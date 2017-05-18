Image 1 of 49 Rob Britton with Peter Kennaugh for company (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) celebrates his first Tour of California win Image 3 of 49 Bora control the action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Slovenian national champion Juraj Sagan leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 The LottoNL-Jumbo train in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Thiago Machado and Peter Kennaugh attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Rafa Majka at the rear of the Bora train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Rob Britton riding solo up Mt. Baldy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Andrew Talansky, Rafa Majka and George Bennett at the head of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Andrew Talansky checks over his shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 The group of favourites watch each other as Majka refuels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 'Cookie Corner' was a popular spot to be on Mt Baldy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 Talansky and Majka round the final corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 Jack Bauer has a dig on Mt. Baldy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 Hugs all round for winner Andrew Talansky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Andrew Talansky gets directions to the podium after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 Race leader Rafa Majka holds onto the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Andrew Talansky grabs the win and celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Dimension Data's Ben King doing a job for teammate Lachlan Morton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Talansky, Majka and Bennett come into view (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 The top riders assemble on the start line in Ontario for stage 5 Image 22 of 49 The LottoNL-Jumbo team set the tempo Image 23 of 49 Andrew Talansky looks on as Rafa Majka receives the yellow jersey Image 24 of 49 The winding Californian roads of stage 5 Image 25 of 49 The breakaway in action on stage 5 Image 26 of 49 Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) after his fifth place finish Image 27 of 49 The breakaway is led by Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) during stage 5 Image 28 of 49 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) diggin deep Image 29 of 49 Sammy Sanchez (BMC) Image 30 of 49 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) recovers after finishing in eighth Image 31 of 49 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) Image 32 of 49 Rob Britton enjoying his time on the podium Image 33 of 49 Rob Britton was the most aggressive rider on stage 5 Image 34 of 49 Best young rider Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data) was seventh Image 35 of 49 A jubilant Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) Image 36 of 49 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) catches his breathe after stage 5 victory Image 37 of 49 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) climbing Image 38 of 49 KOM leader Daniel Jaramillo (UHC) Image 39 of 49 Astana's Artyom Zakharov declines a slice of Pizza on Mt Baldy Image 40 of 49 Peter Sagan took it easy on Mt Baldy Image 41 of 49 Stage 5 was won by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) Image 42 of 49 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) was ecstatic after the win Image 43 of 49 The top 3 on the podium Image 44 of 49 Stage winner Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) Image 45 of 49 Lachlan Morton keeps the best young rider jersey Image 46 of 49 Rafa Majka takes the yellow jersey into stage 6 Image 47 of 49 Hugs for stage 5 winner Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) Image 48 of 49 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) gets the better of Rafa Majka in the sprint for the win Image 49 of 49 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) on Mt Baldy

Andrew Talansky ended Cannondale Drapac's two-year wait for a WorldTour win with a hard-fought stage win atop Mt. Baldy at the 2017 Tour of California. The American all-rounder edged out race leader Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close sprint to the line after a select group of podium contenders broke away on the final climb.

George Bennett (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) retained his hopes of winning the overall title by finishing third overall. However, it's Majka who heads into Friday's time trial with a slender six-second lead over Bennett. Talansky's win moved him into fourth, 44 seconds off the Bora rider's lead.

"When we hit the final climb, I knew I felt good. But when I knew I didn't have a chance to shake Bennett, Majka and Boswell, I decided to go for the stage win," said Talansky. "I've never been at the front of this finish before. I knew there was that last corner and how I needed to take it.

"I'd prefer to be in the yellow jersey right now but we won the stage today and I'll enjoy that. Tomorrow we will focus on the time trial. If you win, you win. If you lose, you lose and life goes on."

Majka increased his lead over Bennett after picking up bonus seconds on the line but expressed that he was aiming to add to his stage 2 victory.

"I didn't win but I think that second was still a good result. I'd like to thank all my teammates for the excellent work they did today. Tomorrow I'll try to keep the jersey, but it'll be difficult with Talansky," said Majka. "I wanted to gain some time today but it wasn't easy. I didn't know the finish – there were a lot of corners and with 100m to go I tried to sprint, but Talansky passed me on the left hand side. Congratulations to him on his win. I'm still happy with this second place but tomorrow we need to try to keep the jersey. When we look at the race so far, I've been strong and I don't feel too bad. For the time trial tomorrow it's 24km and I'll try to keep the jersey."

How it unfolded

The queen stage kicked off in Ontario and almost immediately began a gradual climb toward the first of two intermediate sprints located in San Antonio Heights.

A breakaway of 24 riders formed early on with Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) winning the full points ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). But as the race headed up and over Glendora Ridge Rd., a climb 9.2km at 6.8% average grade, attacks caused the large group to split and 13 men formed the main move of the day.

Those riders also included Quick-Step Floors Matteo Trentin and Jack Bauer, UnitedHealthcare's Greg Henderson and Daniel Jaramillo, Rally's breakaway duo Evan Huffman and Rob Britton, who took one-two in stage 4, were in the mix again. Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Lennard Hofstede (Team Sunweb), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) and Artyom Zakharov (Astana) also made the move.

Jaramillo added more points to his mountain classification lead at the top of Glendora Ridge Rd, ahead of Huffman and Machado.

Henderson was the highest placed on GC in that move, in 23rd place at 4:43 behind overall leader Majka. As they raced along the reservoirs of Morris and San Gabriel on the flatter sections of the course, the riders held just over three minutes on the main field.

The route soon kicked up again as they rode onto the base of Glendora Mountain Rd for the start of the second KOM, which is 12.6km at 5.1%.

Britton struck out on his own before Sky's Peter Kennaugh bridged across. Behind in the peloton, LottoNL-Jumbo were working on keeping everything under control for its GC man Bennett. Showing no effects of yesterday’s ride in the breakaway, Britton rode away from Kennaugh on approach to the KOM with the remnants of the original breakaway one minute in arrears.

Katusha-Alpecin's Tiago Machado found himself in no man’s land in the chase of Britton as Quick-Step Floors teammates Matteo Trentin and Jack Bauer paced the chase group up the climb. At the KOM point, Evan Huffman and Daniel Jaramillo tested each other's legs with the later stealing in for more points to all but secure the polka dot jersey. A moment of reprieve followed for Britton, Kennaugh and the chase group with the descent before the brutal ascent of Mt Baldy.

On the lower slopes of Mt. Baldy, what was left of the original breakaway started to splinter while Peter Sagan dropped back to the main field and turned domestique, distributing food and bidons to his teammates. Meanwhile, Britton was looking comfortable at the head of the race as LottoNL-Jumbo continued to drive the pace in the peloton.

As the pace increased in the peloton with the GC teams upping the tempo, Britton's bid for victory came to an end as he was swept up on the lower slopes. Sep Kuss (Rally) was an early attacker once teammate Britton was caught as the skirmish begun. Dimension Data's Lachlan Morton was looking strong and likely to launch as the likes of Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) lost contact.

Feeling good, Talanksy took it upon himself to up the speed and forced a selection with Brent Bookwalter, Morton, Bennett, Majka, and Boswell the only riders able to respond. Talansky went again, and the group was slimmed as only Majka and Bennett could maintain contact. Behind, Boswell refused to give in and dug deep to regain contact before Majka jumped clear.

After a delay, Talansksy chased down Majka with Bennett on his wheel and Boswell again fighting to hold onto the leaders. At 1km to go, it was Bennett's turn to attack, but he couldn't establish a gap as it became clear it would come down to a four-up sprint.

In the finale, which included two turns and a rough road surface, Talanksy stole the front position into the final corner and sprinted for his first win at the Tour of California, leaving Majka in second place but with his GC lead intact. Bennett crossed the line for third with Boswell fourth and five seconds down. Bookwalter rounded out the top five before the other GC riders made their way across the line.

With the decisive stage 6 Big Bear Lake time trial to come, Talanksy is a real threat to the overall at 44 seconds to Majka. The race leader is confident of holding onto yellow, but another shakeup of the overall is sure to eventuate on the lakeside course.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:43:15 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:02 4 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:05 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:27 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:40 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:56 11 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 12 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:32 13 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:37:00 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:59 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:04 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:13 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 18 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:27 19 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:28 20 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 21 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:03:41 22 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:46 23 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:10 25 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:38 26 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:57 27 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:25 28 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:40 29 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:50 30 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:22 31 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:27 32 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 33 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:01 35 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:02 36 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:28 37 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:04 38 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:30 39 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:53 41 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:12:19 42 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:35 43 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:12 44 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 45 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:25 47 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 49 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:17:42 50 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:55 51 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:14 52 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:31 53 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:33 54 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:19:52 55 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:07 56 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:33 57 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:16 58 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 59 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 61 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 62 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:21:32 64 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:39 65 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:21:42 66 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:55 68 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 69 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 70 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:01 71 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:09 72 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:25 73 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 74 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:22:27 75 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:31 76 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:22:43 77 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:49 78 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 79 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 80 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 81 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:38 82 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:23:56 83 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:25 84 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 86 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 88 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 90 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 91 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 92 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 94 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 95 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 96 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 97 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 98 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 99 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 100 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 101 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 102 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 103 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 104 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 107 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 109 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 110 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 111 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 112 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 113 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 115 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 116 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 117 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 119 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:26:10 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 121 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:14 122 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:47 123 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac OTL Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe OTL Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team OTL Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint 1 - San Antonio Heights, km.11.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Glendora, km.82 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 4 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 7 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 4 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 3 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) - Glendora Ridge Rd summit, km.26 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 7 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 3

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) - Glendora Mountain Rd summit, km.97.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 8 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 7 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3

Mountain 3 (HC) - Mt. Baldy, km.125.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 4 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 6 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 5

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:43:35 2 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:07 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:20 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:36 5 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:39 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:08 7 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:18 8 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:05 9 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:07 10 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:42 12 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:08 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:10 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:15 16 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:52 17 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:05 18 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:35 19 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:13 20 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:13 21 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:56 22 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:21:12 23 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:41 24 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:21:49 25 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:22:07 26 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:11 27 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:22:23 28 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:29 29 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 30 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 31 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:18 32 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:05 33 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 34 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 37 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 38 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 39 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 40 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 41 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 42 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 44 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Combativity Rider Name (Country) Team Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 11:12:57 2 BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:11 4 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:57 5 Rally Cycling 0:06:55 6 Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:36 7 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:09:42 8 Dimension Data 0:13:15 9 Team Sunweb 0:17:06 10 Quick-Step Floors 0:19:40 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:03 12 Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:15 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:38:15 14 UAE Team Emirates 0:41:49 15 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:45:24 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:47 17 Astana Pro Team 0:59:17

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 19:47:57 2 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:06 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:25 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:44 5 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:49 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:14 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:31 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:34 10 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:50 11 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:33 12 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36 13 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:53 14 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:14 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:44 16 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:22 17 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:36 18 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:14 19 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:01 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:27 21 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:08:32 22 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:19 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:30 24 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:53 25 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:00 26 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:11 27 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:38 28 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:50 29 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:24 30 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:16:15 31 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:17:24 32 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:43 33 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:53 34 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:28 35 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:18 36 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:40 37 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:43 38 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:48 39 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:51 40 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:27:09 41 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:09 42 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:35 43 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:29:30 44 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:32 45 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:39 46 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:44 47 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:43 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:37:23 49 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:37:47 50 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:58 51 Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:38:16 52 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:40:17 53 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:40:51 54 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:41:00 55 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 56 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:41:10 57 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:41:29 58 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:37 59 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:42:11 60 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:26 61 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:42:37 62 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:42:51 63 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:42:53 64 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:14 65 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:43:17 66 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:20 67 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 68 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:43:24 69 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:49 70 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:56 71 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 72 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:57 73 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:02 75 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:45:09 76 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:45:21 77 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:33 78 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:40 79 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:45:48 80 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:45:54 81 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:46:11 82 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:12 84 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:46:20 85 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:21 86 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:46:28 87 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:46:40 88 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:46:42 89 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:49 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:47:22 91 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:47:27 92 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:35 93 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:47:58 94 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:48:25 95 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:48:46 96 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:48:49 97 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:49:12 98 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:49:13 99 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:16 100 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:50:18 101 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:50:33 102 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:06 103 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:51:09 104 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:19 105 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:20 106 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:21 107 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:25 108 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:52:32 109 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:52:47 110 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:52:56 111 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:59 112 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:54:30 113 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:55:03 114 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:55:05 115 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:55:07 116 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:36 117 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:58:08 118 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1:00:25 119 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:28 120 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:00:34 121 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:00:59 122 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:01:15 123 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 1:01:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 18 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 17 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 16 7 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 16 8 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 14 9 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 10 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 13 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 12 13 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 11 16 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 17 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 9 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 22 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 7 23 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 24 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 25 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 26 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 28 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 29 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 31 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 3 32 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 33 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 34 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 35 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 36 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2 37 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 38 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 39 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 40 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 1 41 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1 42 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 43 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1 44 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 45 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 1 46 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 38 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 25 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 18 6 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 16 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 15 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 10 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 13 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 12 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 7 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 15 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 5 17 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 5 18 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 19 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 20 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 3 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 22 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 3 23 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 24 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 19:48:46 2 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:45 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:04 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:33 6 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:08:30 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:49 8 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:54 9 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:29 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:51 11 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:54 12 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:59 13 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:02 14 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:26:20 15 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:41 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:55 17 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:39:28 18 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:40:02 19 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:40:11 20 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:40:21 21 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:40:48 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:25 23 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:42:28 24 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:31 25 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:42:35 26 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:44:07 27 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:08 28 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:44:32 29 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:22 30 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:45:51 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:49:29 32 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:17 33 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:50:20 34 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:31 35 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:36 36 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:51:43 37 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:51:58 38 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:10 39 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:53:41 40 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:54:14 41 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:56:47 42 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:57:19 43 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:39 44 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:00:26