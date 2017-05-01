Trending

Tour of California past winners

Champions 2006-2016

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
2015Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
2014Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
2013Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
2012Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
2011Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
2010Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
2009Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2008Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2007Levi Leipheimer (USA) Discovery Channel
2006Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems

 

Related Articles

2017 Tour of California routes announced

Latest on Cyclingnews