Madrazo moves into race lead in Tour du Rwanda

Geniez takes second win on stage 5

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies 3:12:14
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:03
3Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:00:19
4Henok Mulubrhan (Eri) Bike Aid 0:00:20
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
6Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
7Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon
8Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
9Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
10Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 13:57:52
2Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
3Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:00:06
4Henok Mulubrhan (Eri) Bike Aid 0:00:07
5Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid 0:00:13
6Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:22
7Kent Main (RSA) Protouch 0:01:26
8Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda 0:01:36
9Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
10Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:01:50

