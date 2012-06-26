Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 2 of 12 A brief pause for the national anthem (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 3 of 12 Kenda’s John Murphy (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 4 of 12 The pro women's podium (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 5 of 12 The pro women's race gets underway (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 6 of 12 Time for some speed (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 7 of 12 The pro men's podium (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 8 of 12 The men's peloton gets strung out (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 10 of 12 Fans get closer to the action (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 12 of 12 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Race Team) (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

The average, not peak, speed halfway through the men’s Pro race was well above 50km/h and the Kenda 5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder squad insisted on keeping it that way. With 15 laps to go, the shake-up began with Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) sneaking off the front in four-man break which last just a few laps before two riders, Cole House (Competitive Cyclist) and Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy) came screaming around the 100-degree fourth turn with a gap on the bunch.

Pulling away from the field, House and Mach managed to squeeze out a 22-second lead before seeing it plummet when seven of the Kenda 5-Hour Energy riders combined at the front of the field. Kenda 5-Hour Energy chased hard and the gap was cut to seven-seconds as the leading duo passed through the finish line with two laps remaining. Going into the final lap, it was Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) who found himself in a great position sitting on the back of the Kenda 5-Hour Energy train - as the breakaway was on the verge of field absorption.

But in the end, it was a day of perfect execution by the Kenda 5-Energy team as Luca Damiani took the win ahead of teammate John Murphy. Rafael Meran (CRCA Foundation) put forth an extraordinary effort for third. Murphy will take to Sunday’s line in the yellow ‘cowprint’ leader’s jersey.

Earlier in the afternoon, the women’s Mellow Mushroom - Rose Bandit Cycling Team continued to dominate the racing. With the field together and unaffected by late race sprint primes, it was a game of silently watching and waiting to see who would make the first move. With one lap remaining, Mellow Mushroom - Rose Bandit’s trio of Laura Van Gilder, Kristen LaSasso and Scotti Wilborne owned the front with Van Gilder sitting third wheel.

Coming toward the line riders spread across the road while Gilder waited then popped to the right to come around current USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar (NCC) leader Erica Allar (RideClean - Patentit.com) for the win. Emily Collins (VanderKitten - Focus) took the third step on the podium.

Results

Pro Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder) 2 John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder) 3 Rafael Meran (Crca-Foundation) 4 Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder) 5 Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex) 6 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) 7 Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder) 8 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-Ca) 9 Matt Gorter (Astellas) 10 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist) 11 Cesar Marte (Gs Mengoni Usa) 12 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex) 13 Mike Sherer (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket) 15 Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance) 16 John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 17 Robert White (Racc Pb Gg) 18 Gevan Samuel 19 Augusto Sanchez (Gs Mengoni Usa) 20 John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 21 Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Cycling) 22 Josh Gillingham (Nova Is Corp) 23 Nick Friesen 24 Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club Lagrange) 25 Jonathan Cochrane (Stan's Notubes/Axa Equitable) 26 Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 27 Victor Riquelme 28 Garrett Suydam (Primal - 1St Bank) 29 Marvin Guzman (Teamrideokanagan.Com) 30 Matthew Zimmer (American Equity Racing) 31 Eugene Boronow (Gs Mengoni Usa) 32 Sam Stone (Lapt) 33 Brian Kaker (Lapt) 34 Alexander Gonzalez 35 Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.Com) 36 Diego Garavito 37 Lionel Rocheleau (Racers Against Childhood Cancer) 38 Jacob Mueller (Stan's Notubes/Axa Equitable) 39 Clayton Chase (Racers Against Childhood Cancer) 40 Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway Hp) 41 David Haase 42 Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer) 43 Adam Alexander (Foundation Crca) 44 Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen) 45 Erik Loberg (Gdvc) 46 David Forkner (Crca-Foundation) 47 Matthew Brandt (Gateway Hp) 48 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 49 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club La Grange/Quality Post) 50 Jared Bunde (Gs Mengoni U.S.A.) 51 Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance) 52 Kip Spaude (Nova Is Corp) 53 Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 54 Adam Mcclurg (Lapt) 55 Steven Scholzen (Nova Is Corp) 56 Jake Boone (Matrix Rbm) 57 Euris Vidal (Crca-Foundation) 58 Alan Antonuk (Team Priority Health) 59 Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero) 60 Daniel Chabanov (Crca-Foundation) 61 Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder) 62 James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder) 63 Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder) 64 Dallas Fowler (Lapt) 65 Alejandro Guzman (Crca-Foundation) 66 Mark Hughes (Cz Velo) 67 Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder) 68 Kelby Shaw (Racers Against Childhood Cancer) 69 Antonio Valenti (Racers Against Childhood Cancer) 70 Matthew Light (Kcv Cycling Club) 71 Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club) 72 Tyler Wertenbruch (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 73 Brody Pasciullo

Men's standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 54 pts 2 Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 51 3 Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 50 4 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) 43 5 Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation) 41 6 Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex) 35 7 Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 33 8 Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 30 9 Robert White (RACC pb GG) 30 10 Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team) 27 11 Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA) 21 12 David Riba (Team Type 1) 19 13 Ryan Freund (Enzo's Cycling) 18 14 Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 17 15 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex) 16 16 Daniel Chabanov (Champion Systems p/b Stan's No Tubes) 16 17 James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 15 18 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA) 13 19 Matt Gorter (Astellas) 12 20 John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 11 21 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist) 11 22 Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation) 10 23 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru) 9 24 Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket) 7 25 GEVAN SAMUEL 7 26 Alexander Gonzalez 6 27 Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance) 6 28 John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 5 29 Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA) 5 30 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 5 31 Victor Rentas (PACT) 3 32 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 2 33 Nick Friesen 1 34 Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 1

Pro Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team) 2 Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 3 Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus) 4 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing) 5 Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12) 6 Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 7 Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 8 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 9 Nicole Whitburn () 10 Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause) 11 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 12 Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing) 13 Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda) 14 Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp) 15 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 16 Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles) 17 Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team) 18 Amy McGuire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore) 19 Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp) 20 Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 21 Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team) 22 Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore) 23 Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 24 Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi) 25 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 26 Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires) 27 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 28 Laurel Green (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team) 29 Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling) 30 Lauren Liscinski (Bahati Foundation) 31 Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus) 32 Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's racing) 33 Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey) 34 Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing) 35 Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen) 36 Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp) 37 Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 38 Francine Haas (Team Higher Gear) 39 Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling) 40 Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized) 41 Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12) 42 Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team) 43 Cathy frampton (Project 5 Racing)