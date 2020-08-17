Tour de Wallonie: Démare wins in Wavre

Image 1 of 22 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonnie, beating overall leader Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 22 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) crossed line to claim win on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonnie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 22 TURIN ITALY AUGUST 05 Arrival Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Celebration during the 101st Milano Torino 2020 a 198km race from Mesero to Stupinigi Turin MilanoTorino on August 05 2020 in Stupinigi Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 2019 Wallonie champion Loic Vliegen of Team Circus-Wanty Gobert on stage 2 in final lap into Wavre (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 22 Philippe Gilbert of Team Lotto Soudal and Loic Vliegen Team Circus-Wanty Gobert on road to Wavre for stage 2 finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 22 Stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 22 Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 22 Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-Quickstep) accelerates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 22 Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 22 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 22 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 22 Dries De Bondt in the sprint jersey behind Toon Aerts in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 22 Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) in the pink sprinter's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 22 WAVRE BELGIUM AUGUST 17 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team during the 41st Tour de Wallonie 2020 Stage 2 a 1723km stage from Frasnes Lez Anvaing to Wavre TourdeWallonie TRW2020 on August 17 2020 in Wavre Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 22 Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) had a crash on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 22 WAVRE BELGIUM AUGUST 17 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team Crash Injury Mechanical Problem Bike Car during the 41st Tour de Wallonie 2020 Stage 2 a 1723km stage from Frasnes Lez Anvaing to Wavre TourdeWallonie TRW2020 on August 17 2020 in Wavre Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 22 WAVRE BELGIUM AUGUST 17 Peloton Landscape during the 41st Tour de Wallonie 2020 Stage 2 a 1723km stage from Frasnes Lez Anvaing to Wavre TourdeWallonie TRW2020 on August 17 2020 in Wavre Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 22 WAVRE BELGIUM AUGUST 17 Peloton Landscape during the 41st Tour de Wallonie 2020 Stage 2 a 1723km stage from Frasnes Lez Anvaing to Wavre TourdeWallonie TRW2020 on August 17 2020 in Wavre Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 22 WAVRE BELGIUM AUGUST 17 Start Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal Yellow Leader Jersey Covid safety measures during the 41st Tour de Wallonie 2020 Stage 2 a 1723km stage from Frasnes Lez Anvaing to Wavre TourdeWallonie TRW2020 on August 17 2020 in Wavre Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 22 WAVRE BELGIUM AUGUST 17 Start Tom Paquot of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB White Mountain Jersey Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal Yellow Leader Jersey Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Pink Sprint Jersey Covid safety measures during the 41st Tour de Wallonie 2020 Stage 2 a 1723km stage from Frasnes Lez Anvaing to Wavre TourdeWallonie TRW2020 on August 17 2020 in Wavre Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 22 WAVRE BELGIUM AUGUST 17 Jasper De Buyst of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal Yellow Leader Jersey Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal John Degenkolb of Germany and Team Lotto Soudal during the 41st Tour de Wallonie 2020 Stage 2 a 1723km stage from Frasnes Lez Anvaing to Wavre TourdeWallonie TRW2020 on August 17 2020 in Wavre Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 22 WAVRE BELGIUM AUGUST 17 Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Ecuador and Team INEOS Edward Planckaert of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Peloton during the 41st Tour de Wallonie 2020 Stage 2 a 1723km stage from Frasnes Lez Anvaing to Wavre TourdeWallonie TRW2020 on August 17 2020 in Wavre Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonnie, beating overall leader Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to the line in another bunch sprint in Wavre.

It was a tough day in the saddle with an undulating finale that saw Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dropped and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) going on the attack, but it came back together for another contest between the fast men.

Dan McLay finished third, just ahead of his teammate Nacer Bouhanni, with the pair both shaking their heads as they crossed the line.

Although he missed out on the stage win, Ewan retained the yellow jersey as overall leader.

