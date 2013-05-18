Tour of California: Konig king of Mt Diablo
Van Garderen overall leader with one stage remaining
Stage 7: Livermore - Mt. Diablo
Leopold König gave the NetApp-Endura team its first success of the Tour of California, winning the queen stage on top of Mt. Diablo ahead of an aggressive Janier Acevedo, the former race leader from Jamis-Hagens Berman.
The move was no threat, however, to BMC's Tejay van Garderen, who finished in third, only 12 seconds behind the stage winner and virtually secured his first stage race victory since joining the WorldTour.
"I'm thrilled. I'm still soaking it in," van Garderen said, now just one short, sprint-friendly stage from the overall win. He was sure to thank his team, which made itself known at the front of the race all the way up to the final 100m.
"It was an unbelieveable team effort," said van Garderen. "I knew they were strong, I knew they'd be motivated, but they went above and beyond expectations today.
"They made my life somewhat easy, although it still was a hard day."
Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) protected his place in second overall with fourth place on the stage, while the race's best young rider Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) put in another fine ride in seventh.
How it happened:
Stage 7 of the 2013 Tour of California finishing atop Mt. Diablo was the last chance of the race for those with aspirations of moving up in the standings. The day was destined to start with a breakaway, and it wasn't long before seven riders established a move.
Bob Jungels (RadioShack), Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Bobby Sweeting (5-hour Energy/Kenda), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) and Michael Morkov (Saxo-Tinkoff) made the move, but they only made it to 10 seconds before being reeled in.
The next effort proved more fruitful, and it came from none other than stage 1 winner Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) who sparked the move with his teammate Juan Antonio Flecha as the peloton headed up to the first KOM on Morgan Territory Road.
Flecha lost contact, but Westra stayed ahead and was joined by mountains classification leader Carter Jones (Bissell), Andy Schleck and his RadioShack teammate Laurent Didier, David De la Cruz (NetApp-Endura), Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) and Chris Butler (Champion System).
After the climb, they were joined by two more, Nathan Brown (Bontrager) and Nate English (5-hour Energy), who up until the race held the record for the Diablo climb.
The breakaway only managed to eke out 3:30 before the peloton began to pull them back, with Jamis pitching in for their man Acevedo.
The leaders had less than a minute as they made the last turn onto the road to the top. As the gradient kicked in, Schleck, Verona, Westra, De la Cruz and Didier left the others behind.
Jamis set a brisk pace to the base of the climb for Acevedo, and one by one, reeled in Brown and Koren before an attack from Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) and Chad Beyer (Champion System) caught Jones as he was falling back.
Ahead, Westra and De la Cruz dropped the rest, and one by one they were all absorbed.
Jens Voigt (RadioShack) made a counter-attack, and was joined and then passed by Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy).
Mancebo made it up to Westra and De La Cruz, while Voigt went back to the bunch. Mancebo took one look and went right on by. De la Cruz and Westra tried to hold the Spaniard's pace, but it was no use trying. He had gone all in and was going for broke.
Behind, the anticipated attack from Janier Acevedo came with 2.7km to go, and he caught and dropped Westra, De La Cruz and then reached Mancebo.
The Spaniard's gamble went bust, and was left behind as an attack from NetApp's Leopold König came out of the field and to the front with Acevedo.
Behind, Cameron Meyer was losing contact with the yellow jersey group and seeing his podium place in the overall standings slowly fade in the final kilometer.
König rode away from Acevedo to win the stage, but the Colombian could be consoled by the fact that he moved into third overall.
Tejay van Garderen continued his strong performance, coming in third on the stage only 12 seconds behind the winner.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|3:54:17
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:07
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:29
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|8
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:38
|9
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:44
|10
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:48
|13
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|14
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|15
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:02
|16
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:06
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:09
|19
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|22
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|23
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|24
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:38
|25
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|26
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:08
|27
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|28
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:22
|31
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:41
|33
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:44
|34
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:03:03
|35
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:26
|36
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:37
|38
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:04:13
|39
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|40
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|41
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|43
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|44
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:11
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|46
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:14
|48
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:19
|49
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|50
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:40
|51
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:06:45
|52
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:06:54
|53
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|54
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:16
|55
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:10
|56
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:13
|57
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:17
|59
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:48
|61
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:02
|62
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|63
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:11:33
|64
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|65
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|66
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|67
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|68
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:11:39
|70
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:14:54
|71
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|72
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:14:56
|73
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|75
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|76
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|78
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|79
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|82
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|85
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|87
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|93
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|95
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|96
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|97
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|99
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|100
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|101
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|102
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:03
|107
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|108
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:25
|109
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|110
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:24:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|3
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|5
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|pts
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|10
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|3
|9
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|10
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3:54:49
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:37
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:54
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:39
|7
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:42
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:08
|9
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|10
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:38
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:10:30
|12
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:14:24
|14
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:44:22
|2
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:19
|3
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:01:16
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|5
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|6
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|7
|5 Hour Energy
|0:06:23
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:06:30
|10
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:07:08
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:06
|12
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:16:02
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:30
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:47
|15
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:44
|16
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:28:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26:38:53
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:47
|3
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:26
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:33
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:50
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:04:52
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|9
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|10
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:52
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:03
|12
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|13
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:58
|14
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:10:58
|15
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:13
|16
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:40
|17
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:51
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:41
|19
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:29
|20
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:59
|21
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:23
|22
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:51
|23
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:01
|24
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:26
|25
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:11
|26
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:43
|27
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:20:50
|28
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:51
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:40
|30
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:23:06
|31
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:23:19
|32
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:24:15
|33
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:25:37
|34
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:26:08
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:26:11
|36
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:26:56
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:45
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:46
|39
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:48
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:29:41
|41
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:57
|42
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:31:48
|43
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:32:08
|44
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:10
|45
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:33:34
|46
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:54
|47
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:33:57
|48
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:30
|50
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:46
|51
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:35:08
|52
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:35:56
|53
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:58
|55
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:36:43
|56
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:00
|57
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:01
|58
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:38:21
|59
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:22
|61
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:39:08
|62
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:39:30
|63
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:39:32
|64
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:41:15
|65
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:42:25
|66
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:43:07
|67
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:43:47
|68
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:44:29
|69
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:47
|70
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:44:50
|71
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:45:28
|72
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:13
|73
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:48:27
|74
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:48:41
|75
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:50:57
|76
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:59
|77
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:51:04
|78
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:51:52
|79
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:51:57
|80
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:35
|81
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:53:40
|82
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:47
|83
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:54:07
|84
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:56:00
|85
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:56:51
|86
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:34
|87
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:59:31
|88
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:00:31
|89
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:01:06
|90
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:01:16
|91
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:21
|92
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:01:37
|93
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:43
|94
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1:02:59
|95
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1:03:39
|96
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1:06:31
|97
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:06
|98
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:04
|99
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:08
|100
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1:09:40
|101
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:10:09
|102
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:10:26
|103
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:13:28
|104
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:29
|105
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1:14:18
|106
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1:17:52
|107
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:15
|108
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:21:14
|109
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:45
|110
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1:23:52
|111
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1:39:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|24
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|8
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|12
|9
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|10
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|11
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|12
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|13
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|19
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|22
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|23
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|24
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|25
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|26
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|27
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|28
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|30
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|31
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|32
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|33
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|34
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|35
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|36
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|37
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|38
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|47
|pts
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|20
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|4
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|17
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|12
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|13
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|14
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|10
|15
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|16
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|10
|17
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|18
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|19
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|9
|20
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|9
|21
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|22
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|24
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|26
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|27
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|28
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|29
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|31
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|32
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|33
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|26:44:17
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:15:26
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:17:42
|4
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:44
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:47
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:24:17
|7
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:29:06
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:29:44
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:32
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:34
|11
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:32:57
|12
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:45:40
|13
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:48:43
|14
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1:08:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|80:09:16
|2
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:08:09
|3
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|4
|5 Hour Energy
|0:13:08
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:43
|6
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:26:10
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:35:14
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:06
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:51
|10
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:44:47
|11
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:45:51
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:17
|13
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:53:38
|14
|Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:58:56
|15
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|1:00:55
|16
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:12:58
