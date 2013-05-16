Trending

Voigt launches late attack into Avila Beach

Acevedo swept away in Californian crosswinds

Image 1 of 36

Jens Voigt holds off an elite bunch to win the fifth stage at the 2013 Tour of California

Jens Voigt holds off an elite bunch to win the fifth stage at the 2013 Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 36

The sprint for second-place was taken by Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) followed by Hushovd and Sagan

The sprint for second-place was taken by Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) followed by Hushovd and Sagan
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 3 of 36

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin Sharp) shows the effects of a hard day in the saddle

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin Sharp) shows the effects of a hard day in the saddle
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 36

5-hour Energy p/b Kenda also missed placing their leader Paco Mancebo in the front selection

5-hour Energy p/b Kenda also missed placing their leader Paco Mancebo in the front selection
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 36

Jens Voigt was not shy of the wind during the hectic final 50km of racing

Jens Voigt was not shy of the wind during the hectic final 50km of racing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 36

Riders eagerly await for the race director to set them loose on Stage 5

Riders eagerly await for the race director to set them loose on Stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 36

A local watches the bunch speed along on Stage 5 at California

A local watches the bunch speed along on Stage 5 at California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 36

The bunch ascend near the coast

The bunch ascend near the coast
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 36

The peloton pass under a rail bridge en route to Avila Beach

The peloton pass under a rail bridge en route to Avila Beach
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 36

Jamis took control of the pace-setting in the early part of the stage

Jamis took control of the pace-setting in the early part of the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 36

The open fields would later play havoc to the peloton on Stage 5

The open fields would later play havoc to the peloton on Stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 36

The bunch get strung out on Stage 5 at the Tour of California

The bunch get strung out on Stage 5 at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 36

Thor Hushovd (BMC) crosses the line first ahead of Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) at the final intermediate sprint line

Thor Hushovd (BMC) crosses the line first ahead of Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) at the final intermediate sprint line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 36

Team NetApp-Endura were one of those to miss out on the split

Team NetApp-Endura were one of those to miss out on the split
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 36

Voigt had plenty of time to enjoy what is his second Tour of California stage win

Voigt had plenty of time to enjoy what is his second Tour of California stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 36

Baden Cooke (Orica GreenEdge) worked hard in the lead group

Baden Cooke (Orica GreenEdge) worked hard in the lead group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 36

Marco Pinotti (BMC) after Stage 5 into Avila Beach

Marco Pinotti (BMC) after Stage 5 into Avila Beach
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) pulled on the yellow jersey after his attentive ride in the final 50km of Stage 5

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) pulled on the yellow jersey after his attentive ride in the final 50km of Stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 36

Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare) looks to sling another rider in front of him as the echelons begin to form

Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare) looks to sling another rider in front of him as the echelons begin to form
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 36

Bontrager and Cannondale looked to get back on terms at one point

Bontrager and Cannondale looked to get back on terms at one point
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 36

Sylvain Chavanel broke clear of the chasing pack with two Bontrager riders in an attempt to reach the front

Sylvain Chavanel broke clear of the chasing pack with two Bontrager riders in an attempt to reach the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was attentive during the windswept Stage 5

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was attentive during the windswept Stage 5
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 23 of 36

Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) gets the win on Stage 5 into Avila Beach

Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) gets the win on Stage 5 into Avila Beach
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 24 of 36

The peloton depart Santa Barbara for the fifth stage at the Tour of California

The peloton depart Santa Barbara for the fifth stage at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 36

Acevedo would not be taking to the start of the time trial in yellow

Acevedo would not be taking to the start of the time trial in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 36

Chavanel tried in vain to reach the leading 17-rider group

Chavanel tried in vain to reach the leading 17-rider group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 36

Janier Acevedo was caught out when the speed picked up in the wind

Janier Acevedo was caught out when the speed picked up in the wind
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 36

The race was a fairly standard affair until later in the piece

The race was a fairly standard affair until later in the piece
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 36

The bunch pass the flowing hillside on the way to Avila Beach

The bunch pass the flowing hillside on the way to Avila Beach
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 36

RadioShack's rapid acceleration split the field into numerous pieces

RadioShack's rapid acceleration split the field into numerous pieces
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 36

These riders would not being seeing the front of the race again today

These riders would not being seeing the front of the race again today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 36

The wind ripped through the field on Stage 5

The wind ripped through the field on Stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 36

Baden Cooke (Orica GreenEdge) tried to bridge up to Voigt in the finale

Baden Cooke (Orica GreenEdge) tried to bridge up to Voigt in the finale
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 34 of 36

Jens Voigt shortly after taking out a solo win into Avila Beach

Jens Voigt shortly after taking out a solo win into Avila Beach
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 35 of 36

Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) powers away from the leading group

Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) powers away from the leading group
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)
Image 36 of 36

Carter Jones (Bissell) in the KoM leader's jersey

Carter Jones (Bissell) in the KoM leader's jersey
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)

Jens Voigt took out Stage 5 at the Tour of California after a tenacious attack inside the final 5km that netted a solo victory into Avila Beach. Voigt was among the elite group that formed with approximately 55km still to go when crosswinds battered the peloton, as was BMC's Tejay van Garderen, who assumed the race lead after Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) missed the split.

With 5km to go, Voigt decided that the only way he could win was to go solo, and that's what he did on the fast, twisty run-in to the seaside town. "If you look at the group I was in, there were quality riders in there. To win there, I had to go alone. I can't beat Thor Hushovd, Tyler Farrar or Peter Sagan," said Voigt.

Racing in the United States appears to be happy hunting ground for Voigt who took his most recent victory on Stage 4 at last year's USA Pro Cycling Challenge. The father of six said he was surprised the group allowed him to get away, given his track record of converting late attacks into race wins.

"We had our most important guy, Matthew Busche in the move, with myself and Irizar to push the break," said Voigt.

"Busche said to me 'you look pretty good, why don't you go for the stage'. I just did the same move I've been doing since the ice age, and I couldn't believe they let me go.

"Once I get 20 seconds, I'm gone. I looked back and said, 'I can't believe they're giving me 20 seconds, don't they know?'," added the 41-year-old German who is showing few signs of slowing down. "I actually had time to slow down and it was good, because I was, well not close to passing out, but it was hard. I had to dig really deep, but now all the pain is behind me."

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Thor Hushovd (BMC) took out the remaining podium spots from the breakaway, six seconds behind.

RadioShack Leopard were the big aggressors in the final part of the race, forcing a selection in the crosswinds that caught race leader Javier Acevedo napping too far down the bunch with the Jamis-Hagens Berman unable to react. Also losing time was third placed overall Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare).

Among the winners on the day was van Garderen, who took over the race lead from Acevedo by 50 seconds heading into tomorrow's time trial. Stuck in the middle and still a serious threat for the overall classification is Michael Rogers who moved into second-place, 42 seconds behind the BMC rider.

"It wasn't BMC's plan to split the bunch," said van Garderen moments after pulling on his new yellow jersey. "It seemed like a headwind all day, but then all of a sudden it changed, and you could feel it getting nervous in the bunch. You knew something was going to happen.

"I think it was RadioShack who started it. It was a split second decision to go with it, and I was lucky to have two strong guys in Thor Hushovd and Michael Schar to help. It definitely took a little effort, but (Michael) Rogers wasn't skipping a pull, and I wasn't skipping pulls, so it's pretty even," he added.

How it unfolded

With the time trial on the horizon, stage 5 from Santa Barbara to Avila Beach was not expected to be one for the general classification contenders, it was tipped to be a sprinter's delight. However, even though the beginning of the stage went largely to formula the final 50km were anything but.

Early in the stage, Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Kai Chun Feng (Champion System) and mountains classification leader Carter Jones (Bissell) formed the day's breakaway, and Jones padded his lead on the only classified climb on the day on San Marcos Pass.

The trio gained 8:30 before the sprinters teams got to work whittling it down for the expected bunch sprint. However, the plan went all awry as the race turned into a section of fierce crosswinds and the break's lead fell below two minutes.

As the wind picked up, the WorldTour riders decided to put the hammer down and split the peloton into several different echelons. Race leader Janier Acevedo was caught too far back and ended up in a chasing group that was quickly losing time. Third placed Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) was also caught out, as was Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy) and Chad Haga (Optum).

Though Jones went quickly out of the quality move, Feng and De Gendt tacked on to the break. Up front were RadioShack's Jens Voigt and Markel Irizar with their GC man Matthew Busche. BMC pulled to bring Tejay van Garderen away under the powerful impetus of Thor Hushovd and Michael Schär. Orica-GreenEdge had two reasons to cooperate: In there was sprinter Michael Matthews and GC man Cameron Meyer, with Baden Cooke and Mitchell Docker to pull for the stage win. The only wrench was the presence of Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

Saxo Bank had Michael Rogers with teammates Jonas Aaen Jørgensen and Jay McCarthy, and the cheeky Australian tried to go for the bonus seconds in the intermediate sprint in Guadeloupe, but Hushovd denied him the five seconds. Also up in the move were solo sprinters Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), who had a flat and screeched to a halt like a cyclo-cross star, leapt off his bike and jumped on a new one and bridged back up to the leaders.

The front group continued to drive the pace ahead with even the GC contenders van Garderen and Meyer pulling through through in the line. Rogers had a number of teammates attentive at the front and were doing their best to contribute as much to the pace setting as RadioShack Leopard, who were looking after the interests of Busche who started the day 1:15 behind Acevedo.

The group continued to work together, with GC and sprinters alike pulling through in the line which assisted in creating a near impossible gap for riders to bridge up to. Riders from Omega Pharma - Quick-Step and Bontrager tried to break clear of the flailing groups but were unable to get clear.

Meanwhile at the back of the front group was the ominous Sagan who, while appearing to be hanging on would be the greatest threat for the technical and uphill sprint into Avila Beach, but Voigt had other ideas and went clear with 5km to go.

Coming into the final corners at Avila Beach, Voigt had maintained his slim advantage and had plenty of time to celebrate the stage victory, just six-seconds ahead of the sprint won by Farrar, with Hushovd in third and sprint leader Sagan in fourth.

Full Results
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4:41:16
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:06
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
9Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
16Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
17Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
18Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
19Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:07
20Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
26Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
27Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
30Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
31Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
33Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
34Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
35Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
36Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
38Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
39David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
40Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
41Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
43Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
45Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
46Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
48Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
51Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
52Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
53Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
54Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
55Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
56Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
57Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
58Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
59Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
62Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
63Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
64Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
65Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
67Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
69David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
70Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
72Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
73Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
75Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
76Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
77Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
78Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
79Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
80Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
81Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:56
82Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
83Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
84Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:06
85Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
86Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
87Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:15:16
88Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
89James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
90Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
91Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
92Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
93James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team
94Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
95Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
96Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
97Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
98Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
99Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
101James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
102David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
103Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
104Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
105Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
106Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:33
107Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
108Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
109Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
110Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
111Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
112Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:37
113Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFJonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Sprint 1 - Orcutt, 113.8km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Guadalupe, 132.1km
1Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Orroyo Grande, 152.8km
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 4 - Finish, 185.7km
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard15pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team10
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
7Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
9Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - San Marcos Pass (Cat. 2) 25.2km
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling8pts
2Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team7
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda5
5Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling3

Young riders
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4:41:22
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:01
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
5Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
6Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
7Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
12James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:10
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:27
14Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:18:31

Teams
1Radioshack Leopard14:04:00
2Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:00:06
3BMC Racing Team0:00:14
4Orica GreenEdge
5Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:08
6Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Garmin-Sharp
9Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team
11Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:09
125-hour Energy p/ Kenda
13Team NetApp-Endura
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Jamis - Hagens Berman0:04:08
16Bissell Pro Cycling0:31:27

General classification after stage 5
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team21:55:32
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:42
3Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:50
4Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:04
5Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:29
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:53
9Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:03
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:22
11Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:46
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
13Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:26
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:32
15Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:52
16Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:07
17David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:23
18Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:57
19Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:38
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:06:56
21Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:22
22Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:37
23Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:09
24Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:10:11
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:20
26Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:25
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:44
28Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:17
29Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:13:18
30Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:13:34
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:40
32Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:13:46
33Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:14:37
34Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:56
35Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:06
36Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:14
37Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:16:34
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:17:26
39Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
40Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:00
41Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:14
42Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:57
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:23
44Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:20:00
45Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:11
46José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:20:18
47Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:21:39
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:21:45
49Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:22:08
50Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:22:12
51Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:25
52Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:44
53Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:48
54Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:51
55Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:23:26
56Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:29
57Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:23:45
58Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:25:06
59Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
60David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:25:13
61Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:19
62Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:25:27
63Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:58
64Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:26:24
65Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:30
66Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:44
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:26:45
68Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:13
69James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:27:22
70Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:59
71Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:49
72Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:29:06
73Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:29:08
74Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:29:23
75Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:43
76Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:29:46
77Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:30:19
78Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:30
79Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:50
80Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:32:24
81Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:30
82Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:18
83David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:33:20
84Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:33:39
85Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:33:59
86Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:04
87Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:12
88Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:38:08
89Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:39:12
90Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:39:45
91Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:49
92Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:40:41
93Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:41:27
94Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:42:00
95Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:42:34
96Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:42
97John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:45
98Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:43:55
99Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:44:02
100Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:45:41
101Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:46:22
102Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:46:56
103Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:47:18
104Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:50:03
105Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:55:16
106James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:55:35
107James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:56:04
108Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:47
109Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:58:48
110Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:00:24
111Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:00:48
112Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:00:59
113Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1:05:43

Sprint classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling38pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp37
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team24
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step24
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge23
7Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard15
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda12
9Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
10Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
11Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling11
12James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda8
13Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team7
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
16Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
18Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
19Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
20Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
23Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
24Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
25Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
26Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
27Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling4
28Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
29Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
30Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
31Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
32Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2
33Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura2
34Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team1
35Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
36Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
37Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
1Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling33pts
2Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
3James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda17
4Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
5Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling12
6Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
7Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman10
9Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard10
10Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura10
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman9
13Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling9
14Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
15Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda7
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
17Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team7
18Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team6
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
21Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
22Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
24Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team5
25Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
27Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
28Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling3
29Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders classification
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team21:57:54
2Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:16
3Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:56
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:11:12
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:04
6Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:17:38
7Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:19:17
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:29
9Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:21:23
10Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:24:02
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:27
12Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:27:24
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:19
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Cycling Team0:53:13

Teams classification
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team65:53:53
25-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:25
3BMC Racing Team0:01:31
4Radioshack Leopard0:03:27
5Team NetApp-Endura0:11:15
6Bontrager Cycling Team0:14:11
7Garmin-Sharp0:18:42
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:15
9Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:24
10Orica GreenEdge0:23:55
11Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:04
12Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:31:47
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:35:13
14Bissell Pro Cycling0:36:53
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:38:43
16Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:41:33

Latest on Cyclingnews