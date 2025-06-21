Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse stage 7 Live: GC fight wide open in final road stage

The peloton tackles two tough climbs in the final 30km of the 207.5km stage into Emmetten

More attacks come as the riders continue to force a breakaway.

The group including Lemmen have been caught by the first part of the peloton but there is still part of the bunch off the back by around 50".

A group of about 15 riders are now just ahead of the first part of the peloton. One rider in the lead group is stage one 3rd place, Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike). He is now almost 14 minutes down in GC.

180km to go

Once again, the attackers are caught. However, the pace is so high that the bunch has split in two!

A group of about 20 riders have 30" gap on the chasing peloton.

The pace is extremely high after 25km of racing. Yet more attacks coming from the bunch.

All back together again. The fight begins all over again.

Multiple groups are now off the front of the peloton as the break continues to try and form. No names confirmed as of yet.

A group has a small gap over a peloton.

After 10km of racing there is no sign of a break forming despite a plethora of attacks coming from the bunch.

DNSs today:

Crash!

Multiple attacks coming from the bunch as the fight to form the morning breakaway begins.

There is a long wait before any mountain sprint or intermediate sprint with the first coming after just over 100km of racing, the category two climb of Schwändi, 3km long with an average gradient of 8.9% and a max of 23.7%.

207.3km to go

A few issues for riders in the neutral zone. Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) has been back at the car sorting an problem and Jonas Gregaard (Lotto) has had a mechanical. Both back in the bunch.

Neutral start

The jersey wearers going into today are:

Today's temperature in Neuhausen is 24°C with an expected peak of 27°C. Thanks to the Alps, Switzerland are getting nothing like some of the heat the rest of Europe is facing at the moment.

The neutral zone is due to begin in around 10 minutes and is 5.4km long today.

Today's stage is the final road stage of the race with the brutal mountain time trial closing proceedings tomorrow.

Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report of the seventh stage of the Tour de Suisse 2025.

