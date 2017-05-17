Image 1 of 33 Evan Huffman and Rob Britton go one-two for Rally Cycling Image 2 of 33 Thiago Machado sets the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 33 The peloton passes over a KOM during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 Markel Irizar does a turn on the front for Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 Rafa Majka remains in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 Blue skies and palm trees for stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 33 Evan Huffman checks his winning distance before celebrating (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 33 Stage 4 victory for Evan Huffman of Rally (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 33 Evan Huffman enjoying his biggest stage win to date (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 33 The top three from stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 Taylor Phinney's custom Giro shoes at the Tour of California Image 12 of 33 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) was second on stage 4 Image 13 of 33 Evan Huffman drives the breakaway with Rally teammate Rob Britton on his wheel Image 14 of 33 Evan Huffman (Rally) in the breakaway Image 15 of 33 Lachlan Morton holds onto the young rider jersey Image 16 of 33 The classification leaders after stage 4 Image 17 of 33 Martin Velits sets the pace for Quick-Step Floors Image 18 of 33 Marco Mathis doing a job for Katusha-Alpecin Image 19 of 33 The combativity prize went to Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) Image 20 of 33 Rafa Majka collects another yellow jersey Image 21 of 33 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the bunch kick behind the breakaway Image 22 of 33 'God save the podium girls' says Juraj Sagan's top tube Image 23 of 33 Stage 4 winner Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) Image 24 of 33 Evan Huffman and Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) celebrate victory Image 25 of 33 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) sprinting to the stage Image 26 of 33 There are all kinds of fans spotted roadside at the Tour of California Image 27 of 33 Peter Sagan holds onto the points classification jersey Image 28 of 33 John Degenkolb still sprinted despite no stage win on offer Image 29 of 33 The peloton negotiate Grimes Canyon Road mid-stage Image 30 of 33 Californian orange trees line the roadside Image 31 of 33 Team Sunweb's Lennard Hofstede finishes third Image 32 of 33 Smiles from Rafa Majka during the stage Image 33 of 33 Peter Sagan wins the sprint but it's no repeat stage win as the breakaway stays away

David vs. Goliath. In the first three days of the Tour of California, Goliath had his day. On stage 4, the most unlikely 'David' in the race stole not only the stage win but second place as well.

Rally Cycling shouldn't have been in the race under WorldTour rules, but were given special dispensation to compete after an agreement with the UCI, and thanks to a tailwind, some complacency on the part of the peloton, and solid teamwork, Evan Huffman took out the stage win from the breakaway while teammate Rob Britton bested Sunweb's neo-pro Lennard Hofstede for second.

It wasn't Huffman's first win against WorldTour teams - he took out a stage of the Tour of Alberta last year and ended the race third overall. But it was his first official WorldTour victory, something he was unable to achieve in his two years with Astana.

It wasn’t even his first real chance for a victory in the Tour of California - his last attempt came in the same finish in last year’s stage 2 to Santa Clarita, where his breakaway with Ben King stuck, but he couldn’t match the Cannondale man.

"I can't believe that we did it," Huffman said. "It's surreal, amazing. I was thinking about last year's stage during the last 10km, and how much it would suck to not win again. I gave it everything I had in the last 100 metres."

The peloton, meanwhile, finished an unlucky 13 seconds later, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leading the way in to add to his lead in the points classification, while teammate Rafal Majka came through with all of his rivals to keep the race lead heading into the Mount Baldy stage.

"Today was a very hard day but I had a great team to support me and my teammate Peter [Sagan]. We had all our teammates there, all at the front. I'm suffering a little today but maybe tomorrow will be better for me," said Majka.

"I will have a lot of support from the team and I hope to have a great day. It's the first time that I will do this climb so we will see how it goes and how my legs are. If I have good legs then I will try to attack but if I'm tired I might follow. I hope I have good legs.

George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) remains second at two seconds, with the five-rider breakaway taking out all the time bonuses, while Ian Boswell (Team Sky) stays third at 14 seconds.

The sprinters will have to cool their heels until Saturday as the climbers come to the fore on stage 5 to Mt. Baldy, and then the aerodynamic gear comes out for the time trial in Big Bear Lake on Friday.

How it unfolded

The lumpy route from the coast at Santa Barbara, skirting the Santa Ynez and Topatopa mountain ranges should have been a day for the mountains classification leader Daniel Jaramillo, but the UnitedHealthcare rider instead relied upon his teammate Gavin Mannion to fly the blue flag on the climbs.

Mannion was part of the day’s escape together with Rob Britton and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Lennard Hofstede (Team Sunweb), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis) and Martin Elmiger (BMC), but the latter was distanced in the early climbs, leaving five to fight the day out front.

Mannion claimed the maximum mountain points on the first climb at Casitas Pass but came second to Huffman on the next two category 3 climbs. But he was back out front for the category 2 Baucomb Canyon Road ascent, moving into third in the rankings.

Although they held a whopping nine minutes on the peloton at the midpoint of the stage, the pressure from the peloton ratcheted up after the last climb, and Jaramillo ran into a bit of trouble and was tailed off in a grupetto before the roads flattened out.

The yellow jersey of Rafal Majka never came under threat as Trek-Segafredo and Katusha worked together to bring them back to a more manageable distance as they snaked around the twisting, scenic noodle of tarmac that is Grimes Canyon Road.

Once they reached the fertile valley floor, passing through massive farms, the situation for the breakaway became much more tenuous as Quick-Step Floors and Sky sent men to the front of the field to help out.

But with 24km to go, they still had three and a half minutes to pull back, and only four riders doing the work, perhaps reluctant to do all of the work for Bora-Hansgrohe only to have Sagan steal the show.

Katusha added Mads Wurtz Schmidt to the mix, Sky put David Lopez to work for Viviani, and the fresh legs whittled another minute out of the quintet’s advantage, but still, they persisted, aided by a brisk tailwind. Jack Bauer came to the front for Quick-Step to force the gap down further, and then with teammate Max Schachmann and Nils Politt (Katusha) pitching in, the leaders were finally brought back under two minutes, but there were still 13km to go and a long, gradual, wind-swept open highway to the line.

With 9km to go, Sagan began tightening his shoes, expecting the catch to come and preparing for his sprint, but the five riders ahead continued to work together, undeterred.

Zdenek Stybar came forward in a last ditch effort to wipe out the gap, but with 6km there was still more than a minute to undo. Had the WorldTour teams underestimated the unknowns up front?

3.5km, still more than a minute. The peloton was single file, and Sky came to the front with a full on team time trial. 2.7km to go, it was 35 seconds.

2km to go, and the leaders were in Santa Clarita, turning onto the finishing drag, and no amount of effort from Sky would turn this into a bunch sprint. But their pace was opening gaps up and down the peloton, and riders scrambled to stay in contact.

Up ahead the leaders saw 20 seconds as they headed into the finishing straight, and the WorldTour teams had underestimated them gravely. Huffman preempted the sprint with a seated attack that took his breakaway companions by surprise. His teammate Britton then made it a 1-2 for the Continental team by out-sprinting Hofstede.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3:41:52 2 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 3 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 13 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 16 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 23 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 28 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 32 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 38 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 40 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 41 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 42 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 43 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 44 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 46 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 47 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 48 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:24 49 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 50 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 51 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 52 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:44 53 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:43 54 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 55 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 56 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 58 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 60 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 61 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 62 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 63 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 64 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 66 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:55 68 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 69 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 71 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 72 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 73 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:48 74 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 75 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:00 76 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 78 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 79 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:08 80 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:13 81 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:21 82 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:27 83 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:29 84 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 85 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 86 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 89 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:32 90 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:49 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:04 92 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:05:18 93 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 94 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:22 95 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 96 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:56 97 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:22 98 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 99 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:51 102 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:12 103 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:58 104 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:53 105 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 109 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 110 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 111 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 114 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 115 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 116 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 119 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 120 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 121 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 122 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 123 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 124 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 126 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 127 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 128 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 129 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 130 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint 1 - Ojai, km.59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 3 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Grimes Canyon Rd, km.11.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 pts 2 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 2 3 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 3 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 4 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 2 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 1 - Casitas Pass Rd summit 1, km.27 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 4 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 2 - Casitas Pass Rd summit 2, km.31 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 3 - Dennison Grade summit, km.64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 4 - Balcom Canyon rd Summit, km.97 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 3 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 4 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:41:52 2 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13 4 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 5 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 10 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 13 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 14 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 16 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:44 17 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 18 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 20 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 23 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:55 24 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:00 26 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:29 27 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:56 28 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:22 29 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 31 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:51 32 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:12 33 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:58 34 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:53 35 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 36 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 37 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 38 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 42 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 44 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 45 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 47 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky

Combativity Rider Name (Country) Team Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 11:05:49 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:13 3 Team Sunweb 4 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:26 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Quick-Step Floors 8 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Dimension Data 10 Team Sky 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 12 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:56 13 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Trek-Segafredo 15 Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:26 16 Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:43 17 Astana Pro Team 0:05:18

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:04:48 2 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:02 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:14 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:16 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:45 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 9 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 13 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 14 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:55 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:58 17 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:02 18 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 19 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:41 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 22 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:48 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:43 24 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:45 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:47 26 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:59 27 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:04 28 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:09 29 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:04 30 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:17 31 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 32 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:01 33 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:18 34 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:43 35 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:23 36 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:36 37 Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:45 38 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:51 40 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:43 41 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:15 42 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:21 43 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:58 44 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:13 45 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:04 46 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:35 47 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:43 48 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 49 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:49 50 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:59 53 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:27 54 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:54 55 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:25 56 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:26 57 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:19:32 59 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:33 60 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:38 61 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 63 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:50 64 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:52 65 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:15 66 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:22 67 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:29 68 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:40 69 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:20:49 70 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:50 71 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:57 73 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:04 74 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:11 75 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:12 76 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:18 77 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:01 78 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:04 79 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:27 80 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 81 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:34 83 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:54 84 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:02 85 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:15 86 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:18 87 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:40 88 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:41 89 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:23:42 90 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:52 91 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:56 92 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:24:06 93 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:11 94 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:24:25 95 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:33 96 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:47 97 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:49 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:25:21 99 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:21 100 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:48 101 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:49 102 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:27:01 103 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:28 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:28:54 105 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:29:31 106 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:29:32 107 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:34 108 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:36 109 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:29:59 111 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:18 112 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:34 113 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:59 114 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:31:09 115 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:53 116 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:32:36 117 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:37 118 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:00 120 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:05 122 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:32 123 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:18 124 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:41 125 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:34:43 126 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:57 127 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:03 128 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:35:44 129 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:02 130 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:36:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 18 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 17 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 5 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 6 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 14 7 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 8 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 11 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 15 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 9 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 9 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 18 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 20 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 21 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 23 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 4 25 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 26 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 27 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 3 29 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 30 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 31 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 32 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 33 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 34 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2 35 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 36 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 38 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 39 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1 40 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 41 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 16 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 13 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 7 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 9 9 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 10 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 5 11 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 12 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 13 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 3 14 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 15 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 16:05:04 2 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:32 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 6 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:09 7 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:32 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:53 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:20 10 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:29 11 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:27 12 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:59 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:48 14 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:19 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:27 16 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:33 17 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:43 18 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:11 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:38 20 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:09 21 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:10 22 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:22 23 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:34 24 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:59 25 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:06 26 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:13 27 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:56 28 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:11 29 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:24:09 30 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:31 31 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:33 32 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:26:45 33 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:12 34 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:29:15 35 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:29:16 36 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:29:43 37 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:02 38 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:18 39 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:37 40 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:32:20 41 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:21 42 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:44 43 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:49 45 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:25 46 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:41 47 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:35:28