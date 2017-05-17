Tour of California: Huffman wins in Santa Clarita
Rally Cycling upstage WorldTour rivals, Majka retains yellow
Stage 4: Santa Barbara - Santa Clarita
David vs. Goliath. In the first three days of the Tour of California, Goliath had his day. On stage 4, the most unlikely 'David' in the race stole not only the stage win but second place as well.
Rally Cycling shouldn't have been in the race under WorldTour rules, but were given special dispensation to compete after an agreement with the UCI, and thanks to a tailwind, some complacency on the part of the peloton, and solid teamwork, Evan Huffman took out the stage win from the breakaway while teammate Rob Britton bested Sunweb's neo-pro Lennard Hofstede for second.
It wasn't Huffman's first win against WorldTour teams - he took out a stage of the Tour of Alberta last year and ended the race third overall. But it was his first official WorldTour victory, something he was unable to achieve in his two years with Astana.
It wasn’t even his first real chance for a victory in the Tour of California - his last attempt came in the same finish in last year’s stage 2 to Santa Clarita, where his breakaway with Ben King stuck, but he couldn’t match the Cannondale man.
"I can't believe that we did it," Huffman said. "It's surreal, amazing. I was thinking about last year's stage during the last 10km, and how much it would suck to not win again. I gave it everything I had in the last 100 metres."
The peloton, meanwhile, finished an unlucky 13 seconds later, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leading the way in to add to his lead in the points classification, while teammate Rafal Majka came through with all of his rivals to keep the race lead heading into the Mount Baldy stage.
"Today was a very hard day but I had a great team to support me and my teammate Peter [Sagan]. We had all our teammates there, all at the front. I'm suffering a little today but maybe tomorrow will be better for me," said Majka.
"I will have a lot of support from the team and I hope to have a great day. It's the first time that I will do this climb so we will see how it goes and how my legs are. If I have good legs then I will try to attack but if I'm tired I might follow. I hope I have good legs.
George Bennett (LottoNl-Jumbo) remains second at two seconds, with the five-rider breakaway taking out all the time bonuses, while Ian Boswell (Team Sky) stays third at 14 seconds.
The sprinters will have to cool their heels until Saturday as the climbers come to the fore on stage 5 to Mt. Baldy, and then the aerodynamic gear comes out for the time trial in Big Bear Lake on Friday.
How it unfolded
The lumpy route from the coast at Santa Barbara, skirting the Santa Ynez and Topatopa mountain ranges should have been a day for the mountains classification leader Daniel Jaramillo, but the UnitedHealthcare rider instead relied upon his teammate Gavin Mannion to fly the blue flag on the climbs.
Mannion was part of the day’s escape together with Rob Britton and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Lennard Hofstede (Team Sunweb), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis) and Martin Elmiger (BMC), but the latter was distanced in the early climbs, leaving five to fight the day out front.
Mannion claimed the maximum mountain points on the first climb at Casitas Pass but came second to Huffman on the next two category 3 climbs. But he was back out front for the category 2 Baucomb Canyon Road ascent, moving into third in the rankings.
Although they held a whopping nine minutes on the peloton at the midpoint of the stage, the pressure from the peloton ratcheted up after the last climb, and Jaramillo ran into a bit of trouble and was tailed off in a grupetto before the roads flattened out.
The yellow jersey of Rafal Majka never came under threat as Trek-Segafredo and Katusha worked together to bring them back to a more manageable distance as they snaked around the twisting, scenic noodle of tarmac that is Grimes Canyon Road.
Once they reached the fertile valley floor, passing through massive farms, the situation for the breakaway became much more tenuous as Quick-Step Floors and Sky sent men to the front of the field to help out.
But with 24km to go, they still had three and a half minutes to pull back, and only four riders doing the work, perhaps reluctant to do all of the work for Bora-Hansgrohe only to have Sagan steal the show.
Katusha added Mads Wurtz Schmidt to the mix, Sky put David Lopez to work for Viviani, and the fresh legs whittled another minute out of the quintet’s advantage, but still, they persisted, aided by a brisk tailwind. Jack Bauer came to the front for Quick-Step to force the gap down further, and then with teammate Max Schachmann and Nils Politt (Katusha) pitching in, the leaders were finally brought back under two minutes, but there were still 13km to go and a long, gradual, wind-swept open highway to the line.
With 9km to go, Sagan began tightening his shoes, expecting the catch to come and preparing for his sprint, but the five riders ahead continued to work together, undeterred.
Zdenek Stybar came forward in a last ditch effort to wipe out the gap, but with 6km there was still more than a minute to undo. Had the WorldTour teams underestimated the unknowns up front?
3.5km, still more than a minute. The peloton was single file, and Sky came to the front with a full on team time trial. 2.7km to go, it was 35 seconds.
2km to go, and the leaders were in Santa Clarita, turning onto the finishing drag, and no amount of effort from Sky would turn this into a bunch sprint. But their pace was opening gaps up and down the peloton, and riders scrambled to stay in contact.
Up ahead the leaders saw 20 seconds as they headed into the finishing straight, and the WorldTour teams had underestimated them gravely. Huffman preempted the sprint with a seated attack that took his breakaway companions by surprise. His teammate Britton then made it a 1-2 for the Continental team by out-sprinting Hofstede.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3:41:52
|2
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|16
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|23
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|38
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|42
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|46
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|47
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|48
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:24
|49
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|50
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|51
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|52
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|53
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:43
|54
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|55
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|56
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|58
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|61
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|63
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|66
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:55
|68
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|69
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|71
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|72
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|73
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:48
|74
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:00
|76
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|78
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|79
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:08
|80
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:13
|81
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:21
|82
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:27
|83
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:29
|84
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|89
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:32
|90
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:49
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:04
|92
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:05:18
|93
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|94
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:22
|95
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:56
|97
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:22
|98
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|99
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|100
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:51
|102
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:12
|103
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:58
|104
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:53
|105
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|106
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|109
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|111
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|114
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|116
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|117
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|119
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|121
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|122
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|123
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|124
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|127
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|128
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|pts
|2
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|3
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|4
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|4
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|3
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|4
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:41:52
|2
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:13
|4
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|10
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|16
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|17
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|18
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:55
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:00
|26
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:29
|27
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:56
|28
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:22
|29
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:51
|32
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:12
|33
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:58
|34
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:53
|35
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|36
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|38
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|40
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|45
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|11:05:49
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:13
|3
|Team Sunweb
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Dimension Data
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:56
|13
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:26
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:43
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:04:48
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:02
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:45
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|14
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:58
|17
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|18
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|19
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:41
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|22
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:48
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|24
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:45
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:47
|26
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:59
|27
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:04
|28
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:09
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:04
|30
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:17
|31
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:01
|33
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:18
|34
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:43
|35
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:12:23
|36
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:36
|37
|Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:12:45
|38
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:51
|40
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:43
|41
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:15
|42
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:21
|43
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:58
|44
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:13
|45
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:04
|46
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:35
|47
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:43
|48
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:49
|50
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:59
|53
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:27
|54
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:54
|55
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:25
|56
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:26
|57
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:32
|59
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:33
|60
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:38
|61
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|63
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:50
|64
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:52
|65
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:15
|66
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:22
|67
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:29
|68
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:40
|69
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:20:49
|70
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:50
|71
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:57
|73
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:04
|74
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:11
|75
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:12
|76
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:18
|77
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:01
|78
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:04
|79
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:27
|80
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|81
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:34
|83
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:54
|84
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:02
|85
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:15
|86
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:18
|87
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:40
|88
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:41
|89
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:23:42
|90
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:52
|91
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:56
|92
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:06
|93
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:11
|94
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:25
|95
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:24:33
|96
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:47
|97
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:49
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:25:21
|99
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:21
|100
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:48
|101
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:49
|102
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:01
|103
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:28
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:28:54
|105
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:31
|106
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:29:32
|107
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:34
|108
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:36
|109
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:59
|111
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:18
|112
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:34
|113
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:59
|114
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:31:09
|115
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:53
|116
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:32:36
|117
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:37
|118
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:00
|120
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:05
|122
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:32
|123
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:18
|124
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:41
|125
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:34:43
|126
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:57
|127
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:03
|128
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:35:44
|129
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:02
|130
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:36:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|17
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|14
|7
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|8
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|15
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|18
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|20
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|24
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|25
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|26
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|27
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|28
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|29
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|30
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|31
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|33
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|34
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2
|35
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|36
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|38
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|40
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|41
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|16
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|13
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|7
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|9
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|10
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|13
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|14
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|15
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|16:05:04
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|7
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:32
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:53
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:20
|10
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:29
|11
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:27
|12
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:59
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:48
|14
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:19
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:27
|16
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:33
|17
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:43
|18
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:11
|19
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:38
|20
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:09
|21
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:10
|22
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:22
|23
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:34
|24
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:59
|25
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:06
|26
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:13
|27
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:56
|28
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:11
|29
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:09
|30
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:31
|31
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:33
|32
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:45
|33
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:12
|34
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:15
|35
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:29:16
|36
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:43
|37
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:02
|38
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:18
|39
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:37
|40
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:32:20
|41
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:21
|42
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:44
|43
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:49
|45
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:25
|46
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:41
|47
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:35:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|0:16:37
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:07
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:09
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:07:27
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:34
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:28
|8
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:03
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:57
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:30
|11
|Rally Cycling
|0:23:17
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:03
|13
|Team Sunweb
|0:34:04
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:50
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:36:07
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:26
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:49:39
