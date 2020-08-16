Tour de Wallonie: Caleb Ewan wins stage 1

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) emerged late to win a hectic, rain-soaked opening sprint at the Tour de Wallonie in Belgium.

The Australia came along the barriers to beat Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Belgian national champion Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix).

Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) was also in the thick of the action until the final metres but then slipped back and touched shoulders with other riders, losing position.

More to follow ...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:18:16 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 10 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale