Image 1 of 35 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his win on Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 35 The classification leaders at the conclusion of Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 3 of 35 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his win on Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 4 of 35 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rolls out in the morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 35 The race heads up through the orchards. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 35 Timmy Duggan (Saxo-Tinkoff) rides in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 35 The race passed by lots of old farms along the route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 35 Things get strung out along the country roads. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 35 The peloton starts to get strung out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 35 The bunch nears the top of the Mesa Grand climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 35 BMC pitches in to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 35 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) pulling on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 35 Wide open fields and orchards along today's route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 35 Riders struggled on the climbs in the heat of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 35 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) fights his way up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 35 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes the win in Escondido. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 35 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes the yellow jersey after stage 1. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 35 The race rolls out in the morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 35 The break about to get caught. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 35 The last two riders in the break feeling the heat of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 35 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with his fans on the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 35 The local color guard finishes up before the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 35 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Andy Schleck (Radioshack) have a chat during the neutral rollout. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 35 The bunch hits the first climb of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 35 Carter Jones (Bissell) leads the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 35 Francisco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) on the front before his attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 35 Riders were doing all they could to try to keep cool today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 35 UnitedHealthcare kept riders close to the front all day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 35 For most of the day the peloton rode steady tempo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 35 Wide open fields and high temps for today's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 35 The peloton begins to split as they come into the roll hills of Escondido. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 35 Cannondale comes to the front to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 35 The jersey wearers heading into stage 2. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 35 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins Stage 1 of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 35 of 35 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) readies himself to cross the finish line in Escondido (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) has won the opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California, outsmarting Franciso Mancebo (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda) in a two-up sprint in Escondido.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) led home the chase bunch six seconds in arrears of Westra, having recovered from a rear derailleur issue with around five kilometers left to race.

It's the first time that Vacansoleil-DCM has attended the U.S. race and just the second win of the season for the team, following Thomas De Gendt's win at the Volta a Catalunya in March.

"I was actually dropped on the last climb, the legs were not so good. But I came back and saw a lot of teams with only one or two riders. I said why not, I'll attack. I was lucky to have Mancebo with me, he was really strong. In last kilometer, I played it hard, but you will win when you play it hard," said Westra following his win.

"It’s very good for me and also the team, Vacansoleil-DCM, that we won and we have the yellow jersey."

Westra attacked around five kilometres ahead of the finish, with the remnants of the day's break - Carter Jones (Bissell), James Stemper (5-hour Energy-Kenda) - caught on the wide open roads following a long, hard chase in the heat. Mancebo took off in pursuit and the pair had clear air with BMC leading the peloton.

The Spaniard took the lead rounding the 90-degree left-hand bend with 300 metres to go, but Westra ducked around Mancebo and cruised in for victory.

"I worked more than him, but he was still faster than me anyhow," Mancebo told Cyclingnews. "I'm happy to stay on the podium and to not lose time for tomorrow. Tomorrow is an important day for GC and we will try again. Three seconds is nothing but it's better to be in the front than behind."

For Sagan, the third place finish on the stage was not so much a disappointment, but a relief in a stage that was a big shock to the system after a three-week break from racing.

"I am not used to the heat, because in Europe it was much colder," Sagan told Cyclingnews. "I had cramps at the end, but I don't know. I was tired, but I sprinted through the cramps."

Sagan polished off the work of his Cannondale team, which took the majority of the responsibility for closing down the more than 11-minute lead that four riders accumulated during the stage, and expressed a little frustration that more teams didn't pitch in earlier.

"Every rider is thinking how to beat me. My team did very good work today from the start. It was a very hot, hard stage, and in the finish the team only had a few riders left on the front. The other teams didn't want to pull with us, but finally Vacansoleil put in a few riders in, and then they won."

How it unfolded:

The opening stage to the 2013 Amgen Tour of California, with the mile-high climb of Palomar Mountain, might have been more decisive for the general classification favorites had it not been for the intense heat that descended upon Southern California for the stage.

With temperatures soaring over 100 degrees, the peloton was content to let the stage go to the usual formula we've seen over the eight years of the Tour - the domestic Continental teams form a breakaway, fight it out for the sprint and climber's points, and then get reeled in by the WorldTour teams for the finale.

It seemed as if the break might have to wait until after the first sprint at 31km into the stage, but James Stemper (5 Hour Energy), Zak Dempster (NetApp-Endura) and Marsh Cooper (Optum) had other ideas. Once they were joined by Carter Jones (Bissell), the formula was complete, and the peloton allowed the break to gain over 10 minutes over the course of the next 70km.

Jones took the first sprint, and the quartet worked well together across the barren landscape on the way to Palomar. The first climb on Mesa Grande went to Dempster, and finally, with 75km under their belt, the peloton finally awoke and started whittling into the gap.

By the time the leaders started up Palomar, the gap had fallen to 8:30, and it held steady over the course of the 10-mile, 4.5% grade ascent. Dempster was the first to lose contact, but he managed to stay ahead of the peloton until the better part of the descent was over before he was caught.

BMC, Cannondale, Saxo-Tinkoff and Vacansoleil all contributed to reducing the gap to the leaders on Cole Grade, where the breakaway lost Marsh Cooper and the peloton briefly shattered.

After the top, Sagan was dropped but not for long, as his Cannondale team pulled him back into the bunch not long after. The pace was such that many riders were able to rejoin, even as first NetApp, then Sagan's team and finally the Omega Pharma-Quick-Step squad of Gianni Meersman contributed to bringing the gap down under three minutes with 20km to race.

An attack from Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) seemed to spark new life into the peloton with 17km to go, as RadioShack was quick to mark the move with Andy Schleck, who was looking more like his old self than in a long time.

That move was countered by UnitedHealthcare's Marc de Maar, but that too was brought back and BMC did the work to close down the remaining seconds of the leading duo, finally bringing them into the fold with 5km to race.

That catch was quickly countered by Westra, and only Mancebo was fast enough to respond. The pair only built up a 10 second lead, but with Sagan cramping, other teams lacking numbers and BMC only concerned with keeping van Garderen in the front, the impetus was just not there to bring them back.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:31:33 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:06 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 15 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 20 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 21 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 27 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 29 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 31 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 32 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 33 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Cycling 34 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 35 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vancansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 38 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 39 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 41 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 44 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 48 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 49 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 50 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 51 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 52 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 54 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:09:09 55 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:11 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 58 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 61 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:18 62 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 63 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 67 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 68 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 69 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 70 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 72 Kin San Wu (Hkg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 73 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 75 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 76 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 77 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 79 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 80 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 81 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 82 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 83 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 85 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 87 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 88 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 89 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:44 91 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 93 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 94 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 95 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 97 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 98 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 99 David Williams (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 100 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 101 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 102 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 103 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:37 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:40 105 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 107 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 108 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:42 109 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 110 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 111 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:19:50 112 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 113 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 114 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 115 Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 116 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 117 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 119 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 120 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 121 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 122 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 123 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team HD Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge HD Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge HD Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 6 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 7 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 8 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 9 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Mesa Grande (Cat. 4) 61.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 4 pts 2 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 2 4 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountain 2 - Mount Palomar (Cat. 1) 97.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 9 3 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 4 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 6 5 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 7 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2

Mountain 3 - Cole Grade (Cat. 3) 129km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 5 3 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 4 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1

Intermediate sprint - Ramona, 31.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 3 3 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Most Courageous Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 5 Hour Energy 13:34:51 2 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 4 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Team NetApp-Endura 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Radioshack Leopard 9 Cannondale 10 Garmin-Sharp 11 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:09:11 12 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:10:12 13 Orica GreenEDGE 0:10:18 14 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:18:14 16 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:20:30

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 4:31:39 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:12 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 11 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 12 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:38 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff HD Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:31:33 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:06 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 15 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 20 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 21 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 27 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 29 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 31 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 32 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 33 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Cycling 34 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 35 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vancansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 38 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 39 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 41 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 44 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 48 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 49 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 50 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 51 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 52 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 54 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:09:09 55 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:11 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 58 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 61 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:18 62 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 63 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 67 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 68 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 69 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 70 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 72 Kin San Wu (Hkg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 73 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 75 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 76 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 77 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 79 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 80 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 81 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 82 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 83 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 85 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 87 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 88 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 89 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:44 91 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 93 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 94 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 95 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 97 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 98 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 99 David Williams (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 100 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 101 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 102 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 103 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:37 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:40 105 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 107 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 108 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:42 109 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 110 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 111 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:19:50 112 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 113 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 114 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 115 Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 116 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 117 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 119 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 120 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 121 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 122 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 123 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 6 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 7 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 8 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 9 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 3 10 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 11 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 13 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 19 pts 2 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 16 3 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 4 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 10 5 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 7 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2 8 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 4:31:39 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:12 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 11 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 12 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:38 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff