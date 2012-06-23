Trending

Hartley, Van Gilder top East Troy classic

Murphy, Van Gilder lead series

Image 1 of 9

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 2 of 9

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 3 of 9

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 4 of 9

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 5 of 9

The men's podium in East Troy

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 6 of 9

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 7 of 9

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 8 of 9

The women's podium in East Troy

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 9 of 9

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Race Team) and Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12) formed a duo break but most of the day, the field stayed as one on the highly technical half-mile, six-turn course. While a prime sent a minor shockwave through the field with six laps to go, Mellow Mushroom’s trio of Van Gilder, Kristen Lasasso and Laura Parsons maintained their focus.

With Van Gilder sitting third wheel, the front of the field exploded into wild chaos as Van Gilder sprinted up the middle for the stage win as well as a fitting for the pink Becker Law Overall Leader’s Jersey. Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) and Nicole Whitburn battled it out for second and third, respectively.

The short course lent some drama to the Pro Men’s race, with Rafael Meran (CRCA Foundation) and Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy pb Geargrinder) making a bridge to Kenda’s Chad Hartley and Ryan Freund (Enzo’s/Psimet) to form a 4-man break 40 minutes in. Freund was the first to pull away from the break to lap the field but was soon joined by the rest of the foursome, who clung together ‘til the bitter end. And as they held tight, some stories unfolded from the field.

Kenda’s John Murphy took flight on a crazy solo flyer off the front with 35 minutes remaining in attempt to catch the powerhouse foursome and protect his coveted yellow cowprint leader’s jersey. But it didn’t take long for Michael Jacques (Clif Bar) to pull Murphy back. And then came the $500 Klumb Family Foundation cash prime, which escorted Kenda’s Paul Mach to the bank.

Springing from the field out of nowhere on a solo effort away from the Kenda brigade came Tulsa Wheelman Stefan Rothe with 10 laps remaining. He sat a silent wallflower until another prime reset the field and set up an 8-man Kenda roadblock. In the end, it was Kenda’s Hartley, the 2009 Overall ToAD Champion, screaming out of the final turn for the win followed by Meran and Freund, in at two and three, respectively. Money-bags Mach finished fourth, with Latino Cycling Team’s Emile Abraham claiming the field sprint for fifth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)
2Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
3Ryan Freund (ENZO's/Pismet)
4Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)
5Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
6John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)
7Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
8Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
9Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)
10David Riba (Team Type 1)
11John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
12Cesar Marte
13Robert White (RACC pb Geargrinder)
14Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)
15Alexander Gonzalez
16Mike Sherer (Optom Pro Cycling p/b KBS)
17Gevan Samuel
18Augusto Sanchez
19Chris Arndt (LAPT)
20Nick Friesen
21Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)
22Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
23Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
24Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
25Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
26Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)
27Matthew Light (Racing For Riley)
28Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
29Andrew Buntz (Bikes To You/World Of Bikes)
30Eugene Boronov
31Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway HP)
32Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
33Stefan Rothe
34Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
35Richard Stuart (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
36John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
37Miles Lamon
38Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)
39Fabrizio Suesa (La Gwange/Quality Post)
40Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
41Marvin Guzman (TeamRideOkanagan.com)
42Diego Garavito
43John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
44Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)
45Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)
46James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)
47Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
48Ruud Cremers (Team Type 1)
49Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange)
50David Forkner (CRCA-Foundation)
51Victor Riquelme
52Garrett Suydam (Primal - 1st Bank)
53Erik Loberg (GDVC)
54Jake Boone (Matrix RBM)
55Antonio Valenti (RACC pb GG)
56Brian Kaker (LAPT)
57Eric Hill
58Michael Nichols (Cadence Cyclery)
59John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
60Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health-RGF-pb Felt Bicycles)
61Nicholas Reistad (Nova IS Corp)
62Sam Stone (LAPT)
63Nick Vetter (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
64Matthew Brandt (Gateway HP)
65Matthew Zimmer (American Equity Racing)
66Rider Unknown
67Rider Unknown
68Alan Antonuk (Team Priority Health)
69Tyler Wertenbruch (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
70Alejandro Guzman (CRCA-Foundation)
71Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp)
72Dylan Knutson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
73Brody Pasciullo
74Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)
75Adam Mcclurg

Men's standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)35pts
2Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)33
3Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)28
4Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)27
5Robert White (RACC pb GG)26
6Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)23
7Mike Sherer (Optom Pro Cycling p/b KBS)22
8Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)19
9Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)19
10David Riba (Team Type 1)19
11Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)19
12Ryan Freund (ENZO's)18
13Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)17
14Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)16
15James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)15
16Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder)12
17Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)10
18John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)10
19Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)9
20Cesar Marte9
21John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)7
22Alexander Gonzalez6
23Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)5
24Augusto Sanchez4
25Chris Arndt (LAPT)3
26Victor Rentas (PACT)3
27Cesar Marte2
28Nick Friesen2
29Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)1
30Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)1

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
2Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)
3Nicole Whitburn
4Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
5Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty12)
6Emma Lawson (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
7Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
8Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
9Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
10Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
11Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
12Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
13Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)
14Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
15Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
16Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
17Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)
18Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer)
19Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee)
20Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)
21Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
22Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
23Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
24Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link)
25Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
26Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
27Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
28Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
29Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)

Women's standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit)39pts
2Nicole Whitburn36
3Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus)34
4Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)32
5Emma Lawson (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)29
6Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)27
7Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit)25
8Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)22
9Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)22
10Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp)20
11Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)19
12Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit)17
13Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)16
14Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)12
15Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)11
16Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)10
17Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)9
18Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen)9
19Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)7
20Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)7
21Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)5
22Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)4
23Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)4
24Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)2
25Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)1
26Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus)1

 

