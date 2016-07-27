Trending

Devenyns wins final Tour de Wallonie stage

IAM Cycling rider takes overall race victory over Meersman

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) celebrated the overall Tour de Wallonie win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The final jersey holders of the Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) led the race until the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) holds off the chase to win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) won the final Tour de Wallonie stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

IAM Cycling's Dries Devenyns broke through the Etixx-Quickstep blockade to snatch the final stage win and overall victory from Gianni Meersman.

"I am very happy with this success," Devenyns said. "The last few weeks have not been easy since I had to abandon the Tour de Suisse and then could not start the Tour de France due to illness. Something else that is satisfying is how this victory came about today. I knew I felt good, and was probably one of the strongest in the field. Add to that the fact that the team performed exactly as we said we would in the team meeting this morning. We were able to be competitive in the final attacks, and made the tempo seriously hard for everyone else. And then I managed to finish off such strong teamwork with a good win."

Although Meersman's teammates patrolled the front of the race to try to protect the race leader from such attacks, Devenyns powered away on the last of 11 climbs, the Côte de Val Fassotte, with 2.2km to go and blew the race to pieces.

The 33-year-old narrowly avoided being passed at the line by a hard-charging Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) and Evegeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo).

Thanks to his time bonus of 10 seconds and an eight-second gap to Meersman, who was dragged to the line by stage 4 winner Matteo Trentin, Devenyns claimed the overall victory by five seconds on Meersman, with Katusha's Viacheslav Kuznetsov in third.

"The team was very strong today and worked really hard, keeping me sheltered and in a good position, but on the last ascent, Dries Devenyns was just stronger than me and although I did everything in my power, it wasn’t enough to keep the jersey", Meersman said. "I am disappointed now, but I will try to take the positives out of this week and carry my good form into the next race, Vuelta a Burgos."

It is Devenyns' second stage race win of the year after the Tour of Belgium.

Full Results

 

Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling4:33:56
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
4Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
5Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:02
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
8Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:07
9Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:08
10Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
11Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:13
17Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:15
19Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
21Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:31
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
24Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
27Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:58
28Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
29Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
31Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
32Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
34Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
36Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
38Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:09
41Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:19
43Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago0:01:21
45Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:48
48Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:52
49Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:14
50Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
51Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:02:50
52Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
54Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
55Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
56Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
57Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:14
59Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:21
60Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:34
61Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
62Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:41
63Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:48
65Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:17
66Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
67Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
68Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
69Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
70Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
71Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
72Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:05:53
73Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
74Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:22
76Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
77Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:15
78Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
79Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
80Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
81Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
82Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
83Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
85Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
88Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
89Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
90Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
91Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
92Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
95Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
96Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
97Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
98Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
99Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:54
101Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:48
102Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:49
103Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
105Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
106Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
107Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
108Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
109Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
110Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
111Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:12
112André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
113Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:59
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFJordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFDennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNSJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling25pts
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
3Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15
4Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha10
5Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
6Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team4
8Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha3
9Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
10Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 1 - Limont, km. 34,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha3
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - Ouffet, km. 46,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha5pts
2Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ3
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 3 - Spa, km. 107,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha3
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte des Trente Six Tournants
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect6pts
2Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Côte d'Oneux, km. 62,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect10pts
2Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago8
3Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha6
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal4
5Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Côte d'Houssonloge, km. 75
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect6pts
2Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago4
3Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha2

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Côte de la Vecquée, km. 89,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect10pts
2Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago8
3Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha6
4Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ4
5Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Côte d'Annette et Lubin, km. 108,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect6pts
2Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago4
3Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha2

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Côte de Polleur, km. 119,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect10pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha8
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal6
4Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago4
5Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2

Mountain 7 (Cat. 3) Côte des Combattants, km. 136,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago4pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha1

Mountain 8 (Cat. 2) Côte La Haute Saurée, km. 155,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect6pts
2Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago4
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
Mountain 9 (Cat.2) Côte de Val Fassotte, km. 164,4-
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step6pts
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Mountain 10 (Cat. 2) Côte La Haute Saurée
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step6pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Mountain 11 (Cat. 2) Côte de Val Fassotte, km. 181,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling6pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
3Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13:42:09
2Team Katusha0:00:01
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:09
4Lotto Soudal0:01:12
5Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:20
6Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:29
7Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:37
8Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:50
9AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:10
11IAM Cycling0:03:02
12Direct Energie0:03:32
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:13
14FDJ0:05:27
15Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:25
16Color Code - Arden'beef0:11:40
17Armee de Terre0:15:35
18Veranclassic-Ago0:19:30

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling22:02:48
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:05
3Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:06
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
5Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:09
6Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:13
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:15
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:00:16
10Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:17
11Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:20
12Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:21
15Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
17Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:26
18Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
19Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:28
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
22Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
23Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:48
24Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
25Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:11
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:12
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:35
29Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:39
30Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:01:41
31David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:01
32Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:25
33Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:03:11
34Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:13
35Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:19
36Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:40
37Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:54
38Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:04:00
39Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:03
40Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:04:08
41Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:00
42Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:11
43Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:05:46
44Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:06:02
45Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:06:05
46Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:36
47Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:06:48
48Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:53
49Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:07:11
50Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:07:27
51Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:31
52Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:09:05
53Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:03
54Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:09
55Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:00
56Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:42
57Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:11:58
58Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago0:12:25
59Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
60Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:12:30
61Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:56
62Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:35
63Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:14:11
64Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:15:09
65Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:15:10
66Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:15:14
67Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
68Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:58
69Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:24
70Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:16:27
71Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:34
72Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
73Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:45
74Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:06
75Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:17:32
76Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:58
77Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:18:10
78Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago0:18:35
79Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:18:44
80Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:51
81Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:19:06
82Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:19:08
83Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:19:30
84Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:34
85Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:40
86Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:49
87Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:53
88Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:10
89Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:22:15
90Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:47
91Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:22:52
92Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:23:43
93Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:23:52
94Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:24:10
95Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:01
96Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:28
97Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:38
98Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:27:13
99Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:18
100Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:06
101Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:30:08
103Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre0:31:20
104Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:31:50
105Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:32:40
106Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:37:31
107Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:38:48
108Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:50
109Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:41:08
110Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:41:12
111André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:42:35
112Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
113Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago0:44:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step45pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step35
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept29
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling28
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling25
6Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert25
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25
8Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
9Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale20
10Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha17
11Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
14Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team9
18Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
19Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
20Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect8
21Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie4
22Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
23Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha3
24Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie3
25Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha3
26Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal2
28Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
29Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ1
30Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team1
31Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
32Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect94pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha41
3Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago38
4Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect36
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step26
6Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect22
7Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo22
8Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef18
9Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
10Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre16
11Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha14
12Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
13Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
15Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha10
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
17Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling10
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha9
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
20Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
21Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
22Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie8
23Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
24Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team6
25Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre5
26Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ4
27Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
28Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
29Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
30Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team4
31Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre4
32Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
33Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ4
34Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
35Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
36Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie2
37Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team2
38Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha11pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha11
3Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha10
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step9
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ8
6Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect8
7Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ8
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal7
9Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
10Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling5
12Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef5
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
15Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
16Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
17Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre2
18Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect2
19Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
20Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22:03:03
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:06
3Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:11
4Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:28
5Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:02:56
6Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:39
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:05:31
8Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:06:56
9Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:07:12
10Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:11:43
11Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:12:15
12Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:14:59
13Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
14Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:16:12
15Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:30
16Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:17:17
17Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:53
18Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:19
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:25
20Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:34
21Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:38
22Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:22:37
23Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:23:37
24Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:23
25Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:27:51
26Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:29:53
27Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:31:35
28Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:32:25
29Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:38:33
30Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:40:53
31Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:40:57
32André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:42:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise66:09:24
2Team Katusha0:00:01
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:09
4Lotto Soudal0:01:12
5Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:20
6Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:47
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:07
8Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:23
9Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:03:39
10AG2R La Mondiale0:03:59
11IAM Cycling0:04:07
12Direct Energie0:06:24
13FDJ0:08:40
14Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:13:52
15Armee de Terre0:25:37
16Color Code - Arden'beef0:25:56
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:12
18Veranclassic-Ago0:32:46

