Tour of California: Acevedo powers to Palm Springs victory

Van Garderen loses time to Colombian on final climb

Image 1 of 41

Janier Alexis Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman) takes out Stage 2 at the Tour of California

Janier Alexis Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman) takes out Stage 2 at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 41

Yes, it was that hot in Palm Springs

Yes, it was that hot in Palm Springs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 41

Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) receives some assistance to stay upright

Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) receives some assistance to stay upright
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 41

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) douses himself with water

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) douses himself with water
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 41

Mathias Frank (BMC) takes on some bottles from the team car

Mathias Frank (BMC) takes on some bottles from the team car
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 41

Even the horses stayed in the shade during todays stage.

Even the horses stayed in the shade during todays stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 41

Scott Zwizanski (Optum) driving the break.

Scott Zwizanski (Optum) driving the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 41

The peloton hits today's big climb.

The peloton hits today's big climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 41

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rolls out in the morning before his win.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rolls out in the morning before his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 41

The race heads through scenic Mountain Center.

The race heads through scenic Mountain Center.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 41

The break descends to Palm Springs.

The break descends to Palm Springs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 41

The race climbed quickly from the valley below.

The race climbed quickly from the valley below.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 41

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) heads into tomorrow in yellow.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) heads into tomorrow in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 41

Today's top three podium.

Today's top three podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 41

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) used up everything he had for todays win.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) used up everything he had for todays win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 41

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) looks back to see if anyone is close.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) looks back to see if anyone is close.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 41

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) goes solo after attacking his group.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) goes solo after attacking his group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 41

Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) launches his attack.

Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) launches his attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 41

The race in Palm Springs.

The race in Palm Springs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 41

Wide open desert for part of todays race.

Wide open desert for part of todays race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 41

Lieuwe Westra (Vaconsoleil-DCM) gets a flat on the descent.

Lieuwe Westra (Vaconsoleil-DCM) gets a flat on the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 41

The peloton on the descent to Palm Springs.

The peloton on the descent to Palm Springs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 41

Lieuwe Westra (Vaconsoleil-DCM) starts the day in yellow.

Lieuwe Westra (Vaconsoleil-DCM) starts the day in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 41

Rolling out of Murrieta.

Rolling out of Murrieta.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 41

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Patrick Dempsey share a moment on Stage 2 at Palm Springs

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Patrick Dempsey share a moment on Stage 2 at Palm Springs
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 26 of 41

Gilbert shows the strain of the final climb to Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Gilbert shows the strain of the final climb to Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 27 of 41

One of today's rider tattoos.

One of today's rider tattoos.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 41

Vanonsoleil-DCM did all they could to hold onto the yellow jersey.

Vanonsoleil-DCM did all they could to hold onto the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 41

One of the roll hills along the route.

One of the roll hills along the route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 41

The front of the group gets strung out.

The front of the group gets strung out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 41

The peloton starts to pick up the pace.

The peloton starts to pick up the pace.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 41

The peloton drops down closer to Palm Springs.

The peloton drops down closer to Palm Springs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 41

The break begins to come apart a little bit as they get into town.

The break begins to come apart a little bit as they get into town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 41

Road world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) crosses the finish line after helping to split the bunch at the base of the climb

Road world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) crosses the finish line after helping to split the bunch at the base of the climb
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 35 of 41

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) limited his losses during the extreme temperatures

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) limited his losses during the extreme temperatures
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 36 of 41

Javier Acevedo makes his move over the last man standing Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)

Javier Acevedo makes his move over the last man standing Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 37 of 41

Acevedo cuts a lone figure in sight of the finish line at Greater Palm Springs

Acevedo cuts a lone figure in sight of the finish line at Greater Palm Springs
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 38 of 41

Gilbert (BMC) gave it his all at the base of the final climb for the team's leader Tejay van Garderen

Gilbert (BMC) gave it his all at the base of the final climb for the team's leader Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 39 of 41

Like many, the day's winner Acevedo nearly fell off his bike after crossing the finish line on Stage 2 at California

Like many, the day's winner Acevedo nearly fell off his bike after crossing the finish line on Stage 2 at California
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 40 of 41

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets some encouragement from a Tour of Califronia fan

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets some encouragement from a Tour of Califronia fan
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 41 of 41

Janier Alexis Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman) was nearly unable to raise his arms on the approach to the finish line in Palm Springs

Janier Alexis Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman) was nearly unable to raise his arms on the approach to the finish line in Palm Springs
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Janier Alexis Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman) took out a grueling stage on the summit finish at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, gaining enough time in the process to take the overall race lead on a day that ended the chances of several contenders.

After topping Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) on the stage, Acevedo now leads those two on the general classification - 12 seconds on the American and 27 seconds on the reinvigorated Irish rider.

The 27-year-old Acevedo had previously put on similar demonstrations at the Redlands Classic and Tour of the Gila, but to win a stage and don the race's leader's jersey for a team which hadn't even earned an invitation last year was something he said "was beyond words".

"I was pretty calm throughout the day, trying to drink and eat as much as I could, the team did a very good job with that, and having Ben Jacques-Maynes in the breakaway helped," Acevedo said.

"They put me in a good position at the base of the final climb, and I was just hoping to have the legs. We knew it was a hard climb, but I hadn't actually ridden it when the team came here before Redlands, because I was sick then."

Acevedo attacked none other than race favourite, van Garderen, from a select group with 500m to go on the relentlessly steep finishing climb. Van Garderen had made perfect use of his team on the lower slopes of the climb and looked comfortable as the road continued to force riders off the back, but was forced to make a choice when Acevedo accelerated within sight of the white line.

"[Acevedo] he was super strong out there. When he attacked I was too afraid to go into the red because in this heat if you go into the red just a little bit you just can't recover. I made a little bit of a gamble to stay in my tempo and claw him back but he was definitely strong enough to hold on.

"He got the stage, and good on him, but I feel confident for the time trial, and I think I'm in a perfect position for the overall classification."

Acevedo took over the race lead from the day's yellow jersey wearer Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) who was dropped in the first kilometre of the climb.

Also in a good position is third place finisher Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare), who felt strong enough to attack the lead group in the final half of the climb, and his move succeeded in distancing some strong competitors in the form of Matthew Busche (RadioShack) and Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff).

"I felt good on the climb and thought I'd have a go at it," Deignan said. "I didn't expect to stay away that long. I knew they were close, I knew Tejay was right there, but you never know. I was on the limit the whole way. But those last 3km went on forever. It was brutal."

"I think later in the week when it cools down it will be better for me."

The climb hampered the chances of Rogers, who is now fifth at 55 seconds, as well as Mancebo who is 1:03 behind.

"Tejay took some good time, it will be hard to bring back, but anything can happen, we'll try another day," Rogers said after recovering from the effort. "It was boiling out there, definitely survival of the fittest."

Mancebo was beside himself with agony after the line, struggling to get his words out. "The climb was too hard for me. The rest of the day was fine, but I didn't feel good. I knew the climb, and I knew it would be too hard for me, but in this heat it was impossible."

How it unfolded

The second stage of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California, with a profile quite similar to that of the first stage, followed the same formula as riders fought to conserve as much energy as possible on another blazing hot day. With yesterday's breakaway riders still at a hydration deficit, there were four new riders who made the day's escape, this time it was Bissell's Pat McCarty, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Scott Zwizanski (Optum) and the first WorldTour breakaway from Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who started the day 9:21 down on race leader Westra.

Kin San Wu (Champion System) was in the move when it first went, only minutes after kilometer zero, but the Hong Kong rider wasn't able to stay with his four companions.

The remaining quartet was quickly allowed a large advantage, and with four talented time trialists in the move, they gained a maximum of 12 minutes before Champion System and Saxo-Tinkoff began lending a hand to Vacansoleil-DCM to bring it back.

In the first sprint, McCarty took the points ahead of Jacques-Maynes and Zwizanski, but it was Jacques-Maynes who got the better of his companions on the first climb at Mountain Center, with McCarty mopping up the points for second place. The field came across 9:30 later, but that gap would fall on the long, gradual descent to Palm Desert.

On the descent there was a little drama as race leader Westra had a puncture, but the strong time trialist was able to regain the field without having to sacrifice any teammates. He'd already lost one, as Tomasz Marczynski abandoned the race mid-stage.

The concerted effort by Saxo-Tinkoff whittled the four leaders' gap down to five minutes on the valley floor, even though the peloton was distracted by sending riders back to the team cars for cool drinks.

With BMC helping to contribute to the chase, the gap began to plummet to four minutes, and Zwizanski tried to inspire his three mates with a small attack with 25km to go. He was countered by Jacques-Maynes and McCarty, as Chavanel sat on Zwizanski and made him close the gap, perhaps as punishment for breaking up the cooperation. When Zwizanski reformed the quartet, Jacques-Maynes attacked and opened up a gap the others initially disagreed about closing, but which eventually vanished under the impetus of the Optum rider.

With the aggression out of their system, and the gap under three minutes the four riders behaved themselves to maximize their chances of staying clear, although McCarty had the most to gain as virtual leader on the road. From behind, Optum's Jesse Anthony and Marsh Cooper attacked out of the field despite their teammate being up the road.

With 10km to go, 5-Hour Energy came to the fore to help nail back the lead to 2:25, working for green jersey holder 'Paco' Mancebo, and then UnitedHealthcare pitched in, bringing the gap down further to 1:30 with less than 10km to race.

At the base of the climb the break was caught and Philippe Gilbert took one last pull to force the initial selection. All the major favourites were accounted for in the main group however, yesterday's aggressor Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) was soon dispatched with 5km to go. A little further up ahead, but trailing behind was the yellow jersey wearer of Lieuwe Westra (Vancansoleil-DCM). His time in the lead would be over at the end of the day.

BMC looked to keep the dwindling group under control which with 4km remaining contained just six riders. Mancebo (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda), who finished second on Stage 1, was unable to stay with the pace set by BMC while Orica GreenEdge's Cam Meyer was also forced out the back. Deignan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) managed to skip away and was holding a small margin over the GC contenders that included Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff), van Garderen, Mathias Frank (BMC), Matt Busche (RadioShack Leopard) and Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman).

Deignan continued to hold his gap with a little over 2km till the summit. Deignan was caught by the acceleration of van Garderen with only Acevedo able to hold the aspiring Tour de France rider's wheel. Deignan and Rogers were the next riders on the road but they were not going to be contesting the stage finish today.

Acevedo attacked a fading van Garderen nearing the final 500m and immediately gained a small advantage over the American. The relentless finish continued to kick up all the way to the line with just the final section easing enough for the Colombian to raise his arms before nearly falling over with exhaustion.

Van Garderen crossed the line 11 seconds down with the early attacker Deignan holding on for third.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman5:07:40
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55
6Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:13
7Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:15
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:32
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:40
11Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
12Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:27
13Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:36
15Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:50
16Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:03:19
17Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
18Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:42
19Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:02
20Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
21Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:17
22David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:04:33
23Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:07
24Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:48
26Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:06:06
27Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:06:39
28Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:13
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:47
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:16
31Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:25
32Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:36
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:09
34Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
35José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:09:16
36Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:09:22
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:41
38David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:14
39Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
40Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:51
41Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:54
42Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:10:57
44Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
45James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
46Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
47Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:20
48Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
49Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:36
50Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:11:38
51Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:11:44
52Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:46
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:11
54Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:13
55Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:12:24
57Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
58Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:12:27
59Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
61Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
62Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vancansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:33
63Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:12:43
64Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:49
65Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:12:54
66Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:12:56
67Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:13:01
68Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:43
69Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:14
70Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:30
71Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:34
73James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:37
74Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:41
75Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:15:04
76David Williams (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:15:08
77Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:13
78Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:16
79Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:22
80Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:24
81Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:28
82Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:34
83Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:39
84Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:10
85Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:16:36
86Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
87Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:38
88Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:41
89Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:49
90Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:01
91Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:10
93Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:25
94Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:55
95Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
96Kin San Wu (Hkg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:22
97Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:13
98Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:40
99Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:48
100Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
102Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
105Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
106Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:03
107John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
108Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:20:19
109Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:30
110Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:39
111Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:45
112Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:40
113James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:27:08
114Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:37
115Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:31:12
116Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:31:23
117Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:36:36
120Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
HDKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
HDWesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFTomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Mountain Center (Cat. 1) 97.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman10pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling9
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
4Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
5Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman5
6Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
7Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2

Mountain 2 - Greater Palm Springs (Cat. 1) 199.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman10pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
6Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
7Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard2

Sprint 1 - Hemet 67.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
3Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2 - Palm Desert, 155.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
3Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Most Courageous Rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team15:27:50
25 Hour Energy0:01:28
3BMC Racing Team0:04:23
4Radioshack Leopard0:06:33
5Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:32
6Team NetApp-Endura0:11:12
7Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:08
8Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:14:23
9Jamis - Hagens Berman0:16:03
10Orica GreenEDGE0:16:35
11Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:50
12Garmin-Sharp0:19:40
13Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:15
14Cannondale0:24:22
15Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:29:35
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:32:25

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team5:09:12
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:47
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:16
4Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:25
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:06
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:41
7Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:52
8Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:11:11
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:41
10Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:13:50
11Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:07
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:04
13Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:25:36

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman9:39:19
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:03
7Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:13
8Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:15
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:32
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:40
11Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:27
13Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
14Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:36
15Phil Gaimon (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:50
16Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:19
17Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
18Leopold König (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:42
19Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:02
20Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
21Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:17
22David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:04:33
23Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:07
24Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:48
26Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:06:06
27Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:13
28Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:47
29Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:36
30Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:09:22
31Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:25
32Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:11
33David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:14
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:54
35James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:10:55
36Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:57
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:23
38Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:36
39Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:11:38
40Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:46
41Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:12:27
42Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Vancansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:33
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:12:56
44Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:15:04
45Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:16
46Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:28
47Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:39
48Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:15:44
49Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:16:36
50Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:10
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:17:21
52Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:25
53Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:37
54Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:21
55Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
56José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:19:28
57Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:44
58Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:03
59Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:21:32
60Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:21:35
61Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:54
62Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:21:56
63Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:58
64Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:25
65Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:36
67Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:39
68Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:22:55
70Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:02
71Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:23:05
72Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:23:06
73Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:23:17
74Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:24:53
75Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:08
76Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:25:34
77Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:36
78Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:46
79David Williams (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
80Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:51
81Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:54
82Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:26:48
83Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
84Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:50
85Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:12
86Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:19
87Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:27
88Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:39
89Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:33
90Kin San Wu (Hkg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:28:34
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:53
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:25
94Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:00
95Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
96Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
97Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:30:41
98Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:42
99Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:45
100Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:19
101Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:32:45
102Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:57
103Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:06
104Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:34:18
105James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:34:21
106Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:36:29
107Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:36:36
108James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:37:20
109Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:22
110Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:39:24
111John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:39:47
112Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
113Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:40:03
114Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:40:17
115Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:23
116Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:44:08
117Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:51:07
118Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:56:20

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
5Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
6Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team6
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
9Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
10Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
11Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
12James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda3
13Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
14Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling2
15Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1
16Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling21pts
2James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda16
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
4Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman10
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
7Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura10
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
9Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling9
10Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman9
11Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
14Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
16Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
17Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
18Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team9:40:51
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:47
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:16
4Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:25
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:06
6Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:07
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:04
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:53
9Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:21:23
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:30
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:24:02
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:24:19
13Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:25:16
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:35:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team29:02:47
25 Hour Energy0:01:22
3BMC Racing Team0:04:23
4Radioshack Leopard0:06:33
5Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:32
6Team NetApp-Endura0:11:12
7Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:08
8Garmin-Sharp0:19:40
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:15
10Cannondale0:24:22
11Orica GreenEDGE0:26:47
12Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:02
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:34:11
14Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:34:47
15Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:39:41
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:41:30

 

