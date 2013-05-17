Image 1 of 32 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on his way to victory in the San Jose time trial at the Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 32 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets cheered by fans on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 32 Marco Pinotti (BMC) puts in a strong fifth place ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 32 Bob Jungels (RadioShack) comes through one of the twisty sections (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 32 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Bermen) and Max Jenkins (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) hit a steep section of the climb at the same time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 32 Jens Voigt (RadioShack) coming through on the last steep section (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 32 Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) attacks the climb to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 32 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) comes past in second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 32 Andy Schleck (Radioshack) looks ahead to the next tight turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 32 Tanner Putt (Bontrager) nears the top (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 32 Ted King (Cannondale) out of the saddle on the way up (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 32 Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) looks up to the top (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 32 Cameron Meyer (Orica-Green Edge) climbing to a top ten finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 32 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Bermen) switched to his road bike for the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 32 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) was another rider who used a road bike on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 32 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) on the way to third place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 32 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) rides through one of the flat sections of the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 32 Thor Hushovd (BMC) gets out onto the TT course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 32 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crosses the line to win the San Jose time trial and extend his overall lead (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 20 of 32 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) welcomes his new daughter onto the big stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 32 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the green jersey for another day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 32 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) gets today's most courageous rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 32 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) on course with other riders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 32 Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) nears the top of the steep climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 32 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Bermen) looking calm and cool before the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 32 The Garmin-Sharp team had all of the warm up bikes ready for the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 32 Jens Voigt (RadioShack) signs autographs for fans before the TT (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 32 Thor Hushovd (BMC) gets warmed up for his ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 32 Van Garderen (BMC) beaming on the podium in San Jose (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 30 of 32 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) pulled on the yellow jersey after his attentive ride in the final 50km of Stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 32 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) consolidates his overall lead with victory in San Jose (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 32 of 32 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) with his newborn child on the podium after winning the San Jose TT at California (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) put in a crushing time trial performance on Stage 6 at the Tour of California to not only win the stage but also extend his lead over his general classification rivals. The victory moves van Garderen one step closer to finally securing his first stage race victory since joining the WorldTour.

"I don't want to count my chickens before they hatch, but I'm ready to win, and I think it's about time. I think now I’m finally mature enough to pull through to the end. I think I’m ready to do it."

Van Garderen was the final rider to leave the start ramp ahead of the 31.6km test and crossed the line 23-seconds up on Stage 1 winner Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), pushing the Dutch time trial champion down into second place.

The BMC leader pushed his TT machine all the way up the last soul-sapping climb opting not to change to a standard road bike at the base of the final ascent. It was the 24-year-old American's first victory of the season, his first time trial win since the 2011 Tour of Utah, and his first stage win at the Tour of California. It was a hard-earned success on a difficult, wind-swept course that kicked up over 300m of climbing in the last 3km.

"There was really no place that you could hold back. It started straightaway up that climb. You just had to dig deep there. The climb up to the finish was hard. There was a couple of little downhills that you could kind of soft-pedal and catch your breath a little bit. But it was really on the gas the whole way."

To stand on the podium at the Tour of California is something that every American dreams of, and Van Garderen has been chasing this day for three years. He had a special motivation to come through with the goods.

"It’s incredible. I really couldn’t have asked for a better day," he said after cradling his newborn daughter on the winner's podium.

"My radio wasn't working on the early part of the course, so I just took it out and was going on feel. I knew my wife and my daughter were at the finish, and that gave me a little extra motivation. It's true what they say, becoming a dad brings out something in you."

The early fast time was set by neo-professional Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp), who put in an impressive ride to keep hold of third-place, 28-seconds behind the yellow skinsuit wearer.

"It was a tough course," Dennis said. "You had to leave something for the climb. There weren't many spots on the course to recover. You started with a climb, and then there was a false flat before you climbed again and then the descent. That was about the only recovery you got. So I was trying to keep as even as possible, but just below what you'd usually do for a whole time trial, so you could kick it up that final climb."

In the GC battle it was Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge), who continued from their strong showing the day prior when they made the exclusive front group, to cross the line in fourth and sixth-place respectively.

Rogers maintained his position in second on the GC table and earned the day's most courageous rider jersey, while Meyer's ride pushed him ahead of former race leader Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens-Berman) and into third-overall.

"It was certainly a tough course," Rogers said. "It was quite undulating at the start, and then there was a very windy section along the main road. Then it was a 10% climb - it was a nice course, one of the better time trials I've done, course-wise."

Rogers had planned to stay on the time trial bike, but decided after previewing the final climb in the morning to opt to change to his road machine.

"It was a steep climb, I think for me maybe too steep for the time trial bike, the gearing was more suitable on the road bike. It was a perfect climb because it was steep straight away, and the speed dropped very fast. I took advantage of the speed being low and changed," he said.

However, the effort was not quite good enough to gain back the time on van Garderen, but Rogers managed to hang onto second overall by 1:10 over Meyer. He hasn't quite given up on winning his second Tour of California, but knows it will be tough.

"Every kilometer that passes and every second more makes it that much more difficult to close. I've been around long enough to know that anything can happen, but it gets harder, and Tejay has a strong team. It will be hard to bring back, but it's certainly not over until you cross the line."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:48:52 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:28 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:05 5 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:28 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:29 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:43 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:48 11 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:06 12 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:09 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 14 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 15 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:29 16 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:33 17 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:39 18 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:41 19 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:42 20 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:59 21 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:08 22 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 23 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:31 24 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:35 25 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:41 26 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:42 28 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:44 29 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:47 30 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:53 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:55 32 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:58 33 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:59 34 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:00 35 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:11 36 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:14 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 38 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 39 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:19 40 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 41 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 42 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:24 43 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:30 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 45 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:42 46 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:47 47 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:49 49 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:52 50 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:57 51 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:06 52 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:07 53 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:15 54 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:19 55 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:05:25 56 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:26 57 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:31 58 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 59 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:38 60 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 61 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:05:40 62 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:41 63 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:05:43 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:51 65 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:01 66 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:04 67 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:08 68 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:06:17 69 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:19 70 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:06:21 71 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:34 72 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:35 73 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:37 74 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 75 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:49 76 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:06:52 77 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:53 78 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:56 79 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:07:04 80 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:06 81 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:07 82 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:09 83 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:07:12 84 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:20 85 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:07:23 87 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:25 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:37 89 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:39 90 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:40 91 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:44 92 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:07:45 93 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:58 95 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:08:00 96 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:02 97 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:06 98 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:13 99 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:20 100 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:36 101 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:40 102 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:43 103 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:44 104 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:08:47 105 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:08:50 106 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:07 107 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:20 108 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:28 109 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:09:37 110 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:56 111 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:30 HD Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNS David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:50:21 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:13 3 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:12 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:26 5 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:30 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:55 7 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:23 8 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:46 9 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:09 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:32 11 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:08 12 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:20 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:24 14 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:08:08

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 2:29:30 2 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:02:09 3 Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:40 4 Orica GreenEDGE 0:04:57 5 Radioshack Leopard 6 5 Hour Energy 0:06:51 7 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:13 8 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:07:23 9 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:07:28 10 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:37 11 Garmin-Sharp 0:07:57 12 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:39 13 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:48 14 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:31 15 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:10:52 16 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:46

General classification after Stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22:44:24 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:47 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:57 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:31 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:33 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:26 8 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:52 9 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:02 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:04 11 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:56 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:15 13 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:06:57 14 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:32 15 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:14 16 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:11 17 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:08 18 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:32 19 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:54 20 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:42 21 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:12:16 22 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:19 23 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:04 24 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:18 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:36 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:01 27 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:03 28 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:04 29 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:10 30 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:18:17 31 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:50 32 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:19:35 33 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:01 34 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:43 35 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:21:59 36 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:25 37 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:37 38 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:23:38 39 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:23:41 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:24:19 41 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:24 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:24:32 43 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:25:05 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:14 45 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:25:26 46 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:25:37 47 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:45 48 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:25:52 49 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:26:31 50 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:10 51 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:13 52 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:52 53 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:55 54 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:28:11 55 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:28:28 56 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:03 57 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:28 58 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:29:30 59 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:29:45 60 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:30:05 61 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:30:25 62 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:30:46 63 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:29 64 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:31:39 65 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:49 66 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:02 67 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:44 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:47 69 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:33:05 70 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:33:29 71 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:35:06 72 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:36:15 73 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:37:00 74 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:37:06 75 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:37:08 76 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:37:20 77 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:51 78 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:56 79 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:39:03 80 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:39:23 81 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:39:36 82 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:39:50 83 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:41:16 84 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:42:07 85 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:50 86 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:45:05 87 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:45:47 88 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:46:32 89 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:46:37 90 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:46:53 91 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:48:17 92 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:48:53 93 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:48:55 94 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:49:45 95 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:49:51 96 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:50:26 97 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:51:47 98 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:54:16 99 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:54:24 100 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:55:25 101 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:55:42 102 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:56:37 103 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:59:34 104 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:00:22 105 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1:03:07 106 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1:03:08 107 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:04:31 108 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:06:30 109 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:07:01 110 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:09:08 111 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1:14:33

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 24 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 15 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 12 9 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 10 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 11 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 12 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 13 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 16 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 19 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 22 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 23 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 24 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 25 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 26 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 27 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 28 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 29 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 30 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 31 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2 32 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 2 33 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 34 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 35 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 36 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 33 pts 2 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 3 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 17 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 6 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 7 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 8 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 10 10 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 10 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 12 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 13 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 9 14 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 7 15 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 17 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 21 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 24 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 25 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 26 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 27 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 28 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 22:49:28 2 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:07:12 3 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:06 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:14:31 5 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:18:37 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:19:15 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:10 8 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:23:24 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:24 10 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:26:35 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:40 12 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:34:19 13 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:40:01 14 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:54:30