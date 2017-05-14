Trending

Tour of California: Kittel wins opening stage in Sacramento

Sagan second behind German, with Viviani third

Elia Viviani adjusts his shoe after placing third

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was the clear winner in Sacramento on stage 1 of the Tour of California

Owain Doull (Team Sky)

Quick-Step Floors boss Patrick Lefevere with his winning squad

The fans make sure to get their own momento of the stage

Marcel Kittel in the green points jersey

Peter Sagan with Elia Viviani on the podium

Peter Sagan, Marcel Kittel and Alexander Kristoff chat on the stage1 start line

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) was top-20 on stage 1

Martin Elmiger (BMC)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) after a tough day in the saddle

Peter Sagan cools down after stage 1

Everyone wants a piece of Marcel Kittel post-win

Peter Sagan, Marcel Kittel and Elia Viviani on the stage 1 podium

Marcel Kittel was awarded several prizes for winning stage 1

Marcel Kittel also leads the points classification

Floris Gerts (BMC)

The Alec Monopoly designed best young rider jersey

Floris Gerts (BMC) in the best young rider jersey

The day's breakaway enjoying some sunshine

Just your average flying bidon at the feedzone

Elia Viviani has a mechanical mid-stage

Martin Velits doing a job on the front

Katusha and QuickStep did the lions share of pace making

Nils Politt is one of the taller riders in the pro peloton

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

A fan running roadside to cheer on the peloton

Front wheel change for Miles Scotson (BMC)

Australian champion Miles Scotson (BMC)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) starts his stage 1 celebrates

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was too fast and too strong for his rivals

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates stage 1 victory

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) edges out Peter Sagan to claim stage 1 of the Tour of California

Marcel Kittel finished off the day-long efforts of his Quick-Step Floors team in style, nailing the bunch sprint in Sacramento to win the stage and first race leader's jersey over world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe). Elia Viviani (Team Sky) was third.

Team Sky took control of the race as it headed onto the final circuits, setting a steady if not blistering pace through the tricky circuit. But as the other teams fought for position, Quick-Step sat back, watching and waiting for just the right moment to pounce.

That came with half a lap to go when the Belgian team came storming up to the front, and although they briefly relented control inside the final kilometer, they kicked again to deliver Kittel to perfect winning position on the long finishing straightaway.

"I’m very happy how intelligent and also strong my team worked in the end," Kittel said of his win. "Chapeau to everyone for the great lead out. It was really nice, promising also for the next week. We are all very happy to start the Tour of California like that."

Kittel and Quick-Step almost made the win look easy, and the German fastman said it was not an unexpected way to start the race.

"It’s not a surprise that maybe the beginning of the race was not super intense," he said. "It was a really easy stage when you look at the profile. Some teams tried to go in the crosswinds after around 80km, but nothing happened; the wind was not strong enough and the direction was not good enough. So in the end it came down to a sprint."

How it unfolded

The 167km opening stage started in front of the California state capitol and finished there after a figure-eight jaunt south. The stage featured no KOMs, but it did have two intermediate sprints at 121.5km and at 156.5km when the riders entered the 3.5km finishing circuits in Sacramento.

It didn’t take long for the breakaway to form on the flat roads outside of town, with BMC Racing's Floris Gerts, UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke, Novo Nordisk's Charles Planet and Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Ben Wolfe escaping the bunch and building a lead of two minutes rather quickly.

The gap went up to 2:30 at its maximum point, but the peloton was feeling stingy and kept the advantage pegged at 1:45 throughout most of the escape.

Katusha-Alpecin and Quick-Step Floors took control of the chase with Katusha sending a rider to the front and Quick-Step massing behind him, eventually throwing several riders into the chase as well.

The action heated up briefly when crosswinds that swept across the agricultural fields outside of Sacramento pushed the peloton into echelons, but the winds apparently weren’t strong enough to create havoc as the groups stayed mostly together.

As the race turned back toward Sacramento, however, the crosswinds increased and the race became more animated, with several teams going to the front to try and blow things apart.

The increased pace also started eating into the escapees’ lead, which was down to just 40 seconds with 67km remaining. Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team and the Dutch LottoNL-Jumbo team went to the front, but the peloton eased up before the feedzone and let the gap go out again after having the break in sight.

The leaders had 1:20 with just over 48km remaining and just 5km to the first intermediate sprint, where Gerts took top honours and the three-second time bonus. Quick-Step and Katusha retook the front again, and the gap was down to 40 seconds with about 40km to go.

The peloton had to throttle back the chase a bit to avoid catching the leader too early, but the gap continued to come down. Sensing an imminent catch, Wolfe attacked his three breakaway companions, who didn’t react to the move and let him dangle out front. The Jelly Belly rider stuck with it, pouring everything into the move.

Wolfe’s adventure ended when the others pulled him back with about 19km to go and with an advantage of 40 seconds over the bunch. The quartet started the first of the three closing circuits together, but with the bunch bearing down on the wide roads leading into town and the circuit, their chances didn’t look good.

The quartet held a 10-second gap as they rode under the 1km to go banner, but they faced three circuits after that and were swallowed up by the peloton during the ensuing lap.

From there, Sky, Bora, Quick-Step, Cofidis and Katusha started to fight for position, with Quick-Step eventually gaining the upper hand and launching Kittel to his eighth win of the season and the first leader’s jersey of the 2017 Tour of California.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3:45:35
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
10Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
14Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:04
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
20George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
23Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
24Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
26Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
27Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
30Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
33Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
36Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
37Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
38Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
39Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
40Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
41Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
42Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
44Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
45Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
46Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
47Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
48Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
49Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
50Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
51Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
53Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
55Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
56Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
57Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
58Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
61Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
62Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
63Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
65Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
66Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
67Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
69Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
71Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
72Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
73Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
75Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
76Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
78Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
79Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
80Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
82Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
83Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
84Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
85Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
86Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
87Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
88Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
90Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
91Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
92Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
93Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
94Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
97Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
98Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
100Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
101Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
102Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
104David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
105Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
107Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
109Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
110Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:26
111Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
113Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
114Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
115Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
116Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
117Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:50
118Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:55
119Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:59
120Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:01:02
122Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:05
123Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
124Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
125Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
126Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:19
127Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
128Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:23
129Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:05
130Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
131Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:24
132Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:30
133Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:03:17
134Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
135Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:57
DNSMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

Intermediate sprint 1 - Clarksburg, km.121.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
3Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Sacramento, km.156.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3pts
2Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
3Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe12
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo7
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team6
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
8Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
10Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling3:45:35
2Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
3Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:04
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
8Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
12Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
13Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
14Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
19Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
21Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
23Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
26Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
27Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
28Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
33Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
35Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
36Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
37Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:26
38Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
39Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
40Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
41Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:55
42Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:05
43Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
44Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:19
45Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:02:05
46Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:24
47Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:03:17
48Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac

Combativity
Rider Name (Country) Team
Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha Alpecin11:16:49
2UnitedHealthcare
3Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:04
4BMC Racing Team
5Quick - Step Floors
6Cannondale Drapac Team
7Rally Cycling
8Trek - Segafredo
9Team Sunweb
10UAE Team Emirates
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Team Sky
13Team Dimension Data
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:08
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Astana Pro Team
17Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3:45:25
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:06
4Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:10
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
9Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
12Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
16Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
18Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:14
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
22George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
25Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
26Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
28Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
29Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
30Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
32Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
35Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
38Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
39Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
40Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
41Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
43Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
45Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
46Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
48Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
49Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
50Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
51Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
52Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
54Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
56Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
58Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
59Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
62Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
64Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
66Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
67Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
68Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
70Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
72Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
73Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
76Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
77Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
79Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
80Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
83Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
84Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
85Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
86Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
87Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
88Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
89Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
91Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
92Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
93Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
94Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
97Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
98Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
100Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
101Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
102Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
104David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
105Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
107Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
109Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:34
110Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
111Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
113Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
114Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:43
115Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:45
116Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
117Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:00
118Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:05
119Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:09
120Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:01:12
122Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:15
123Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
124Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
125Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:01:24
126Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
127Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
128Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:33
129Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:15
130Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
131Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:33
132Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:40
133Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:03:27
134Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
135Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe12
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo7
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team6
6Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
7Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
9Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
10Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
12Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
13Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
14Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team3:45:34
2Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:01
3Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
4Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:05
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
12Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
13Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
14Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
19Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
21Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
23Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
26Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
27Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
28Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
33Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
35Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
36Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
37Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:27
38Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:29
39Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
40Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
41Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:56
42Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:06
43Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:01:15
44Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:20
45Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:02:06
46Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:24
47Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:03:18
48Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha Alpecin11:16:49
2UnitedHealthcare
3Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:04
4BMC Racing Team
5Quick - Step Floors
6Cannondale Drapac Team
7Rally Cycling
8Trek - Segafredo
9Team Sunweb
10UAE Team Emirates
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Team Sky
13Team Dimension Data
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:08
15Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Astana Pro Team
17Team Novo Nordisk

