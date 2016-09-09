Tour of Britain stage 6 highlights - Video

Wout Poels wins stage 6 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Poels (Team Sky) won the sixth stage at the Tour of Britain, distancing everyone else to win alone atop Haytor. Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) finished second and third, respectively, after Poels rode away from them on the way to the finish line.

Julian Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) cracked early on the final climb and lost almost two minutes by the time he hit the top, handing the yellow jersey to Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data). Cummings now leads the GC by 1:14 to Ben Swift (Team Sky) and 3:11 to Mark Christian (Team WIGGINS).