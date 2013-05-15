Tour of California: Farrar too fast in Santa Barbara
Another win for Garmin Sharp after Giro success
Stage 4: Santa Clarita - Santa Barbara
Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) has added to his team's success after its stage win in the Giro d'Italia today, sprinting to victory on Stage 4 of the Tour of California. The American posted a clear win ahead of Ken Hanson (Optum) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step). Peter Sagan (Cannondale) ended up fifth, but moved into the overall points classification lead.
Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) maintains his overall lead, while Bissell's Carter Jones kept the polka dot jersey thanks to some smart riding by his team.
Earlier in the day, Farrar's teammate Ramunas Navardauskas claimed Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, and the American was pleased to be able to add to the team's tally.
"Waking up to the news that Ramunas had won the stage in the Giro was a big morale boost to the team, and it was cool we were able to double up today," Farrar said following his own victory. It was the 28-year-old's first since the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in August last year and first-ever at the Tour of California.
"I'm psyched. I didn't have the spring I wanted, I was second, third, fourth. But in sprinting wins are what counts, and I'm happy to get the monkey off my back."
With 5km to go as the peloton weaved their way through the lush residential streets of Santa Barbara, the teams from Garmin Sharp, Cannondale, Omega Pharma-Quick-Step and Orica GreenEdge had their lead outs organised at the front of the race.
A large roundabout at 2.5km to go was taken advantage of by Matt Brammeier (Champion System) with the Irish Champion shooting up the inside lane and speeding past the bulk of the peloton which had taken the outside. Caught with a little over a kilometre remaining, Optum took to the front but essentially provided the perfect lead out for Farrar whose win did not look in doubt over the final few hundred metres.
Taking second was bittersweet for Hanson, who lived in Santa Barbara for five years up until December, and who knew "every crack in the road of the final kilometer".
"The guys did a great job for me today, but I got a little impatient and went a little too soon, maybe 50 meters too soon, and I just didn't have the finish speed to win. I'm really happy to get second place and I was really close. I'm looking forward to making amends tomorrow," Hanson said.
Many expected to see another stage win from Sagan, but his teammate Ted King said "hats off to Garmin" for getting the better of them.
"It was a tailwind for a really long time. Garmin had control, but after the final [uncategorized] climb there were a lot of teams just hitting out. It was a bit hectic and then a big tailwind into the finish. And the roundabout at 2.5km, I think that took a lot of people by surprise."
What looked like an attack from Champion System's Matthew Brammeier at that roundabout was actually a botched lead-out attempt, and the Irishman wasn't happy his effort went for naught. "I rode [the finish] a few weeks ago. I knew the left side of the roundabout was a lot faster, and I planned to go through there with a couple of my teammates to just try and catch everyone by surprise. And I did, but unfortunately my teammates where nowhere to be seen. They all got told last night that they needed to be with me, and they weren't. So I'm a little disappointed with the guys. If I'd had one guy with me we could have won the stage with me. So I'm a little pissed off."
How it unfolded:
When the riders awoke and stepped outside in Santa Clarita for stage 4 of the Tour of California, they must have breathed a collective sigh of relief. The searing temperatures of the past few days had been replaced with an ocean breeze blowing in, and readings much more in line for May in Southern California - a fine 70-degree day.
Green jersey wearer Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) kicked off the attacks with a dig as soon as the flag was dropped, and as has been the case Bontrager followed with Nathan Brown marking the move. UnitedHealthcare wasn't keen on the composition, and nailed the pair back, and the attacks came thick and fast for the next 15km in the crosswinds before the right formula emerged.
Frank Pipp (Bissell) sparked a move and was joined by yesterday's most courageous rider Chad Beyer (Champion System) and Brown. James Stemper (5 Hour Energy) attacked to bridge across, and possibly able to threaten the mountains jersey of Bissell's Carter Jones, he was quickly marked by Chris Baldwin (Bissell) and had Marsh Cooper (Optum) along as well. The trio joined the leaders to make a successful breakaway of six for the day.
Baldwin's presence in the race was a surprise, as he started only 3:19 down on the general classification and was the virtual leader for a time when the gap went to 3:30, but the Jamis team got plenty of help in controlling the gap from the WorldTour squads keen to get a stage in a bunch sprint, and his lead didn't last long.
Stemper took out the points for the first intermediate sprint, but he wasn't successful in stealing the mountains jersey from Jones. Baldwin sprinted away for the first prime ahead of Cooper, and then also took the second intermediate sprint, and then Brown attacked and went solo to the top of the final mountain sprint to take the maximum points ahead of Baldwin and Pipp.
His job done protecting the polka dot jersey, Pipp was the first rider to give up on the breakaway as Vacansoleil and Cannondale piled on the pressure from the peloton. RadioShack and Omega Pharma-Quickstep then pitched in and the gap plummeted to just 15 seconds with 20km to go, and the five remaining leaders were in sight.
As the bunch closed in, Stemper decided to put some new life into the move, and pushed the pace with an attack, but it only served to first dispatch Beyer then, set up a counter attack from Marsh and Brown. Brown left Cooper behind and went alone as the remaining escapees fought to get back on terms.
An attack from the field by Jens Voigt (RadioShack) could have sparked a selection, but when Garmin's Jacob Rathe tried to bridge he was followed by none other than Peter Sagan, and nobody wanted to take the 9-time Tour of California stage winner to the line.
Brown was swept up inside the final 10km, setting up the bunch gallop. GreenEdge, Quickstep and Optum took control for the lead-outs, but it was Garmin who won the day thanks to Farrar's impeccable timing.
"When your adrenaline is going and the line looks like it's right there, it's hard to be patient, but that's what it took today. I could feel it was a cross-headwind and I just waited as long as I could to come around."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:14:09
|2
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|18
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|19
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|30
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|34
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|42
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|43
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|44
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|45
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|46
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|48
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|49
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|50
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|51
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|53
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|56
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|60
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|62
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|66
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|67
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|68
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|71
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|72
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|73
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|74
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|75
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|77
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|81
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|82
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|83
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:11
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:28
|86
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:31
|87
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|88
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|89
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|90
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|91
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|93
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|96
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|97
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|99
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|100
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|101
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|103
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|104
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|105
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:06:00
|106
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|107
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|108
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|109
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:44
|110
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|111
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|112
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|114
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|DNS
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|pts
|2
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|9
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|5
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3:14:09
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:31
|11
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team NetApp-Endura
|9:42:27
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|6
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|8
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Radioshack Leopard
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|12
|5 Hour Energy
|13
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|14
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|16
|Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|17:13:59
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:55
|6
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:03
|7
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:13
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:15
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:40
|11
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|12
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:27
|13
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:36
|15
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:15
|16
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:19
|17
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:42
|18
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:02
|19
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|20
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:17
|21
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:33
|22
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:07
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:06
|25
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|26
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:07:13
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:47
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|29
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:21
|30
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:10:11
|31
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:14
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:54
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:23
|34
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:36
|35
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:12:23
|36
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:12:27
|37
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:28
|38
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:12:44
|39
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|40
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:56
|41
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:17
|42
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:04
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:16
|44
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:20
|45
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:24
|46
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:15:44
|47
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|48
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:10
|49
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:25
|50
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:00
|51
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:19:10
|52
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:21
|53
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:28
|54
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:34
|55
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:29
|56
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:54
|57
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:56
|58
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:58
|59
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:25
|60
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:36
|62
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:39
|63
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:55
|64
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:02
|65
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:11
|66
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:23:17
|67
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:37
|68
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:08
|69
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:30
|70
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:25:34
|71
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:40
|72
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:54
|73
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:55
|74
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:23
|75
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:27:01
|76
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:27:35
|77
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:39
|78
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:59
|79
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:28:10
|80
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:21
|81
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:33
|82
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:53
|83
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:56
|84
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|85
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:29:03
|86
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:00
|87
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:42
|88
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:45
|89
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:31:23
|90
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:40
|91
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:08
|92
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:32:19
|93
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:28
|94
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:32:30
|95
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:32:49
|96
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:14
|97
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:33
|98
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:34
|99
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:35:04
|100
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:36:29
|101
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:22
|102
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:03
|103
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:17
|104
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:40:32
|105
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:40:36
|106
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:41:05
|107
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:55
|108
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:42:43
|110
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:31
|111
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:47:27
|112
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:57
|113
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:34
|114
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|6
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|12
|7
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|9
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|10
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|15
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|16
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|18
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|19
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|21
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|22
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|25
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|26
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|27
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|29
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|30
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|3
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|17
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|10
|8
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|10
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|10
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|12
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|9
|13
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|9
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|19
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|23
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|25
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|2
|26
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|17:15:31
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:47
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|4
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:56
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:17:38
|8
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:53
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:23
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:30
|11
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:24:02
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:27
|13
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:27:24
|14
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:39:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|51:46:47
|2
|5 Hour Energy
|0:01:22
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:23
|4
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:06:33
|5
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:32
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:12
|7
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:14:08
|8
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:40
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:15
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:22
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:47
|12
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:29:02
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:34:11
|14
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:34:47
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:39:41
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:41:30
