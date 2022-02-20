Tour du Rwanda: Geniez wins prologue
2022-02-20
Frenchman fastest in downpour
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:04:42
|2
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:06
|3
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:07
|4
|André Drege (Nor) Team COOP
|0:00:09
|5
|Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:09
|6
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:10
|7
|Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:11
|8
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:14
|9
|Robert Donaldson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:14
|10
|Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Team COOP
|0:00:15
