Tour du Rwanda: Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia wins stage 2 in Rubavu

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli rider moves into the overall lead

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 3:54:10
2Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
4Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
5Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
6Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
7Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
8Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 0:01:17
9Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-Bh 0:01:24
10Scott Mcgill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:01:31
11Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies
12André Drege (Nor) Team Coop
13Jack Brough (GBr) Great Britain
14Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
15Achraf Ed Doghmy (Mar) Morocco
16Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies
17Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Burgos-Bh
18Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
19Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
20Edo Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
21Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
22Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
23Seth Hakizimana (Rwa) Rwanda
24Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
25Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
26Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
27Samuel Niyonkuru (Rwa) Rwanda
28Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwa) Rwanda
29Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Team Coop
30Nassim Saidi (Alg) Algeria
31Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
32Hamza Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
33Callum Ormiston (RSA) Protouch
34Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
35Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
36Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
37Leo Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
38Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
39Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
40- Uwiduhaye (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
41Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
42Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
43Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
44Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
45Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda
46Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
47Didier Norberto Merchan Cardona (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
48Wesley Mol (Ned) Bike Aid
49Charles Kagimu (Uga) Protouch
50Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
51Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
52Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
53Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:01:38
54Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:01:55
55Emmanuel Iradukunda (Rwa) Rwanda 0:02:17
56Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:02:26
57Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Totalenergies 0:03:52
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
59Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
60Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:11:53
61Nasr Eddine Maatougui (Mar) Morocco 0:14:38
62David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:42
63Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
64Ayoub Sahiri (Alg) Algeria
65Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:17:21
66Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
67Cole Kessler (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
68Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
69Oscar Nilsson-Julien (GBr) Great Britain
70Robert Donaldson (GBr) Great Britain
71Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
72Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
73Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
74Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
75Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:18:27
76Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:04
77Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
78Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
79Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
80Oussama Khafi (Mar) Morocco 0:42:20
81El Houcaine Sabbahi (Mar) Morocco 0:45:58
DNFWilliam Tidball (GBr) Great Britain
DNFSuriya Kitjaroenwat (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
DNFWitthawat Waree (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
DNFNati Samansanti (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
DNSTore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
OTLWanawat Klaithong (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
OTLMustapha Lkaihal (Mar) Morocco
OTLSaharat Simons (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 7:27:22
2Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:00:03
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-Bh 0:00:13
4Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
5Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:00:20
6Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
7Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid 0:00:26
8Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies 0:01:32
9Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-Bh 0:01:34
10André Drege (Nor) Team Coop
11Leo Hayter (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:35
12Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:37
13Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Team Coop 0:01:40
14Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
15Scott Mcgill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:01:41
16Jack Brough (GBr) Great Britain
17Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
18Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies
19Kent Main (RSA) Protouch 0:01:42
20Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:01:44
21Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 0:01:45
22Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwa) Rwanda
23Seth Hakizimana (Rwa) Rwanda 0:01:47
24Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:01:48
25Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda 0:01:49
26Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
27Edo Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
28Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 0:01:50
29Didier Norberto Merchan Cardona (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
30Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
31Callum Ormiston (RSA) Protouch
32Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
33Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies 0:01:51
34Charles Kagimu (Uga) Protouch 0:01:52
35Achraf Ed Doghmy (Mar) Morocco
36Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch 0:01:53
37Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
38Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:01:56
39Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
40Hamza Mansouri (Alg) Algeria 0:01:57
41Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Burgos-Bh
42Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:01:58
43Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:01:59
44Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:02:01
45Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria 0:02:02
46Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:02:03
47Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
48Nassim Saidi (Alg) Algeria 0:02:04
49Samuel Niyonkuru (Rwa) Rwanda 0:02:07
50Wesley Mol (Ned) Bike Aid
51Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:08
52- Uwiduhaye (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:02:10
53Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:02:17
54Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:02:24
55Emmanuel Iradukunda (Rwa) Rwanda 0:02:38
56Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:02:48
57Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Totalenergies 0:03:46
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:04:02
59Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:05:13
60Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:12:03
61Nasr Eddine Maatougui (Mar) Morocco 0:15:22
62David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:16
63Ayoub Sahiri (Alg) Algeria 0:16:19
64Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:16:29
65Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech 0:17:29
66Robert Donaldson (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:30
67Oscar Nilsson-Julien (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:32
68Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:17:37
69Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
70Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 0:17:39
71Cole Kessler (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:40
72Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:41
73Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
74Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria 0:17:55
75Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:18:53
76Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:37
77Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:23:48
78Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:58
79Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 0:25:03
80Oussama Khafi (Mar) Morocco 0:43:02
81El Houcaine Sabbahi (Mar) Morocco 0:46:27

