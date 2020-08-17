Live coverage
Tour de Wallonie stage 2 – Live coverage
Follow the action on another day for the sprinters
The stage is set to get underway in Frasnes-Lez-Anvaing shortly.
Today is a largely flat day, with no classified climbs and two sprint points to be contested during the 172km stage to Wavre.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie.
