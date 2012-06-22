Murphy takes breakaway victory in TOAD
Lasasso opens with solo win in Shorewood
Shorewood Criterium: Shorewood, WI -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
|2
|Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
|3
|Robert White (RACC p/b GG)
|4
|Mike Sherer (Kelly Benefits/Optum Health Pro Cycling)
|5
|Daniel Chabanov (Champion Systems p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|6
|James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
|7
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1)
|8
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
|9
|Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
|10
|Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
|11
|Euris Vidal
|12
|Maxwell Anderson
|13
|David Riba (Team Type 1)
|14
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|15
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|16
|Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
|17
|Rafael Meran
|18
|Vic Rentas (PACT)
|19
|Cesar Marte
|20
|Blak Anton (Team CLIF BAR Cycling)
|21
|Gevan Samuel
|22
|Christopher Lynch (RACC p/b GG)
|23
|Chris Arndt
|24
|Anthony Olson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|25
|Fabrizio Suesa (Velo Club LaGrange)
|26
|Augusto Sanchez
|27
|Bryan Fosler (KS Energy)
|28
|Ryan White (Team Velocause)
|29
|John Bergmann (Team CLIF BAR Cycling)
|30
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
|31
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|32
|Dan Ajer (GDVC)
|33
|Garrett Suydam (Primal -1st Bank)
|34
|Richard Stuart (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team Tortuga)
|35
|Victor Riquelme
|36
|Jeffrey Bannink (Team Type 1)
|37
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)
|38
|Erik Loberg (GDVC)
|39
|Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|40
|Dylan Knutson (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|41
|Matthew Zimmer (American Equity Racing)
|42
|Eric Hill (LAPT)
|43
|Thomson Remo (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|44
|Alan Antonuk (Team Priority Health)
|45
|Michael Giem (Ronin Racing)
|46
|Matthew Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|47
|David Haase
|48
|Dallas Fowler
|49
|Clayton Chase (RACC p/b GG)
|50
|Christopher Zugel
|51
|Aaron Whalen
|52
|Stephen Scholzen (Nova IS Corp)
|53
|Scott Savory (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
|54
|Zeb King (Appalachian State University)
|55
|Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)
|56
|Jake Boone (Matrix RBM)
|57
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation-CRCA)
|58
|Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp)
|59
|Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|60
|Ruud Cremers (Team Type 1)
|61
|James Slauson (Bicycle Heaven)
|62
|Nick Vetter (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|63
|Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|64
|Ross White (RACC p/b GG)
|65
|Daniel Solomon (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|66
|Miles LaMon (Team CLIF BAR Cycling)
|67
|Mike Jenich (LAPT)
|68
|Adam McClurg (LAPT)
|69
|Marvin Guzman (RideOkanagan.com)
|70
|Jon Heile (KS Energy)
|71
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
|72
|Christopher Chase (RACC p/b GG)
|73
|Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)
|74
|Matthew Gorter
|75
|Maxwell Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
|76
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Cycling Team)
|77
|Brian Kaker (LAPT)
|78
|Michael Jacques (Team CLIF BAR Cycling)
|79
|Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
|80
|Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|81
|Alexander Meyer (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|82
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
|83
|Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway HP)
|84
|Matthew Light (Racing for Riley)
|85
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|86
|Shane Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|3
|Nicole Whitburn
|4
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten- Focus)
|5
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty12)
|6
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten- Focus)
|7
|Emma Lawson (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)
|8
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|9
|Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)
|10
|Amy McGuire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|11
|Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|12
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|13
|Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)
|14
|Colleen Hayduk (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)
|15
|Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b AB)
|16
|Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
|17
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|18
|Erica Allar (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)
|19
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten- Focus)
|20
|Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|21
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|22
|Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
|23
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten- Focus)
|24
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|25
|Jannette Rho (Les Petite Victroires)
|26
|Pamela Tate (Marx-Bensdorf)
|27
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|28
|Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|29
|Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|30
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|31
|Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
|32
|Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
|33
|Dana Vicker (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|34
|Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles Missing Link Coaching)
|35
|Jenner Yaeso
|36
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|37
|Laurel Green (Early Bird Women's Developmental)
|38
|Scotti Wilbourne (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|39
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten- Focus)
|40
|Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
|41
|Cathy Frampton (Project 5 Racing)
|42
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
