Tour of California: Westra wins in Escondido

Mancebo second as duo stays clear of the bunch

Image 1 of 35

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his win on Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his win on Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 35

The classification leaders at the conclusion of Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California

The classification leaders at the conclusion of Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 3 of 35

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his win on Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his win on Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 4 of 35

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rolls out in the morning.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rolls out in the morning.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 35

The race heads up through the orchards.

The race heads up through the orchards.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 35

Timmy Duggan (Saxo-Tinkoff) rides in the bunch.

Timmy Duggan (Saxo-Tinkoff) rides in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 35

The race passed by lots of old farms along the route.

The race passed by lots of old farms along the route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 35

Things get strung out along the country roads.

Things get strung out along the country roads.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 35

The peloton starts to get strung out.

The peloton starts to get strung out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 35

The bunch nears the top of the Mesa Grand climb.

The bunch nears the top of the Mesa Grand climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 35

BMC pitches in to bring back the break.

BMC pitches in to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 35

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) pulling on the front.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) pulling on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 35

Wide open fields and orchards along today's route.

Wide open fields and orchards along today's route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 35

Riders struggled on the climbs in the heat of the day.

Riders struggled on the climbs in the heat of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 35

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) fights his way up the climb.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) fights his way up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 35

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes the win in Escondido.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes the win in Escondido.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 35

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes the yellow jersey after stage 1.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes the yellow jersey after stage 1.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 35

The race rolls out in the morning.

The race rolls out in the morning.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 35

The break about to get caught.

The break about to get caught.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 35

The last two riders in the break feeling the heat of the day.

The last two riders in the break feeling the heat of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 35

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with his fans on the start line.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with his fans on the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 35

The local color guard finishes up before the start.

The local color guard finishes up before the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 35

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Andy Schleck (Radioshack) have a chat during the neutral rollout.

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Andy Schleck (Radioshack) have a chat during the neutral rollout.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 35

The bunch hits the first climb of the day.

The bunch hits the first climb of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 35

Carter Jones (Bissell) leads the break.

Carter Jones (Bissell) leads the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 35

Francisco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) on the front before his attack.

Francisco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) on the front before his attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 35

Riders were doing all they could to try to keep cool today.

Riders were doing all they could to try to keep cool today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 35

UnitedHealthcare kept riders close to the front all day.

UnitedHealthcare kept riders close to the front all day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 35

For most of the day the peloton rode steady tempo.

For most of the day the peloton rode steady tempo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 35

Wide open fields and high temps for today's race.

Wide open fields and high temps for today's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 35

The peloton begins to split as they come into the roll hills of Escondido.

The peloton begins to split as they come into the roll hills of Escondido.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 35

Cannondale comes to the front to bring back the break.

Cannondale comes to the front to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 35

The jersey wearers heading into stage 2.

The jersey wearers heading into stage 2.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 35

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 35 of 35

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) readies himself to cross the finish line in Escondido

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) readies himself to cross the finish line in Escondido
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) has won the opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California, outsmarting Franciso Mancebo (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda) in a two-up sprint in Escondido.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) led home the chase bunch six seconds in arrears of Westra, having recovered from a rear derailleur issue with around five kilometers left to race.

It's the first time that Vacansoleil-DCM has attended the U.S. race and just the second win of the season for the team, following Thomas De Gendt's win at the Volta a Catalunya in March.

"I was actually dropped on the last climb, the legs were not so good. But I came back and saw a lot of teams with only one or two riders. I said why not, I'll attack. I was lucky to have Mancebo with me, he was really strong. In last kilometer, I played it hard, but you will win when you play it hard," said Westra following his win.

"It’s very good for me and also the team, Vacansoleil-DCM, that we won and we have the yellow jersey."

Westra attacked around five kilometres ahead of the finish, with the remnants of the day's break - Carter Jones (Bissell), James Stemper (5-hour Energy-Kenda) - caught on the wide open roads following a long, hard chase in the heat. Mancebo took off in pursuit and the pair had clear air with BMC leading the peloton.

The Spaniard took the lead rounding the 90-degree left-hand bend with 300 metres to go, but Westra ducked around Mancebo and cruised in for victory.

"I worked more than him, but he was still faster than me anyhow," Mancebo told Cyclingnews. "I'm happy to stay on the podium and to not lose time for tomorrow. Tomorrow is an important day for GC and we will try again. Three seconds is nothing but it's better to be in the front than behind."

For Sagan, the third place finish on the stage was not so much a disappointment, but a relief in a stage that was a big shock to the system after a three-week break from racing.

"I am not used to the heat, because in Europe it was much colder," Sagan told Cyclingnews. "I had cramps at the end, but I don't know. I was tired, but I sprinted through the cramps."

Sagan polished off the work of his Cannondale team, which took the majority of the responsibility for closing down the more than 11-minute lead that four riders accumulated during the stage, and expressed a little frustration that more teams didn't pitch in earlier.

"Every rider is thinking how to beat me. My team did very good work today from the start. It was a very hot, hard stage, and in the finish the team only had a few riders left on the front. The other teams didn't want to pull with us, but finally Vacansoleil put in a few riders in, and then they won."

How it unfolded:

The opening stage to the 2013 Amgen Tour of California, with the mile-high climb of Palomar Mountain, might have been more decisive for the general classification favorites had it not been for the intense heat that descended upon Southern California for the stage.

With temperatures soaring over 100 degrees, the peloton was content to let the stage go to the usual formula we've seen over the eight years of the Tour - the domestic Continental teams form a breakaway, fight it out for the sprint and climber's points, and then get reeled in by the WorldTour teams for the finale.

It seemed as if the break might have to wait until after the first sprint at 31km into the stage, but James Stemper (5 Hour Energy), Zak Dempster (NetApp-Endura) and Marsh Cooper (Optum) had other ideas. Once they were joined by Carter Jones (Bissell), the formula was complete, and the peloton allowed the break to gain over 10 minutes over the course of the next 70km.

Jones took the first sprint, and the quartet worked well together across the barren landscape on the way to Palomar. The first climb on Mesa Grande went to Dempster, and finally, with 75km under their belt, the peloton finally awoke and started whittling into the gap.

By the time the leaders started up Palomar, the gap had fallen to 8:30, and it held steady over the course of the 10-mile, 4.5% grade ascent. Dempster was the first to lose contact, but he managed to stay ahead of the peloton until the better part of the descent was over before he was caught.

BMC, Cannondale, Saxo-Tinkoff and Vacansoleil all contributed to reducing the gap to the leaders on Cole Grade, where the breakaway lost Marsh Cooper and the peloton briefly shattered.

After the top, Sagan was dropped but not for long, as his Cannondale team pulled him back into the bunch not long after. The pace was such that many riders were able to rejoin, even as first NetApp, then Sagan's team and finally the Omega Pharma-Quick-Step squad of Gianni Meersman contributed to bringing the gap down under three minutes with 20km to race.

An attack from Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) seemed to spark new life into the peloton with 17km to go, as RadioShack was quick to mark the move with Andy Schleck, who was looking more like his old self than in a long time.

That move was countered by UnitedHealthcare's Marc de Maar, but that too was brought back and BMC did the work to close down the remaining seconds of the leading duo, finally bringing them into the fold with 5km to race.

That catch was quickly countered by Westra, and only Mancebo was fast enough to respond. The pair only built up a 10 second lead, but with Sagan cramping, other teams lacking numbers and BMC only concerned with keeping van Garderen in the front, the impetus was just not there to bring them back.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:31:33
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:06
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
6Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
7Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
10Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
15Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
20David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
21Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
25Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
27Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
29Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
30Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
31Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
32Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
33Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Cycling
34Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
35Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vancansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
38David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
39Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
41Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
44Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
47James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
48Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
49Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
50Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
51Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
52Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
54Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:09:09
55Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:11
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
58Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
59Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:18
62José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
63Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
67Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
68Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
69Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
70Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
72Kin San Wu (Hkg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
73Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
75Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
76Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
77Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
79Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
80Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
81Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
82Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
83Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
85Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
87Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
88Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:44
91Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
93Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
94Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
95Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
97Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
98Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
99David Williams (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
100Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
101Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
102Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
103Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:37
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:40
105Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
108Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:42
109Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
110Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
111James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:19:50
112Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
113Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
115Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
116Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
117Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
119Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
120Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
121Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
122Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
123Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
HDMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
HDFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
HDTaylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team6
6Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
7Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
9Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling2
10Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Mesa Grande (Cat. 4) 61.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura4pts
2Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda2
4Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountain 2 - Mount Palomar (Cat. 1) 97.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling10pts
2James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda9
3Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
4Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura6
5Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
6Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman4
7Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2

Mountain 3 - Cole Grade (Cat. 3) 129km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6pts
2James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda5
3Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard1

Intermediate sprint - Ramona, 31.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5pts
2James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda3
3Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Most Courageous Rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
15 Hour Energy13:34:51
2Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:06
3Bissell Pro Cycling
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Team NetApp-Endura
6BMC Racing Team
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Radioshack Leopard
9Cannondale
10Garmin-Sharp
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:11
12Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:10:12
13Orica GreenEDGE0:10:18
14Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Jamis - Hagens Berman0:18:14
16Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:20:30

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team4:31:39
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
6Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
7Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
8Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:12
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
11James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
12Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:38
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
HDMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:31:33
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:06
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
6Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
7Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
10Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
15Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
20David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
21Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
25Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
27Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
29Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
30Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
31Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
32Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
33Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Cycling
34Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
35Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vancansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
38David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
39Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
41Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
44Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
47James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
48Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
49Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
50Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
51Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
52Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
54Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:09:09
55Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:11
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
58Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
59Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:18
62José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
63Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
67Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
68Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
69Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
70Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
72Kin San Wu (Hkg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
73Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
75Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
76Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
77Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
79Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
80Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
81Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
82Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
83Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
85Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
87Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
88Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:44
91Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
93Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
94Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
95Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
97Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
98Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
99David Williams (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
100Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
101Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
102Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
103Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:37
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:40
105Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
108Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:42
109Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
110Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
111James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:19:50
112Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
113Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
115Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
116Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
117Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
119Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
120Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
121Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
122Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
123Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team6
6Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
7Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
8Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
9James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda3
10Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
11Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling2
12Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1
13Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling19pts
2James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda16
3Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
4Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura10
5Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
6Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman4
7Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
8Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team4:31:39
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
6Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
7Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
8Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:12
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
11James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
12Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:38
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
15 Hour Energy13:34:51
2Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:06
3Bissell Pro Cycling
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Team NetApp-Endura
6BMC Racing Team
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Radioshack Leopard
9Cannondale
10Garmin-Sharp
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:11
12Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:10:12
13Orica GreenEDGE0:10:18
14Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Jamis - Hagens Berman0:18:14
16Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:20:30

