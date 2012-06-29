Trending

Mach and Kenda 5-Hour unstoppable again in Fond du Lac

Higgins wins the women's sprint

Results

Pro Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
2John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
3Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
4Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club La Grange/Quality Post)
5Hamish Schreurs
6Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
7John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
8Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
9Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
10Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
11James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
12Michael Woell (Freewater Bike)
13Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
14Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
15Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
16Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
17Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
18Nick Friesen (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)
19Erick Sobey (Velo Club LaGrange)
20Weston Luzadder (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
21Brian Kaker (LAPT)
22Eric Hill (LAPT)
23Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
24Chris Arndt (LAPT)
25Andrew Otte (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
26Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
27Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)
28Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
29Sam Stone (LAPT)
30Jake Boone (Matrix RBM)
31Michael Jenich (LAPT)

Standings after seven races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)116pts
2James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)76
3Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)75
4Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)71
5Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)66
6Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)66
7Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)62
8Alexey Schmids (Team Type 1)61
9Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)56
10Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)56
11Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)44
12Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)43
13Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club LaGrange)40
14Frank Pipp37
15Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)33
16Robert White (RACC p/b GG)32
17Hamish Schreurs32
18Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)31
19John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)30
20Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)30
21John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)28
22Alexander Gonzalez22
23Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)22
24Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)21
25Nick Friesen (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)21
26David Riba (Team Type 1)19
27Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)19
28Dylan Kennett (Cycling Southland)18
29Ryan Freund (Enzo's Cycling)18
30Frank Dierking (Great Dane Velo Club)17
31Alex Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)17
32Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)17
33Tayla Harrison15
34Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)13
35Cody O'reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)13
36Matt Gorter (Astellas)12
37Eric Hill (LAPT)12
38Brian Matter (RACC p/b GG)10
39Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)9
40Michael Woell (Freewater Bike)9
41Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)8
42Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)8
43Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)7
44Gevan Samuel7
45John Tomlinson (Nova IS Corp)7
46Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)7
47Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)6
48John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)5
49Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)5
50Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)5
51Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)4
52Chris Arndt (LAPT)3
53Victor Rentas (PACT)3
54Josh Johnson (Bissel-ABG-NUVO)3
55Erick Sobey (Velo Club LaGrange)2
56Weston Luzadder (Bissel-ABG-NUVO)1

Pro Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
3Sophie Williamson
4Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
5Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)
6Nicole Whitburn (Velo Club LaGrange)
7Heather Sprenger
8Emma Grant (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
9Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
10Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's Racing)
11Emma Bast (Speed Fix p/b Zubaz)
12Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
13Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
14Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
15Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
16Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)
17Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
18Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
19Courtney Lowe (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
20Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
21Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
22Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
23Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
24Caroline Moakley (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)
25Cathy Frampton (Project 5 Racing)
26Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
27Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)

Standings after seven races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)137pts
2Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)118
3Nicole Whitburn (Velo Club LaGrange)110
4Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)84
5Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)66
6Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)64
7Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)62
8Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)60
9Heather Sprenger59
10Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)55
11Sophie Williamson53
12Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)51
13Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)47
14Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)45
15Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)45
16Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)41
17Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)37
18Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)36
19Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)35
20Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)32
21Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)27
22Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)26
23Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)26
24Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's Racingcing Team)18
25Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)15
26Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)11
27Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)11
28Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)10
29Courteney Lowe (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
30Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen)9
31Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)9
32Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)9
33Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)8
34Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)7
35Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
36Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)5
37Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)5
38Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)4
39Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)2
40Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)1
41Caroline Moakley (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)1

