Tour du Rwanda: Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia wins stage 2 in Rubavu
By Cyclingnews published
Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli rider moves into the overall lead
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:54:10
|2
|Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|4
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|6
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
|7
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|8
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|0:01:17
|9
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|0:01:24
|10
|Scott Mcgill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|11
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies
|12
|André Drege (Nor) Team Coop
|13
|Jack Brough (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|15
|Achraf Ed Doghmy (Mar) Morocco
|16
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies
|17
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|18
|Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|19
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|20
|Edo Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|21
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|22
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|23
|Seth Hakizimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|24
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|25
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|26
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
|27
|Samuel Niyonkuru (Rwa) Rwanda
|28
|Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwa) Rwanda
|29
|Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Team Coop
|30
|Nassim Saidi (Alg) Algeria
|31
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|Hamza Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|33
|Callum Ormiston (RSA) Protouch
|34
|Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|35
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|37
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|38
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|39
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|40
|- Uwiduhaye (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|41
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|42
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|43
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|44
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|45
|Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda
|46
|Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|47
|Didier Norberto Merchan Cardona (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|48
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Bike Aid
|49
|Charles Kagimu (Uga) Protouch
|50
|Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|51
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|52
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|53
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|54
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:01:55
|55
|Emmanuel Iradukunda (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:02:17
|56
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:02:26
|57
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:03:52
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|59
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|60
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:11:53
|61
|Nasr Eddine Maatougui (Mar) Morocco
|0:14:38
|62
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:42
|63
|Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|64
|Ayoub Sahiri (Alg) Algeria
|65
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:17:21
|66
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|67
|Cole Kessler (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|68
|Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Oscar Nilsson-Julien (GBr) Great Britain
|70
|Robert Donaldson (GBr) Great Britain
|71
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|72
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|73
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|74
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
|75
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:18:27
|76
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:04
|77
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|78
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|80
|Oussama Khafi (Mar) Morocco
|0:42:20
|81
|El Houcaine Sabbahi (Mar) Morocco
|0:45:58
|DNF
|William Tidball (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Suriya Kitjaroenwat (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|DNF
|Witthawat Waree (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|DNF
|Nati Samansanti (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|DNS
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|OTL
|Wanawat Klaithong (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|OTL
|Mustapha Lkaihal (Mar) Morocco
|OTL
|Saharat Simons (Tha) Grant Thornton - Bike Zone
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|7:27:22
|2
|Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:00:03
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|0:00:13
|4
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
|7
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|0:00:26
|8
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:01:32
|9
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|0:01:34
|10
|André Drege (Nor) Team Coop
|11
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:35
|12
|Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:37
|13
|Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Team Coop
|0:01:40
|14
|Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|15
|Scott Mcgill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|16
|Jack Brough (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|18
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies
|19
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|0:01:42
|20
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:44
|21
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|0:01:45
|22
|Byiza Renus Uhiriwe (Rwa) Rwanda
|23
|Seth Hakizimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:01:47
|24
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:01:48
|25
|Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:01:49
|26
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|27
|Edo Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|28
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:50
|29
|Didier Norberto Merchan Cardona (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|31
|Callum Ormiston (RSA) Protouch
|32
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|33
|Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:01:51
|34
|Charles Kagimu (Uga) Protouch
|0:01:52
|35
|Achraf Ed Doghmy (Mar) Morocco
|36
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
|0:01:53
|37
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|38
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:01:56
|39
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Hamza Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|0:01:57
|41
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|42
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|43
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:01:59
|44
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:02:01
|45
|Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|0:02:02
|46
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|47
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|48
|Nassim Saidi (Alg) Algeria
|0:02:04
|49
|Samuel Niyonkuru (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:02:07
|50
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Bike Aid
|51
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:08
|52
|- Uwiduhaye (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:02:10
|53
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:02:17
|54
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:02:24
|55
|Emmanuel Iradukunda (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:02:38
|56
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:02:48
|57
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:03:46
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:04:02
|59
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:05:13
|60
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:12:03
|61
|Nasr Eddine Maatougui (Mar) Morocco
|0:15:22
|62
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:16
|63
|Ayoub Sahiri (Alg) Algeria
|0:16:19
|64
|Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:16:29
|65
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:17:29
|66
|Robert Donaldson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:30
|67
|Oscar Nilsson-Julien (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:32
|68
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:17:37
|69
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|70
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|0:17:39
|71
|Cole Kessler (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:40
|72
|Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:41
|73
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Protouch
|74
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:17:55
|75
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:18:53
|76
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:37
|77
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:23:48
|78
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:58
|79
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|0:25:03
|80
|Oussama Khafi (Mar) Morocco
|0:43:02
|81
|El Houcaine Sabbahi (Mar) Morocco
|0:46:27
