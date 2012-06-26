Trending

Another win for Stemper and Kenda 5-Hour

Van Gilder too good in the women's race

Results

Pro Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
2Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
3Dylan Kennett
4Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
5Alexander Gonzalez
6Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
7Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit St)
8Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Tea)
9Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
10Nick Friesen
11Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
12Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
13Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)
14Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club La Grange/Quality Pos)
15John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Tea)
16Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
17Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Tea)
18John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
19Robert White (RACC pb GG)
20Chris Arndt (LAPT)
21Matt Gorter (Astellas)
22David Forkner (CRCA-Foundation)
23Erik Loberg (GDVC)
24Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
25Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
26Matthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
27Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health )
28Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
29Dylan Knutson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
30Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
31Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)
32Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
33Robert Kelley (Bicycle Heaven)
34Victor Rentas (PACT)
35Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
36Gevan Samuel
37Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
38Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
39Garrett Suydam (Primal - 1st Bank)
40Victor Riquelme
41Lionel Rocheleau (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
42Dallas Fowler (LAPT)
43Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
44Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
45Steven Scholzen (Nova IS Corp)
46Jake Boone (Matrix RBM)
47Brian Kaker (LAPT)
48Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)
49James Slauson (Bicycle-Heaven)
50Alan Antonuk (Team Priority Health)
51Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
52Liam Aitcheson
53Diego Garavito
54Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
55Sam Stone (LAPT)
56Kelby Shaw (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
57Adam Mcclurg (LAPT)
58Antonio Valenti (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
59Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
60Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)
61Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange)
62Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway HP)
63Andrew Kruse (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
64Tim Speciale (Enzo's Cycling)
65Ruud Cremers (Team Type 1)
66Tyler Wertenbruch (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
67Michael Nichols (Cadence Cyclery)
68Mariusz Czarnomski (Mercy-Specialized)

Men's standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)63pts
2John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)60
3Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)55
4Rafael Meran (Crca-Foundation)53
5Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)52
6Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)52
7Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)45
8Mike Sherer (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)44
9James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)35
10Robert White (Racc Pb Gg)32
11Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)27
12Alexander Gonzalez)22
13Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-Ca)21
14Cesar Marte (Gs Mengoni Usa)21
15David Riba (Team Type 1)19
16Dylan Kennett (Cycling Southland)18
17Ryan Freund (Enzo's Cycling)18
18Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)17
19Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)17
20John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)16
21Daniel Chabanov (Champion Systems P/B Stan's No Tubes)16
22Alex Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)15
23Euris Vidal (Crca-Foundation)15
24John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)14
25Nick Friesen12
26Matt Gorter (Astellas)12
27Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)11
28Maxwell Anderson (Lapt/Wilde Subaru)9
29Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club Lagrange)7
30Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)7
31Gevan Samuel)7
32Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)6
33John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)5
34Augusto Sanchez (Gs Mengoni Usa)5
35Josh Gillingham (Nova Is Corp)5
36Chris Arndt (Lapt)3
37Victor Rentas (Pact)3
38Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)1

Pro Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling)
2Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)
3Sophie Williamson
4Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
5Nicole Whitburn
6Heather Sprenger
7Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
8Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing P/B Zubaz)
9Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
10Emma Lawson (Ride Clean - Patentit.Com)
11Hayley Giddens (Nova Is Corp)
12Erica Allar (Rideclean/Patentit.Com)
13Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling)
14Amy Mcguire (Fcs - Rouse: P/B Mr. Restore)
15Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
16Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling)
17Katie Spittlehouse (Nova Is Corp)
18Holly Mathews (Nova Is Corp)
19Jeannie Kuhajek (Psimet Racing)
20Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes P/B Pactimo)
21Laurel Green (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling)
22Rachel Byus (Fcs - Rouse: P/B Mr. Restore)
23Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
24Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
25Julie Emmerman (Primal - Mcdonald Audi Women's Racing)
26Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
27Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback P/B Jubilee Mitsubishi)
28Lauren Liscinski (Bahati Foundation)
29Caroline Moakley (Spokeswomen Syndicate Inc.)
30Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
31Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
32Lindsey Treat (Kenda)
33Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
34Colleen Hayduk (Rideclean - Patentit.Com)
35Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
36Kelley Hess (Team Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
37Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
38Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)
39Leah Sanda (Psimet Racing)

Women's standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)79pts
2Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)71
3Nicole Whitburn64
4Emma Lawson (Ride Clean - Patentit.Com)55
5Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)45
6Erica Allar (Rideclean - Patentit.Com)44
7Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)42
8Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)41
9Hayley Giddens (Nova Is Corp)37
10Liza Rachetto (Primal - Mapmyride Womens Racing)36
11Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)32
12Amy Mcguire (Fcs Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)32
13Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Time)30
14Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)29
15Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)26
16Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)23
17Katie Spittlehouse (Nova Is Corp)22
18Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)21
19Sophie Williamson18
20Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)15
21Heather Sprenger15
22Jeannie Kuhajek (Psimet Racing)11
23Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)10
24Robin Bauer (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen)9
25Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)8
26Colleen Hayduk (Rideclean - Patentit.Com)7
27Holly Mathews (Nova Is Corp)5
28Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)4
29Rachel Byus (Fcs Rouse: p/b Mr. Restore)4
30Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)2
31Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)2
32Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)1

