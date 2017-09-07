Tour of Britain stage 5 highlights - Video

Lars Boom (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lars Boom soared into the leader's jersey at the Tour of Britain on Thursday, blasting over the 16km individual time trial by six seconds over LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Victor Campenaerts and seven second in front of former time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky). BMC Racing's Stefan Küng was fourth at 10 seconds, while another of Boom’s teammates, Jos van Emden, was fifth at 13 seconds. Reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) was sixth.

Boom took the race lead from Team Sky's Elia Viviani, and now leads Campenaerts in the overall by eight seconds and Kiryienka by 10 with three stages remaining.

Both Team Sky and LottoNL-Jumbo now have three riders in the top 10 overall, with Van Emden in fifth at 13 seconds and Team Sky's Michael Kwiatkowski and Geraint Thomas sitting 19 seconds back in seventh and ninth. Edvald Boassan Hagen (Dimension Data) is sandwiched in between the Sky riders in eighth.

Boom was consistent throughout the day, leading at the time check taken halfway through the race, while Capaneerts, Kiryienka and Van Emden surged over the second half of the course to improve their positions.