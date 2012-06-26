Trending

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
2Frank Pipp
3Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
4Frank Dierking (GDVC)
5Hamish Schreurs
6Tayla Harrison
7John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
8Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
9Eric Hill (LAPT)
10James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
11Brian Matter (RACC pb GG)
12Alexey Shmids (Team Type 1)
13Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
14John Tomlinson (ISCorp Cycling Team)
15Nick Friesen (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)
16Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)
17Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
18Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
19Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
20Fabrizio Suesa (La Gwange/Quality Post)
21Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
22Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit St)
23Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
24Matthew Zimmer (American Equity Racing)
25David Forkner (CRCA-Foundation)
26Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)
27Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
28Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
29Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
30Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
31Dylan Kennett
32Liam Aitcheson
33Jake Boone (Matrix RBM)
34Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
35Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)
36Victor Riquelme
37Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway HP)
38Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com)
39Marvin Guzman (TeamRideOkanagan.com)
40Kelby Shaw (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
41Cody O'reilly (Optum Pro Cycling)
42Brian Kaker
43Dylan Knutson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
44Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
45Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
46Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp)
47John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
48Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling)
49Robert White (RACC pb GG)
50Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
51Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
52Tom Beadle
53Clayton Chase (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
54Christopher Chase (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
55Sam Stone (LAPT)
@1LapAdam Mcclurg
@1LapMichael Jenich (LAPT)
@1LapGustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
@1LapDan Ajer (GDVC)
@1LapErik Loberg (GDVC)

Standings after five races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)80pts
2Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)67
3Alexey Schmids (Team Type 1)61
4Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)57
5Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)53
6Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)52
7Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)48
8James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)46
9Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)44
10Robert White (RACC pb GG)32
11John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)30
12Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)29
13Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)27
14Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)25
15Alexander Gonzalez22
16Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)21
17Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)21
18Daniel Chabanov (Champion Systems p/b Stan's No Tubes)21
19David Riba (Team Type 1)19
20Frank Pipp19
21Dylan Kennett (Cycling Southland)18
22Ryan Freund (Enzo's Cycling)18
23Nick Friesen (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)18
24Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)17
25Frank Dierking (Great Dane Velo Club)17
26Hamish Schreurs16
27Alex Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)15
28Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)15
29Tayla Harrison15
30John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)14
31Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)13
32Matt Gorter (Astellas)12
33Eric Hill (LAPT)12
34Brian Matter (RACC pb GG)10
35Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)9
36Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club LaGrange)8
37Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)7
38GEVAN Samuel7
39John Tomlinson (Nova IS Corp)7
40Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)6
41John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)5
42Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)5
43Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)5
44Chris Arndt (LAPT)3
45Victor Rentas (PACT)3
46Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)1

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cyc)
2Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
3Heather Sprenger
4Sophie Williamson
5Nicole Whitburn
6Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
7Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
8Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)
9Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
10Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)
11Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
12Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
13Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)
14Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
15Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling)
16Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)
17Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
18Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's Racing Team)
19Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
20Caroline Moakley (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)
21Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
22Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
23Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
24Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
25Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)
26Lindsey Krete (Kenda)
27Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
28Francine Haas (Team Higher Gear)
29Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
30Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
31Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
32Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
33cathy Frampton (Project 5 Racing)

Standings after five races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cyc)99pts
2Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)84
3Nicole Whitburn80
4Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)64
5Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)55
6Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)45
7Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)44
8Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)42
9Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)42
10Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)41
11Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)40
12Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)37
13Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)36
14Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Time)36
15Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)35
16Sophie Williamson35
17Heather Sprenger33
18Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)32
19Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)27
20Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)26
21Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)23
22Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)15
23Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)11
24Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)10
25Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen)9
26Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)8
27Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)7
28Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)7
29Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)5
30Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)5
31Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)4
32Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)4
33Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's Racing Team)3
34Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)2
35Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)2
36Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)1
37Caroline Moakley (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)1

