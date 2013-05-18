Image 1 of 33 Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) takes the win on the seventh stage of the Amgen Tour of California to Mt Diablo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 33 Michael Schar (BMC) pulling for the team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 33 The peloton spent another day in the California countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 33 The break kept a good pace to bring the gap up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 33 Carter Jones (Bissell) spent another day going hard in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 33 Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) tries to get away on Mt. Diablo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 33 The peloton on the way up Mt. Diablo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 33 Carter Jones (Bissell) looks back to check his gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 33 The main field part way up Mt. Diablo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 33 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) sits behind his team on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 33 David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura) leads Lieuwe Westra (Vacanoleil-DCM). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 33 Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) takes the win on Mt. Diablo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 33 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 33 Riders had to dig deep for the steep grade of the Diablo climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 33 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) gets congratulated by family after another stellar day on the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 33 The peloton passes by a wind farm along today's route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 33 The front of the break tries to get organized. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 33 Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) driving the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had no worries about today's tough stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 33 The first break of the day trying to go up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 33 The peloton passes through farmland after leaving Livermore. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 33 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) ahead on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 33 A small group gets away on the first climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 33 BMC spent the day setting tempo on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 33 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) sits protected by his team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 33 Andy Schleck (Radioshack) coming to the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 33 The peloton passes through the rolling hills outside of Livermore. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 33 The peloton bunches up on a climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 33 The group climbs out of Livermore. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 33 Today's classification leaders on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 33 Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) salutes as he crosses the finish line on Mt Diablo (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 32 of 33 Winner of stage 7 at the Tour of California : Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 33 of 33 Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) celebrates his win on the seventh stage of the Amgen Tour of California to Mt Diablo (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Leopold König gave the NetApp-Endura team its first success of the Tour of California, winning the queen stage on top of Mt. Diablo ahead of an aggressive Janier Acevedo, the former race leader from Jamis-Hagens Berman.

The move was no threat, however, to BMC's Tejay van Garderen, who finished in third, only 12 seconds behind the stage winner and virtually secured his first stage race victory since joining the WorldTour.

"I'm thrilled. I'm still soaking it in," van Garderen said, now just one short, sprint-friendly stage from the overall win. He was sure to thank his team, which made itself known at the front of the race all the way up to the final 100m.

"It was an unbelieveable team effort," said van Garderen. "I knew they were strong, I knew they'd be motivated, but they went above and beyond expectations today.

"They made my life somewhat easy, although it still was a hard day."

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) protected his place in second overall with fourth place on the stage, while the race's best young rider Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) put in another fine ride in seventh.

How it happened:

Stage 7 of the 2013 Tour of California finishing atop Mt. Diablo was the last chance of the race for those with aspirations of moving up in the standings. The day was destined to start with a breakaway, and it wasn't long before seven riders established a move.

Bob Jungels (RadioShack), Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Bobby Sweeting (5-hour Energy/Kenda), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) and Michael Morkov (Saxo-Tinkoff) made the move, but they only made it to 10 seconds before being reeled in.

The next effort proved more fruitful, and it came from none other than stage 1 winner Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) who sparked the move with his teammate Juan Antonio Flecha as the peloton headed up to the first KOM on Morgan Territory Road.

Flecha lost contact, but Westra stayed ahead and was joined by mountains classification leader Carter Jones (Bissell), Andy Schleck and his RadioShack teammate Laurent Didier, David De la Cruz (NetApp-Endura), Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) and Chris Butler (Champion System).

After the climb, they were joined by two more, Nathan Brown (Bontrager) and Nate English (5-hour Energy), who up until the race held the record for the Diablo climb.

The breakaway only managed to eke out 3:30 before the peloton began to pull them back, with Jamis pitching in for their man Acevedo.

The leaders had less than a minute as they made the last turn onto the road to the top. As the gradient kicked in, Schleck, Verona, Westra, De la Cruz and Didier left the others behind.

Jamis set a brisk pace to the base of the climb for Acevedo, and one by one, reeled in Brown and Koren before an attack from Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) and Chad Beyer (Champion System) caught Jones as he was falling back.

Ahead, Westra and De la Cruz dropped the rest, and one by one they were all absorbed.

Jens Voigt (RadioShack) made a counter-attack, and was joined and then passed by Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy).

Mancebo made it up to Westra and De La Cruz, while Voigt went back to the bunch. Mancebo took one look and went right on by. De la Cruz and Westra tried to hold the Spaniard's pace, but it was no use trying. He had gone all in and was going for broke.

Behind, the anticipated attack from Janier Acevedo came with 2.7km to go, and he caught and dropped Westra, De La Cruz and then reached Mancebo.

The Spaniard's gamble went bust, and was left behind as an attack from NetApp's Leopold König came out of the field and to the front with Acevedo.

Behind, Cameron Meyer was losing contact with the yellow jersey group and seeing his podium place in the overall standings slowly fade in the final kilometer.

König rode away from Acevedo to win the stage, but the Colombian could be consoled by the fact that he moved into third overall.

Tejay van Garderen continued his strong performance, coming in third on the stage only 12 seconds behind the winner.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 3:54:17 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:07 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:29 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:32 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:38 9 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:44 10 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:48 13 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 14 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:56 15 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:02 16 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:06 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:09 19 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 20 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:17 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 22 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:27 23 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:31 24 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:38 25 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 26 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:08 27 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 28 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:22 31 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 32 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:41 33 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:44 34 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:03 35 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:26 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:37 38 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:13 39 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:39 40 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 41 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 42 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:09 43 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:34 44 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:11 45 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 46 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:14 48 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:19 49 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 50 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:40 51 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:45 52 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:06:54 53 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 54 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:16 55 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:10 56 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:13 57 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 58 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:17 59 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:48 61 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:02 62 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 63 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:11:33 64 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 65 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 66 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 67 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 68 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:11:39 70 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:54 71 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 72 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:56 73 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 74 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 75 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 76 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 77 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 78 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 79 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 81 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 82 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 85 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 87 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 91 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 93 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 94 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 95 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 96 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 97 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 98 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 99 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 100 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 101 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 104 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 106 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:03 107 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 108 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:25 109 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 110 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 111 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:24:42

Sprint 1 - Livermore - km 97.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1

KOM 1 - Morgan Territory - km 15.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 7 3 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 6 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3

KOM 2 - Patterson Pass - km 83.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 5 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 1

KOM 3 - Mt. Diablo - km 147.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 5 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 3 9 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 2 10 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3:54:49 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:37 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:55 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:54 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:02 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:39 7 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:42 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:08 9 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:22 10 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:38 11 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:30 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:11:07 13 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:14:24 14 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 11:44:22 2 Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:19 3 Radioshack Leopard 0:01:16 4 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 5 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:36 6 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:02 7 5 Hour Energy 0:06:23 8 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:06:30 10 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:07:08 11 Garmin-Sharp 0:10:06 12 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:16:02 13 Orica GreenEdge 0:16:30 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:47 15 Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:44 16 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:28:24

General classification after Stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 26:38:53 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:47 3 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:26 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:33 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:50 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:52 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:24 9 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:33 10 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:52 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:03 12 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:28 13 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:08:58 14 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:10:58 15 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:13 16 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:40 17 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:51 18 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:41 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:14:29 20 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:59 21 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:23 22 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:51 23 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:19:01 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:26 25 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:11 26 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:43 27 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:20:50 28 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:51 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:40 30 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:23:06 31 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:23:19 32 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:24:15 33 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:25:37 34 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:26:08 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:26:11 36 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:26:56 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:45 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:46 39 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:48 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:29:41 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:57 42 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:31:48 43 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:32:08 44 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:32:10 45 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:34 46 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:54 47 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:33:57 48 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:30 50 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:46 51 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:35:08 52 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:35:56 53 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:58 55 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:36:43 56 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:38:00 57 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:01 58 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:38:21 59 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:38:22 61 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:39:08 62 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:39:30 63 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:39:32 64 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:41:15 65 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:25 66 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:43:07 67 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:47 68 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:44:29 69 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:44:47 70 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:44:50 71 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:45:28 72 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:13 73 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:48:27 74 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:48:41 75 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:50:57 76 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:50:59 77 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:51:04 78 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:51:52 79 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:51:57 80 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:35 81 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:53:40 82 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:53:47 83 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:54:07 84 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:56:00 85 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:56:51 86 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:57:34 87 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:59:31 88 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 1:00:31 89 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:01:06 90 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:01:16 91 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:01:21 92 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:01:37 93 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:02:43 94 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1:02:59 95 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 1:03:39 96 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1:06:31 97 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:08:06 98 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:09:04 99 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:09:08 100 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1:09:40 101 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 1:10:09 102 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:10:26 103 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:13:28 104 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:13:29 105 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 1:14:18 106 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1:17:52 107 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:19:15 108 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:21:14 109 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:21:45 110 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:23:52 111 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1:39:03

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 24 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 15 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 12 9 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 10 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 11 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 12 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 13 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 16 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 19 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 22 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 23 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 24 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 25 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 26 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 27 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 29 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 30 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 31 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2 33 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 2 34 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 35 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 36 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 37 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 38 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 47 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 20 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 20 4 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 6 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 17 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 12 8 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 14 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 15 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 10 16 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 10 17 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 9 18 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 19 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 9 21 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 8 22 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 24 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 6 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 26 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 27 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 29 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 30 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 31 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 32 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 2 33 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 34 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 1 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 26:44:17 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:26 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:17:42 4 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:44 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:47 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:24:17 7 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:29:06 8 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:29:44 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:32 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:34 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:32:57 12 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:45:40 13 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:48:43 14 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 1:08:54