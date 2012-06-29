Stemper takes the sixth win for the Kenda 5-Hour team
Allar gets her first win in the women's race
Schlitz Park Criterium: Milwaukee, WI -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|2
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
|3
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|5
|Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
|6
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club La Grange/Quality Post)
|7
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)
|8
|Cody O'reilly (Optum Pro Cycling)
|9
|Augusto Sanchez
|10
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|11
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)
|12
|Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|13
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|14
|Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling)
|15
|Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
|16
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|17
|Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|18
|Joshua Johnson (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|19
|Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|20
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)
|21
|David Novak (Pyramid Elite Racing)
|22
|Michael Woell (Freewheel Bike)
|23
|Steven Scholzen (Nova IS Corp)
|24
|Victor Riquelme
|25
|Gevan Samuel
|26
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|27
|Diego Garavito
|28
|Alexey Shmids (Team Type 1)
|29
|Matthew Zimmer (American Equity Racing)
|30
|Garrett Suydam (Primal - 1st Bank)
|31
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|32
|Chris Arndt (LAPT)
|33
|Jake Boone (Matrix RBM)
|34
|John Tomlinson (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|35
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|36
|Eric Hill (LAPT)
|37
|Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
|38
|Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|39
|David Forkner (CRCA-Foundation)
|40
|Robert White (RACC p/b GG)
|41
|Ian Moir (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|42
|Dallas Fowler (LAPT)
|43
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|44
|Erik Loberg (GDVC)
|45
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|46
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
|47
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|48
|Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
|49
|Marcos Lazzarotto (University of Virginia)
|50
|Brian Kaker (LAPT)
|51
|Sam Stone (LAPT)
|52
|Dylan Knutson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|53
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA-Foundation)
|54
|Christopher Lynch (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|55
|Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp)
|56
|Christopher Chase (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|57
|Antonio Valenti (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|58
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|59
|Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange)
|60
|Richard Stuart (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)
|61
|Clayton Chase (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|62
|Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
|63
|Matthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
|64
|Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|65
|Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|66
|John Heile (KS Energy)
|67
|Matt Waite (Wheel & Sprocket)
|68
|Andrew Otte (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|69
|Adam Mcclurg (LAPT)
|70
|Nick Vetter (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|71
|Kelby Shaw (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|72
|Tyler Wertenbruch (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|97
|pts
|2
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|75
|3
|Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|66
|4
|James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|66
|5
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)
|62
|6
|Alexey Schmids (Team Type 1)
|61
|7
|Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
|59
|8
|Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|56
|9
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
|48
|10
|Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|44
|11
|Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
|43
|12
|Frank Pipp
|37
|13
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|36
|14
|Robert White (RACC p/b GG)
|32
|15
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)
|31
|16
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)
|30
|17
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club LaGrange)
|23
|18
|Alexander Gonzalez
|22
|19
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)
|22
|20
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|22
|21
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|21
|22
|David Riba (Team Type 1)
|19
|23
|Dylan Kennett (Cycling Southland)
|18
|24
|Ryan Freund (Enzo's Cycling)
|18
|25
|Nick Friesen (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|18
|26
|Frank Dierking (Great Dane Velo Club)
|17
|27
|Alex Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performancence)
|17
|28
|Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
|17
|29
|Hamish Schreurs
|16
|30
|Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
|15
|31
|Tayla Harrison
|15
|32
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|14
|33
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|13
|34
|Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|13
|35
|Matt Gorter (Astellas)
|12
|36
|Eric Hill (LAPT)
|12
|37
|Brian Matter (RACC p/b GG)
|10
|38
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
|9
|39
|Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)
|7
|40
|GEVAN SAMUEL
|7
|41
|John Tomlinson (Nova IS Corp)
|7
|42
|Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|7
|43
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performancence)
|6
|44
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|5
|45
|Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
|5
|46
|Chris Arndt (LAPT)
|3
|47
|Victor Rentas (PACT)
|3
|48
|Josh Johnson (Bissel-ABG-NUVO)
|3
|49
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
|3
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)
|4
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
|5
|Amy Mcguire (FCS - ROUSE p/b Mr Restore)
|6
|Nicole Whitburn
|7
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
|8
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|9
|Heather Sprenger
|10
|Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)
|11
|Emma Bast (Speed Fix p/b Zubaz)
|12
|Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
|13
|Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b KBS)
|14
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|15
|Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|16
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|17
|Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's racing)
|18
|Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|19
|Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|20
|Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)
|21
|Jasmin Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|22
|Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|23
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|24
|Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)
|25
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|26
|Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
|27
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|28
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|29
|Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|30
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)
|31
|Lauren Liscinski (Bahati Foundation)
|32
|Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)
|33
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|34
|Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|35
|Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|36
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|37
|Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
|38
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda)
|39
|Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
|40
|Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|41
|Cathy Frampton (Project 5 Racing)
|42
|Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
|118
|pts
|2
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)
|102
|3
|Nicole Whitburn
|95
|4
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
|78
|5
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|64
|6
|Amy Mcguire (FCS - ROUSE p/b Mr Restore)
|58
|7
|Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|55
|8
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
|53
|9
|Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)
|51
|10
|Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)
|45
|11
|Heather Sprenger
|45
|12
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|42
|13
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|41
|14
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|37
|15
|Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|37
|16
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|36
|17
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|36
|18
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|35
|19
|Sophie Williamson
|35
|20
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)
|32
|21
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|26
|22
|Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|15
|23
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|15
|24
|Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|11
|25
|Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
|10
|26
|Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen)
|9
|27
|Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|9
|28
|Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycles)
|9
|29
|Courteney Lowe (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|30
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|7
|31
|Julie Emmerman (Primal/McDonald Audi Women's racing)
|7
|32
|Kate Chilcott (VanderKitten-Focus)
|6
|33
|Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|34
|Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)
|5
|35
|Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|5
|36
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|5
|37
|Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)
|4
|38
|Rachel Byus (FCS - ROUSE p/b Mr Restore)
|4
|39
|Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
|2
|40
|Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)
|1
|41
|Caroline Moakley (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)
|1
