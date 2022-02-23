Tour du Rwanda: Laurance moves into race lead

By published

Kent Main wins stage as Restrepo distanced

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kent Main (RSA) Protouch 3:17:40
2Anatolii Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:00:02
3Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:03
4Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
5Eric Muhoza (Rwa) Rwanda
6Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid
7Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
8Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
9Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon
10Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Coop

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 10:45:08
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:10
3Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
4Anatolii Budyak (Ukr) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 0:00:16
5Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Bike Aid 0:00:17
6Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid 0:00:23
7Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:29
8Leo Hayter (GBr) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:32
9Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:34
10Kent Main (RSA) Protouch 0:01:36

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews