Trending

Stemper takes the sixth win for the Kenda 5-Hour team

Allar gets her first win in the women's race

Results

Pro Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
2Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
3Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
4John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
5Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
6Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club La Grange/Quality Post)
7Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)
8Cody O'reilly (Optum Pro Cycling)
9Augusto Sanchez
10Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
11Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)
12Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
13Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
14Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling)
15Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
16Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
17Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
18Joshua Johnson (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
19Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
20Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)
21David Novak (Pyramid Elite Racing)
22Michael Woell (Freewheel Bike)
23Steven Scholzen (Nova IS Corp)
24Victor Riquelme
25Gevan Samuel
26John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
27Diego Garavito
28Alexey Shmids (Team Type 1)
29Matthew Zimmer (American Equity Racing)
30Garrett Suydam (Primal - 1st Bank)
31Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
32Chris Arndt (LAPT)
33Jake Boone (Matrix RBM)
34John Tomlinson (ISCorp Cycling Team)
35Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
36Eric Hill (LAPT)
37Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
38Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
39David Forkner (CRCA-Foundation)
40Robert White (RACC p/b GG)
41Ian Moir (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
42Dallas Fowler (LAPT)
43Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
44Erik Loberg (GDVC)
45Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
46Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
47Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
48Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
49Marcos Lazzarotto (University of Virginia)
50Brian Kaker (LAPT)
51Sam Stone (LAPT)
52Dylan Knutson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
53Alejandro Guzman (CRCA-Foundation)
54Christopher Lynch (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
55Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp)
56Christopher Chase (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
57Antonio Valenti (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
58Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
59Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange)
60Richard Stuart (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)
61Clayton Chase (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
62Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
63Matthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
64Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
65Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
66John Heile (KS Energy)
67Matt Waite (Wheel & Sprocket)
68Andrew Otte (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
69Adam Mcclurg (LAPT)
70Nick Vetter (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
71Kelby Shaw (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
72Tyler Wertenbruch (Team Clif Bar Cycling)

Standings after six races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)97pts
2Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)75
3Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)66
4James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)66
5Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)62
6Alexey Schmids (Team Type 1)61
7Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)59
8Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)56
9Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)48
10Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)44
11Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)43
12Frank Pipp37
13Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)36
14Robert White (RACC p/b GG)32
15Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)31
16John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)30
17Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club LaGrange)23
18Alexander Gonzalez22
19Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)22
20Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)22
21Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)21
22David Riba (Team Type 1)19
23Dylan Kennett (Cycling Southland)18
24Ryan Freund (Enzo's Cycling)18
25Nick Friesen (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)18
26Frank Dierking (Great Dane Velo Club)17
27Alex Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performancence)17
28Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)17
29Hamish Schreurs16
30Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)15
31Tayla Harrison15
32John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)14
33Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)13
34Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)13
35Matt Gorter (Astellas)12
36Eric Hill (LAPT)12
37Brian Matter (RACC p/b GG)10
38Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)9
39Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)7
40GEVAN SAMUEL7
41John Tomlinson (Nova IS Corp)7
42Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)7
43Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performancence)6
44John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)5
45Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)5
46Chris Arndt (LAPT)3
47Victor Rentas (PACT)3
48Josh Johnson (Bissel-ABG-NUVO)3
49Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)1

Pro Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
3Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)
4Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
5Amy Mcguire (FCS - ROUSE p/b Mr Restore)
6Nicole Whitburn
7Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
8Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
9Heather Sprenger
10Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)
11Emma Bast (Speed Fix p/b Zubaz)
12Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
13Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b KBS)
14Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
15Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
17Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's racing)
18Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
19Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
20Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)
21Jasmin Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
22Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
23Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
24Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)
25Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
26Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
27Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
28Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
29Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
30Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)
31Lauren Liscinski (Bahati Foundation)
32Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)
33Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
34Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
35Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
36Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
37Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
38Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda)
39Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
40Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
41Cathy Frampton (Project 5 Racing)
42Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)

Standings after 6 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)118pts
2Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)102
3Nicole Whitburn95
4Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)78
5Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)64
6Amy Mcguire (FCS - ROUSE p/b Mr Restore)58
7Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)55
8Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)53
9Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)51
10Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)45
11Heather Sprenger45
12Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)42
13Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)41
14Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)37
15Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)37
16Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)36
17Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)36
18Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)35
19Sophie Williamson35
20Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)32
21Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)26
22Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)15
23Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)15
24Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)11
25Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)10
26Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen)9
27Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)9
28Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)9
29Courteney Lowe (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)8
30Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)7
31Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's racing)7
32Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)6
33Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
34Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)5
35Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)5
36Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)5
37Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)4
38Rachel Byus (FCS - ROUSE p/b Mr Restore)4
39Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)2
40Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)1
41Caroline Moakley (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)1

Latest on Cyclingnews