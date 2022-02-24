Madrazo moves into race lead in Tour du Rwanda
By Cyclingnews published
Geniez takes second win on stage 5
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3:12:14
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:03
|3
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:00:19
|4
|Henok Mulubrhan (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:00:20
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|7
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon
|8
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|10
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|13:57:52
|2
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Henok Mulubrhan (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:00:07
|5
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|0:00:13
|6
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:22
|7
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|0:01:26
|8
|Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:01:36
|9
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|10
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:50
