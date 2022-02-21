Tour du Rwanda: Sandy Dujardin sprints to stage 1 victory in Rwamagana

Alexandre Geniez maintains overall lead

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies 3:28:25
2Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
4Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
5Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwa) Rwanda
6Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Team Coop
7Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
8Robert Donaldson (GBr) Great Britain
9Scott Mcgill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
10Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
11Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
12Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-Bh
13Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
14Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
15Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
16Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
17Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
18Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
19Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
20Achraf Ed Doghmy (Mar) Morocco
21Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
22Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
23André Drege (Nor) Team Coop
24Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
25Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
26Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Totalenergies
27Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
28Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
29Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
31Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
32Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
33Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
34Ayoub Sahiri (Alg) Algeria
35Callum Ormiston (RSA) Protouch
36Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
37Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
38- Uwiduhaye (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
39Hamza Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
40Nassim Saidi (Alg) Algeria
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
42Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
43Didier Norberto Merchan Cardona (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
44Leo Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
45David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
46Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
47Samuel Niyonkuru (Rwa) Rwanda
48Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
49Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
50Seth Hakizimana (Rwa) Rwanda
51Oussama Khafi (Mar) Morocco
52Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
53Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies
54Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
55Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
56Edo Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
57Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda
58Jack Brough (GBr) Great Britain
59Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
60Charles Kagimu (Uga) Protouch
61Cole Kessler (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
62Witthawat Waree (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
63Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
64Mustapha Lkaihal (Mar) Morocco
65Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
66Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
67Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
68Oscar Nilsson-Julien (GBr) Great Britain
69Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Burgos-Bh
70El Houcaine Sabbahi (Mar) Morocco
71Wesley Mol (Ned) Bike Aid
72Nasr Eddine Maatougui (Mar) Morocco
73Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
74Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
75Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
76Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:51
77Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
78Emmanuel Iradukunda (Rwa) Rwanda
79Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
80Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
81Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:29
82Wanawat Klaithong (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone 0:01:40
83Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
84Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
85Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
86Saharat Simons (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone 0:03:43
87William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:48
88Nati Samansanti (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone 0:37:48
89Suriya Kitjaroenwat (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone 0:41:11

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Totalenergies 3:33:06
2Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 0:00:06
3Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies 0:00:07
4André Drege (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:09
5Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
6Leo Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10
7Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:12
8Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech 0:00:14
9Robert Donaldson (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:15
10Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Team Coop
11Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
12Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:00:16
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
14Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-Bh
15Scott Mcgill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
16Jack Brough (GBr) Great Britain
17Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
18Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies
19Kent Main (RSA) Protouch 0:00:17
20Oscar Nilsson-Julien (GBr) Great Britain
21Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:00:19
22Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
23Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
24Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwa) Rwanda 0:00:20
25Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:00:22
26Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
27Seth Hakizimana (Rwa) Rwanda
28Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:23
29Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda 0:00:24
30Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
31Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
32Edo Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
33Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 0:00:25
34Didier Norberto Merchan Cardona (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
35Cole Kessler (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
36Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
37Callum Ormiston (RSA) Protouch
38Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
39Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:26
40Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
41Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
42Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
43Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
44Emmanuel Iradukunda (Rwa) Rwanda 0:00:27
45Charles Kagimu (Uga) Protouch
46Achraf Ed Doghmy (Mar) Morocco
47Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:28
48Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
49Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
50Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
51Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:00:31
52Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
53Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
54Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid 0:00:32
55Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
56Hamza Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
57Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Burgos-Bh
58Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:00:33
59Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:00:34
60Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
61Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:00:35
62El Houcaine Sabbahi (Mar) Morocco
63Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:00:36
64Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria 0:00:37
65Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:00:38
66Nassim Saidi (Alg) Algeria 0:00:39
67Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
68Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria 0:00:40
69David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
70Samuel Niyonkuru (Rwa) Rwanda 0:00:42
71Wesley Mol (Ned) Bike Aid
72Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:43
73Ayoub Sahiri (Alg) Algeria
74Witthawat Waree (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone 0:00:44
75- Uwiduhaye (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:00:45
76Oussama Khafi (Mar) Morocco 0:00:48
77Nasr Eddine Maatougui (Mar) Morocco 0:00:50
78Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
79Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:00:52
80Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:00:53
81Mustapha Lkaihal (Mar) Morocco 0:00:55
82Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:00
83Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:01:27
84Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 0:02:05
85Wanawat Klaithong (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone 0:02:32
86William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:05
87Saharat Simons (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone 0:04:22
88Nati Samansanti (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone 0:38:46
89Suriya Kitjaroenwat (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone 0:42:02

