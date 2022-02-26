Tour du Rwanda: Alan Boileau wins stage 7

Natnael Tesfazion maintains overall lead

Alan Boileau (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3:41:20
2Omer Goldstein (Isr) IIsrael-Premier Tech 0:00:03
3Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:00:11
4Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:50
5Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:00:52
6Kent Main (RSA) Protouch 0:01:01
7Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:01:05
8Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:01:12
9Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
10Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team

General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 21:15:25
2Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:00:26
3Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid 0:00:49
4Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:58
5Henok Mulunrhan (Eri) Bike Aid 0:01:21
6Kent Main (RSA) Protouch 0:01:51
7Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:02:02
8Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:25
9Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:30
10Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite 0:02:35

