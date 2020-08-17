Trending

Tour de Wallonie: Démare wins in Wavre

Ewan keeps the race lead

WAVRE BELGIUM AUGUST 17 Arrival Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Celebration Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal Yellow Leader Jersey during the 41st Tour de Wallonie 2020 Stage 2 a 1723km stage from Frasnes Lez Anvaing to Wavre TourdeWallonie TRW2020 on August 17 2020 in Wavre Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonnie, beating overall leader Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) crossed line to claim win on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonnie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TURIN ITALY AUGUST 05 Arrival Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Celebration during the 101st Milano Torino 2020 a 198km race from Mesero to Stupinigi Turin MilanoTorino on August 05 2020 in Stupinigi Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
2019 Wallonie champion Loic Vliegen of Team Circus-Wanty Gobert on stage 2 in final lap into Wavre (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Philippe Gilbert of Team Lotto Soudal and Loic Vliegen Team Circus-Wanty Gobert on road to Wavre for stage 2 finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-Quickstep) accelerates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Dries De Bondt in the sprint jersey behind Toon Aerts in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) in the pink sprinter's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) had a crash on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonnie, beating overall leader Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to the line in another bunch sprint in Wavre.

It was a tough day in the saddle with an undulating finale that saw Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dropped and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) going on the attack, but it came back together for another contest between the fast men.

Dan McLay finished third, just ahead of his teammate Nacer Bouhanni, with the pair both shaking their heads as they crossed the line.

Although he missed out on the stage win, Ewan retained the yellow jersey as overall leader.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
5Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
8Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
9Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Bingoal WB
10Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

