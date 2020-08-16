Trending

Tour de Wallonie: Caleb Ewan wins stage 1

By

Lotto Soudal sprinter takes the early overall lead

MURRAY BRIDGE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 24 Arrival Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team LottoSoudal Celebration during the 22nd Santos Tour Down Under 2020 Stage 4 a 1528km stage from Norwood to Murray Bridge TDU tourdownunder UCIWT on January 24 2020 in Murray Bridge Australia Photo by Daniel KaliszGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) emerged late to win a hectic, rain-soaked opening sprint at the Tour de Wallonie in Belgium.

The Australia came along the barriers to beat Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Belgian national champion Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix).

Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) was also in the thick of the action until the final metres but then slipped back and touched shoulders with other riders, losing position.

More to follow ...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:18:16
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
4Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
6Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
10Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:18:16
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
4Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
6Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
10Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

Latest on Cyclingnews