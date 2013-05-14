Tour of California: Sagan sprints to Santa Clarita win
Ninth stage win for Cannondale rider
Stage 3: Palmdale - Santa Clarita
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sprinted to the win Tuesday during Stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California, the ninth stage victory at the US race in his career. The Slovakian sneaked over the finish line ahead of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp).
Baden Cooke led out Matthews with 500 meters to go, but Sagan showed phenomenal speed to come around the Australian's outside, beating him by a half a wheel on the line.
"Ted [King] did very good work, he pulled on the front all day and he took me to the front on the last kilometer, and the last 500m after Boivin was the last man," Sagan said. "He took me the last 200m on the front, and I did my sprint. I had a little bit of luck because of the headwind, so it was better to start the sprint later."
Matthews, who told Cyclingnews before the stage start in Palmdale that his legs were feeling good and that he was hoping for a sprint finish, said the sprint got very chaotic in the last 5km, but he praised his team for keeping him near the front and in with a chance.
"I wouldn't have been in the top 3 without the perfect leadout from my whole team," Matthews said. "I think we got the result we deserved. Sagan was just a little too fast in the finish."
Farrar characterized the dash to the line as "hectic" and said he lost Sagan's wheel about 500m from the line. He was able to duck through a hole, he said, but by then it was too late.
"I felt good," Farrar said. "I think if I ride a little smarter sprint, I think I have the speed to beat [Sagan]."
The main catch was made with 16.5kms to go, with two members of the day’s break, Stage 1 winner Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) having survived their day's adventure off the front. The third member of the group, Chad Beyer (Champion System) held on for another few kilometres having attacked with the peloton closing in. The fourth breakaway rider, Bontrager's Gavin Mannion, was dispatched from the group with about 28km remaining.
Markel Irizar (RadioShack-Leopard) burst off the front with just over 5km to go with Garmin-Sharp leading the chase, followed by Cannondale with the green train lining out for Sagan.
How it unfolded
The third stage of the Amgen Tour of California saw the first appearance of RadioShack-Leopard's Jens Voigt, one of just a handful of riders to have started all eight editions of the race. The large German attacked from kilometer zero, driving the initial pace up to 40 km/h before the field quickly reeled him back and settled down a bit.
Voigt joined another larger group of 23 riders that immediately peeled away from the field, including a host of WorldTour riders and overall contenders. Among the breakaway riders were Voigt, Laurent Didier, Bob Jungels and Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard); Tyler Farrar and Jacob Rathe (Garmin Sharp); Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step); Tejay van Garderen, Brent Bookwalter, Mathias Frank and Michael Schär (BMC); Baden Cooke, Cameron Meyer and Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge); Peter Sagan and Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale); Michael Rogers and Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Team Saxo-Tinkoff); Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Vacansoleil-DCM); Christopher Baldwin and Carter Jones (Bissell); Alexander Candelario (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies); plus Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy/Kenda).
The large group built an ultimate gap of 50 seconds heading to the first KOM of the day atop Munz Ranch Road about 30km into the route. Jones extended his lead in the mountains classification by taking ultimate points there, and his teammate Baldwin helped Jones' effort by grabbing the runner-up points ahead of Schär and Mancebo.
With so many riders in the breakaway, the field, led by the Jamis-Hagens Berman team of Janier Acevedo, was not happy to let it go and pulled the escapees back right at the KOM line.
A reshuffling at the front created the day's long breakaway with Andy Schleck (RadioSack-Leopard), Gavin Mannion (Bontrager), Chad Beyer (Champion System) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), the stage 1 winner now in the green jersey. The field appeared content with the make up of the move, with Chad Beyer placed highest at 5:07 in arrears, and the new escapees quickly started building their advantage.
"We had great cooperation all day," said Mannion, a 21-year-old development team rider. "Nobody was really skipping any turns. Those ProTour guys don't mess around once they're up the road."
The gap hovered around four minutes on the way to the day's second KOM, the Category 4 climb up Lake Hughes Road. Beyer took top honors there ahead of Schleck, Westra and Mannion, and the gap increased to 4:45. Beyer followed that effort by grabbing top points at the next KOM as well.
The leaders' advantage began dropping steadily after they descended off the third KOM, falling to just three minutes with 66km remaining. Jamis held steady at the front, with the Garmin Sharp and Cannondale teams of sprinters Tyler Farrar and Peter Sagan also throwing riders into the chase.
As the leaders approached the first intermediate sprint of the day, Westra rotated to the front, crossing the line first for maximum points and adding to his lead in that classification. Beyer took second, followed by Schleck in third. Omega Pharma-Quick-Step, likely riding for their own sprinter Gianni Meersman, also threw a rider into the chase, and the gap dropped below three minutes with about 53km remaining.
Westra took maximum points at the last intermediate sprint of the day with less than 45 km remaining, but by then the group's gap was down to 2:45, and a sprint finish was looking more and more inevitable.
With Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Cannondale and Garmin Sharp massed at the front in pursuit of the break, the lead had dropped to 2:05 starting the final 34km downhill run into the finish and was down to 1:45 just 4km later.
Mannion was the break's first casualty, falling off the pace with just 28km to go.
"I was just in the box," Mannion said. "We hit a little roller, and it was just time for me to come off."
The three remaining riders continued to swap turns on the front, pushing the pace for the finish. The gap was an even minute when Schleck, Westra and Beyer saw the time board with 23km to go. Beyer attacked the group during a moment of hesitation by the others and built a short-lived advantage as the peloton swept up Schleck and Westra. He succumbed to the chase next with about 13.5km remaining, and the field sprint was inevitable.
Sagan dedicated his win to teammate Mauro da Dalto, who went to the hospital Monday with heat sickness after stage 2.
"I'm happy I could win here another time," sagan said. "I like California and I think the people like me. I'm here for my fans, but I want to dedicate this victory to my teammate Mauro da Dalto who was very bad yesterday with heat attack and was taken to the hospital. I was happy I could take this victory for him."
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:20:31
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|25
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|26
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|29
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|30
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|32
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|35
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|37
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|38
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|41
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|44
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|45
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|50
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|53
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|55
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|58
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|61
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|62
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|67
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|68
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|69
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|74
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|75
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|76
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|80
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|81
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|82
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|84
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|88
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|89
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|90
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|91
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|93
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|94
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|95
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|97
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|98
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|99
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|100
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|101
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|102
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|103
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:58
|104
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:08
|105
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|106
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|107
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|108
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|109
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:55
|111
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:35
|112
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|113
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:58
|114
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|115
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:07:09
|HD
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:23:29
|DNS
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNS
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|5
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|9
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|10
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|2
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:20:31
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|9
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|13
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|14
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13:01:33
|2
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|11
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|15
|Jamis-Hagens Bermann
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|13:59:50
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:55
|6
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:03
|7
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:13
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:15
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:40
|11
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|12
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:27
|13
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:36
|15
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:19
|16
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:42
|18
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:02
|19
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|20
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:17
|21
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:33
|22
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|23
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:07
|24
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:06
|26
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:07:13
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:47
|28
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|30
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:21
|31
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:10:11
|32
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:14
|33
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:54
|34
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:10:55
|35
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:57
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:23
|37
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:36
|38
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:06
|39
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:12:27
|40
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|41
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:12:44
|42
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:56
|43
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:04
|44
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:16
|45
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:28
|46
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:15:39
|47
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:15:44
|48
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|49
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:10
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:21
|51
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:25
|52
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:37
|53
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:21
|54
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|55
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:28
|56
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:34
|57
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:03
|58
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:21:35
|59
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:54
|60
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:56
|61
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:58
|62
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:25
|63
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:35
|64
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:36
|65
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:39
|66
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:55
|67
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:02
|68
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:23:05
|69
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:06
|70
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:23:17
|71
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:27
|72
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:24:53
|73
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:08
|74
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:30
|75
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:25:34
|76
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:46
|77
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|78
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:51
|79
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:54
|80
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:23
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:48
|82
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|83
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:50
|84
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:19
|85
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:27
|86
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:39
|87
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:20
|88
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:33
|89
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:34
|90
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:53
|91
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:00
|92
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:30:41
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:45
|95
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:31:08
|96
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:40
|97
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:32:19
|98
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:28
|99
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:57
|100
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:06
|101
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:34:21
|102
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:36:29
|103
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:36:43
|104
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:22
|105
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:38:28
|106
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:47
|107
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:03
|109
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:17
|110
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:40:32
|111
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:41:27
|112
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:23
|113
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:07
|114
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:57
|115
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:26
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|12
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|8
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|12
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|15
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|16
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|17
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|3
|18
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|21
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|22
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|26
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|16
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|5
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|10
|7
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|10
|8
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|9
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|11
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|9
|12
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|9
|13
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|18
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|20
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|22
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|23
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|2
|24
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|14:01:22
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:47
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|4
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:25
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|6
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:14:07
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|8
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:53
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:23
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:30
|11
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:24:02
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:24:19
|13
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:25:16
|14
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:36:56
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|42:04:20
|2
|5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:22
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:23
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:33
|5
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:32
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:12
|7
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:14:08
|8
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:40
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:15
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:22
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:47
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:29:02
|13
|Jamis-Hagens Bermann
|0:34:11
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:34:47
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:41
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:41:30
