Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Race Team) and Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12) formed a duo break but most of the day, the field stayed as one on the highly technical half-mile, six-turn course. While a prime sent a minor shockwave through the field with six laps to go, Mellow Mushroom’s trio of Van Gilder, Kristen Lasasso and Laura Parsons maintained their focus.

With Van Gilder sitting third wheel, the front of the field exploded into wild chaos as Van Gilder sprinted up the middle for the stage win as well as a fitting for the pink Becker Law Overall Leader’s Jersey. Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) and Nicole Whitburn battled it out for second and third, respectively.

The short course lent some drama to the Pro Men’s race, with Rafael Meran (CRCA Foundation) and Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy pb Geargrinder) making a bridge to Kenda’s Chad Hartley and Ryan Freund (Enzo’s/Psimet) to form a 4-man break 40 minutes in. Freund was the first to pull away from the break to lap the field but was soon joined by the rest of the foursome, who clung together ‘til the bitter end. And as they held tight, some stories unfolded from the field.

Kenda’s John Murphy took flight on a crazy solo flyer off the front with 35 minutes remaining in attempt to catch the powerhouse foursome and protect his coveted yellow cowprint leader’s jersey. But it didn’t take long for Michael Jacques (Clif Bar) to pull Murphy back. And then came the $500 Klumb Family Foundation cash prime, which escorted Kenda’s Paul Mach to the bank.

Springing from the field out of nowhere on a solo effort away from the Kenda brigade came Tulsa Wheelman Stefan Rothe with 10 laps remaining. He sat a silent wallflower until another prime reset the field and set up an 8-man Kenda roadblock. In the end, it was Kenda’s Hartley, the 2009 Overall ToAD Champion, screaming out of the final turn for the win followed by Meran and Freund, in at two and three, respectively. Money-bags Mach finished fourth, with Latino Cycling Team’s Emile Abraham claiming the field sprint for fifth.





# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 2 Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation) 3 Ryan Freund (ENZO's/Pismet) 4 Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 5 Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team) 6 John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 7 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) 8 Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 9 Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 10 David Riba (Team Type 1) 11 John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 12 Cesar Marte 13 Robert White (RACC pb Geargrinder) 14 Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 15 Alexander Gonzalez 16 Mike Sherer (Optom Pro Cycling p/b KBS) 17 Gevan Samuel 18 Augusto Sanchez 19 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 20 Nick Friesen 21 Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket) 22 Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance) 23 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 24 Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation) 25 Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance) 26 Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation) 27 Matthew Light (Racing For Riley) 28 Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange) 29 Andrew Buntz (Bikes To You/World Of Bikes) 30 Eugene Boronov 31 Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway HP) 32 Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 33 Stefan Rothe 34 Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange) 35 Richard Stuart (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 36 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 37 Miles Lamon 38 Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp) 39 Fabrizio Suesa (La Gwange/Quality Post) 40 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist) 41 Marvin Guzman (TeamRideOkanagan.com) 42 Diego Garavito 43 John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 44 Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 45 Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 46 James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 47 Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 48 Ruud Cremers (Team Type 1) 49 Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange) 50 David Forkner (CRCA-Foundation) 51 Victor Riquelme 52 Garrett Suydam (Primal - 1st Bank) 53 Erik Loberg (GDVC) 54 Jake Boone (Matrix RBM) 55 Antonio Valenti (RACC pb GG) 56 Brian Kaker (LAPT) 57 Eric Hill 58 Michael Nichols (Cadence Cyclery) 59 John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 60 Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health-RGF-pb Felt Bicycles) 61 Nicholas Reistad (Nova IS Corp) 62 Sam Stone (LAPT) 63 Nick Vetter (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance) 64 Matthew Brandt (Gateway HP) 65 Matthew Zimmer (American Equity Racing) 66 Rider Unknown 67 Rider Unknown 68 Alan Antonuk (Team Priority Health) 69 Tyler Wertenbruch (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 70 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA-Foundation) 71 Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp) 72 Dylan Knutson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance) 73 Brody Pasciullo 74 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1) 75 Adam Mcclurg

Men's standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 35 pts 2 Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 33 3 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) 28 4 Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team) 27 5 Robert White (RACC pb GG) 26 6 Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation) 23 7 Mike Sherer (Optom Pro Cycling p/b KBS) 22 8 Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 19 9 Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 19 10 David Riba (Team Type 1) 19 11 Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex) 19 12 Ryan Freund (ENZO's) 18 13 Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 17 14 Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation) 16 15 James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 15 16 Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team pb Geargrinder) 12 17 Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation) 10 18 John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 10 19 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru) 9 20 Cesar Marte 9 21 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex) 7 22 Alexander Gonzalez 6 23 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 5 24 Augusto Sanchez 4 25 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 3 26 Victor Rentas (PACT) 3 27 Cesar Marte 2 28 Nick Friesen 2 29 Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 1 30 Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket) 1

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team) 2 Emily Collins (VanderKitten-Focus) 3 Nicole Whitburn 4 Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team) 5 Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty12) 6 Emma Lawson (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 7 Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause) 8 Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 9 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 10 Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore) 11 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 12 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 13 Hayley Giddens (Nova IS Corp) 14 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 15 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing) 16 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team) 17 Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling) 18 Robin Bauer (Racing for Riley p/b Alderfer) 19 Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee) 20 Courtney Dimpel (VanderKitten-Focus) 21 Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires) 22 Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey) 23 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 24 Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link) 25 Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda) 26 Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore) 27 Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling) 28 Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles) 29 Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)