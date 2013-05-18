Trending

Tour of California: Konig king of Mt Diablo

Van Garderen overall leader with one stage remaining

Image 1 of 33

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) takes the win on the seventh stage of the Amgen Tour of California to Mt Diablo

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 33

Michael Schar (BMC) pulling for the team.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 33

The peloton spent another day in the California countryside.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 33

The break kept a good pace to bring the gap up.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 33

Carter Jones (Bissell) spent another day going hard in the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 33

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) tries to get away on Mt. Diablo.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 33

The peloton on the way up Mt. Diablo.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 33

Carter Jones (Bissell) looks back to check his gap on the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 33

The main field part way up Mt. Diablo.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 33

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) sits behind his team on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 33

David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura) leads Lieuwe Westra (Vacanoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 33

Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) takes the win on Mt. Diablo.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 33

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) to the line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 33

Riders had to dig deep for the steep grade of the Diablo climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 33

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) gets congratulated by family after another stellar day on the road.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 33

The peloton passes by a wind farm along today's route.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 33

The front of the break tries to get organized.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 33

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) driving the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 33

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had no worries about today's tough stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 33

The first break of the day trying to go up the road.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 33

The peloton passes through farmland after leaving Livermore.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 33

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) ahead on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 33

A small group gets away on the first climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 33

BMC spent the day setting tempo on the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 33

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) sits protected by his team.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 33

Andy Schleck (Radioshack) coming to the front of the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 33

The peloton passes through the rolling hills outside of Livermore.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 33

The peloton bunches up on a climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 33

The group climbs out of Livermore.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 33

Today's classification leaders on the podium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 33

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) salutes as he crosses the finish line on Mt Diablo

(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 32 of 33

Winner of stage 7 at the Tour of California : Leopold König (NetApp-Endura)

(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 33 of 33

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) celebrates his win on the seventh stage of the Amgen Tour of California to Mt Diablo

(Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Leopold König gave the NetApp-Endura team its first success of the Tour of California, winning the queen stage on top of Mt. Diablo ahead of an aggressive Janier Acevedo, the former race leader from Jamis-Hagens Berman.

The move was no threat, however, to BMC's Tejay van Garderen, who finished in third, only 12 seconds behind the stage winner and virtually secured his first stage race victory since joining the WorldTour.

"I'm thrilled. I'm still soaking it in," van Garderen said, now just one short, sprint-friendly stage from the overall win. He was sure to thank his team, which made itself known at the front of the race all the way up to the final 100m.

"It was an unbelieveable team effort," said van Garderen. "I knew they were strong, I knew they'd be motivated, but they went above and beyond expectations today.

"They made my life somewhat easy, although it still was a hard day."

Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) protected his place in second overall with fourth place on the stage, while the race's best young rider Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) put in another fine ride in seventh.

How it happened:

Stage 7 of the 2013 Tour of California finishing atop Mt. Diablo was the last chance of the race for those with aspirations of moving up in the standings. The day was destined to start with a breakaway, and it wasn't long before seven riders established a move.

Bob Jungels (RadioShack), Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Bobby Sweeting (5-hour Energy/Kenda), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) and Michael Morkov (Saxo-Tinkoff) made the move, but they only made it to 10 seconds before being reeled in.

The next effort proved more fruitful, and it came from none other than stage 1 winner Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) who sparked the move with his teammate Juan Antonio Flecha as the peloton headed up to the first KOM on Morgan Territory Road.

Flecha lost contact, but Westra stayed ahead and was joined by mountains classification leader Carter Jones (Bissell), Andy Schleck and his RadioShack teammate Laurent Didier, David De la Cruz (NetApp-Endura), Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) and Chris Butler (Champion System).

After the climb, they were joined by two more, Nathan Brown (Bontrager) and Nate English (5-hour Energy), who up until the race held the record for the Diablo climb.

The breakaway only managed to eke out 3:30 before the peloton began to pull them back, with Jamis pitching in for their man Acevedo.

The leaders had less than a minute as they made the last turn onto the road to the top. As the gradient kicked in, Schleck, Verona, Westra, De la Cruz and Didier left the others behind.

Jamis set a brisk pace to the base of the climb for Acevedo, and one by one, reeled in Brown and Koren before an attack from Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) and Chad Beyer (Champion System) caught Jones as he was falling back.

Ahead, Westra and De la Cruz dropped the rest, and one by one they were all absorbed.

Jens Voigt (RadioShack) made a counter-attack, and was joined and then passed by Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy).

Mancebo made it up to Westra and De La Cruz, while Voigt went back to the bunch. Mancebo took one look and went right on by. De la Cruz and Westra tried to hold the Spaniard's pace, but it was no use trying. He had gone all in and was going for broke.

Behind, the anticipated attack from Janier Acevedo came with 2.7km to go, and he caught and dropped Westra, De La Cruz and then reached Mancebo.

The Spaniard's gamble went bust, and was left behind as an attack from NetApp's Leopold König came out of the field and to the front with Acevedo.

Behind, Cameron Meyer was losing contact with the yellow jersey group and seeing his podium place in the overall standings slowly fade in the final kilometer.

König rode away from Acevedo to win the stage, but the Colombian could be consoled by the fact that he moved into third overall.

Tejay van Garderen continued his strong performance, coming in third on the stage only 12 seconds behind the winner.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura3:54:17
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:07
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:29
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:32
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:38
9José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:44
10Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:48
13Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
14Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
15Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:02
16Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:06
18Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:09
19Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
20Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
22Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:27
23Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:31
24David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:38
25Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
26Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:08
27Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
28Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:22
31Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
32Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:02:41
33Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:02:44
34James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:03
35Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:26
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:37
38Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:13
39Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:39
40Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
41Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:09
43Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:34
44Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:11
45Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
46Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
47Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:06:14
48Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:06:19
49Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
50Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:40
51Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:45
52Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:06:54
53Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
54Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:16
55Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:10
56Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:13
57Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
58Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:17
59Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:48
61Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:02
62Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
63Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:11:33
64Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
65Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
66Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
67Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
68Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:11:39
70Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:54
71Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
72James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:56
73Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
74Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
75Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
76Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
77Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
78Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
79Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
80Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
81Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
82Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
85Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
87Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
91Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
93Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
94Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
95Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
96Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
97Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
98Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
99James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
100Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
101Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
104Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
106Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:03
107Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
108Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:25
109Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
110John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
111Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:24:42

Sprint 1 - Livermore - km 97.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1

KOM 1 - Morgan Territory - km 15.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling8pts
2Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard7
3David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura6
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
5Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3

KOM 2 - Patterson Pass - km 83.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6pts
2Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team5
3Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
4Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
5Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda1

KOM 3 - Mt. Diablo - km 147.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard5
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team4
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda3
9José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura2
10Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3:54:49
2Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:37
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:55
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:54
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:02
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:39
7Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:05:42
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:08
9Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:22
10Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:07:38
11Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:30
12Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:11:07
13James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:24
14Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:44:22
2Team NetApp-Endura0:00:19
3Radioshack Leopard0:01:16
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:45
5Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:36
6Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:02
75 Hour Energy0:06:23
8Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:06:30
10Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:07:08
11Garmin-Sharp0:10:06
12Bissell Pro Cycling0:16:02
13Orica GreenEdge0:16:30
14Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:47
15Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:44
16Jamis - Hagens Berman0:28:24

General classification after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team26:38:53
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:47
3Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:26
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:33
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:03:50
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:52
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:24
9Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:33
10Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:52
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:03
12Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:28
13David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:58
14Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:10:58
15Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:13
16Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:11:40
17Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:11:51
18Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:41
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:14:29
20Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:59
21Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:23
22Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:51
23Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:19:01
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:26
25Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:20:11
26Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:43
27Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:20:50
28Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:51
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:40
30Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:23:06
31Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:23:19
32Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:24:15
33José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:25:37
34Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:26:08
35Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:26:11
36Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:26:56
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:27:45
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:46
39Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:48
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:29:41
41Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:57
42Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:31:48
43Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:32:08
44Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:32:10
45Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:34
46Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:54
47Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:33:57
48Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:34:30
50Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:34:46
51Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:35:08
52James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:35:56
53Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
54Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:58
55Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:36:43
56Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:38:00
57Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:01
58Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:38:21
59Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:38:22
61Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:39:08
62Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:39:30
63Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:32
64Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:41:15
65Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:25
66Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:43:07
67Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:47
68Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:44:29
69Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:44:47
70Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:44:50
71Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:45:28
72Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:13
73Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:48:27
74Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:48:41
75Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:50:57
76Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:50:59
77Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:51:04
78Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:51:52
79Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:51:57
80Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:35
81Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:53:40
82Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:53:47
83Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:54:07
84Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:56:00
85David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:56:51
86Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:57:34
87Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:59:31
88Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura1:00:31
89Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:01:06
90Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:01:16
91Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:01:21
92Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:01:37
93Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:02:43
94Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:02:59
95Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda1:03:39
96Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1:06:31
97John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:08:06
98Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:09:04
99Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:09:08
100Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1:09:40
101Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura1:10:09
102Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:10:26
103Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:13:28
104Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:13:29
105James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team1:14:18
106James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:17:52
107Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:19:15
108Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:21:14
109Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:21:45
110Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:23:52
111Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:39:03

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling38pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp37
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team24
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step24
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge23
7Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard15
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda12
9Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
10Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
11Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling11
12James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda8
13Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team7
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
16Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
18Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
19Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
22Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
23Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
24Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
25Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
26Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
27Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling4
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
29Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
30Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
31Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
32Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2
33Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura2
34Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
35Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
36Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1
37Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
38Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling47pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman20
3Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard20
4Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team17
6James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda17
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura12
8Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
9Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling12
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
13Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team11
14Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
15Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura10
16Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda10
17Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard9
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
19Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling9
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman9
21Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard8
22Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
24David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura6
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
26Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
27Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team5
29Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team4
30Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
31Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling3
32José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura2
33Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
34Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda1
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team26:44:17
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:26
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:17:42
4Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:20:44
5Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:20:47
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:24:17
7Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:29:06
8Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:29:44
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:32
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:34
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:32:57
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:45:40
13Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:48:43
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team1:08:54

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team80:09:16
2Radioshack Leopard0:08:09
3Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:02
45 Hour Energy0:13:08
5Team NetApp-Endura0:14:43
6Bontrager Cycling Team0:26:10
7Garmin-Sharp0:35:14
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:40:06
9Orica GreenEdge0:43:51
10Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:44:47
11Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:45:51
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:17
13Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:53:38
14Team Optum By Kelly Benefit Strategies0:58:56
15Bissell Pro Cycling1:00:55
16Jamis - Hagens Berman1:12:58

