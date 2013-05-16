Voigt launches late attack into Avila Beach
Acevedo swept away in Californian crosswinds
Stage 5: Santa Barbara - Avila Beach
Jens Voigt took out Stage 5 at the Tour of California after a tenacious attack inside the final 5km that netted a solo victory into Avila Beach. Voigt was among the elite group that formed with approximately 55km still to go when crosswinds battered the peloton, as was BMC's Tejay van Garderen, who assumed the race lead after Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) missed the split.
With 5km to go, Voigt decided that the only way he could win was to go solo, and that's what he did on the fast, twisty run-in to the seaside town. "If you look at the group I was in, there were quality riders in there. To win there, I had to go alone. I can't beat Thor Hushovd, Tyler Farrar or Peter Sagan," said Voigt.
Racing in the United States appears to be happy hunting ground for Voigt who took his most recent victory on Stage 4 at last year's USA Pro Cycling Challenge. The father of six said he was surprised the group allowed him to get away, given his track record of converting late attacks into race wins.
"We had our most important guy, Matthew Busche in the move, with myself and Irizar to push the break," said Voigt.
"Busche said to me 'you look pretty good, why don't you go for the stage'. I just did the same move I've been doing since the ice age, and I couldn't believe they let me go.
"Once I get 20 seconds, I'm gone. I looked back and said, 'I can't believe they're giving me 20 seconds, don't they know?'," added the 41-year-old German who is showing few signs of slowing down. "I actually had time to slow down and it was good, because I was, well not close to passing out, but it was hard. I had to dig really deep, but now all the pain is behind me."
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Thor Hushovd (BMC) took out the remaining podium spots from the breakaway, six seconds behind.
RadioShack Leopard were the big aggressors in the final part of the race, forcing a selection in the crosswinds that caught race leader Javier Acevedo napping too far down the bunch with the Jamis-Hagens Berman unable to react. Also losing time was third placed overall Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare).
Among the winners on the day was van Garderen, who took over the race lead from Acevedo by 50 seconds heading into tomorrow's time trial. Stuck in the middle and still a serious threat for the overall classification is Michael Rogers who moved into second-place, 42 seconds behind the BMC rider.
"It wasn't BMC's plan to split the bunch," said van Garderen moments after pulling on his new yellow jersey. "It seemed like a headwind all day, but then all of a sudden it changed, and you could feel it getting nervous in the bunch. You knew something was going to happen.
"I think it was RadioShack who started it. It was a split second decision to go with it, and I was lucky to have two strong guys in Thor Hushovd and Michael Schar to help. It definitely took a little effort, but (Michael) Rogers wasn't skipping a pull, and I wasn't skipping pulls, so it's pretty even," he added.
How it unfolded
With the time trial on the horizon, stage 5 from Santa Barbara to Avila Beach was not expected to be one for the general classification contenders, it was tipped to be a sprinter's delight. However, even though the beginning of the stage went largely to formula the final 50km were anything but.
Early in the stage, Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Kai Chun Feng (Champion System) and mountains classification leader Carter Jones (Bissell) formed the day's breakaway, and Jones padded his lead on the only classified climb on the day on San Marcos Pass.
The trio gained 8:30 before the sprinters teams got to work whittling it down for the expected bunch sprint. However, the plan went all awry as the race turned into a section of fierce crosswinds and the break's lead fell below two minutes.
As the wind picked up, the WorldTour riders decided to put the hammer down and split the peloton into several different echelons. Race leader Janier Acevedo was caught too far back and ended up in a chasing group that was quickly losing time. Third placed Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) was also caught out, as was Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy) and Chad Haga (Optum).
Though Jones went quickly out of the quality move, Feng and De Gendt tacked on to the break. Up front were RadioShack's Jens Voigt and Markel Irizar with their GC man Matthew Busche. BMC pulled to bring Tejay van Garderen away under the powerful impetus of Thor Hushovd and Michael Schär. Orica-GreenEdge had two reasons to cooperate: In there was sprinter Michael Matthews and GC man Cameron Meyer, with Baden Cooke and Mitchell Docker to pull for the stage win. The only wrench was the presence of Peter Sagan (Cannondale).
Saxo Bank had Michael Rogers with teammates Jonas Aaen Jørgensen and Jay McCarthy, and the cheeky Australian tried to go for the bonus seconds in the intermediate sprint in Guadeloupe, but Hushovd denied him the five seconds. Also up in the move were solo sprinters Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), who had a flat and screeched to a halt like a cyclo-cross star, leapt off his bike and jumped on a new one and bridged back up to the leaders.
The front group continued to drive the pace ahead with even the GC contenders van Garderen and Meyer pulling through through in the line. Rogers had a number of teammates attentive at the front and were doing their best to contribute as much to the pace setting as RadioShack Leopard, who were looking after the interests of Busche who started the day 1:15 behind Acevedo.
The group continued to work together, with GC and sprinters alike pulling through in the line which assisted in creating a near impossible gap for riders to bridge up to. Riders from Omega Pharma - Quick-Step and Bontrager tried to break clear of the flailing groups but were unable to get clear.
Meanwhile at the back of the front group was the ominous Sagan who, while appearing to be hanging on would be the greatest threat for the technical and uphill sprint into Avila Beach, but Voigt had other ideas and went clear with 5km to go.
Coming into the final corners at Avila Beach, Voigt had maintained his slim advantage and had plenty of time to celebrate the stage victory, just six-seconds ahead of the sprint won by Farrar, with Hushovd in third and sprint leader Sagan in fourth.
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4:41:16
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:06
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|16
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|18
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:07
|20
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|30
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|33
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|35
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|38
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|39
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|40
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|41
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|48
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|51
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|54
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|55
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|57
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|58
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|59
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|62
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|67
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|69
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|70
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|72
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|73
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|75
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|76
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|77
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|79
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|80
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|81
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:56
|82
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|83
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|84
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:06
|85
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|86
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|87
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:15:16
|88
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|89
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|90
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|91
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|92
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|93
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|94
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|95
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|96
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|97
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|98
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|99
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|101
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|102
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|103
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|106
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:33
|107
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|108
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|109
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|111
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|112
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:18:37
|113
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|7
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|8
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|9
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|5
|5
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4:41:22
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|13
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:27
|14
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:31
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|14:04:00
|2
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:00:06
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:08
|6
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|12
|5-hour Energy p/ Kenda
|13
|Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:04:08
|16
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:31:27
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21:55:32
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:42
|3
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:50
|4
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:04
|5
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|8
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:53
|9
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:03
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|11
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|12
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|13
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:03:26
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:32
|15
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:52
|16
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:07
|17
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:23
|18
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:57
|19
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:56
|21
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|22
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:37
|23
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:09
|24
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:11
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:20
|26
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:25
|27
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:44
|28
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:13:17
|29
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:18
|30
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:13:34
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|32
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:46
|33
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:37
|34
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:56
|35
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:06
|36
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:14
|37
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:16:34
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:17:26
|39
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|40
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:00
|41
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:14
|42
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:57
|43
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|44
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:20:00
|45
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:11
|46
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:20:18
|47
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:39
|48
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:45
|49
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:08
|50
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:22:12
|51
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:25
|52
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:44
|53
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:48
|54
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:51
|55
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:26
|56
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:29
|57
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:23:45
|58
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:25:06
|59
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|60
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:13
|61
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:19
|62
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:27
|63
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:58
|64
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:26:24
|65
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:30
|66
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:44
|67
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:26:45
|68
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:13
|69
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:27:22
|70
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:59
|71
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:49
|72
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:06
|73
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:08
|74
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:29:23
|75
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:43
|76
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:29:46
|77
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:19
|78
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:30
|79
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:50
|80
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:32:24
|81
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:30
|82
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:18
|83
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:33:20
|84
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:33:39
|85
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:59
|86
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:04
|87
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:12
|88
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:38:08
|89
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:39:12
|90
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:45
|91
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:39:49
|92
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:40:41
|93
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:41:27
|94
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:42:00
|95
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:42:34
|96
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:42
|97
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:45
|98
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:43:55
|99
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:44:02
|100
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:41
|101
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:46:22
|102
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:56
|103
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:47:18
|104
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:50:03
|105
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:16
|106
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:55:35
|107
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:56:04
|108
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:47
|109
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:58:48
|110
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:24
|111
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:48
|112
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:00:59
|113
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1:05:43
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|24
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|8
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|12
|9
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|10
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|11
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|12
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|13
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|19
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|20
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|21
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|23
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|24
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|26
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|27
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|28
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|29
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|30
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|31
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|32
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|33
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|34
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|36
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|37
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|33
|pts
|2
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|3
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|17
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|10
|8
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|10
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|10
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|12
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|9
|13
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|9
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|7
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|17
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|22
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|24
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|27
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|28
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|29
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|21:57:54
|2
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|3
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:56
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|6
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:17:38
|7
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:17
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:29
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:23
|10
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:24:02
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:27
|12
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:27:24
|13
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:19
|14
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:53:13
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|65:53:53
|2
|5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:25
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|4
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:03:27
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:15
|6
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:14:11
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:42
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:15
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:24
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:55
|11
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:04
|12
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:31:47
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:35:13
|14
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:36:53
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:43
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:41:33
