How to watch the Tour de Wallonie – live stream, TV, results

The Tour de Wallonie is already under way, with sprinters and Classics riders doing battle at the four-day stage race in Belgium's eastern region.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) took the sprint victory on stage 1, while Monday's second stage is also likely to end with a sprint finish in Wavre.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full live coverage, reports, results and news during the race.

After two opening sprint stages, the second half of the race features more hills, including an uphill finish on stage 4 in Erezée.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) has won the race twice in the past and could do so again this year. He's joined by Matteo Trentin on the American team.

Philippe Gilbert and John Degenkolb are Lotto Soudal's lead partnership, while Zdenek Štybar looks to be Deceuninck-QuickStep's strongest contender. Oliver Naesen and Silvan Dillier compete for AG2R La Mondiale.

Sprinters at the race include Ewan, Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic)

Check below for all the details of how to watch all the action at the Tour de Wallonie.

Tour de Wallonie live stream

The Tour de Wallonie will be aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and will be aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year, although a special offer currently lets you subscribe for just £19.99. The special offer in Australia – until August 12 – is AU$59.99, and then rises, only a little, to AU$64.99. There's also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

The race will also be shown live in Belgium on Sporza and RTBF.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Race schedule

Sunday, August 16

Stage 1: Soignies – Templeuve, 185.8km

Monday, August 17

Stage 2: Frasnes-Lez-Anvaing – Wavre, 172.3km

Tuesday, August 18

Stage 3: Montzen – Visé, 192km

Wednesday, August 19

Stage 4: Blegny – Erezée, 199.4km