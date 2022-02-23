Tour du Rwanda: Laurance moves into race lead
Kent Main wins stage as Restrepo distanced
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|3:17:40
|2
|Anatolii Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:03
|4
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|5
|Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda
|6
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
|7
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|8
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon
|10
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Coop
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|10:45:08
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:10
|3
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Anatolii Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:00:17
|6
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|0:00:23
|7
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:01:29
|8
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:32
|9
|Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:34
|10
|Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
|0:01:36
