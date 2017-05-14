Image 1 of 33 Elia Viviani adjusts his shoe after placing third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 33 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was the clear winner in Sacramento on stage 1 of the Tour of California Image 3 of 33 Owain Doull (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 Quick-Step Floors boss Patrick Lefevere with his winning squad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 The fans make sure to get their own momento of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 Marcel Kittel in the green points jersey Image 7 of 33 Peter Sagan with Elia Viviani on the podium Image 8 of 33 Peter Sagan, Marcel Kittel and Alexander Kristoff chat on the stage1 start line Image 9 of 33 Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) was top-20 on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 33 Martin Elmiger (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) after a tough day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 33 Peter Sagan cools down after stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 33 Everyone wants a piece of Marcel Kittel post-win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 33 Peter Sagan, Marcel Kittel and Elia Viviani on the stage 1 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 33 Marcel Kittel was awarded several prizes for winning stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 33 Marcel Kittel also leads the points classification (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 33 Floris Gerts (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 33 The Alec Monopoly designed best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 33 Floris Gerts (BMC) in the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 33 The day's breakaway enjoying some sunshine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 33 Just your average flying bidon at the feedzone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 33 Elia Viviani has a mechanical mid-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 33 Martin Velits doing a job on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 33 Katusha and QuickStep did the lions share of pace making (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 33 Nils Politt is one of the taller riders in the pro peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 33 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 33 A fan running roadside to cheer on the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 33 Front wheel change for Miles Scotson (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 33 Australian champion Miles Scotson (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 33 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) starts his stage 1 celebrates Image 31 of 33 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was too fast and too strong for his rivals Image 32 of 33 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates stage 1 victory Image 33 of 33 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) edges out Peter Sagan to claim stage 1 of the Tour of California

Marcel Kittel finished off the day-long efforts of his Quick-Step Floors team in style, nailing the bunch sprint in Sacramento to win the stage and first race leader's jersey over world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe). Elia Viviani (Team Sky) was third.

Team Sky took control of the race as it headed onto the final circuits, setting a steady if not blistering pace through the tricky circuit. But as the other teams fought for position, Quick-Step sat back, watching and waiting for just the right moment to pounce.

That came with half a lap to go when the Belgian team came storming up to the front, and although they briefly relented control inside the final kilometer, they kicked again to deliver Kittel to perfect winning position on the long finishing straightaway.

"I’m very happy how intelligent and also strong my team worked in the end," Kittel said of his win. "Chapeau to everyone for the great lead out. It was really nice, promising also for the next week. We are all very happy to start the Tour of California like that."

Kittel and Quick-Step almost made the win look easy, and the German fastman said it was not an unexpected way to start the race.

"It’s not a surprise that maybe the beginning of the race was not super intense," he said. "It was a really easy stage when you look at the profile. Some teams tried to go in the crosswinds after around 80km, but nothing happened; the wind was not strong enough and the direction was not good enough. So in the end it came down to a sprint."

How it unfolded

The 167km opening stage started in front of the California state capitol and finished there after a figure-eight jaunt south. The stage featured no KOMs, but it did have two intermediate sprints at 121.5km and at 156.5km when the riders entered the 3.5km finishing circuits in Sacramento.

It didn’t take long for the breakaway to form on the flat roads outside of town, with BMC Racing's Floris Gerts, UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke, Novo Nordisk's Charles Planet and Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Ben Wolfe escaping the bunch and building a lead of two minutes rather quickly.

The gap went up to 2:30 at its maximum point, but the peloton was feeling stingy and kept the advantage pegged at 1:45 throughout most of the escape.

Katusha-Alpecin and Quick-Step Floors took control of the chase with Katusha sending a rider to the front and Quick-Step massing behind him, eventually throwing several riders into the chase as well.

The action heated up briefly when crosswinds that swept across the agricultural fields outside of Sacramento pushed the peloton into echelons, but the winds apparently weren’t strong enough to create havoc as the groups stayed mostly together.

As the race turned back toward Sacramento, however, the crosswinds increased and the race became more animated, with several teams going to the front to try and blow things apart.

The increased pace also started eating into the escapees’ lead, which was down to just 40 seconds with 67km remaining. Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team and the Dutch LottoNL-Jumbo team went to the front, but the peloton eased up before the feedzone and let the gap go out again after having the break in sight.

The leaders had 1:20 with just over 48km remaining and just 5km to the first intermediate sprint, where Gerts took top honours and the three-second time bonus. Quick-Step and Katusha retook the front again, and the gap was down to 40 seconds with about 40km to go.

The peloton had to throttle back the chase a bit to avoid catching the leader too early, but the gap continued to come down. Sensing an imminent catch, Wolfe attacked his three breakaway companions, who didn’t react to the move and let him dangle out front. The Jelly Belly rider stuck with it, pouring everything into the move.

Wolfe’s adventure ended when the others pulled him back with about 19km to go and with an advantage of 40 seconds over the bunch. The quartet started the first of the three closing circuits together, but with the bunch bearing down on the wide roads leading into town and the circuit, their chances didn’t look good.

The quartet held a 10-second gap as they rode under the 1km to go banner, but they faced three circuits after that and were swallowed up by the peloton during the ensuing lap.

From there, Sky, Bora, Quick-Step, Cofidis and Katusha started to fight for position, with Quick-Step eventually gaining the upper hand and launching Kittel to his eighth win of the season and the first leader’s jersey of the 2017 Tour of California.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3:45:35 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 7 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:04 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 23 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 24 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 27 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 36 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 37 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 38 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 39 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 42 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 44 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 45 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 46 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 47 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 48 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 49 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 50 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 51 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 53 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 55 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 56 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 57 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 58 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 61 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 62 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 63 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 65 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 66 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 67 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 71 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 72 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 73 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 76 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 78 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 79 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 82 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 83 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 84 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 85 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 87 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 88 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 90 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 91 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 92 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 93 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 94 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 97 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 98 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 99 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 101 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 104 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 107 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 109 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 110 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 111 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 113 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 114 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:34 115 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 116 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 117 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:50 118 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:55 119 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:59 120 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:02 122 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:05 123 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 124 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 125 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:14 126 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:19 127 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 128 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:23 129 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:02:05 130 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 131 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:24 132 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:30 133 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:03:17 134 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 135 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:57 DNS Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

Intermediate sprint 1 - Clarksburg, km.121.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Sacramento, km.156.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 7 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 7 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 8 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 10 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 3:45:35 2 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:04 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 8 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 13 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 14 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 19 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 23 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 26 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 33 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 35 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 36 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 37 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 38 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 39 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 40 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:34 41 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:55 42 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:05 43 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:14 44 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:19 45 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:05 46 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:24 47 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:03:17 48 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac

Combativity Rider Name (Country) Team Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha Alpecin 11:16:49 2 UnitedHealthcare 3 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:04 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Quick - Step Floors 6 Cannondale Drapac Team 7 Rally Cycling 8 Trek - Segafredo 9 Team Sunweb 10 UAE Team Emirates 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Team Sky 13 Team Dimension Data 14 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:08 15 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3:45:25 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:06 4 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:10 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 9 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 11 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:14 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 25 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 26 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 29 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 38 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 39 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 40 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 43 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 45 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 46 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 48 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 49 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 50 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 51 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 52 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 54 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 56 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 58 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 59 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 60 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 62 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 63 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 64 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 66 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 67 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 68 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 70 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 72 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 73 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 76 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 77 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 79 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 80 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 83 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 84 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 85 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 86 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 88 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 89 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 91 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 92 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 93 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 94 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 97 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 98 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 99 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 101 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 104 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 107 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 109 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:34 110 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 111 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:38 113 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 114 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:43 115 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:45 116 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 117 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:00 118 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:05 119 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:09 120 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:12 122 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:15 123 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 124 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 125 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:24 126 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:29 127 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 128 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:33 129 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:02:15 130 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 131 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:33 132 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:40 133 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:03:27 134 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 135 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 7 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 9 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 10 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 11 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 12 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 13 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 14 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 3:45:34 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:01 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:05 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 13 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 14 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 19 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 23 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 26 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 33 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 35 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 36 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 37 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 38 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:29 39 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 40 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:34 41 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:56 42 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:06 43 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:15 44 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:20 45 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:06 46 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:24 47 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:03:18 48 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac