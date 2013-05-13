Image 1 of 41 Janier Alexis Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman) takes out Stage 2 at the Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 41 Yes, it was that hot in Palm Springs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 41 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) receives some assistance to stay upright (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 41 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) douses himself with water (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 41 Mathias Frank (BMC) takes on some bottles from the team car (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 41 Even the horses stayed in the shade during todays stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 41 Scott Zwizanski (Optum) driving the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 41 The peloton hits today's big climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 41 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rolls out in the morning before his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 41 The race heads through scenic Mountain Center. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 41 The break descends to Palm Springs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 41 The race climbed quickly from the valley below. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 41 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) heads into tomorrow in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 41 Today's top three podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 41 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) used up everything he had for todays win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 41 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) looks back to see if anyone is close. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 41 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) goes solo after attacking his group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 41 Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) launches his attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 41 The race in Palm Springs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 41 Wide open desert for part of todays race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 41 Lieuwe Westra (Vaconsoleil-DCM) gets a flat on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 41 The peloton on the descent to Palm Springs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 41 Lieuwe Westra (Vaconsoleil-DCM) starts the day in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 41 Rolling out of Murrieta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 41 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Patrick Dempsey share a moment on Stage 2 at Palm Springs (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 26 of 41 Gilbert shows the strain of the final climb to Palm Springs Aerial Tramway (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 27 of 41 One of today's rider tattoos. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 41 Vanonsoleil-DCM did all they could to hold onto the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 41 One of the roll hills along the route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 41 The front of the group gets strung out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 41 The peloton starts to pick up the pace. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 41 The peloton drops down closer to Palm Springs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 41 The break begins to come apart a little bit as they get into town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 41 Road world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) crosses the finish line after helping to split the bunch at the base of the climb (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 35 of 41 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) limited his losses during the extreme temperatures (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 36 of 41 Javier Acevedo makes his move over the last man standing Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 37 of 41 Acevedo cuts a lone figure in sight of the finish line at Greater Palm Springs (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 38 of 41 Gilbert (BMC) gave it his all at the base of the final climb for the team's leader Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 39 of 41 Like many, the day's winner Acevedo nearly fell off his bike after crossing the finish line on Stage 2 at California (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 40 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets some encouragement from a Tour of Califronia fan (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 41 of 41 Janier Alexis Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman) was nearly unable to raise his arms on the approach to the finish line in Palm Springs (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Janier Alexis Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman) took out a grueling stage on the summit finish at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, gaining enough time in the process to take the overall race lead on a day that ended the chances of several contenders.

After topping Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) on the stage, Acevedo now leads those two on the general classification - 12 seconds on the American and 27 seconds on the reinvigorated Irish rider.

The 27-year-old Acevedo had previously put on similar demonstrations at the Redlands Classic and Tour of the Gila, but to win a stage and don the race's leader's jersey for a team which hadn't even earned an invitation last year was something he said "was beyond words".

"I was pretty calm throughout the day, trying to drink and eat as much as I could, the team did a very good job with that, and having Ben Jacques-Maynes in the breakaway helped," Acevedo said.

"They put me in a good position at the base of the final climb, and I was just hoping to have the legs. We knew it was a hard climb, but I hadn't actually ridden it when the team came here before Redlands, because I was sick then."

Acevedo attacked none other than race favourite, van Garderen, from a select group with 500m to go on the relentlessly steep finishing climb. Van Garderen had made perfect use of his team on the lower slopes of the climb and looked comfortable as the road continued to force riders off the back, but was forced to make a choice when Acevedo accelerated within sight of the white line.

"[Acevedo] he was super strong out there. When he attacked I was too afraid to go into the red because in this heat if you go into the red just a little bit you just can't recover. I made a little bit of a gamble to stay in my tempo and claw him back but he was definitely strong enough to hold on.

"He got the stage, and good on him, but I feel confident for the time trial, and I think I'm in a perfect position for the overall classification."

Acevedo took over the race lead from the day's yellow jersey wearer Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) who was dropped in the first kilometre of the climb.

Also in a good position is third place finisher Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare), who felt strong enough to attack the lead group in the final half of the climb, and his move succeeded in distancing some strong competitors in the form of Matthew Busche (RadioShack) and Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff).

"I felt good on the climb and thought I'd have a go at it," Deignan said. "I didn't expect to stay away that long. I knew they were close, I knew Tejay was right there, but you never know. I was on the limit the whole way. But those last 3km went on forever. It was brutal."

"I think later in the week when it cools down it will be better for me."

The climb hampered the chances of Rogers, who is now fifth at 55 seconds, as well as Mancebo who is 1:03 behind.

"Tejay took some good time, it will be hard to bring back, but anything can happen, we'll try another day," Rogers said after recovering from the effort. "It was boiling out there, definitely survival of the fittest."

Mancebo was beside himself with agony after the line, struggling to get his words out. "The climb was too hard for me. The rest of the day was fine, but I didn't feel good. I knew the climb, and I knew it would be too hard for me, but in this heat it was impossible."

How it unfolded

The second stage of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California, with a profile quite similar to that of the first stage, followed the same formula as riders fought to conserve as much energy as possible on another blazing hot day. With yesterday's breakaway riders still at a hydration deficit, there were four new riders who made the day's escape, this time it was Bissell's Pat McCarty, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Scott Zwizanski (Optum) and the first WorldTour breakaway from Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who started the day 9:21 down on race leader Westra.

Kin San Wu (Champion System) was in the move when it first went, only minutes after kilometer zero, but the Hong Kong rider wasn't able to stay with his four companions.

The remaining quartet was quickly allowed a large advantage, and with four talented time trialists in the move, they gained a maximum of 12 minutes before Champion System and Saxo-Tinkoff began lending a hand to Vacansoleil-DCM to bring it back.

In the first sprint, McCarty took the points ahead of Jacques-Maynes and Zwizanski, but it was Jacques-Maynes who got the better of his companions on the first climb at Mountain Center, with McCarty mopping up the points for second place. The field came across 9:30 later, but that gap would fall on the long, gradual descent to Palm Desert.

On the descent there was a little drama as race leader Westra had a puncture, but the strong time trialist was able to regain the field without having to sacrifice any teammates. He'd already lost one, as Tomasz Marczynski abandoned the race mid-stage.

The concerted effort by Saxo-Tinkoff whittled the four leaders' gap down to five minutes on the valley floor, even though the peloton was distracted by sending riders back to the team cars for cool drinks.

With BMC helping to contribute to the chase, the gap began to plummet to four minutes, and Zwizanski tried to inspire his three mates with a small attack with 25km to go. He was countered by Jacques-Maynes and McCarty, as Chavanel sat on Zwizanski and made him close the gap, perhaps as punishment for breaking up the cooperation. When Zwizanski reformed the quartet, Jacques-Maynes attacked and opened up a gap the others initially disagreed about closing, but which eventually vanished under the impetus of the Optum rider.

With the aggression out of their system, and the gap under three minutes the four riders behaved themselves to maximize their chances of staying clear, although McCarty had the most to gain as virtual leader on the road. From behind, Optum's Jesse Anthony and Marsh Cooper attacked out of the field despite their teammate being up the road.

With 10km to go, 5-Hour Energy came to the fore to help nail back the lead to 2:25, working for green jersey holder 'Paco' Mancebo, and then UnitedHealthcare pitched in, bringing the gap down further to 1:30 with less than 10km to race.

At the base of the climb the break was caught and Philippe Gilbert took one last pull to force the initial selection. All the major favourites were accounted for in the main group however, yesterday's aggressor Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) was soon dispatched with 5km to go. A little further up ahead, but trailing behind was the yellow jersey wearer of Lieuwe Westra (Vancansoleil-DCM). His time in the lead would be over at the end of the day.

BMC looked to keep the dwindling group under control which with 4km remaining contained just six riders. Mancebo (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda), who finished second on Stage 1, was unable to stay with the pace set by BMC while Orica GreenEdge's Cam Meyer was also forced out the back. Deignan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) managed to skip away and was holding a small margin over the GC contenders that included Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff), van Garderen, Mathias Frank (BMC), Matt Busche (RadioShack Leopard) and Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman).

Deignan continued to hold his gap with a little over 2km till the summit. Deignan was caught by the acceleration of van Garderen with only Acevedo able to hold the aspiring Tour de France rider's wheel. Deignan and Rogers were the next riders on the road but they were not going to be contesting the stage finish today.

Acevedo attacked a fading van Garderen nearing the final 500m and immediately gained a small advantage over the American. The relentless finish continued to kick up all the way to the line with just the final section easing enough for the Colombian to raise his arms before nearly falling over with exhaustion.

Van Garderen crossed the line 11 seconds down with the early attacker Deignan holding on for third.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5:07:40 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55 6 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:13 7 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:15 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:32 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:40 11 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 12 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:27 13 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:36 15 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:50 16 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:19 17 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 18 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:03:42 19 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:02 20 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 21 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:17 22 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:04:33 23 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:07 24 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:48 26 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:06 27 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:06:39 28 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:07:13 29 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:47 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:16 31 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:25 32 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:36 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:09 34 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:09:16 36 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:22 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:41 38 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:14 39 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 40 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:51 41 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:54 42 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:10:57 44 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 45 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 46 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 47 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:20 48 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 49 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:36 50 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:11:38 51 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:44 52 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:46 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:11 54 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:13 55 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:24 57 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 58 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:12:27 59 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 61 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 62 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vancansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:33 63 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:43 64 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:49 65 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:54 66 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:12:56 67 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:01 68 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:43 69 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:14 70 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:30 71 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:34 73 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:37 74 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:41 75 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:04 76 David Williams (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:15:08 77 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:13 78 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:16 79 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:22 80 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:24 81 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:28 82 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:34 83 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:39 84 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:10 85 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:16:36 86 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 87 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:38 88 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:41 89 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:49 90 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:01 91 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:10 93 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:25 94 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:55 95 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 96 Kin San Wu (Hkg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:22 97 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:13 98 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:40 99 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:48 100 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 102 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 105 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 106 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:20:03 107 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 108 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:20:19 109 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:30 110 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:39 111 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:45 112 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:40 113 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:27:08 114 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:29:37 115 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:31:12 116 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:31:23 117 Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:36:36 120 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step HD Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team HD Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Mountain Center (Cat. 1) 97.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 4 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 5 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 5 6 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2

Mountain 2 - Greater Palm Springs (Cat. 1) 199.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 10 pts 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 6 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 7 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2

Sprint 1 - Hemet 67.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 3 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 - Palm Desert, 155.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 3 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Most Courageous Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15:27:50 2 5 Hour Energy 0:01:28 3 BMC Racing Team 0:04:23 4 Radioshack Leopard 0:06:33 5 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:32 6 Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:12 7 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:14:08 8 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:14:23 9 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:16:03 10 Orica GreenEDGE 0:16:35 11 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:50 12 Garmin-Sharp 0:19:40 13 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:21:15 14 Cannondale 0:24:22 15 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:29:35 16 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:32:25

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5:09:12 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:47 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:16 4 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:25 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:06 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:41 7 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:52 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:11 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:41 10 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:13:50 11 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:14:07 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:04 13 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:25:36

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 9:39:19 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:03 7 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:13 8 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:15 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:32 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:40 11 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:27 13 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 14 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:36 15 Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:50 16 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:19 17 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 18 Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:03:42 19 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:02 20 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 21 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:17 22 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:04:33 23 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:07 24 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:48 26 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:06 27 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:07:13 28 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:47 29 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:36 30 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:22 31 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:25 32 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:10:11 33 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:14 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:54 35 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:10:55 36 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:57 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:23 38 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:36 39 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:11:38 40 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:46 41 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:12:27 42 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vancansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:33 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:12:56 44 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:04 45 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:16 46 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:28 47 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:39 48 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:15:44 49 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:16:36 50 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:10 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:17:21 52 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:25 53 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:37 54 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:21 55 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:19:28 57 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:44 58 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:03 59 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:32 60 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:21:35 61 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:54 62 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:56 63 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:58 64 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:25 65 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:36 67 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:39 68 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:55 70 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:02 71 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:23:05 72 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:23:06 73 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:23:17 74 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:24:53 75 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:08 76 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:25:34 77 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:36 78 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:46 79 David Williams (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 80 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:51 81 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:54 82 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:26:48 83 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 84 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:26:50 85 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:12 86 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:19 87 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:27 88 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:39 89 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:33 90 Kin San Wu (Hkg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:28:34 91 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:53 92 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:29:25 94 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:30:00 95 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 96 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 97 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:30:41 98 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:42 99 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:45 100 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:32:19 101 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:32:45 102 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:57 103 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:06 104 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:34:18 105 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:34:21 106 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:36:29 107 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:36:36 108 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:37:20 109 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:22 110 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:39:24 111 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:39:47 112 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 113 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:40:03 114 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:40:17 115 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:23 116 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:44:08 117 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:51:07 118 Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:56:20

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 5 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 6 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 8 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 9 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 10 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 11 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 12 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 3 13 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 14 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 15 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 16 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 21 pts 2 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 16 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 4 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 10 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 7 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 10 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 9 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 10 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 9 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 16 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 17 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 18 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 9:40:51 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:47 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:16 4 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:25 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:06 6 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:14:07 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:04 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:53 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:23 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:30 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:24:02 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:24:19 13 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:25:16 14 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:35:48