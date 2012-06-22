Trending

Murphy takes breakaway victory in TOAD

Lasasso opens with solo win in Shorewood

Image 1 of 7

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 2 of 7

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 3 of 7

John Murphy (Kenda) solos to the win in Shorewood

John Murphy (Kenda) solos to the win in Shorewood
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 4 of 7

John Murphy in the TOAD leader's jersey

John Murphy in the TOAD leader's jersey
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 5 of 7

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 6 of 7

The women's field tries to chase down Lasasso

The women's field tries to chase down Lasasso
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 7 of 7

Kristin Lasasso tops the women's podium in Shorewood

Kristin Lasasso tops the women's podium in Shorewood
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
2Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
3Robert White (RACC p/b GG)
4Mike Sherer (Kelly Benefits/Optum Health Pro Cycling)
5Daniel Chabanov (Champion Systems p/b Stan's No Tubes)
6James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
7Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1)
8Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
9Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
10Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
11Euris Vidal
12Maxwell Anderson
13David Riba (Team Type 1)
14John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
15Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
16Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
17Rafael Meran
18Vic Rentas (PACT)
19Cesar Marte
20Blak Anton (Team CLIF BAR Cycling)
21Gevan Samuel
22Christopher Lynch (RACC p/b GG)
23Chris Arndt
24Anthony Olson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
25Fabrizio Suesa (Velo Club LaGrange)
26Augusto Sanchez
27Bryan Fosler (KS Energy)
28Ryan White (Team Velocause)
29John Bergmann (Team CLIF BAR Cycling)
30Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
31Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
32Dan Ajer (GDVC)
33Garrett Suydam (Primal -1st Bank)
34Richard Stuart (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team Tortuga)
35Victor Riquelme
36Jeffrey Bannink (Team Type 1)
37Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)
38Erik Loberg (GDVC)
39Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
40Dylan Knutson (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
41Matthew Zimmer (American Equity Racing)
42Eric Hill (LAPT)
43Thomson Remo (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
44Alan Antonuk (Team Priority Health)
45Michael Giem (Ronin Racing)
46Matthew Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
47David Haase
48Dallas Fowler
49Clayton Chase (RACC p/b GG)
50Christopher Zugel
51Aaron Whalen
52Stephen Scholzen (Nova IS Corp)
53Scott Savory (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
54Zeb King (Appalachian State University)
55Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)
56Jake Boone (Matrix RBM)
57Alejandro Guzman (Foundation-CRCA)
58Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp)
59Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
60Ruud Cremers (Team Type 1)
61James Slauson (Bicycle Heaven)
62Nick Vetter (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
63Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
64Ross White (RACC p/b GG)
65Daniel Solomon (South Chicago Wheelmen)
66Miles LaMon (Team CLIF BAR Cycling)
67Mike Jenich (LAPT)
68Adam McClurg (LAPT)
69Marvin Guzman (RideOkanagan.com)
70Jon Heile (KS Energy)
71Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
72Christopher Chase (RACC p/b GG)
73Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)
74Matthew Gorter
75Maxwell Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
76Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
77Brian Kaker (LAPT)
78Michael Jacques (Team CLIF BAR Cycling)
79Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
80Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)
81Alexander Meyer (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
82Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
83Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway HP)
84Matthew Light (Racing for Riley)
85John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
86Shane Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
3Nicole Whitburn
4Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten- Focus)
5Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty12)
6Emily Collins (Vanderkitten- Focus)
7Emma Lawson (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)
8Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
9Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)
10Amy McGuire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
11Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
12Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
13Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)
14Colleen Hayduk (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)
15Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b AB)
16Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
17Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
18Erica Allar (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)
19Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten- Focus)
20Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
21Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
22Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
23Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten- Focus)
24Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
25Jannette Rho (Les Petite Victroires)
26Pamela Tate (Marx-Bensdorf)
27Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
28Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
29Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
30Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
31Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
32Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
33Dana Vicker (Hampshire Cycle Club)
34Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles Missing Link Coaching)
35Jenner Yaeso
36Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
37Laurel Green (Early Bird Women's Developmental)
38Scotti Wilbourne (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
39Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten- Focus)
40Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
41Cathy Frampton (Project 5 Racing)
42Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)

Latest on Cyclingnews