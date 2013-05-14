Trending

Tour of California: Sagan sprints to Santa Clarita win

Ninth stage win for Cannondale rider

Image 1 of 42

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) collects the Stage 3 victory at the 2013 Amgen Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) collects the Stage 3 victory at the 2013 Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 42

Riders tried to make up time on the descent.

Riders tried to make up time on the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 42

Jesse Anthony (Optum) and James Stemper (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) on the front of a group.

Jesse Anthony (Optum) and James Stemper (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) on the front of a group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 42

Much of today's course was wide open.

Much of today's course was wide open.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 42

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) early in the stage before his win.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) early in the stage before his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 42

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) takes over the best young rider jersey for stage 4.

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) takes over the best young rider jersey for stage 4.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 42

The California bear as today's podium trophy.

The California bear as today's podium trophy.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 42

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) gets another day in yellow.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) gets another day in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 42

Andy Schleck (Radioshack) along with Chad Bayer (Champion Systems) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) fight to hold onto the lead.

Andy Schleck (Radioshack) along with Chad Bayer (Champion Systems) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) fight to hold onto the lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 42

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) on one of todays descent.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) on one of todays descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 42

Today's course made a big loop up through the mountains.

Today's course made a big loop up through the mountains.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 42

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) brings water bottles to the front for the leader.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) brings water bottles to the front for the leader.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 42

The top three for the stage.

The top three for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 42

Today's sprint to the line.

Today's sprint to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 42

Andy Schleck (Radioshack) spent the day working hard in the break.

Andy Schleck (Radioshack) spent the day working hard in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 42

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the front of the break.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 42

Completely single file going past Castaic Lake.

Completely single file going past Castaic Lake.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 42

Chris Jones (unitedHealthcare) takes a feed from team director Mike Tamayo.

Chris Jones (unitedHealthcare) takes a feed from team director Mike Tamayo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 42

Andy Schleck (Radioshack) driving the break.

Andy Schleck (Radioshack) driving the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 42

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) was near the front the whole day.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) was near the front the whole day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 42

Things gets strung out as the field brings back the break.

Things gets strung out as the field brings back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 42

50km to go and the field begins to chase.

50km to go and the field begins to chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 42

The peloton begins the climb up past Castaic Lake.

The peloton begins the climb up past Castaic Lake.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 42

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) waiting for the race start.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) waiting for the race start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 42

A large break forms once the winds kick up.

A large break forms once the winds kick up.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 42

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) made his way into the early break.

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) made his way into the early break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 42

Riders start to echelon when the winds hits them hard from the side.

Riders start to echelon when the winds hits them hard from the side.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 42

Lots of fighting for position on the front of the field after a break gets away.

Lots of fighting for position on the front of the field after a break gets away.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 42

Not as hot today but lots of wide open fields.

Not as hot today but lots of wide open fields.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 42

The front of the race gets cheered on.

The front of the race gets cheered on.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 42

Radioshack comes to the front after the first break gets reeled in.

Radioshack comes to the front after the first break gets reeled in.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 42

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) stayed under the protection of teammates throughout the stage.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) stayed under the protection of teammates throughout the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 42

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) salutes as he collects the ninth stage victory at the Tour of California of his career

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) salutes as he collects the ninth stage victory at the Tour of California of his career
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 34 of 42

The stage 3 sprint finish in Santa Clarita

The stage 3 sprint finish in Santa Clarita
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 35 of 42

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in the stage 3 breakaway in California

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in the stage 3 breakaway in California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 42

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in action during stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in action during stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 42

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) is starting to look like his old self again

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) is starting to look like his old self again
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 42

Race leader, Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)

Race leader, Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 39 of 42

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) was the most courageous rider on Stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) was the most courageous rider on Stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 40 of 42

Peter Sagan bites Tejay van Garderen

Peter Sagan bites Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 41 of 42

Champion System's Ryan Roth

Champion System's Ryan Roth
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 42 of 42

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Stage 3 of the 2013 Tour of California from Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Stage 3 of the 2013 Tour of California from Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sprinted to the win Tuesday during Stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California, the ninth stage victory at the US race in his career. The Slovakian sneaked over the finish line ahead of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp).

Baden Cooke led out Matthews with 500 meters to go, but Sagan showed phenomenal speed to come around the Australian's outside, beating him by a half a wheel on the line.

"Ted [King] did very good work, he pulled on the front all day and he took me to the front on the last kilometer, and the last 500m after Boivin was the last man," Sagan said. "He took me the last 200m on the front, and I did my sprint. I had a little bit of luck because of the headwind, so it was better to start the sprint later."

Matthews, who told Cyclingnews before the stage start in Palmdale that his legs were feeling good and that he was hoping for a sprint finish, said the sprint got very chaotic in the last 5km, but he praised his team for keeping him near the front and in with a chance.

"I wouldn't have been in the top 3 without the perfect leadout from my whole team," Matthews said. "I think we got the result we deserved. Sagan was just a little too fast in the finish."

Farrar characterized the dash to the line as "hectic" and said he lost Sagan's wheel about 500m from the line. He was able to duck through a hole, he said, but by then it was too late.

"I felt good," Farrar said. "I think if I ride a little smarter sprint, I think I have the speed to beat [Sagan]."

The main catch was made with 16.5kms to go, with two members of the day’s break, Stage 1 winner Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) having survived their day's adventure off the front. The third member of the group, Chad Beyer (Champion System) held on for another few kilometres having attacked with the peloton closing in. The fourth breakaway rider, Bontrager's Gavin Mannion, was dispatched from the group with about 28km remaining.

Markel Irizar (RadioShack-Leopard) burst off the front with just over 5km to go with Garmin-Sharp leading the chase, followed by Cannondale with the green train lining out for Sagan.

How it unfolded

The third stage of the Amgen Tour of California saw the first appearance of RadioShack-Leopard's Jens Voigt, one of just a handful of riders to have started all eight editions of the race. The large German attacked from kilometer zero, driving the initial pace up to 40 km/h before the field quickly reeled him back and settled down a bit.

Voigt joined another larger group of 23 riders that immediately peeled away from the field, including a host of WorldTour riders and overall contenders. Among the breakaway riders were Voigt, Laurent Didier, Bob Jungels and Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard); Tyler Farrar and Jacob Rathe (Garmin Sharp); Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step); Tejay van Garderen, Brent Bookwalter, Mathias Frank and Michael Schär (BMC); Baden Cooke, Cameron Meyer and Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge); Peter Sagan and Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale); Michael Rogers and Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Team Saxo-Tinkoff); Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Vacansoleil-DCM); Christopher Baldwin and Carter Jones (Bissell); Alexander Candelario (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies); plus Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy/Kenda).

The large group built an ultimate gap of 50 seconds heading to the first KOM of the day atop Munz Ranch Road about 30km into the route. Jones extended his lead in the mountains classification by taking ultimate points there, and his teammate Baldwin helped Jones' effort by grabbing the runner-up points ahead of Schär and Mancebo.

With so many riders in the breakaway, the field, led by the Jamis-Hagens Berman team of Janier Acevedo, was not happy to let it go and pulled the escapees back right at the KOM line.

A reshuffling at the front created the day's long breakaway with Andy Schleck (RadioSack-Leopard), Gavin Mannion (Bontrager), Chad Beyer (Champion System) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), the stage 1 winner now in the green jersey. The field appeared content with the make up of the move, with Chad Beyer placed highest at 5:07 in arrears, and the new escapees quickly started building their advantage.

"We had great cooperation all day," said Mannion, a 21-year-old development team rider. "Nobody was really skipping any turns. Those ProTour guys don't mess around once they're up the road."

The gap hovered around four minutes on the way to the day's second KOM, the Category 4 climb up Lake Hughes Road. Beyer took top honors there ahead of Schleck, Westra and Mannion, and the gap increased to 4:45. Beyer followed that effort by grabbing top points at the next KOM as well.

The leaders' advantage began dropping steadily after they descended off the third KOM, falling to just three minutes with 66km remaining. Jamis held steady at the front, with the Garmin Sharp and Cannondale teams of sprinters Tyler Farrar and Peter Sagan also throwing riders into the chase.

As the leaders approached the first intermediate sprint of the day, Westra rotated to the front, crossing the line first for maximum points and adding to his lead in that classification. Beyer took second, followed by Schleck in third. Omega Pharma-Quick-Step, likely riding for their own sprinter Gianni Meersman, also threw a rider into the chase, and the gap dropped below three minutes with about 53km remaining.

Westra took maximum points at the last intermediate sprint of the day with less than 45 km remaining, but by then the group's gap was down to 2:45, and a sprint finish was looking more and more inevitable.

With Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Cannondale and Garmin Sharp massed at the front in pursuit of the break, the lead had dropped to 2:05 starting the final 34km downhill run into the finish and was down to 1:45 just 4km later.

Mannion was the break's first casualty, falling off the pace with just 28km to go.

"I was just in the box," Mannion said. "We hit a little roller, and it was just time for me to come off."

The three remaining riders continued to swap turns on the front, pushing the pace for the finish. The gap was an even minute when Schleck, Westra and Beyer saw the time board with 23km to go. Beyer attacked the group during a moment of hesitation by the others and built a short-lived advantage as the peloton swept up Schleck and Westra. He succumbed to the chase next with about 13.5km remaining, and the field sprint was inevitable.

Sagan dedicated his win to teammate Mauro da Dalto, who went to the hospital Monday with heat sickness after stage 2.

"I'm happy I could win here another time," sagan said. "I like California and I think the people like me. I'm here for my fans, but I want to dedicate this victory to my teammate Mauro da Dalto who was very bad yesterday with heat attack and was taken to the hospital. I was happy I could take this victory for him."

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:20:31
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
7Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
10Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
12Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
13Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
14Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
16Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
19Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
21Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
25Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
26Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
27Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
29Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
30Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
31Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
32Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
33Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
34Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
35Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
36Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
37Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
38José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
39Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
42Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
44Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
45Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
49Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
50Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
51Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
53Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
55Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
57David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
58Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
61Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
62Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
63Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
64Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
65Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
66Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
67Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
68Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
69Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
72Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
74Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
75Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
76Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
80James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
81Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
82Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
83Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
85Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
88Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
89David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
90Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
91Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
93Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
94Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
95John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
97James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
98Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
99Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
101Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:20
102Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
103Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:58
104Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:08
105Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
106James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
107Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
108Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
109Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
110Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:02:55
111Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:35
112Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
113Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:03:58
114Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
115Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:07:09
HDPhillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:23:29
DNSPieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNSMauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFBert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFGuido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFTom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Lake Hughes, 118.9km
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1

Sprint 2 - Leona Valley, 135.5km
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
3Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish, 177.5km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
5Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
7Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
9Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura2
10Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 1 - Munz Ranch Rd. (Cat. 4) 30.7km
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling4pts
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda2
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Lake Hughes Rd. (Cat. 4) 86.1km
1Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Lake Hughes Rd. (Cat. 4) 101.7km
1Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team2
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Bouquet Canyon Rd. (Cat. 4) 142.4km
1Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team2
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:20:31
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
3Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
4Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
6Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
7Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
8Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
9Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
10Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:08
13Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
14Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step13:01:33
2Bissell Pro Cycling
3BMC Racing Team
4Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Garmin-Sharp
6Team NetApp-Endura
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff
9Orica-GreenEdge
105-hour Energy p/b Kenda
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13RadioShack Leopard
14Bontrager Cycling Team
15Jamis-Hagens Bermann
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman13:59:50
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:03
7Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:13
8Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:15
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:32
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:40
11Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
12Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:27
13Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:36
15Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:19
16Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
17Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:42
18Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:02
19Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
20Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:17
21David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:33
22Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:04
23Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:07
24Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:48
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:06:06
26Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:13
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:47
28Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:36
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:19
30Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:09:21
31Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:11
32David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:14
33Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:54
34James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:10:55
35Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:57
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:23
37Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:36
38Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:06
39Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:12:27
40Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:33
41Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:12:44
42Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:12:56
43Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:15:04
44Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:16
45Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:28
46Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:39
47Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:15:44
48Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:16:36
49Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:10
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:17:21
51Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:25
52Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:37
53Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:21
54Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
55José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:28
56Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:34
57Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:03
58Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:21:35
59Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:54
60Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:21:56
61Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:58
62Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:25
63Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:35
64Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:36
65Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:39
66Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:22:55
67Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:02
68Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:23:05
69Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:23:06
70Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:23:17
71Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:24:27
72Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:24:53
73Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:08
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:30
75Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:25:34
76Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:46
77David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
78Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:51
79Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:54
80Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:23
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:26:48
82Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
83Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:50
84Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:19
85Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:27
86Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:39
87Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:20
88Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:33
89Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:28:34
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:53
91Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:00
92Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
93Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:30:41
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:45
95Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:08
96Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:40
97Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:19
98Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:28
99Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:57
100Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:06
101James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:34:21
102Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:36:29
103Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:36:43
104Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:22
105James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:38:28
106Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:39:47
107John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
108Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:40:03
109Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:40:17
110Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:40:32
111Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:41:27
112Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:23
113Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:51:07
114Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:55:57
115Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:57:26

Sprint classification
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling25
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda12
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
7Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8
8Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
9Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team6
11Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
12Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
13Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
14Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
15Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
16Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
17James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda3
18Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
19Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
21Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling2
22Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura2
23Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1
24Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
25Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
26Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling25pts
2James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda16
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
4Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
5Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team11
6Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
8Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard10
9Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura10
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
11Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling9
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman9
13Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
16Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
18Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team5
19Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
20Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
21Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
22Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
23Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda2
24Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Best young rider classification
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team14:01:22
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:47
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:16
4Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:25
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:11:12
6Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:07
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:04
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:53
9Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:21:23
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:30
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:24:02
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:24:19
13Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:25:16
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:36:56

Teams classification
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team42:04:20
25-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:22
3BMC Racing Team0:04:23
4RadioShack Leopard0:06:33
5Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:32
6Team NetApp-Endura0:11:12
7Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:08
8Garmin-Sharp0:19:40
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:15
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:22
11Orica-GreenEdge0:26:47
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:02
13Jamis-Hagens Bermann0:34:11
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:34:47
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:41
16Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:41:30

 

Latest on Cyclingnews