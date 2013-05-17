Trending

Van Garderen crushes San Jose TT

BMC rider extends overall lead over Rogers and Meyer

Image 1 of 32

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on his way to victory in the San Jose time trial at the Tour of California

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on his way to victory in the San Jose time trial at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 32

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets cheered by fans on the climb

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets cheered by fans on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 32

Marco Pinotti (BMC) puts in a strong fifth place ride

Marco Pinotti (BMC) puts in a strong fifth place ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 32

Bob Jungels (RadioShack) comes through one of the twisty sections

Bob Jungels (RadioShack) comes through one of the twisty sections
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 32

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Bermen) and Max Jenkins (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) hit a steep section of the climb at the same time

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Bermen) and Max Jenkins (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) hit a steep section of the climb at the same time
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 32

Jens Voigt (RadioShack) coming through on the last steep section

Jens Voigt (RadioShack) coming through on the last steep section
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 32

Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) attacks the climb to the finish

Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) attacks the climb to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 32

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) comes past in second place

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) comes past in second place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 32

Andy Schleck (Radioshack) looks ahead to the next tight turn

Andy Schleck (Radioshack) looks ahead to the next tight turn
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 32

Tanner Putt (Bontrager) nears the top

Tanner Putt (Bontrager) nears the top
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 32

Ted King (Cannondale) out of the saddle on the way up

Ted King (Cannondale) out of the saddle on the way up
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 32

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) looks up to the top

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) looks up to the top
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 32

Cameron Meyer (Orica-Green Edge) climbing to a top ten finish

Cameron Meyer (Orica-Green Edge) climbing to a top ten finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 32

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Bermen) switched to his road bike for the climb

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Bermen) switched to his road bike for the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 32

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) was another rider who used a road bike on the climb

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) was another rider who used a road bike on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 32

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) on the way to third place

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) on the way to third place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 32

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) rides through one of the flat sections of the course

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) rides through one of the flat sections of the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 32

Thor Hushovd (BMC) gets out onto the TT course

Thor Hushovd (BMC) gets out onto the TT course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 32

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crosses the line to win the San Jose time trial and extend his overall lead

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crosses the line to win the San Jose time trial and extend his overall lead
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 20 of 32

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) welcomes his new daughter onto the big stage

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) welcomes his new daughter onto the big stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 32

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the green jersey for another day

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the green jersey for another day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 32

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) gets today's most courageous rider jersey

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) gets today's most courageous rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 32

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) on course with other riders

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) on course with other riders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 32

Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) nears the top of the steep climb

Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) nears the top of the steep climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 32

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Bermen) looking calm and cool before the start

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Bermen) looking calm and cool before the start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 32

The Garmin-Sharp team had all of the warm up bikes ready for the day

The Garmin-Sharp team had all of the warm up bikes ready for the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 32

Jens Voigt (RadioShack) signs autographs for fans before the TT

Jens Voigt (RadioShack) signs autographs for fans before the TT
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 32

Thor Hushovd (BMC) gets warmed up for his ride

Thor Hushovd (BMC) gets warmed up for his ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 32

Van Garderen (BMC) beaming on the podium in San Jose

Van Garderen (BMC) beaming on the podium in San Jose
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 30 of 32

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) pulled on the yellow jersey after his attentive ride in the final 50km of Stage 5

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) pulled on the yellow jersey after his attentive ride in the final 50km of Stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 32

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) consolidates his overall lead with victory in San Jose

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) consolidates his overall lead with victory in San Jose
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 32 of 32

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) with his newborn child on the podium after winning the San Jose TT at California

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) with his newborn child on the podium after winning the San Jose TT at California
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) put in a crushing time trial performance on Stage 6 at the Tour of California to not only win the stage but also extend his lead over his general classification rivals. The victory moves van Garderen one step closer to finally securing his first stage race victory since joining the WorldTour.

"I don't want to count my chickens before they hatch, but I'm ready to win, and I think it's about time. I think now I’m finally mature enough to pull through to the end. I think I’m ready to do it."

Van Garderen was the final rider to leave the start ramp ahead of the 31.6km test and crossed the line 23-seconds up on Stage 1 winner Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), pushing the Dutch time trial champion down into second place.

The BMC leader pushed his TT machine all the way up the last soul-sapping climb opting not to change to a standard road bike at the base of the final ascent. It was the 24-year-old American's first victory of the season, his first time trial win since the 2011 Tour of Utah, and his first stage win at the Tour of California. It was a hard-earned success on a difficult, wind-swept course that kicked up over 300m of climbing in the last 3km.

"There was really no place that you could hold back. It started straightaway up that climb. You just had to dig deep there. The climb up to the finish was hard. There was a couple of little downhills that you could kind of soft-pedal and catch your breath a little bit. But it was really on the gas the whole way."

To stand on the podium at the Tour of California is something that every American dreams of, and Van Garderen has been chasing this day for three years. He had a special motivation to come through with the goods.

"It’s incredible. I really couldn’t have asked for a better day," he said after cradling his newborn daughter on the winner's podium.

"My radio wasn't working on the early part of the course, so I just took it out and was going on feel. I knew my wife and my daughter were at the finish, and that gave me a little extra motivation. It's true what they say, becoming a dad brings out something in you."

The early fast time was set by neo-professional Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp), who put in an impressive ride to keep hold of third-place, 28-seconds behind the yellow skinsuit wearer.

"It was a tough course," Dennis said. "You had to leave something for the climb. There weren't many spots on the course to recover. You started with a climb, and then there was a false flat before you climbed again and then the descent. That was about the only recovery you got. So I was trying to keep as even as possible, but just below what you'd usually do for a whole time trial, so you could kick it up that final climb."

In the GC battle it was Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge), who continued from their strong showing the day prior when they made the exclusive front group, to cross the line in fourth and sixth-place respectively.

Rogers maintained his position in second on the GC table and earned the day's most courageous rider jersey, while Meyer's ride pushed him ahead of former race leader Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens-Berman) and into third-overall.

"It was certainly a tough course," Rogers said. "It was quite undulating at the start, and then there was a very windy section along the main road. Then it was a 10% climb - it was a nice course, one of the better time trials I've done, course-wise."

Rogers had planned to stay on the time trial bike, but decided after previewing the final climb in the morning to opt to change to his road machine.

"It was a steep climb, I think for me maybe too steep for the time trial bike, the gearing was more suitable on the road bike. It was a perfect climb because it was steep straight away, and the speed dropped very fast. I took advantage of the speed being low and changed," he said.

However, the effort was not quite good enough to gain back the time on van Garderen, but Rogers managed to hang onto second overall by 1:10 over Meyer. He hasn't quite given up on winning his second Tour of California, but knows it will be tough.

"Every kilometer that passes and every second more makes it that much more difficult to close. I've been around long enough to know that anything can happen, but it gets harder, and Tejay has a strong team. It will be hard to bring back, but it's certainly not over until you cross the line." 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:48:52
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:28
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:05
5Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:28
7Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:29
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:43
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:48
11Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:06
12David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:09
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
14Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
15Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:29
16Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:33
17Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:39
18Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:41
19Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:42
20Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:59
21Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:08
22Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
23Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:31
24Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
25Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:41
26Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:42
28Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:44
29Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:47
30Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:03:53
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:55
32Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:03:58
33James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:59
34Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:04:00
35Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:11
36Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:14
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
38Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:17
39Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:19
40Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
41Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
42Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:24
43Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:30
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
45Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:42
46José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:47
47Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:49
49Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:04:52
50Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:57
51Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
52Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:07
53Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:15
54Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:19
55Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:05:25
56Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:26
57Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:31
58Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
59Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:38
60Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
61Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:05:40
62Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:41
63James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:05:43
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:51
65Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:01
66Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:04
67John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:08
68Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:06:17
69Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:19
70Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:06:21
71Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:34
72Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:35
73Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:37
74Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:06:49
76Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:06:52
77Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:53
78Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:56
79James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:07:04
80Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:07:06
81Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:07
82Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:09
83Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:12
84Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:20
85Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:23
87Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:25
88Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:07:37
89Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:39
90Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:40
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:44
92Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:45
93Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:58
95Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:08:00
96Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:02
97Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:06
98Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:13
99Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:20
100Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:36
101Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:40
102Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:43
103Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:44
104David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:08:47
105Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:08:50
106Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:07
107Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:20
108Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:28
109Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:09:37
110Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:56
111Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:30
HDFeng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSDavid Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:50:21
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:13
3Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:12
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:26
5James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:30
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:55
7Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:23
8Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:46
9Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:09
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:32
11Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:08
12Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:05:20
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:24
14Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:08:08

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team2:29:30
2Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:02:09
3Team NetApp-Endura0:04:40
4Orica GreenEDGE0:04:57
5Radioshack Leopard
65 Hour Energy0:06:51
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:13
8Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:07:23
9Bontrager Cycling Team0:07:28
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:37
11Garmin-Sharp0:07:57
12Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:39
13Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:48
14Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:31
15Jamis - Hagens Berman0:10:52
16Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:46

General classification after Stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team22:44:24
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:47
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:57
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:31
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:03:33
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:26
8Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:52
9Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:02
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:04
11Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:56
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:15
13Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:06:57
14David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:32
15Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:14
16Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:09:11
17Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:08
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:32
19Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:10:54
20Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:42
21Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:12:16
22Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:19
23Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:14:04
24Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:18
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:36
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:01
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:03
28Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:04
29Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:18:10
30Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:18:17
31Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:50
32Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:19:35
33Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:01
34Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:21:43
35Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:21:59
36Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:22:25
37Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:37
38Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:38
39Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:23:41
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:24:19
41Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:24
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:24:32
43José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:25:05
44Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:25:14
45Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:25:26
46Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:25:37
47Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:25:45
48Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:25:52
49Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:26:31
50Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:10
51Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:27:13
52Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:52
53Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:55
54Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:28:11
55Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:28:28
56Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:03
57Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:28
58Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:29:30
59Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:29:45
60Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:30:05
61Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:30:25
62Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:30:46
63Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:29
64Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:31:39
65Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:49
66Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:02
67Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:44
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:47
69James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:33:05
70Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:33:29
71Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:35:06
72Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:36:15
73Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:37:00
74Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:37:06
75Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:37:08
76Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:37:20
77Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:51
78Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:56
79Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:39:03
80Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:39:23
81Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:39:36
82Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:39:50
83Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:41:16
84David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:42:07
85Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:50
86Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:45:05
87Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:45:47
88Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:46:32
89Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:46:37
90Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:46:53
91Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:48:17
92John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:48:53
93Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:48:55
94Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:49:45
95Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:49:51
96Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:50:26
97Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:51:47
98Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:54:16
99Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:54:24
100Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:55:25
101Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:55:42
102Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:56:37
103James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:59:34
104Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:00:22
105Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1:03:07
106James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:03:08
107Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:04:31
108Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:06:30
109Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:07:01
110Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:09:08
111Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:14:33

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling38pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp37
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team24
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step24
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge23
7Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard15
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda12
9Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
10Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
11Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling11
12James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda8
13Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team7
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
16Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
18Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
19Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
22Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
23Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
24Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
25Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
26Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling4
27Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
28Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
29Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
30Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
31Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2
32Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura2
33Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1
34Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
35Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
36Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

KoM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling33pts
2Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
3James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda17
4Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
5Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling12
6Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
7Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
9Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard10
10Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura10
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
12Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling9
13Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman9
14Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda7
15Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
17Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
18Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
20Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
21Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team5
24Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
25Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
26Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
27Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling3
28Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team22:49:28
2Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:07:12
3Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:13:06
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:31
5Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:18:37
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:19:15
7Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:20:10
8Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:23:24
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:24
10Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:26:35
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:40
12Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:34:19
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:40:01
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:54:30

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team68:24:54
25 Hour Energy0:06:45
3Radioshack Leopard0:06:53
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:17
5Team NetApp-Endura0:14:24
6Bontrager Cycling Team0:20:08
7Garmin-Sharp0:25:08
8Orica GreenEDGE0:27:21
9Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:30
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:34:30
11Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:35:12
12Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:37:39
13Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:39:21
14Jamis - Hagens Berman0:44:34
15Bissell Pro Cycling0:44:53
16Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:47:15

 

