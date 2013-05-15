Image 1 of 35 Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) takes his first-ever win at the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 35 Race leader, Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 3 of 35 Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) wins Stage 4 of the Tour of California ahead of Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 4 of 35 Andy Schleck (Radioshack) was content to sit in the group after being in yesterday's long break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 35 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) leads the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 35 The group head out under clear and sunny skies. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 35 Jason McCartney (Bissell) heads back to the car for some bottles. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 35 The race heads through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 35 Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) had another good day to hold onto his third place overall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 35 The field heads through the sprint in Ojai. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 35 The peloton crosses the Santa Cruz river on the way to Santa Barbara. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 35 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) at the team car to get some direction. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 35 Most teams come to the front as the race gets closer to town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 35 Heading up to today's KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 35 Brian Vandborg (Cannondale) heads to the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 35 The break about to get caught. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 35 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) gets on the front as the race comes into town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 35 The race on the way out of Santa Clarita. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 35 The first breakaway riders begin to get away. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 35 Lieuwe Westra (Vaconsoleil-DCM) began the day in the green sprinter's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 35 Former baseball hero Barry Bonds caught up with some of the Omega Pharma-Quick-Step crew (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 22 of 35 Today's neutral rollout. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 35 The attacks began right from the gun. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 35 Thor Hushovd (BMC) checks on his teammates. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 35 Cesare Benedetti (Netapp-Endura) makes his way back after a crash. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 35 The front of the group starts to chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 35 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) stays hydrated. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 35 Nathan Brown (Bontrager) leads the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 35 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) makes his way down today's descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 35 Nathan Brown (Bontrager) puts on today's most courageous rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 35 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) during the rollout. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 35 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) heads out for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 35 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) and Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) have a chat before the racing starts. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 35 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) takes the podium after his stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 35 Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) wins Stage 4 of the Tour of California ahead of Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) has added to his team's success after its stage win in the Giro d'Italia today, sprinting to victory on Stage 4 of the Tour of California. The American posted a clear win ahead of Ken Hanson (Optum) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step). Peter Sagan (Cannondale) ended up fifth, but moved into the overall points classification lead.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) maintains his overall lead, while Bissell's Carter Jones kept the polka dot jersey thanks to some smart riding by his team.

Earlier in the day, Farrar's teammate Ramunas Navardauskas claimed Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, and the American was pleased to be able to add to the team's tally.

"Waking up to the news that Ramunas had won the stage in the Giro was a big morale boost to the team, and it was cool we were able to double up today," Farrar said following his own victory. It was the 28-year-old's first since the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in August last year and first-ever at the Tour of California.

"I'm psyched. I didn't have the spring I wanted, I was second, third, fourth. But in sprinting wins are what counts, and I'm happy to get the monkey off my back."

With 5km to go as the peloton weaved their way through the lush residential streets of Santa Barbara, the teams from Garmin Sharp, Cannondale, Omega Pharma-Quick-Step and Orica GreenEdge had their lead outs organised at the front of the race.

A large roundabout at 2.5km to go was taken advantage of by Matt Brammeier (Champion System) with the Irish Champion shooting up the inside lane and speeding past the bulk of the peloton which had taken the outside. Caught with a little over a kilometre remaining, Optum took to the front but essentially provided the perfect lead out for Farrar whose win did not look in doubt over the final few hundred metres.

Taking second was bittersweet for Hanson, who lived in Santa Barbara for five years up until December, and who knew "every crack in the road of the final kilometer".

"The guys did a great job for me today, but I got a little impatient and went a little too soon, maybe 50 meters too soon, and I just didn't have the finish speed to win. I'm really happy to get second place and I was really close. I'm looking forward to making amends tomorrow," Hanson said.

Many expected to see another stage win from Sagan, but his teammate Ted King said "hats off to Garmin" for getting the better of them.

"It was a tailwind for a really long time. Garmin had control, but after the final [uncategorized] climb there were a lot of teams just hitting out. It was a bit hectic and then a big tailwind into the finish. And the roundabout at 2.5km, I think that took a lot of people by surprise."

What looked like an attack from Champion System's Matthew Brammeier at that roundabout was actually a botched lead-out attempt, and the Irishman wasn't happy his effort went for naught. "I rode [the finish] a few weeks ago. I knew the left side of the roundabout was a lot faster, and I planned to go through there with a couple of my teammates to just try and catch everyone by surprise. And I did, but unfortunately my teammates where nowhere to be seen. They all got told last night that they needed to be with me, and they weren't. So I'm a little disappointed with the guys. If I'd had one guy with me we could have won the stage with me. So I'm a little pissed off."

How it unfolded:

When the riders awoke and stepped outside in Santa Clarita for stage 4 of the Tour of California, they must have breathed a collective sigh of relief. The searing temperatures of the past few days had been replaced with an ocean breeze blowing in, and readings much more in line for May in Southern California - a fine 70-degree day.

Green jersey wearer Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) kicked off the attacks with a dig as soon as the flag was dropped, and as has been the case Bontrager followed with Nathan Brown marking the move. UnitedHealthcare wasn't keen on the composition, and nailed the pair back, and the attacks came thick and fast for the next 15km in the crosswinds before the right formula emerged.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) sparked a move and was joined by yesterday's most courageous rider Chad Beyer (Champion System) and Brown. James Stemper (5 Hour Energy) attacked to bridge across, and possibly able to threaten the mountains jersey of Bissell's Carter Jones, he was quickly marked by Chris Baldwin (Bissell) and had Marsh Cooper (Optum) along as well. The trio joined the leaders to make a successful breakaway of six for the day.

Baldwin's presence in the race was a surprise, as he started only 3:19 down on the general classification and was the virtual leader for a time when the gap went to 3:30, but the Jamis team got plenty of help in controlling the gap from the WorldTour squads keen to get a stage in a bunch sprint, and his lead didn't last long.

Stemper took out the points for the first intermediate sprint, but he wasn't successful in stealing the mountains jersey from Jones. Baldwin sprinted away for the first prime ahead of Cooper, and then also took the second intermediate sprint, and then Brown attacked and went solo to the top of the final mountain sprint to take the maximum points ahead of Baldwin and Pipp.

His job done protecting the polka dot jersey, Pipp was the first rider to give up on the breakaway as Vacansoleil and Cannondale piled on the pressure from the peloton. RadioShack and Omega Pharma-Quickstep then pitched in and the gap plummeted to just 15 seconds with 20km to go, and the five remaining leaders were in sight.

As the bunch closed in, Stemper decided to put some new life into the move, and pushed the pace with an attack, but it only served to first dispatch Beyer then, set up a counter attack from Marsh and Brown. Brown left Cooper behind and went alone as the remaining escapees fought to get back on terms.

An attack from the field by Jens Voigt (RadioShack) could have sparked a selection, but when Garmin's Jacob Rathe tried to bridge he was followed by none other than Peter Sagan, and nobody wanted to take the 9-time Tour of California stage winner to the line.

Brown was swept up inside the final 10km, setting up the bunch gallop. GreenEdge, Quickstep and Optum took control for the lead-outs, but it was Garmin who won the day thanks to Farrar's impeccable timing.

"When your adrenaline is going and the line looks like it's right there, it's hard to be patient, but that's what it took today. I could feel it was a cross-headwind and I just waited as long as I could to come around."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3:14:09 2 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 13 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 14 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 18 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 19 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 23 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 24 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 30 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 34 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 37 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 38 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 40 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 41 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 42 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 43 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 44 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 45 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 46 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 47 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 48 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 49 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 50 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 51 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 52 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 53 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 57 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 60 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 62 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 64 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 65 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 66 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 67 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 68 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 71 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 72 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 73 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 74 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 75 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 81 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 82 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 84 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:11 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:28 86 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:31 87 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 88 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 89 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 90 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 91 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 92 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 93 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 94 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 95 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 96 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 97 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 99 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 100 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 101 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 103 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 104 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:31 105 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:00 106 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 107 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 108 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 109 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:44 110 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 111 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 112 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 113 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 114 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:51 DNS Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Santa Paula - km 53.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Ojai - km 80.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 15 pts 2 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 9 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 1

KOM 1 - CA 150 - km 67.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 4 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 1

KOM 2 - Casitas Pass - km 100 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 3 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 4 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 5 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 3:14:09 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:31 11 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:08 12 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:31

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team NetApp-Endura 9:42:27 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 6 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 8 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Radioshack Leopard 11 Orica GreenEdge 12 5 Hour Energy 13 Bissell Pro Cycling 14 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Jamis - Hagens Berman 16 Garmin-Sharp

General classification after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 17:13:59 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:03 7 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:13 8 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:15 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:32 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:40 11 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 12 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:27 13 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:36 15 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:15 16 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:19 17 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:42 18 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:02 19 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 20 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:17 21 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:33 22 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:07 23 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:48 24 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:06 25 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:32 26 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:07:13 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:47 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:19 29 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:21 30 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:10:11 31 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:14 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:54 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:23 34 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:36 35 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:12:23 36 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:12:27 37 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:28 38 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:12:44 39 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:50 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:12:56 41 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:17 42 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:04 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:16 44 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:20 45 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:24 46 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:15:44 47 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:16:36 48 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:10 49 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:25 50 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:00 51 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:19:10 52 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:21 53 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:28 54 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:34 55 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:29 56 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:54 57 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:56 58 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:58 59 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:25 60 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:36 62 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:22:39 63 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:55 64 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:02 65 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:11 66 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:23:17 67 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:37 68 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:08 69 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:30 70 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:25:34 71 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:40 72 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:54 73 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:55 74 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:23 75 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:27:01 76 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:27:35 77 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:39 78 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:59 79 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:28:10 80 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:28:21 81 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:33 82 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:53 83 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:56 84 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 85 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:29:03 86 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:30:00 87 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:30:42 88 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:45 89 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:23 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:40 91 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:32:08 92 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:32:19 93 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:28 94 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:32:30 95 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:32:49 96 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:14 97 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:33 98 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:34 99 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:35:04 100 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:36:29 101 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:22 102 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:40:03 103 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:40:17 104 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:40:32 105 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:40:36 106 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:41:05 107 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:41:55 108 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 109 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:42:43 110 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:44:31 111 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:47:27 112 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:55:57 113 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:34 114 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:59:58

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 25 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 12 7 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 9 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 10 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 11 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 13 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 14 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 15 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 16 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 18 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 19 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 21 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 22 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 24 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 25 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 26 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 2 27 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 28 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 29 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 30 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 3 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 17 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 6 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 7 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 8 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 10 10 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 10 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 12 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 13 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 9 14 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 19 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 22 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 23 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 25 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 2 26 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 17:15:31 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:47 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:16 4 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:56 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:11:12 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:04 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:17:38 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:53 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:23 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:30 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:24:02 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:27 13 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:27:24 14 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:39:04