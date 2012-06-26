Trending

Damiani makes it 1-2 for Kenda 5-Hour Energy

Van Gilder wins the women's race

A brief pause for the national anthem

Kenda's John Murphy

The pro women's podium

The pro women's race gets underway

Time for some speed

The pro men's podium

The men's peloton gets strung out

Fans get closer to the action

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Race Team)

The average, not peak, speed halfway through the men’s Pro race was well above 50km/h and the Kenda 5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder squad insisted on keeping it that way. With 15 laps to go, the shake-up began with Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) sneaking off the front in four-man break which last just a few laps before two riders, Cole House (Competitive Cyclist) and Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy) came screaming around the 100-degree fourth turn with a gap on the bunch.

Pulling away from the field, House and Mach managed to squeeze out a 22-second lead before seeing it plummet when seven of the Kenda 5-Hour Energy riders combined at the front of the field. Kenda 5-Hour Energy chased hard and the gap was cut to seven-seconds as the leading duo passed through the finish line with two laps remaining. Going into the final lap, it was Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) who found himself in a great position sitting on the back of the Kenda 5-Hour Energy train - as the breakaway was on the verge of field absorption.

But in the end, it was a day of perfect execution by the Kenda 5-Energy team as Luca Damiani took the win ahead of teammate John Murphy. Rafael Meran (CRCA Foundation) put forth an extraordinary effort for third. Murphy will take to Sunday’s line in the yellow ‘cowprint’ leader’s jersey.

Earlier in the afternoon, the women’s Mellow Mushroom - Rose Bandit Cycling Team continued to dominate the racing. With the field together and unaffected by late race sprint primes, it was a game of silently watching and waiting to see who would make the first move. With one lap remaining, Mellow Mushroom - Rose Bandit’s trio of Laura Van Gilder, Kristen LaSasso and Scotti Wilborne owned the front with Van Gilder sitting third wheel.

Coming toward the line riders spread across the road while Gilder waited then popped to the right to come around current USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar (NCC) leader Erica Allar (RideClean - Patentit.com) for the win. Emily Collins (VanderKitten - Focus) took the third step on the podium.

Results

Pro Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder)
2John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder)
3Rafael Meran (Crca-Foundation)
4Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder)
5Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
6Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
7Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder)
8Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-Ca)
9Matt Gorter (Astellas)
10Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
11Cesar Marte (Gs Mengoni Usa)
12John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
13Mike Sherer (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)
15Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
16John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
17Robert White (Racc Pb Gg)
18Gevan Samuel
19Augusto Sanchez (Gs Mengoni Usa)
20John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
21Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Cycling)
22Josh Gillingham (Nova Is Corp)
23Nick Friesen
24Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club Lagrange)
25Jonathan Cochrane (Stan's Notubes/Axa Equitable)
26Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
27Victor Riquelme
28Garrett Suydam (Primal - 1St Bank)
29Marvin Guzman (Teamrideokanagan.Com)
30Matthew Zimmer (American Equity Racing)
31Eugene Boronow (Gs Mengoni Usa)
32Sam Stone (Lapt)
33Brian Kaker (Lapt)
34Alexander Gonzalez
35Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.Com)
36Diego Garavito
37Lionel Rocheleau (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
38Jacob Mueller (Stan's Notubes/Axa Equitable)
39Clayton Chase (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
40Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway Hp)
41David Haase
42Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
43Adam Alexander (Foundation Crca)
44Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
45Erik Loberg (Gdvc)
46David Forkner (Crca-Foundation)
47Matthew Brandt (Gateway Hp)
48Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
49Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club La Grange/Quality Post)
50Jared Bunde (Gs Mengoni U.S.A.)
51Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
52Kip Spaude (Nova Is Corp)
53Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
54Adam Mcclurg (Lapt)
55Steven Scholzen (Nova Is Corp)
56Jake Boone (Matrix Rbm)
57Euris Vidal (Crca-Foundation)
58Alan Antonuk (Team Priority Health)
59Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero)
60Daniel Chabanov (Crca-Foundation)
61Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder)
62James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder)
63Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder)
64Dallas Fowler (Lapt)
65Alejandro Guzman (Crca-Foundation)
66Mark Hughes (Cz Velo)
67Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team Pb Geargrinder)
68Kelby Shaw (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
69Antonio Valenti (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
70Matthew Light (Kcv Cycling Club)
71Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club)
72Tyler Wertenbruch (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
73Brody Pasciullo

Men's standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)54pts
2Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)51
3Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)50
4Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)43
5Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)41
6Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)35
7Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)33
8Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)30
9Robert White (RACC pb GG)30
10Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)27
11Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)21
12David Riba (Team Type 1)19
13Ryan Freund (Enzo's Cycling)18
14Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)17
15John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)16
16Daniel Chabanov (Champion Systems p/b Stan's No Tubes)16
17James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)15
18Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)13
19Matt Gorter (Astellas)12
20John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)11
21Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)11
22Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)10
23Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)9
24Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)7
25GEVAN SAMUEL7
26Alexander Gonzalez6
27Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)6
28John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)5
29Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)5
30Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)5
31Victor Rentas (PACT)3
32Chris Arndt (LAPT)2
33Nick Friesen1
34Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)1

Pro Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
2Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
3Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)
4Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
5Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
6Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
7Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
8Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
9Nicole Whitburn ()
10Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
11Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
12Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
13Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
14Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)
15Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
16Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
17Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
18Amy McGuire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
19Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)
20Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
21Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
22Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
23Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
24Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
25Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
26Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
27Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
28Laurel Green (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)
29Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)
30Lauren Liscinski (Bahati Foundation)
31Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)
32Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's racing)
33Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
34Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)
35Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen)
36Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
37Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
38Francine Haas (Team Higher Gear)
39Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
40Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
41Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)
42Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
43Cathy frampton (Project 5 Racing)

Women's standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)59pts
2Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)52
3Nicole Whitburn48
4Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)44
5Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)36
6Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)35
7Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)33
8Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)32
9Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)27
10Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)27
11Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)25
12Amy McGuire (FCS - ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)25
13Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Time)25
14Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)21
15Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)21
16Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)20
17Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)18
18Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)14
19Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)10
20Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)10
21Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)9
22Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen)9
23Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)8
24Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)7
25Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)4
26Rachel Byus (FCS - ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)4
27Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)2
28Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)2
29Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)2
30Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)1

