Tour of California: Farrar too fast in Santa Barbara

Another win for Garmin Sharp after Giro success

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) takes his first-ever win at the Amgen Tour of California

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Race leader, Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)

(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) wins Stage 4 of the Tour of California ahead of Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step)

(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Andy Schleck (Radioshack) was content to sit in the group after being in yesterday's long break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Chris Baldwin (Bissell) leads the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The group head out under clear and sunny skies.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jason McCartney (Bissell) heads back to the car for some bottles.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The race heads through the feed zone.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) had another good day to hold onto his third place overall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The field heads through the sprint in Ojai.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton crosses the Santa Cruz river on the way to Santa Barbara.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) at the team car to get some direction.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Most teams come to the front as the race gets closer to town.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Heading up to today's KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Brian Vandborg (Cannondale) heads to the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The break about to get caught.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jens Voigt (Radioshack) gets on the front as the race comes into town.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The race on the way out of Santa Clarita.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The first breakaway riders begin to get away.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Lieuwe Westra (Vaconsoleil-DCM) began the day in the green sprinter's jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Former baseball hero Barry Bonds caught up with some of the Omega Pharma-Quick-Step crew

(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Today's neutral rollout.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The attacks began right from the gun.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Thor Hushovd (BMC) checks on his teammates.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Cesare Benedetti (Netapp-Endura) makes his way back after a crash.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The front of the group starts to chase.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) stays hydrated.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Nathan Brown (Bontrager) leads the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) makes his way down today's descent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Nathan Brown (Bontrager) puts on today's most courageous rider jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) during the rollout.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) heads out for the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jens Voigt (Radioshack) and Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) have a chat before the racing starts.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) takes the podium after his stage win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) wins Stage 4 of the Tour of California ahead of Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step)

(Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) has added to his team's success after its stage win in the Giro d'Italia today, sprinting to victory on Stage 4 of the Tour of California. The American posted a clear win ahead of Ken Hanson (Optum) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step). Peter Sagan (Cannondale) ended up fifth, but moved into the overall points classification lead.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) maintains his overall lead, while Bissell's Carter Jones kept the polka dot jersey thanks to some smart riding by his team.

Earlier in the day, Farrar's teammate Ramunas Navardauskas claimed Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, and the American was pleased to be able to add to the team's tally.

"Waking up to the news that Ramunas had won the stage in the Giro was a big morale boost to the team, and it was cool we were able to double up today," Farrar said following his own victory. It was the 28-year-old's first since the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in August last year and first-ever at the Tour of California.

"I'm psyched. I didn't have the spring I wanted, I was second, third, fourth. But in sprinting wins are what counts, and I'm happy to get the monkey off my back."

With 5km to go as the peloton weaved their way through the lush residential streets of Santa Barbara, the teams from Garmin Sharp, Cannondale, Omega Pharma-Quick-Step and Orica GreenEdge had their lead outs organised at the front of the race.

A large roundabout at 2.5km to go was taken advantage of by Matt Brammeier (Champion System) with the Irish Champion shooting up the inside lane and speeding past the bulk of the peloton which had taken the outside. Caught with a little over a kilometre remaining, Optum took to the front but essentially provided the perfect lead out for Farrar whose win did not look in doubt over the final few hundred metres.

Taking second was bittersweet for Hanson, who lived in Santa Barbara for five years up until December, and who knew "every crack in the road of the final kilometer".

"The guys did a great job for me today, but I got a little impatient and went a little too soon, maybe 50 meters too soon, and I just didn't have the finish speed to win. I'm really happy to get second place and I was really close. I'm looking forward to making amends tomorrow," Hanson said.

Many expected to see another stage win from Sagan, but his teammate Ted King said "hats off to Garmin" for getting the better of them.

"It was a tailwind for a really long time. Garmin had control, but after the final [uncategorized] climb there were a lot of teams just hitting out. It was a bit hectic and then a big tailwind into the finish. And the roundabout at 2.5km, I think that took a lot of people by surprise."

What looked like an attack from Champion System's Matthew Brammeier at that roundabout was actually a botched lead-out attempt, and the Irishman wasn't happy his effort went for naught. "I rode [the finish] a few weeks ago. I knew the left side of the roundabout was a lot faster, and I planned to go through there with a couple of my teammates to just try and catch everyone by surprise. And I did, but unfortunately my teammates where nowhere to be seen. They all got told last night that they needed to be with me, and they weren't. So I'm a little disappointed with the guys. If I'd had one guy with me we could have won the stage with me. So I'm a little pissed off."

How it unfolded:

When the riders awoke and stepped outside in Santa Clarita for stage 4 of the Tour of California, they must have breathed a collective sigh of relief. The searing temperatures of the past few days had been replaced with an ocean breeze blowing in, and readings much more in line for May in Southern California - a fine 70-degree day.

Green jersey wearer Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) kicked off the attacks with a dig as soon as the flag was dropped, and as has been the case Bontrager followed with Nathan Brown marking the move. UnitedHealthcare wasn't keen on the composition, and nailed the pair back, and the attacks came thick and fast for the next 15km in the crosswinds before the right formula emerged.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) sparked a move and was joined by yesterday's most courageous rider Chad Beyer (Champion System) and Brown. James Stemper (5 Hour Energy) attacked to bridge across, and possibly able to threaten the mountains jersey of Bissell's Carter Jones, he was quickly marked by Chris Baldwin (Bissell) and had Marsh Cooper (Optum) along as well. The trio joined the leaders to make a successful breakaway of six for the day.

Baldwin's presence in the race was a surprise, as he started only 3:19 down on the general classification and was the virtual leader for a time when the gap went to 3:30, but the Jamis team got plenty of help in controlling the gap from the WorldTour squads keen to get a stage in a bunch sprint, and his lead didn't last long.

Stemper took out the points for the first intermediate sprint, but he wasn't successful in stealing the mountains jersey from Jones. Baldwin sprinted away for the first prime ahead of Cooper, and then also took the second intermediate sprint, and then Brown attacked and went solo to the top of the final mountain sprint to take the maximum points ahead of Baldwin and Pipp.

His job done protecting the polka dot jersey, Pipp was the first rider to give up on the breakaway as Vacansoleil and Cannondale piled on the pressure from the peloton. RadioShack and Omega Pharma-Quickstep then pitched in and the gap plummeted to just 15 seconds with 20km to go, and the five remaining leaders were in sight.

As the bunch closed in, Stemper decided to put some new life into the move, and pushed the pace with an attack, but it only served to first dispatch Beyer then, set up a counter attack from Marsh and Brown. Brown left Cooper behind and went alone as the remaining escapees fought to get back on terms.

An attack from the field by Jens Voigt (RadioShack) could have sparked a selection, but when Garmin's Jacob Rathe tried to bridge he was followed by none other than Peter Sagan, and nobody wanted to take the 9-time Tour of California stage winner to the line.

Brown was swept up inside the final 10km, setting up the bunch gallop. GreenEdge, Quickstep and Optum took control for the lead-outs, but it was Garmin who won the day thanks to Farrar's impeccable timing.

"When your adrenaline is going and the line looks like it's right there, it's hard to be patient, but that's what it took today. I could feel it was a cross-headwind and I just waited as long as I could to come around."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:14:09
2Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
13Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
14Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
18Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
19Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
20José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
23Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
24Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
27Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
30Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
34Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
37Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
38Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
40Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
41Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
42Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
43David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
44Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
45Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
46Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
48Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
49Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
50Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
51Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
53Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
57Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
58Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
60Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
61Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
62Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
64Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
65Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
66Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
67David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
68Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
71Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
72Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
73Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
74Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
75Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
76Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
81Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
82Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
84Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:11
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:28
86Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:31
87Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
88Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
89James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
90Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
91Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
92Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
93John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
94Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
95Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
96Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
97Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
99James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
100Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
101Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
103Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
104Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:31
105Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:00
106Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
107Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
108Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
109Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:44
110James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
111David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
112Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
113Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
114Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:51
DNSPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Santa Paula - km 53.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda5pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Ojai - km 80.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5pts
2Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp15pts
2Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team4
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
9Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling2
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team1

KOM 1 - CA 150 - km 67.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling4pts
2Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
4James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda1

KOM 2 - Casitas Pass - km 100
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6pts
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
3Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling4
4Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
5Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team3:14:09
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
4Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
6Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
8Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:31
11Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:08
12James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
14Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:31

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team NetApp-Endura9:42:27
2BMC Racing Team
3Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Bontrager Cycling Team
5Team Saxo -Tinkoff
6Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
8Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Radioshack Leopard
11Orica GreenEdge
125 Hour Energy
13Bissell Pro Cycling
14Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Jamis - Hagens Berman
16Garmin-Sharp

General classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman17:13:59
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:03
7Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:13
8Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:15
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:32
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:40
11Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
12Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:27
13Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:36
15Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:15
16Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:03:19
17Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:42
18Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:02
19Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
20Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:17
21David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:33
22Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:07
23Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:48
24Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:06:06
25Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
26Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:13
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:47
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:19
29Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:09:21
30Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:11
31David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:14
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:54
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:23
34Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:36
35James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:12:23
36Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:12:27
37Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:12:28
38Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:12:44
39Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:50
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:12:56
41Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:17
42Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:15:04
43Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:16
44Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:20
45Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:24
46Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:15:44
47Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:16:36
48Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:10
49Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:25
50Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:00
51Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:19:10
52Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:21
53José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:28
54Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:34
55Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:29
56Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:54
57Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:21:56
58Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:58
59Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:25
60Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
61Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:36
62Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:39
63Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:22:55
64Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:02
65Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:11
66Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:23:17
67Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:24:37
68Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:08
69Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:30
70Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:25:34
71Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:40
72Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:54
73Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:25:55
74Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:23
75Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:27:01
76Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:27:35
77Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:39
78Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:59
79Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:28:10
80Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:28:21
81Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:33
82Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:53
83Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:56
84Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
85Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:29:03
86Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:00
87Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:30:42
88Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:45
89Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:23
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:40
91Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:32:08
92Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:19
93Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:28
94David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:32:30
95Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:32:49
96Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:14
97Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:33
98Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:34
99Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:35:04
100Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:36:29
101Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:22
102Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:40:03
103Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:40:17
104Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:40:32
105James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:40:36
106James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:41:05
107Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:41:55
108John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
109Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:42:43
110Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:44:31
111Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:47:27
112Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:55:57
113Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:34
114Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:59:58

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling31pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp25
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step24
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda12
7Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team9
9James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda8
10Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
11Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team7
13Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
14Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
15Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
16Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
18Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
19Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
20Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
21Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
22Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling4
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
24Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
25Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
26Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura2
27Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1
28Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
29Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
30Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling25pts
2Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
3James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda17
4Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
5Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling12
6Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
7Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
9Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard10
10Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura10
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
12Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling9
13Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman9
14Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
16Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
17Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
18Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
19Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
21Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team5
22Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
23Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
24Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
25Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda2
26Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team17:15:31
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:47
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:16
4Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:56
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:11:12
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:04
7Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:17:38
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:53
9Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:21:23
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:30
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:24:02
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:27
13Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:27:24
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:39:04

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team51:46:47
25 Hour Energy0:01:22
3BMC Racing Team0:04:23
4Radioshack Leopard0:06:33
5Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:32
6Team NetApp-Endura0:11:12
7Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:08
8Garmin-Sharp0:19:40
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:15
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:22
11Orica GreenEdge0:26:47
12Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:02
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:34:11
14Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:34:47
15Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:39:41
16Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:41:30

