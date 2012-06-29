Mach and Kenda 5-Hour unstoppable again in Fond du Lac
Higgins wins the women's sprint
Fond du Lac Road Race: Fond du Lac, WI -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|2
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|3
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
|4
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club La Grange/Quality Post)
|5
|Hamish Schreurs
|6
|Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
|7
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|8
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|9
|Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
|10
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|11
|James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|12
|Michael Woell (Freewater Bike)
|13
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|14
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|15
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|16
|Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|17
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|18
|Nick Friesen (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)
|19
|Erick Sobey (Velo Club LaGrange)
|20
|Weston Luzadder (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|21
|Brian Kaker (LAPT)
|22
|Eric Hill (LAPT)
|23
|Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
|24
|Chris Arndt (LAPT)
|25
|Andrew Otte (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|26
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|27
|Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)
|28
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
|29
|Sam Stone (LAPT)
|30
|Jake Boone (Matrix RBM)
|31
|Michael Jenich (LAPT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|116
|pts
|2
|James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|76
|3
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|75
|4
|Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
|71
|5
|Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|66
|6
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
|66
|7
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)
|62
|8
|Alexey Schmids (Team Type 1)
|61
|9
|Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|56
|10
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|56
|11
|Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|44
|12
|Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
|43
|13
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club LaGrange)
|40
|14
|Frank Pipp
|37
|15
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|33
|16
|Robert White (RACC p/b GG)
|32
|17
|Hamish Schreurs
|32
|18
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)
|31
|19
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)
|30
|20
|Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
|30
|21
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|28
|22
|Alexander Gonzalez
|22
|23
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)
|22
|24
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|21
|25
|Nick Friesen (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|21
|26
|David Riba (Team Type 1)
|19
|27
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|19
|28
|Dylan Kennett (Cycling Southland)
|18
|29
|Ryan Freund (Enzo's Cycling)
|18
|30
|Frank Dierking (Great Dane Velo Club)
|17
|31
|Alex Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|17
|32
|Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
|17
|33
|Tayla Harrison
|15
|34
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|13
|35
|Cody O'reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|13
|36
|Matt Gorter (Astellas)
|12
|37
|Eric Hill (LAPT)
|12
|38
|Brian Matter (RACC p/b GG)
|10
|39
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
|9
|40
|Michael Woell (Freewater Bike)
|9
|41
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|8
|42
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|8
|43
|Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)
|7
|44
|Gevan Samuel
|7
|45
|John Tomlinson (Nova IS Corp)
|7
|46
|Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|7
|47
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|6
|48
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|5
|49
|Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
|5
|50
|Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|5
|51
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|4
|52
|Chris Arndt (LAPT)
|3
|53
|Victor Rentas (PACT)
|3
|54
|Josh Johnson (Bissel-ABG-NUVO)
|3
|55
|Erick Sobey (Velo Club LaGrange)
|2
|56
|Weston Luzadder (Bissel-ABG-NUVO)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
|3
|Sophie Williamson
|4
|Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
|5
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)
|6
|Nicole Whitburn (Velo Club LaGrange)
|7
|Heather Sprenger
|8
|Emma Grant (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|9
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|10
|Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's Racing)
|11
|Emma Bast (Speed Fix p/b Zubaz)
|12
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|13
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|14
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
|15
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
|16
|Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)
|17
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|18
|Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|19
|Courtney Lowe (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|20
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|21
|Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
|22
|Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|23
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|24
|Caroline Moakley (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)
|25
|Cathy Frampton (Project 5 Racing)
|26
|Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|27
|Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
|137
|pts
|2
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)
|118
|3
|Nicole Whitburn (Velo Club LaGrange)
|110
|4
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
|84
|5
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|66
|6
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|64
|7
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|62
|8
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
|60
|9
|Heather Sprenger
|59
|10
|Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|55
|11
|Sophie Williamson
|53
|12
|Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)
|51
|13
|Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|47
|14
|Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)
|45
|15
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|45
|16
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|41
|17
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|37
|18
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|36
|19
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|35
|20
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)
|32
|21
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|27
|22
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|26
|23
|Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
|26
|24
|Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's Racingcing Team)
|18
|25
|Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|15
|26
|Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|11
|27
|Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)
|11
|28
|Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
|10
|29
|Courteney Lowe (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|30
|Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen)
|9
|31
|Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|9
|32
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|9
|33
|Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|8
|34
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|7
|35
|Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|36
|Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)
|5
|37
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|5
|38
|Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)
|4
|39
|Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
|2
|40
|Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)
|1
|41
|Caroline Moakley (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy