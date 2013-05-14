Image 1 of 42 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) collects the Stage 3 victory at the 2013 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 42 Riders tried to make up time on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 42 Jesse Anthony (Optum) and James Stemper (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) on the front of a group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 42 Much of today's course was wide open. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 42 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) early in the stage before his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 42 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) takes over the best young rider jersey for stage 4. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 42 The California bear as today's podium trophy. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 42 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) gets another day in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 42 Andy Schleck (Radioshack) along with Chad Bayer (Champion Systems) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) fight to hold onto the lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 42 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) on one of todays descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 42 Today's course made a big loop up through the mountains. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 42 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) brings water bottles to the front for the leader. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 42 The top three for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 42 Today's sprint to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 42 Andy Schleck (Radioshack) spent the day working hard in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 42 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 42 Completely single file going past Castaic Lake. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 42 Chris Jones (unitedHealthcare) takes a feed from team director Mike Tamayo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 42 Andy Schleck (Radioshack) driving the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 42 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) was near the front the whole day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 42 Things gets strung out as the field brings back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 42 50km to go and the field begins to chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 42 The peloton begins the climb up past Castaic Lake. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 42 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) waiting for the race start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 42 A large break forms once the winds kick up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 42 Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) made his way into the early break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 42 Riders start to echelon when the winds hits them hard from the side. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 42 Lots of fighting for position on the front of the field after a break gets away. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 42 Not as hot today but lots of wide open fields. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 42 The front of the race gets cheered on. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 42 Radioshack comes to the front after the first break gets reeled in. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 42 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) stayed under the protection of teammates throughout the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 42 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) salutes as he collects the ninth stage victory at the Tour of California of his career (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 34 of 42 The stage 3 sprint finish in Santa Clarita (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 35 of 42 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in the stage 3 breakaway in California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 42 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in action during stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 42 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) is starting to look like his old self again (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 38 of 42 Race leader, Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 39 of 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) was the most courageous rider on Stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 40 of 42 Peter Sagan bites Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 41 of 42 Champion System's Ryan Roth (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 42 of 42 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Stage 3 of the 2013 Tour of California from Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sprinted to the win Tuesday during Stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California, the ninth stage victory at the US race in his career. The Slovakian sneaked over the finish line ahead of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp).

Baden Cooke led out Matthews with 500 meters to go, but Sagan showed phenomenal speed to come around the Australian's outside, beating him by a half a wheel on the line.

"Ted [King] did very good work, he pulled on the front all day and he took me to the front on the last kilometer, and the last 500m after Boivin was the last man," Sagan said. "He took me the last 200m on the front, and I did my sprint. I had a little bit of luck because of the headwind, so it was better to start the sprint later."

Matthews, who told Cyclingnews before the stage start in Palmdale that his legs were feeling good and that he was hoping for a sprint finish, said the sprint got very chaotic in the last 5km, but he praised his team for keeping him near the front and in with a chance.

"I wouldn't have been in the top 3 without the perfect leadout from my whole team," Matthews said. "I think we got the result we deserved. Sagan was just a little too fast in the finish."

Farrar characterized the dash to the line as "hectic" and said he lost Sagan's wheel about 500m from the line. He was able to duck through a hole, he said, but by then it was too late.

"I felt good," Farrar said. "I think if I ride a little smarter sprint, I think I have the speed to beat [Sagan]."

The main catch was made with 16.5kms to go, with two members of the day’s break, Stage 1 winner Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) having survived their day's adventure off the front. The third member of the group, Chad Beyer (Champion System) held on for another few kilometres having attacked with the peloton closing in. The fourth breakaway rider, Bontrager's Gavin Mannion, was dispatched from the group with about 28km remaining.

Markel Irizar (RadioShack-Leopard) burst off the front with just over 5km to go with Garmin-Sharp leading the chase, followed by Cannondale with the green train lining out for Sagan.

How it unfolded

The third stage of the Amgen Tour of California saw the first appearance of RadioShack-Leopard's Jens Voigt, one of just a handful of riders to have started all eight editions of the race. The large German attacked from kilometer zero, driving the initial pace up to 40 km/h before the field quickly reeled him back and settled down a bit.

Voigt joined another larger group of 23 riders that immediately peeled away from the field, including a host of WorldTour riders and overall contenders. Among the breakaway riders were Voigt, Laurent Didier, Bob Jungels and Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard); Tyler Farrar and Jacob Rathe (Garmin Sharp); Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step); Tejay van Garderen, Brent Bookwalter, Mathias Frank and Michael Schär (BMC); Baden Cooke, Cameron Meyer and Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge); Peter Sagan and Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale); Michael Rogers and Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Team Saxo-Tinkoff); Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Vacansoleil-DCM); Christopher Baldwin and Carter Jones (Bissell); Alexander Candelario (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies); plus Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy/Kenda).

The large group built an ultimate gap of 50 seconds heading to the first KOM of the day atop Munz Ranch Road about 30km into the route. Jones extended his lead in the mountains classification by taking ultimate points there, and his teammate Baldwin helped Jones' effort by grabbing the runner-up points ahead of Schär and Mancebo.

With so many riders in the breakaway, the field, led by the Jamis-Hagens Berman team of Janier Acevedo, was not happy to let it go and pulled the escapees back right at the KOM line.

A reshuffling at the front created the day's long breakaway with Andy Schleck (RadioSack-Leopard), Gavin Mannion (Bontrager), Chad Beyer (Champion System) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), the stage 1 winner now in the green jersey. The field appeared content with the make up of the move, with Chad Beyer placed highest at 5:07 in arrears, and the new escapees quickly started building their advantage.

"We had great cooperation all day," said Mannion, a 21-year-old development team rider. "Nobody was really skipping any turns. Those ProTour guys don't mess around once they're up the road."

The gap hovered around four minutes on the way to the day's second KOM, the Category 4 climb up Lake Hughes Road. Beyer took top honors there ahead of Schleck, Westra and Mannion, and the gap increased to 4:45. Beyer followed that effort by grabbing top points at the next KOM as well.

The leaders' advantage began dropping steadily after they descended off the third KOM, falling to just three minutes with 66km remaining. Jamis held steady at the front, with the Garmin Sharp and Cannondale teams of sprinters Tyler Farrar and Peter Sagan also throwing riders into the chase.

As the leaders approached the first intermediate sprint of the day, Westra rotated to the front, crossing the line first for maximum points and adding to his lead in that classification. Beyer took second, followed by Schleck in third. Omega Pharma-Quick-Step, likely riding for their own sprinter Gianni Meersman, also threw a rider into the chase, and the gap dropped below three minutes with about 53km remaining.

Westra took maximum points at the last intermediate sprint of the day with less than 45 km remaining, but by then the group's gap was down to 2:45, and a sprint finish was looking more and more inevitable.

With Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Cannondale and Garmin Sharp massed at the front in pursuit of the break, the lead had dropped to 2:05 starting the final 34km downhill run into the finish and was down to 1:45 just 4km later.

Mannion was the break's first casualty, falling off the pace with just 28km to go.

"I was just in the box," Mannion said. "We hit a little roller, and it was just time for me to come off."

The three remaining riders continued to swap turns on the front, pushing the pace for the finish. The gap was an even minute when Schleck, Westra and Beyer saw the time board with 23km to go. Beyer attacked the group during a moment of hesitation by the others and built a short-lived advantage as the peloton swept up Schleck and Westra. He succumbed to the chase next with about 13.5km remaining, and the field sprint was inevitable.

Sagan dedicated his win to teammate Mauro da Dalto, who went to the hospital Monday with heat sickness after stage 2.

"I'm happy I could win here another time," sagan said. "I like California and I think the people like me. I'm here for my fans, but I want to dedicate this victory to my teammate Mauro da Dalto who was very bad yesterday with heat attack and was taken to the hospital. I was happy I could take this victory for him."

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:20:31 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 10 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 13 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 14 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 16 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 21 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 25 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 26 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 29 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 30 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 31 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 32 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 33 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 35 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 36 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 37 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 38 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 42 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 44 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 45 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 48 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 49 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 50 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 51 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 53 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 55 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 58 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 60 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 61 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 63 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 64 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 65 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 66 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 67 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 68 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 69 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 72 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 74 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 75 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 76 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 80 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 81 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 82 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 83 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 84 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 85 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 87 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 88 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 89 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 90 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 91 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 93 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 94 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 95 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 97 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 98 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 99 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 100 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 101 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:20 102 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 103 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:58 104 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:08 105 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 106 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 107 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 108 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 109 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 110 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:55 111 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:35 112 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 113 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:58 114 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 115 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:07:09 HD Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:23:29 DNS Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNS Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Lake Hughes, 118.9km 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1

Sprint 2 - Leona Valley, 135.5km 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Finish, 177.5km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 5 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 9 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 2 10 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 1 - Munz Ranch Rd. (Cat. 4) 30.7km 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 2 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Lake Hughes Rd. (Cat. 4) 86.1km 1 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Lake Hughes Rd. (Cat. 4) 101.7km 1 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 2 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Bouquet Canyon Rd. (Cat. 4) 142.4km 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 2 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Best young rider 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:20:31 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 8 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 9 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:08 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team

Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13:01:33 2 Bissell Pro Cycling 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Garmin-Sharp 6 Team NetApp-Endura 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 Orica-GreenEdge 10 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 11 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 RadioShack Leopard 14 Bontrager Cycling Team 15 Jamis-Hagens Bermann 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 13:59:50 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:03 7 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:13 8 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:15 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:32 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:40 11 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 12 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:27 13 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:36 15 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:19 16 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 17 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:42 18 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:02 19 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 20 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:17 21 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:33 22 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:04 23 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:07 24 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:48 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:06 26 Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:07:13 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:47 28 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:36 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:19 30 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:21 31 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:10:11 32 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:14 33 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:54 34 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:10:55 35 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:57 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:23 37 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:36 38 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:06 39 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:12:27 40 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:33 41 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:12:44 42 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:12:56 43 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:04 44 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:16 45 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:28 46 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:39 47 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:15:44 48 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:16:36 49 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:10 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:17:21 51 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:25 52 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:37 53 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:21 54 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 55 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:28 56 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:34 57 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:03 58 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:21:35 59 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:54 60 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:56 61 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:58 62 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:25 63 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:35 64 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:36 65 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:22:39 66 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:55 67 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:02 68 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:23:05 69 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:23:06 70 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:23:17 71 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:27 72 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:24:53 73 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:08 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:30 75 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:25:34 76 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:46 77 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 78 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:51 79 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:54 80 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:23 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:48 82 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 83 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:26:50 84 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:19 85 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:27 86 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:39 87 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:20 88 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:33 89 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:28:34 90 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:53 91 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:30:00 92 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 93 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:30:41 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:45 95 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:08 96 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:40 97 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:32:19 98 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:28 99 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:57 100 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:06 101 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:34:21 102 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:36:29 103 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:36:43 104 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:22 105 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:38:28 106 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:39:47 107 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 108 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:40:03 109 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:40:17 110 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:40:32 111 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:41:27 112 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:23 113 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:51:07 114 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:55:57 115 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:57:26

Sprint classification 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 12 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 7 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 8 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 9 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 11 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 12 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 13 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 14 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 15 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 16 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 17 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 3 18 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 21 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 22 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 2 23 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 24 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 26 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification 1 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 16 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 4 Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 5 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 7 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 8 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 10 9 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 10 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 11 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 12 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 9 13 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 18 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 19 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 20 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 21 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 22 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 23 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 2 24 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Best young rider classification 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14:01:22 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:47 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:16 4 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:25 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:11:12 6 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:14:07 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:04 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:53 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:23 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:30 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:24:02 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:24:19 13 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:25:16 14 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:36:56