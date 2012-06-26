Murphy pips Pipp
Van Gilder gets another
Greenbush Road Race: Greenbush, WI -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|2
|Frank Pipp
|3
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
|4
|Frank Dierking (GDVC)
|5
|Hamish Schreurs
|6
|Tayla Harrison
|7
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
|8
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|9
|Eric Hill (LAPT)
|10
|James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|11
|Brian Matter (RACC pb GG)
|12
|Alexey Shmids (Team Type 1)
|13
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|14
|John Tomlinson (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|15
|Nick Friesen (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)
|16
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)
|17
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|18
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
|19
|Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|20
|Fabrizio Suesa (La Gwange/Quality Post)
|21
|Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
|22
|Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit St)
|23
|Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
|24
|Matthew Zimmer (American Equity Racing)
|25
|David Forkner (CRCA-Foundation)
|26
|Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)
|27
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|28
|Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|29
|Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
|30
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|31
|Dylan Kennett
|32
|Liam Aitcheson
|33
|Jake Boone (Matrix RBM)
|34
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|35
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)
|36
|Victor Riquelme
|37
|Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway HP)
|38
|Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|39
|Marvin Guzman (TeamRideOkanagan.com)
|40
|Kelby Shaw (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|41
|Cody O'reilly (Optum Pro Cycling)
|42
|Brian Kaker
|43
|Dylan Knutson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|44
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|45
|Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
|46
|Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp)
|47
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|48
|Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling)
|49
|Robert White (RACC pb GG)
|50
|Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|51
|Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|52
|Tom Beadle
|53
|Clayton Chase (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|54
|Christopher Chase (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|55
|Sam Stone (LAPT)
|@1Lap
|Adam Mcclurg
|@1Lap
|Michael Jenich (LAPT)
|@1Lap
|Gustavo-Adolfo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|@1Lap
|Dan Ajer (GDVC)
|@1Lap
|Erik Loberg (GDVC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|80
|pts
|2
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|67
|3
|Alexey Schmids (Team Type 1)
|61
|4
|Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|57
|5
|Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
|53
|6
|Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|52
|7
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|48
|8
|James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|46
|9
|Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|44
|10
|Robert White (RACC pb GG)
|32
|11
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|30
|12
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
|29
|13
|Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
|27
|14
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|25
|15
|Alexander Gonzalez
|22
|16
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)
|21
|17
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|21
|18
|Daniel Chabanov (Champion Systems p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|21
|19
|David Riba (Team Type 1)
|19
|20
|Frank Pipp
|19
|21
|Dylan Kennett (Cycling Southland)
|18
|22
|Ryan Freund (Enzo's Cycling)
|18
|23
|Nick Friesen (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|18
|24
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|17
|25
|Frank Dierking (Great Dane Velo Club)
|17
|26
|Hamish Schreurs
|16
|27
|Alex Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|15
|28
|Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
|15
|29
|Tayla Harrison
|15
|30
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|14
|31
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|13
|32
|Matt Gorter (Astellas)
|12
|33
|Eric Hill (LAPT)
|12
|34
|Brian Matter (RACC pb GG)
|10
|35
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
|9
|36
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club LaGrange)
|8
|37
|Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)
|7
|38
|GEVAN Samuel
|7
|39
|John Tomlinson (Nova IS Corp)
|7
|40
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|6
|41
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|5
|42
|Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
|5
|43
|Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
|5
|44
|Chris Arndt (LAPT)
|3
|45
|Victor Rentas (PACT)
|3
|46
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cyc)
|2
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
|3
|Heather Sprenger
|4
|Sophie Williamson
|5
|Nicole Whitburn
|6
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|7
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|8
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)
|9
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|10
|Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)
|11
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|12
|Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|13
|Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)
|14
|Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|15
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling)
|16
|Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)
|17
|Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|18
|Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's Racing Team)
|19
|Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
|20
|Caroline Moakley (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)
|21
|Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|22
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|23
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|24
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|25
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)
|26
|Lindsey Krete (Kenda)
|27
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|28
|Francine Haas (Team Higher Gear)
|29
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|30
|Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|31
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|32
|Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
|33
|cathy Frampton (Project 5 Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cyc)
|99
|pts
|2
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)
|84
|3
|Nicole Whitburn
|80
|4
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
|64
|5
|Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|55
|6
|Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)
|45
|7
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|44
|8
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|42
|9
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|42
|10
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|41
|11
|Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)
|40
|12
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|37
|13
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|36
|14
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Time)
|36
|15
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|35
|16
|Sophie Williamson
|35
|17
|Heather Sprenger
|33
|18
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)
|32
|19
|Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|27
|20
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|26
|21
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|23
|22
|Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|15
|23
|Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|11
|24
|Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
|10
|25
|Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen)
|9
|26
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|8
|27
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|7
|28
|Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|7
|29
|Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)
|5
|30
|Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)
|5
|31
|Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)
|4
|32
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
|4
|33
|Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's Racing Team)
|3
|34
|Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|2
|35
|Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
|2
|36
|Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)
|1
|37
|Caroline Moakley (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)
|1
