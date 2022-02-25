Ukraine's Budiak wins Tour du Rwanda stage amid Russian invasion of his country
By Cyclingnews published
Tesfazion seizes race lead on stage 6
The Ukraine's Anatolii Budiak (Terengganu Cycling Team) won stage 6 of the Tour du Rwanda on Friday from Musanze and Kigali amid the Russian invasion of his country.
Budiak topped Natnael Tesfazion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) just seconds before Eric Manizabayo (Benediction Ignite) came home in third place.
The successful breakaway moved Tesfazion into the race lead six seconds ahead of Budiak, with Henok Mulueberhan (Bike Aid) gaining enough time to draw level with stage 6 leader Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) in third.
"I’m very happy to win a race of such a level,” Budiak said after the race, “it was very hectic, everyone wanted to attack and it made the race very indecisive.”
The peloton had to work to keep the breakaways under control, and in the end, Burgos BH lost the lead by just 16 seconds.
“It was not planned to take the jersey today," Tesfazion said, "but the circumstances of the race were favorable, I thought that it would be rather tomorrow that I would take first place in the general classification.”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|3:35:21
|2
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:00:05
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:07
|5
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:00:09
|6
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:16
|7
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|8
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|9
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|10
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|17:33:13
|2
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:00:16
|4
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|0:00:29
|6
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|0:01:42
|7
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:54
|8
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|9
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:12
|10
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:02:15
