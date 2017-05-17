Trending

Tour of California: Huffman wins in Santa Clarita

Rally Cycling upstage WorldTour rivals, Majka retains yellow

Image 1 of 33

Evan Huffman and Rob Britton go one-two for Rally Cycling

Evan Huffman and Rob Britton go one-two for Rally Cycling
Image 2 of 33

Thiago Machado sets the pace

Thiago Machado sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 33

The peloton passes over a KOM during the stage

The peloton passes over a KOM during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 33

Markel Irizar does a turn on the front for Trek-Segafredo

Markel Irizar does a turn on the front for Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 33

Rafa Majka remains in yellow

Rafa Majka remains in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 33

Blue skies and palm trees for stage 4

Blue skies and palm trees for stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 33

Evan Huffman checks his winning distance before celebrating

Evan Huffman checks his winning distance before celebrating
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 33

Stage 4 victory for Evan Huffman of Rally

Stage 4 victory for Evan Huffman of Rally
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 33

Evan Huffman enjoying his biggest stage win to date

Evan Huffman enjoying his biggest stage win to date
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 33

The top three from stage 4

The top three from stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 33

Taylor Phinney's custom Giro shoes at the Tour of California

Taylor Phinney's custom Giro shoes at the Tour of California
Image 12 of 33

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) was second on stage 4

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) was second on stage 4
Image 13 of 33

Evan Huffman drives the breakaway with Rally teammate Rob Britton on his wheel

Evan Huffman drives the breakaway with Rally teammate Rob Britton on his wheel
Image 14 of 33

Evan Huffman (Rally) in the breakaway

Evan Huffman (Rally) in the breakaway
Image 15 of 33

Lachlan Morton holds onto the young rider jersey

Lachlan Morton holds onto the young rider jersey
Image 16 of 33

The classification leaders after stage 4

The classification leaders after stage 4
Image 17 of 33

Martin Velits sets the pace for Quick-Step Floors

Martin Velits sets the pace for Quick-Step Floors
Image 18 of 33

Marco Mathis doing a job for Katusha-Alpecin

Marco Mathis doing a job for Katusha-Alpecin
Image 19 of 33

The combativity prize went to Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)

The combativity prize went to Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
Image 20 of 33

Rafa Majka collects another yellow jersey

Rafa Majka collects another yellow jersey
Image 21 of 33

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the bunch kick behind the breakaway

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the bunch kick behind the breakaway
Image 22 of 33

'God save the podium girls' says Juraj Sagan's top tube

'God save the podium girls' says Juraj Sagan's top tube
Image 23 of 33

Stage 4 winner Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)

Stage 4 winner Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
Image 24 of 33

Evan Huffman and Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) celebrate victory

Evan Huffman and Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) celebrate victory
Image 25 of 33

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) sprinting to the stage

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) sprinting to the stage
Image 26 of 33

There are all kinds of fans spotted roadside at the Tour of California

There are all kinds of fans spotted roadside at the Tour of California
Image 27 of 33

Peter Sagan holds onto the points classification jersey

Peter Sagan holds onto the points classification jersey
Image 28 of 33

John Degenkolb still sprinted despite no stage win on offer

John Degenkolb still sprinted despite no stage win on offer
Image 29 of 33

The peloton negotiate Grimes Canyon Road mid-stage

The peloton negotiate Grimes Canyon Road mid-stage
Image 30 of 33

Californian orange trees line the roadside

Californian orange trees line the roadside
Image 31 of 33

Team Sunweb's Lennard Hofstede finishes third

Team Sunweb's Lennard Hofstede finishes third
Image 32 of 33

Smiles from Rafa Majka during the stage

Smiles from Rafa Majka during the stage
Image 33 of 33

Peter Sagan wins the sprint but it's no repeat stage win as the breakaway stays away

Peter Sagan wins the sprint but it's no repeat stage win as the breakaway stays away

David vs. Goliath. In the first three days of the Tour of California, Goliath had his day. On stage 4, the most unlikely 'David' in the race stole not only the stage win but second place as well.

Rally Cycling shouldn't have been in the race under WorldTour rules, but were given special dispensation to compete after an agreement with the UCI, and thanks to a tailwind, some complacency on the part of the peloton, and solid teamwork, Evan Huffman took out the stage win from the breakaway while teammate Rob Britton bested Sunweb's neo-pro Lennard Hofstede for second.

It wasn't Huffman's first win against WorldTour teams - he took out a stage of the Tour of Alberta last year and ended the race third overall. But it was his first official WorldTour victory, something he was unable to achieve in his two years with Astana.

It wasn’t even his first real chance for a victory in the Tour of California - his last attempt came in the same finish in last year’s stage 2 to Santa Clarita, where his breakaway with Ben King stuck, but he couldn’t match the Cannondale man.

"I can't believe that we did it," Huffman said. "It's surreal, amazing. I was thinking about last year's stage during the last 10km, and how much it would suck to not win again. I gave it everything I had in the last 100 metres."

The peloton, meanwhile, finished an unlucky 13 seconds later, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leading the way in to add to his lead in the points classification, while teammate Rafal Majka came through with all of his rivals to keep the race lead heading into the Mount Baldy stage.

"Today was a very hard day but I had a great team to support me and my teammate Peter [Sagan]. We had all our teammates there, all at the front. I'm suffering a little today but maybe tomorrow will be better for me," said Majka.

"I will have a lot of support from the team and I hope to have a great day. It's the first time that I will do this climb so we will see how it goes and how my legs are. If I have good legs then I will try to attack but if I'm tired I might follow. I hope I have good legs.

George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) remains second at two seconds, with the five-rider breakaway taking out all the time bonuses, while Ian Boswell (Team Sky) stays third at 14 seconds.

The sprinters will have to cool their heels until Saturday as the climbers come to the fore on stage 5 to Mt. Baldy, and then the aerodynamic gear comes out for the time trial in Big Bear Lake on Friday.

How it unfolded

The lumpy route from the coast at Santa Barbara, skirting the Santa Ynez and Topatopa mountain ranges should have been a day for the mountains classification leader Daniel Jaramillo, but the UnitedHealthcare rider instead relied upon his teammate Gavin Mannion to fly the blue flag on the climbs.

Mannion was part of the day’s escape together with Rob Britton and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Lennard Hofstede (Team Sunweb), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis) and Martin Elmiger (BMC), but the latter was distanced in the early climbs, leaving five to fight the day out front.

Mannion claimed the maximum mountain points on the first climb at Casitas Pass but came second to Huffman on the next two category 3 climbs. But he was back out front for the category 2 Baucomb Canyon Road ascent, moving into third in the rankings.

Although they held a whopping nine minutes on the peloton at the midpoint of the stage, the pressure from the peloton ratcheted up after the last climb, and Jaramillo ran into a bit of trouble and was tailed off in a grupetto before the roads flattened out.

The yellow jersey of Rafal Majka never came under threat as Trek-Segafredo and Katusha worked together to bring them back to a more manageable distance as they snaked around the twisting, scenic noodle of tarmac that is Grimes Canyon Road.

Once they reached the fertile valley floor, passing through massive farms, the situation for the breakaway became much more tenuous as Quick-Step Floors and Sky sent men to the front of the field to help out.

But with 24km to go, they still had three and a half minutes to pull back, and only four riders doing the work, perhaps reluctant to do all of the work for Bora-Hansgrohe only to have Sagan steal the show.

Katusha added Mads Wurtz Schmidt to the mix, Sky put David Lopez to work for Viviani, and the fresh legs whittled another minute out of the quintet’s advantage, but still, they persisted, aided by a brisk tailwind. Jack Bauer came to the front for Quick-Step to force the gap down further, and then with teammate Max Schachmann and Nils Politt (Katusha) pitching in, the leaders were finally brought back under two minutes, but there were still 13km to go and a long, gradual, wind-swept open highway to the line.

With 9km to go, Sagan began tightening his shoes, expecting the catch to come and preparing for his sprint, but the five riders ahead continued to work together, undeterred.

Zdenek Stybar came forward in a last ditch effort to wipe out the gap, but with 6km there was still more than a minute to undo. Had the WorldTour teams underestimated the unknowns up front?

3.5km, still more than a minute. The peloton was single file, and Sky came to the front with a full on team time trial. 2.7km to go, it was 35 seconds.

2km to go, and the leaders were in Santa Clarita, turning onto the finishing drag, and no amount of effort from Sky would turn this into a bunch sprint. But their pace was opening gaps up and down the peloton, and riders scrambled to stay in contact.

Up ahead the leaders saw 20 seconds as they headed into the finishing straight, and the WorldTour teams had underestimated them gravely. Huffman preempted the sprint with a seated attack that took his breakaway companions by surprise. His teammate Britton then made it a 1-2 for the Continental team by out-sprinting Hofstede.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3:41:52
2Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
3Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:13
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
13Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
16Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
23Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
24Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
28Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
30Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
32George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
38Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
39Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
40Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
41Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
42Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
43Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
44Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
45Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
46Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
47Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:22
48Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:24
49Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
50Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
51Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
52Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:44
53Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:01:43
54Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
55Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
56Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
58Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
61Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
62Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
63Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
66Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:55
68Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
69Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
71Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
72Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
73Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:02:48
74Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
75Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:00
76Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
77Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
78Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
79Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:08
80Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:13
81Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:21
82Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:27
83Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:29
84Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
85Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
86Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
89Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:32
90Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:49
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:04
92Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:05:18
93Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
94Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:05:22
95Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
96Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:56
97Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:22
98Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
100Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:51
102Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:12
103Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:10:58
104Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:53
105Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
107Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
108Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
109Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
110Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
111Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
112Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
114Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
115Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
116David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
117Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
119Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
120Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
121Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
122Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
123Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
124Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
126Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
127Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
128Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
129Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
130Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint 1 - Ojai, km.59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
3Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Grimes Canyon Rd, km.11.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb3pts
2Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling2
3Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling15pts
2Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
3Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb9
4Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe5
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin2
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 1 - Casitas Pass Rd summit 1, km.27
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3
4Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 2 - Casitas Pass Rd summit 2, km.31
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
3Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 3 - Dennison Grade summit, km.64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
3Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 4 - Balcom Canyon rd Summit, km.97
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
3Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb3
4Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb3:41:52
2Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:13
4Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
5Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
8Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
10Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
13Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
14Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
16Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:44
17Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
18Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
20Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
21Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
23Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:55
24Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
25Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:00
26Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:29
27Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:56
28Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:22
29Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
30Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:51
32Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:12
33Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:10:58
34Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:53
35Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
36Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
37Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
38Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
39Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
40Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
42Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
44Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
45Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
47Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky

Combativity
Rider Name (Country) Team
Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling11:05:49
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
3Team Sunweb
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Katusha-Alpecin0:00:26
6BMC Racing Team
7Quick-Step Floors
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Dimension Data
10Team Sky
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
12UAE Team Emirates0:01:56
13Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Trek-Segafredo
15Team Novo Nordisk0:03:26
16Cannondale-Drapac0:04:43
17Astana Pro Team0:05:18

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16:04:48
2George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:02
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:14
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:16
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:45
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
10Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
13Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
14Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:58
17Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:02
18Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
19Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
20David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:02:41
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
22Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:48
23Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:43
24Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:45
25Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:47
26Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:59
27Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:04
28Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:09
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:06:04
30Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:17
31Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
32Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:01
33Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:10:18
34Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:43
35Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:23
36Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:36
37Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:45
38Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:51
40Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:43
41Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:15
42Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:21
43Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:15:58
44Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:13
45Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:04
46Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:35
47Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:43
48Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
49Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:49
50Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
51Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
52Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:59
53Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:27
54Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:54
55Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:25
56Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:19:26
57Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:19:32
59Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:33
60Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:38
61Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
63Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:50
64Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:19:52
65Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:15
66Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:20:22
67Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:20:29
68Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:20:40
69Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:20:49
70John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:20:50
71Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:57
73Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:21:04
74Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:11
75Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:12
76Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:18
77Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:22:01
78Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:04
79Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:22:27
80Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
81Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:34
83Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:54
84Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:23:02
85Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:23:15
86Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:18
87Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:40
88Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:41
89Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:23:42
90Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:52
91Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:23:56
92Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:24:06
93Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:24:11
94Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:25
95Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:33
96Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:47
97Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:49
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:25:21
99Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:21
100Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:48
101Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:26:49
102Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:27:01
103Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:27:28
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:28:54
105Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:29:31
106Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:29:32
107David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:34
108Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:36
109Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:29:59
111Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:18
112Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:30:34
113Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:59
114Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:31:09
115Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:53
116Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:32:36
117Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:37
118Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
119Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:00
120Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:33:05
122Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:32
123Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:18
124Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:41
125Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:34:43
126Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:57
127Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:03
128Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:35:44
129Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:36:02
130Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:36:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe32pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors18
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling17
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16
5George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
6Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling14
7Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb13
8Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team12
10Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo11
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
13Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
14Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
15Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data9
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin9
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
18Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
20Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
21Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
22Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
24Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky4
25Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
26Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
27Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3
29Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
30Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb3
31Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
32Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3
33Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
34Ben King (USA) Dimension Data2
35Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
36David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
38Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
39Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1
40Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1
41Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team24pts
2Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data16
3Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team14
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling13
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
7Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky9
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data9
9Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb6
10Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac5
11Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
12Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
13David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3
14Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
15Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data16:05:04
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:32
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
6Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
7Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:32
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:53
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:20
10Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:29
11Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:27
12Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:59
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:48
14Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:19
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:27
16Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:33
17Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:43
18Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:11
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:38
20Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:09
21Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:10
22Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:22
23Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:34
24Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:59
25Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:20:06
26Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:20:13
27Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:56
28Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:11
29Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:09
30Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:31
31Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:26:33
32Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:26:45
33Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:27:12
34Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:29:15
35Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:29:16
36Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:29:43
37Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:02
38Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:30:18
39Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:37
40Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:32:20
41Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:21
42Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:44
43Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:32:49
45Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:25
46Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:41
47Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:35:28

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky0:16:37
2BMC Racing Team0:03:04
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:07
4Quick-Step Floors0:05:09
5Dimension Data0:07:27
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:34
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:28
8Cannondale-Drapac0:13:03
9UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:57
10Katusha-Alpecin0:16:30
11Rally Cycling0:23:17
12Trek-Segafredo0:34:03
13Team Sunweb0:34:04
14UAE Team Emirates0:35:50
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:36:07
16Team Novo Nordisk0:41:26
17Astana Pro Team0:49:39

 

