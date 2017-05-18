Trending

Tour of California: Talansky wins on Mt Baldy

Majka retains leader's jersey ahead of Big Bear time trial

Image 1 of 49

Rob Britton with Peter Kennaugh for company

Rob Britton with Peter Kennaugh for company
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) celebrates his first Tour of California win

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) celebrates his first Tour of California win
Image 3 of 49

Bora control the action

Bora control the action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

Slovenian national champion Juraj Sagan leads the peloton

Slovenian national champion Juraj Sagan leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

The LottoNL-Jumbo train in action

The LottoNL-Jumbo train in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Thiago Machado and Peter Kennaugh attack

Thiago Machado and Peter Kennaugh attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Rafa Majka at the rear of the Bora train

Rafa Majka at the rear of the Bora train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Rob Britton riding solo up Mt. Baldy

Rob Britton riding solo up Mt. Baldy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Andrew Talansky, Rafa Majka and George Bennett at the head of the race

Andrew Talansky, Rafa Majka and George Bennett at the head of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Andrew Talansky checks over his shoulder

Andrew Talansky checks over his shoulder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

The group of favourites watch each other as Majka refuels

The group of favourites watch each other as Majka refuels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

'Cookie Corner' was a popular spot to be on Mt Baldy

'Cookie Corner' was a popular spot to be on Mt Baldy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

Talansky and Majka round the final corner

Talansky and Majka round the final corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Jack Bauer has a dig on Mt. Baldy

Jack Bauer has a dig on Mt. Baldy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Hugs all round for winner Andrew Talansky

Hugs all round for winner Andrew Talansky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Andrew Talansky gets directions to the podium after his win

Andrew Talansky gets directions to the podium after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

Race leader Rafa Majka holds onto the yellow jersey

Race leader Rafa Majka holds onto the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Andrew Talansky grabs the win and celebrates

Andrew Talansky grabs the win and celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Dimension Data's Ben King doing a job for teammate Lachlan Morton

Dimension Data's Ben King doing a job for teammate Lachlan Morton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Talansky, Majka and Bennett come into view

Talansky, Majka and Bennett come into view
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

The top riders assemble on the start line in Ontario for stage 5

The top riders assemble on the start line in Ontario for stage 5
Image 22 of 49

The LottoNL-Jumbo team set the tempo

The LottoNL-Jumbo team set the tempo
Image 23 of 49

Andrew Talansky looks on as Rafa Majka receives the yellow jersey

Andrew Talansky looks on as Rafa Majka receives the yellow jersey
Image 24 of 49

The winding Californian roads of stage 5

The winding Californian roads of stage 5
Image 25 of 49

The breakaway in action on stage 5

The breakaway in action on stage 5
Image 26 of 49

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) after his fifth place finish

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) after his fifth place finish
Image 27 of 49

The breakaway is led by Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) during stage 5

The breakaway is led by Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) during stage 5
Image 28 of 49

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) diggin deep

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) diggin deep
Image 29 of 49

Sammy Sanchez (BMC)

Sammy Sanchez (BMC)
Image 30 of 49

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) recovers after finishing in eighth

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) recovers after finishing in eighth
Image 31 of 49

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)
Image 32 of 49

Rob Britton enjoying his time on the podium

Rob Britton enjoying his time on the podium
Image 33 of 49

Rob Britton was the most aggressive rider on stage 5

Rob Britton was the most aggressive rider on stage 5
Image 34 of 49

Best young rider Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data) was seventh

Best young rider Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data) was seventh
Image 35 of 49

A jubilant Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)

A jubilant Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)
Image 36 of 49

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) catches his breathe after stage 5 victory

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) catches his breathe after stage 5 victory
Image 37 of 49

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) climbing

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) climbing
Image 38 of 49

KOM leader Daniel Jaramillo (UHC)

KOM leader Daniel Jaramillo (UHC)
Image 39 of 49

Astana's Artyom Zakharov declines a slice of Pizza on Mt Baldy

Astana's Artyom Zakharov declines a slice of Pizza on Mt Baldy
Image 40 of 49

Peter Sagan took it easy on Mt Baldy

Peter Sagan took it easy on Mt Baldy
Image 41 of 49

Stage 5 was won by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)

Stage 5 was won by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)
Image 42 of 49

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) was ecstatic after the win

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) was ecstatic after the win
Image 43 of 49

The top 3 on the podium

The top 3 on the podium
Image 44 of 49

Stage winner Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)

Stage winner Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)
Image 45 of 49

Lachlan Morton keeps the best young rider jersey

Lachlan Morton keeps the best young rider jersey
Image 46 of 49

Rafa Majka takes the yellow jersey into stage 6

Rafa Majka takes the yellow jersey into stage 6
Image 47 of 49

Hugs for stage 5 winner Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)

Hugs for stage 5 winner Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)
Image 48 of 49

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) gets the better of Rafa Majka in the sprint for the win

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) gets the better of Rafa Majka in the sprint for the win
Image 49 of 49

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) on Mt Baldy

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) on Mt Baldy

Andrew Talansky ended Cannondale Drapac's two-year wait for a WorldTour win with a hard-fought stage win atop Mt. Baldy at the 2017 Tour of California. The American all-rounder edged out race leader Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close sprint to the line after a select group of podium contenders broke away on the final climb.

Related Articles

Tour of California: Talansky takes revenge on Mt. Baldy

George Bennett: That was my chance to do something special and it all came undone

Bookwalter: 'Anything is still possible' with time trial looming in California

George Bennett (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) retained his hopes of winning the overall title by finishing third overall. However, it's Majka who heads into Friday's time trial with a slender six-second lead over Bennett. Talansky's win moved him into fourth, 44 seconds off the Bora rider's lead.

"When we hit the final climb, I knew I felt good. But when I knew I didn't have a chance to shake Bennett, Majka and Boswell, I decided to go for the stage win," said Talansky. "I've never been at the front of this finish before. I knew there was that last corner and how I needed to take it.

"I'd prefer to be in the yellow jersey right now but we won the stage today and I'll enjoy that. Tomorrow we will focus on the time trial. If you win, you win. If you lose, you lose and life goes on."

Majka increased his lead over Bennett after picking up bonus seconds on the line but expressed that he was aiming to add to his stage 2 victory. 

"I didn't win but I think that second was still a good result. I'd like to thank all my teammates for the excellent work they did today. Tomorrow I'll try to keep the jersey, but it'll be difficult with Talansky," said Majka. "I wanted to gain some time today but it wasn't easy. I didn't know the finish – there were a lot of corners and with 100m to go I tried to sprint, but Talansky passed me on the left hand side. Congratulations to him on his win. I'm still happy with this second place but tomorrow we need to try to keep the jersey. When we look at the race so far, I've been strong and I don't feel too bad. For the time trial tomorrow it's 24km and I'll try to keep the jersey."

How it unfolded

The queen stage kicked off in Ontario and almost immediately began a gradual climb toward the first of two intermediate sprints located in San Antonio Heights.

A breakaway of 24 riders formed early on with Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) winning the full points ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). But as the race headed up and over Glendora Ridge Rd., a climb 9.2km at 6.8% average grade, attacks caused the large group to split and 13 men formed the main move of the day.

Those riders also included Quick-Step Floors Matteo Trentin and Jack Bauer, UnitedHealthcare's Greg Henderson and Daniel Jaramillo, Rally's breakaway duo Evan Huffman and Rob Britton, who took one-two in stage 4, were in the mix again. Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Lennard Hofstede (Team Sunweb), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) and Artyom Zakharov (Astana) also made the move.

Jaramillo added more points to his mountain classification lead at the top of Glendora Ridge Rd, ahead of Huffman and Machado.

Henderson was the highest placed on GC in that move, in 23rd place at 4:43 behind overall leader Majka. As they raced along the reservoirs of Morris and San Gabriel on the flatter sections of the course, the riders held just over three minutes on the main field.

The route soon kicked up again as they rode onto the base of Glendora Mountain Rd for the start of the second KOM, which is 12.6km at 5.1%.

Britton struck out on his own before Sky's Peter Kennaugh bridged across. Behind in the peloton, LottoNL-Jumbo were working on keeping everything under control for its GC man Bennett. Showing no effects of yesterday’s ride in the breakaway, Britton rode away from Kennaugh on approach to the KOM with the remnants of the original breakaway one minute in arrears.

Katusha-Alpecin's Tiago Machado found himself in no man’s land in the chase of Britton as Quick-Step Floors teammates Matteo Trentin and Jack Bauer paced the chase group up the climb. At the KOM point, Evan Huffman and Daniel Jaramillo tested each other's legs with the later stealing in for more points to all but secure the polka dot jersey. A moment of reprieve followed for Britton, Kennaugh and the chase group with the descent before the brutal ascent of Mt Baldy.

On the lower slopes of Mt. Baldy, what was left of the original breakaway started to splinter while Peter Sagan dropped back to the main field and turned domestique, distributing food and bidons to his teammates. Meanwhile, Britton was looking comfortable at the head of the race as LottoNL-Jumbo continued to drive the pace in the peloton.

As the pace increased in the peloton with the GC teams upping the tempo, Britton's bid for victory came to an end as he was swept up on the lower slopes. Sep Kuss (Rally) was an early attacker once teammate Britton was caught as the skirmish begun. Dimension Data's Lachlan Morton was looking strong and likely to launch as the likes of Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) lost contact.

Feeling good, Talanksy took it upon himself to up the speed and forced a selection with Brent Bookwalter, Morton, Bennett, Majka, and Boswell the only riders able to respond. Talansky went again, and the group was slimmed as only Majka and Bennett could maintain contact. Behind, Boswell refused to give in and dug deep to regain contact before Majka jumped clear.

After a delay, Talansksy chased down Majka with Bennett on his wheel and Boswell again fighting to hold onto the leaders. At 1km to go, it was Bennett's turn to attack, but he couldn't establish a gap as it became clear it would come down to a four-up sprint.

In the finale, which included two turns and a rough road surface, Talanksy stole the front position into the final corner and sprinted for his first win at the Tour of California, leaving Majka in second place but with his GC lead intact. Bennett crossed the line for third with Boswell fourth and five seconds down. Bookwalter rounded out the top five before the other GC riders made their way across the line.

With the decisive stage 6 Big Bear Lake time trial to come, Talanksy is a real threat to the overall at 44 seconds to Majka. The race leader is confident of holding onto yellow, but another shakeup of the overall is sure to eventuate on the lakeside course.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:43:15
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:02
4Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:05
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:20
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:27
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:40
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:56
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
12Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:32
13Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:37:00
14Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:59
15Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:04
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:13
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
18David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:02:27
19Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:28
20Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
21Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:03:41
22Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:46
23Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:10
25Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:38
26Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:57
27Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:25
28Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:40
29Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:50
30Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:22
31Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:27
32Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
33Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:01
35Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:02
36Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:28
37Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:10:04
38Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:30
39Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
40Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:53
41Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:12:19
42Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:35
43Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:12
44Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
45Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
46Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:25
47Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
49Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:17:42
50Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:17:55
51Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:14
52Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:31
53Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:33
54Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:19:52
55Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:07
56Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:33
57Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:16
58Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
59Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
61Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
62Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:21:32
64Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:39
65Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:21:42
66Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:55
68Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
70Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:01
71Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:09
72Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:22:25
73Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
74Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:22:27
75Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:31
76Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:22:43
77Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:22:49
78Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
79Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
80Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
81Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:38
82Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:23:56
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:25:25
84David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
85Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
86Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
88Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
89Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
90Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
91Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
93Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
94Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
95Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
96Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
98Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
99Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
100Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
101Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
102Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
103Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
104Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
107Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
109Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
110Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
111Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
112Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
113Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
115Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
116Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
117Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
119Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:26:10
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
121Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:26:14
122Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:47
123Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
OTLErik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
OTLRiccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
OTLAndrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint 1 - San Antonio Heights, km.11.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Glendora, km.82
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
4Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky7
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb5
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data4
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky3
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) - Glendora Ridge Rd summit, km.26
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling7
3Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe5
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors3

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) - Glendora Mountain Rd summit, km.97.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling8pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky7
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3

Mountain 3 (HC) - Mt. Baldy, km.125.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
4Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb7
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data6
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky5

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb3:43:35
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:07
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:36
5Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:39
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:03:08
7Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:18
8Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:05
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:07
10Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:42
12Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:08
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:10
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:15
16Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:52
17Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:05
18Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:17:35
19Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:13
20Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:13
21Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:56
22Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:21:12
23Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:41
24Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:21:49
25Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:22:07
26Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:11
27Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:22:23
28Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:22:29
29Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
30Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:18
32Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:05
33Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
34Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
35Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
37Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
38Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
39Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
40Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
41Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
42Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
44Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Combativity
Rider Name (Country) Team
Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:12:57
2BMC Racing Team0:03:19
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:11
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:57
5Rally Cycling0:06:55
6Cannondale-Drapac0:09:36
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:42
8Dimension Data0:13:15
9Team Sunweb0:17:06
10Quick-Step Floors0:19:40
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:03
12Katusha-Alpecin0:33:15
13Trek-Segafredo0:38:15
14UAE Team Emirates0:41:49
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:45:24
16Team Novo Nordisk0:47:47
17Astana Pro Team0:59:17

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe19:47:57
2George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:06
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:25
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:44
5Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:49
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:14
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:31
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:34
10Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:50
11Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:33
12Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:36
13Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:53
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:14
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:44
16Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:04:22
17Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:36
18David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:05:14
19Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:01
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:27
21Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:08:32
22Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:19
23Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:30
24Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:53
25Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:00
26Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:11
27Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:38
28Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:50
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:24
30Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:16:15
31Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:17:24
32Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:43
33Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:53
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:20:28
35Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:18
36Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:40
37Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:43
38Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:48
39Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:51
40Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:09
41Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:09
42Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:28:35
43Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:29:30
44Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:32
45Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:30:39
46Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:44
47Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:43
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:37:23
49Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:37:47
50Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:58
51Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:38:16
52Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:40:17
53Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:40:51
54Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:41:00
55Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
56Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:41:10
57Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:41:29
58Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:37
59Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:42:11
60Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:42:26
61Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:42:37
62Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:42:51
63Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:53
64Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:14
65Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:43:17
66Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:20
67Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
68Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:43:24
69Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:49
70Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:44:56
71Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
72Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:44:57
73Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:02
75Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:45:09
76Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:45:21
77Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:45:33
78Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:40
79Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:45:48
80Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:45:54
81Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:46:11
82Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:46:12
84Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:46:20
85John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:46:21
86Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:46:28
87Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:46:40
88Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:46:42
89Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:49
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:47:22
91Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:47:27
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:35
93Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:47:58
94Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:48:25
95Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:48:46
96Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:49
97Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:49:12
98Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:49:13
99Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:50:16
100Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:50:18
101Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:50:33
102Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:51:06
103Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:51:09
104Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:52:19
105Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:52:20
106Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:21
107Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:25
108Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:52:32
109Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:52:47
110Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:52:56
111Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:52:59
112Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:54:30
113Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:55:03
114David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:55:05
115Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:55:07
116Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:57:36
117Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:58:08
118Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1:00:25
119Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:28
120Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:00:34
121Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:00:59
122Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:01:15
123Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors1:01:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe37pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe28
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo24
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors18
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling17
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac16
7Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky16
8Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling14
9Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb13
10Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data13
11Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team12
13Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team11
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo11
16Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
17Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin9
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
20Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
22Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky7
23Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
24Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
25Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
26Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
27Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
28Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
29Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
30Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
31Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3
32Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb3
33Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
34Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3
35Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
36Ben King (USA) Dimension Data2
37Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
38Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
39David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
40Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling1
41Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1
42Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1
43Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1
44Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
45Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team1
46Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team38pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe25
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling25
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
5Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky18
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data16
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data15
9Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team14
10Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling13
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
12Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb7
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky7
14Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
15Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb6
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky5
17Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac5
18Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe5
19Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
20David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3
22Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors3
23Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
24Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data19:48:46
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:25
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:45
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:04
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:03:33
6Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:08:30
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:49
8Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:54
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:29
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:51
11Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:54
12Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:59
13Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:02
14Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:20
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:41
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:55
17Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:28
18Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:40:02
19Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:40:11
20Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:40:21
21Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:40:48
22Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:25
23Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:42:28
24Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:31
25Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:42:35
26Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:44:07
27Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:08
28Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:44:32
29Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:22
30Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:45:51
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:49:29
32Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:50:17
33Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:50:20
34Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:51:31
35Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:36
36Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:51:43
37Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:51:58
38Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:52:10
39Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:53:41
40Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:54:14
41Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:56:47
42Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:57:19
43Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:59:39
44Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:00:26

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:29:34
2BMC Racing Team0:06:23
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:18
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:25
5Dimension Data0:20:42
6Cannondale-Drapac0:22:39
7Quick-Step Floors0:24:49
8UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:39
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:37
10Rally Cycling0:30:12
11Katusha-Alpecin0:49:45
12Team Sunweb0:51:10
13Trek-Segafredo1:12:18
14UAE Team Emirates1:17:39
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:21:31
16Team Novo Nordisk1:29:13
17Astana Pro Team1:48:56

 

Latest on Cyclingnews