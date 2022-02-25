Ukraine's Budiak wins Tour du Rwanda stage amid Russian invasion of his country

LEUVEN BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 26 LR Robin Carpenter of The United States Anatolii Budiak of Ukraine and Polychronis Tzortzakis of Greece compete during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite Road Race a 2683km race from Antwerp to Leuven flanders2021 on September 26 2021 in Leuven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Anatolii Budiak in the breakaway at the World Championships in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The Ukraine's Anatolii Budiak (Terengganu Cycling Team) won stage 6 of the Tour du Rwanda on Friday from Musanze and Kigali amid the Russian invasion of his country.

Budiak topped Natnael Tesfazion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) just seconds before Eric Manizabayo (Benediction Ignite) came home in third place.

The successful breakaway moved Tesfazion into the race lead six seconds ahead of Budiak, with Henok Mulueberhan (Bike Aid) gaining enough time to draw level with stage 6 leader Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) in third.

"I’m very happy to win a race of such a level,” Budiak said after the race, “it was very hectic, everyone wanted to attack and it made the race very indecisive.”

The peloton had to work to keep the breakaways under control, and in the end, Burgos BH lost the lead by just 16 seconds.

“It was not planned to take the jersey today," Tesfazion said, "but the circumstances of the race were favorable, I thought that it would be rather tomorrow that I would take first place in the general classification.”

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 3:35:21
2Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
3Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:00:05
4Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:00:07
5Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid 0:00:09
6Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:16
7Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
8Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
9Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
10Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 17:33:13
2Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:00:06
3Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid 0:00:16
4Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
5Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid 0:00:29
6Kent Main (RSA) Protouch 0:01:42
7Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:54
8Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:02:11
9Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:12
10Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:02:15

