Another win for Stemper and Kenda 5-Hour
Van Gilder too good in the women's race
Carl Zach Cycling Classic: Waukesha, WI -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|2
|Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|3
|Dylan Kennett
|4
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|5
|Alexander Gonzalez
|6
|Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|7
|Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit St)
|8
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Tea)
|9
|Rafael Meran (CRCA-Foundation)
|10
|Nick Friesen
|11
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
|12
|Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
|13
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)
|14
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club La Grange/Quality Pos)
|15
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Tea)
|16
|Euris Vidal (CRCA-Foundation)
|17
|Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Tea)
|18
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|19
|Robert White (RACC pb GG)
|20
|Chris Arndt (LAPT)
|21
|Matt Gorter (Astellas)
|22
|David Forkner (CRCA-Foundation)
|23
|Erik Loberg (GDVC)
|24
|Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
|25
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|26
|Matthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
|27
|Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health )
|28
|Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
|29
|Dylan Knutson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|30
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
|31
|Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|32
|Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
|33
|Robert Kelley (Bicycle Heaven)
|34
|Victor Rentas (PACT)
|35
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|36
|Gevan Samuel
|37
|Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|38
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|39
|Garrett Suydam (Primal - 1st Bank)
|40
|Victor Riquelme
|41
|Lionel Rocheleau (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|42
|Dallas Fowler (LAPT)
|43
|Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|44
|Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|45
|Steven Scholzen (Nova IS Corp)
|46
|Jake Boone (Matrix RBM)
|47
|Brian Kaker (LAPT)
|48
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA-Foundation)
|49
|James Slauson (Bicycle-Heaven)
|50
|Alan Antonuk (Team Priority Health)
|51
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|52
|Liam Aitcheson
|53
|Diego Garavito
|54
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|55
|Sam Stone (LAPT)
|56
|Kelby Shaw (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|57
|Adam Mcclurg (LAPT)
|58
|Antonio Valenti (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|59
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|60
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)
|61
|Augusto Peraza (Velo Club LaGrange)
|62
|Nicholas Chevalley (Gateway HP)
|63
|Andrew Kruse (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|64
|Tim Speciale (Enzo's Cycling)
|65
|Ruud Cremers (Team Type 1)
|66
|Tyler Wertenbruch (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|67
|Michael Nichols (Cadence Cyclery)
|68
|Mariusz Czarnomski (Mercy-Specialized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|63
|pts
|2
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|60
|3
|Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|55
|4
|Rafael Meran (Crca-Foundation)
|53
|5
|Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|52
|6
|Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
|52
|7
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|45
|8
|Mike Sherer (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|44
|9
|James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|35
|10
|Robert White (Racc Pb Gg)
|32
|11
|Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
|27
|12
|Alexander Gonzalez)
|22
|13
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-Ca)
|21
|14
|Cesar Marte (Gs Mengoni Usa)
|21
|15
|David Riba (Team Type 1)
|19
|16
|Dylan Kennett (Cycling Southland)
|18
|17
|Ryan Freund (Enzo's Cycling)
|18
|18
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|17
|19
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|17
|20
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|16
|21
|Daniel Chabanov (Champion Systems P/B Stan's No Tubes)
|16
|22
|Alex Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|15
|23
|Euris Vidal (Crca-Foundation)
|15
|24
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|14
|25
|Nick Friesen
|12
|26
|Matt Gorter (Astellas)
|12
|27
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
|11
|28
|Maxwell Anderson (Lapt/Wilde Subaru)
|9
|29
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Velo Club Lagrange)
|7
|30
|Erik Meier (Wheel & Sprocket)
|7
|31
|Gevan Samuel)
|7
|32
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|6
|33
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|5
|34
|Augusto Sanchez (Gs Mengoni Usa)
|5
|35
|Josh Gillingham (Nova Is Corp)
|5
|36
|Chris Arndt (Lapt)
|3
|37
|Victor Rentas (Pact)
|3
|38
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling)
|2
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|3
|Sophie Williamson
|4
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|5
|Nicole Whitburn
|6
|Heather Sprenger
|7
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|8
|Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing P/B Zubaz)
|9
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
|10
|Emma Lawson (Ride Clean - Patentit.Com)
|11
|Hayley Giddens (Nova Is Corp)
|12
|Erica Allar (Rideclean/Patentit.Com)
|13
|Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling)
|14
|Amy Mcguire (Fcs - Rouse: P/B Mr. Restore)
|15
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|16
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling)
|17
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova Is Corp)
|18
|Holly Mathews (Nova Is Corp)
|19
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Psimet Racing)
|20
|Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes P/B Pactimo)
|21
|Laurel Green (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling)
|22
|Rachel Byus (Fcs - Rouse: P/B Mr. Restore)
|23
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|24
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|25
|Julie Emmerman (Primal - Mcdonald Audi Women's Racing)
|26
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|27
|Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback P/B Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|28
|Lauren Liscinski (Bahati Foundation)
|29
|Caroline Moakley (Spokeswomen Syndicate Inc.)
|30
|Raquel Miller (Houlihan Lokey)
|31
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|32
|Lindsey Treat (Kenda)
|33
|Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
|34
|Colleen Hayduk (Rideclean - Patentit.Com)
|35
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|36
|Kelley Hess (Team Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
|37
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda P/B Geargrinder)
|38
|Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)
|39
|Leah Sanda (Psimet Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
|79
|pts
|2
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|71
|3
|Nicole Whitburn
|64
|4
|Emma Lawson (Ride Clean - Patentit.Com)
|55
|5
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
|45
|6
|Erica Allar (Rideclean - Patentit.Com)
|44
|7
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|42
|8
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|41
|9
|Hayley Giddens (Nova Is Corp)
|37
|10
|Liza Rachetto (Primal - Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|36
|11
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy Twenty 12)
|32
|12
|Amy Mcguire (Fcs Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|32
|13
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Time)
|30
|14
|Elizabeth Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom)
|29
|15
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|26
|16
|Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|23
|17
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova Is Corp)
|22
|18
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|21
|19
|Sophie Williamson
|18
|20
|Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|15
|21
|Heather Sprenger
|15
|22
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Psimet Racing)
|11
|23
|Shelby Reynolds (Helen's Cycles)
|10
|24
|Robin Bauer (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen)
|9
|25
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|8
|26
|Colleen Hayduk (Rideclean - Patentit.Com)
|7
|27
|Holly Mathews (Nova Is Corp)
|5
|28
|Pamela Tate (Marx Bensdorf Cycling)
|4
|29
|Rachel Byus (Fcs Rouse: p/b Mr. Restore)
|4
|30
|Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|2
|31
|Sheri Rothe (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|2
|32
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|1
