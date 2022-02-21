Tour du Rwanda: Sandy Dujardin sprints to stage 1 victory in Rwamagana
Alexandre Geniez maintains overall lead
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies
|3:28:25
|2
|Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
|5
|Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwa) Rwanda
|6
|Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Team Coop
|7
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|8
|Robert Donaldson (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|Scott Mcgill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|10
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|11
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|12
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|13
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|14
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|15
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|16
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|17
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|18
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|19
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|20
|Achraf Ed Doghmy (Mar) Morocco
|21
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|André Drege (Nor) Team Coop
|24
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|25
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|26
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Totalenergies
|27
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
|28
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|29
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|30
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|31
|Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|32
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|34
|Ayoub Sahiri (Alg) Algeria
|35
|Callum Ormiston (RSA) Protouch
|36
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
|38
|- Uwiduhaye (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|39
|Hamza Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|40
|Nassim Saidi (Alg) Algeria
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|42
|Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|43
|Didier Norberto Merchan Cardona (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|45
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|46
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|47
|Samuel Niyonkuru (Rwa) Rwanda
|48
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|49
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|50
|Seth Hakizimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|51
|Oussama Khafi (Mar) Morocco
|52
|Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|53
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies
|54
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|55
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|56
|Edo Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda
|58
|Jack Brough (GBr) Great Britain
|59
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|60
|Charles Kagimu (Uga) Protouch
|61
|Cole Kessler (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|62
|Witthawat Waree (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|63
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|64
|Mustapha Lkaihal (Mar) Morocco
|65
|Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|66
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|67
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|68
|Oscar Nilsson-Julien (GBr) Great Britain
|69
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|70
|El Houcaine Sabbahi (Mar) Morocco
|71
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Bike Aid
|72
|Nasr Eddine Maatougui (Mar) Morocco
|73
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|74
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|75
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|76
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|77
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|78
|Emmanuel Iradukunda (Rwa) Rwanda
|79
|Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|80
|Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|81
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|0:01:29
|82
|Wanawat Klaithong (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|0:01:40
|83
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|86
|Saharat Simons (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|0:03:43
|87
|William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:48
|88
|Nati Samansanti (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|0:37:48
|89
|Suriya Kitjaroenwat (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|0:41:11
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Totalenergies
|3:33:06
|2
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:06
|3
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:00:07
|4
|André Drege (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:09
|5
|Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|6
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10
|7
|Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:12
|8
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00:14
|9
|Robert Donaldson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:15
|10
|Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Team Coop
|11
|Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|12
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:00:16
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|14
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|15
|Scott Mcgill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|16
|Jack Brough (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|18
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies
|19
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|0:00:17
|20
|Oscar Nilsson-Julien (GBr) Great Britain
|21
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:00:19
|22
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|23
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:20
|25
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|26
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|27
|Seth Hakizimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|28
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|29
|Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:24
|30
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|31
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|32
|Edo Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|33
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:25
|34
|Didier Norberto Merchan Cardona (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Cole Kessler (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|36
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|37
|Callum Ormiston (RSA) Protouch
|38
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|39
|Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:26
|40
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|41
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
|42
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
|43
|Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|44
|Emmanuel Iradukunda (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:27
|45
|Charles Kagimu (Uga) Protouch
|46
|Achraf Ed Doghmy (Mar) Morocco
|47
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:28
|48
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
|49
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|50
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|51
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:00:31
|52
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|53
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|0:00:32
|55
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|56
|Hamza Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|57
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|58
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|59
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:00:34
|60
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|61
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:00:35
|62
|El Houcaine Sabbahi (Mar) Morocco
|63
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:00:36
|64
|Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|0:00:37
|65
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:00:38
|66
|Nassim Saidi (Alg) Algeria
|0:00:39
|67
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|68
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:00:40
|69
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|70
|Samuel Niyonkuru (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:42
|71
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Bike Aid
|72
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:43
|73
|Ayoub Sahiri (Alg) Algeria
|74
|Witthawat Waree (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|0:00:44
|75
|- Uwiduhaye (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:00:45
|76
|Oussama Khafi (Mar) Morocco
|0:00:48
|77
|Nasr Eddine Maatougui (Mar) Morocco
|0:00:50
|78
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|79
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:00:52
|80
|Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:00:53
|81
|Mustapha Lkaihal (Mar) Morocco
|0:00:55
|82
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:00
|83
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|84
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|0:02:05
|85
|Wanawat Klaithong (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|0:02:32
|86
|William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:05
|87
|Saharat Simons (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|0:04:22
|88
|Nati Samansanti (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|0:38:46
|89
|Suriya Kitjaroenwat (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|0:42:02
