Tour du Rwanda: Alan Boileau wins stage 7
By Cyclingnews published
Natnael Tesfazion maintains overall lead
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|3:41:20
|2
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) IIsrael-Premier Tech
|0:00:03
|3
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:11
|4
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:50
|5
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:52
|6
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|0:01:01
|7
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:05
|8
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:01:12
|9
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|10
|Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|21:15:25
|2
|Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|0:00:49
|4
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:58
|5
|Henok Mulunrhan (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:01:21
|6
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|0:01:51
|7
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:02:02
|8
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:25
|9
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:30
|10
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Ignite
|0:02:35
