmish begun. Dimension Data's Lachlan Morton was looking strong and likely to launch as the likes of Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) lost contact.
Feeling good, Talanksy took it upon himself to up the speed and forced a selection with Brent Bookwalter, Morton, Bennett, Majka, and Boswell the only riders able to respond. Talansky went again, and the group was slimmed as only Majka and Bennett could maintain contact. Behind, Boswell refused to give in and dug deep to regain contact before Majka jumped clear.
After a delay, Talansksy chased down Majka with Bennett on his wheel and Boswell again fighting to hold onto the leaders. At 1km to go, it was Bennett's turn to attack, but he couldn't establish a gap as it became clear it would come down to a four-up sprint.
In the finale, which included two turns and a rough road surface, Talanksy stole the front position into the final corner and sprinted for his first win at the Tour of California, leaving Majka in second place but with his GC lead intact. Bennett crossed the line for third with Boswell fourth and five seconds down. Bookwalter rounded out the top five before the other GC riders made their way across the line.
With the decisive stage 6 Big Bear Lake time trial to come, Talanksy is a real threat to the overall at 44 seconds to Majka. The race leader is confident of holding onto yellow, but another shakeup of the overall is sure to eventuate on the lakeside course.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:43:15
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:02
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:27
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:56
|11
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:32
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:37:00
|14
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:59
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:13
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|18
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:27
|19
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|20
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:03:41
|22
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:46
|23
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|25
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:38
|26
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:57
|27
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:25
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:40
|29
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:50
|30
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|31
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:27
|32
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:01
|35
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:02
|36
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:28
|37
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:04
|38
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:30
|39
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|40
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:53
|41
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:12:19
|42
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:35
|43
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:12
|44
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:25
|47
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:17:42
|50
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:55
|51
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:14
|52
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:31
|53
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:33
|54
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:19:52
|55
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:07
|56
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:33
|57
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:16
|58
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|61
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:32
|64
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:39
|65
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:42
|66
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:55
|68
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|69
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:01
|71
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:09
|72
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:25
|73
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:22:27
|75
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:31
|76
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:43
|77
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:49
|78
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:38
|82
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:23:56
|83
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:25
|84
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|86
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|88
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|90
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|91
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|94
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|95
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|100
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|101
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|102
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|103
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|107
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|110
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|111
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|112
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|116
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|117
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|119
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:10
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|121
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:14
|122
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:47
|123
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|OTL
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|OTL
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|OTL
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|6
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:43:35
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:07
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|4
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:36
|5
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:39
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:08
|7
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:18
|8
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:05
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:07
|10
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:42
|12
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:08
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:10
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:15
|16
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:52
|17
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:05
|18
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:35
|19
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:13
|20
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:13
|21
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:56
|22
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:12
|23
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:41
|24
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:49
|25
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:22:07
|26
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:11
|27
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:23
|28
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:29
|29
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:18
|32
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:05
|33
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|38
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|39
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|40
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|41
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|42
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:12:57
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:11
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:57
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:06:55
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:36
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:13:15
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:17:06
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:40
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:03
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:15
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:15
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:49
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:45:24
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:47
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:59:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:47:57
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:25
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:44
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:49
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:14
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:31
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|10
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:50
|11
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:33
|12
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:36
|13
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:53
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:14
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|16
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:22
|17
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|18
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:14
|19
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:01
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:27
|21
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:08:32
|22
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:09:19
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:30
|24
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:53
|25
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:00
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|27
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:38
|28
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:50
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:24
|30
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:16:15
|31
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:17:24
|32
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:43
|33
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:28
|35
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:18
|36
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:40
|37
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:43
|38
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:48
|39
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:51
|40
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:09
|41
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:09
|42
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:35
|43
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:29:30
|44
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:32
|45
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:39
|46
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:44
|47
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:43
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:23
|49
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:37:47
|50
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:58
|51
|Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:38:16
|52
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:40:17
|53
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:40:51
|54
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:41:00
|55
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|56
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:41:10
|57
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:29
|58
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:37
|59
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:11
|60
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:26
|61
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:42:37
|62
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:42:51
|63
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:42:53
|64
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:14
|65
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:43:17
|66
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:20
|67
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:43:24
|69
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:49
|70
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:56
|71
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|72
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:57
|73
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:02
|75
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:45:09
|76
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:45:21
|77
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:33
|78
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:40
|79
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:48
|80
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:54
|81
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:46:11
|82
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:12
|84
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:46:20
|85
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:21
|86
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:46:28
|87
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:46:40
|88
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:46:42
|89
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:49
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:47:22
|91
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:47:27
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:35
|93
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:47:58
|94
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:48:25
|95
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:48:46
|96
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:49
|97
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:49:12
|98
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:49:13
|99
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:16
|100
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:50:18
|101
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:50:33
|102
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:06
|103
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:09
|104
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:19
|105
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:20
|106
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:21
|107
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:25
|108
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:32
|109
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:47
|110
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:52:56
|111
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:59
|112
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:54:30
|113
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:55:03
|114
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:55:05
|115
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:07
|116
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:36
|117
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:58:08
|118
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:00:25
|119
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:28
|120
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:00:34
|121
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:00:59
|122
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:01:15
|123
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|1:01:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|17
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|7
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|16
|8
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|14
|9
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|10
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|13
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|12
|13
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|16
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|17
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|20
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|23
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|24
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|26
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|27
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|28
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|29
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|31
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|32
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|33
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|35
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|36
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2
|37
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|39
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|40
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|41
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|42
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|43
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|44
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|45
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|1
|46
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|38
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|25
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|18
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|16
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|13
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|12
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|15
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|17
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|18
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|19
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|20
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|22
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|23
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|24
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|19:48:46
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:04
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:33
|6
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:08:30
|7
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:49
|8
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:54
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:29
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:51
|11
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:54
|12
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:59
|13
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:02
|14
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:26:20
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:41
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:55
|17
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:39:28
|18
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:40:02
|19
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:40:11
|20
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:40:21
|21
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:40:48
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:25
|23
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:42:28
|24
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:31
|25
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:42:35
|26
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:44:07
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:08
|28
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:44:32
|29
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:22
|30
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:51
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:49:29
|32
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:17
|33
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:20
|34
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:31
|35
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:36
|36
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:43
|37
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:58
|38
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:10
|39
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:53:41
|40
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:54:14
|41
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:47
|42
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:57:19
|43
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:59:39
|44
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:00:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:29:34
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:23
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:18
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:25
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:20:42
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:39
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:49
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:39
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:37
|10
|Rally Cycling
|0:30:12
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:49:45
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:51:10
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:12:18
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:39
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:21:31
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:29:13
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|1:48:56
