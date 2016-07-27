Image 1 of 9 Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) celebrated the overall Tour de Wallonie win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 9 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 9 The final jersey holders of the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 9 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 9 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 9 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) led the race until the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 9 Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) holds off the chase to win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 9 Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) won the final Tour de Wallonie stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

IAM Cycling's Dries Devenyns broke through the Etixx-Quickstep blockade to snatch the final stage win and overall victory from Gianni Meersman.

"I am very happy with this success," Devenyns said. "The last few weeks have not been easy since I had to abandon the Tour de Suisse and then could not start the Tour de France due to illness. Something else that is satisfying is how this victory came about today. I knew I felt good, and was probably one of the strongest in the field. Add to that the fact that the team performed exactly as we said we would in the team meeting this morning. We were able to be competitive in the final attacks, and made the tempo seriously hard for everyone else. And then I managed to finish off such strong teamwork with a good win."

Although Meersman's teammates patrolled the front of the race to try to protect the race leader from such attacks, Devenyns powered away on the last of 11 climbs, the Côte de Val Fassotte, with 2.2km to go and blew the race to pieces.

The 33-year-old narrowly avoided being passed at the line by a hard-charging Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) and Evegeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo).

Thanks to his time bonus of 10 seconds and an eight-second gap to Meersman, who was dragged to the line by stage 4 winner Matteo Trentin, Devenyns claimed the overall victory by five seconds on Meersman, with Katusha's Viacheslav Kuznetsov in third.

"The team was very strong today and worked really hard, keeping me sheltered and in a good position, but on the last ascent, Dries Devenyns was just stronger than me and although I did everything in my power, it wasn’t enough to keep the jersey", Meersman said. "I am disappointed now, but I will try to take the positives out of this week and carry my good form into the next race, Vuelta a Burgos."

It is Devenyns' second stage race win of the year after the Tour of Belgium.

Full Results

Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 4:33:56 2 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:02 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:07 9 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:08 10 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 11 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:13 17 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:15 19 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 21 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:31 22 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 23 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 24 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:58 28 Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 29 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 31 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 36 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 38 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:09 41 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:19 43 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 0:01:21 45 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:48 48 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:52 49 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:14 50 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 51 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:02:50 52 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 54 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 55 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 56 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 57 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:14 59 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:03:21 60 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:34 61 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 62 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:41 63 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:48 65 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:17 66 Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 67 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 68 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 69 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 70 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 71 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 72 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:05:53 73 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 74 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:22 76 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 77 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:15 78 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre 80 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 81 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 82 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 83 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 85 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 88 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 89 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 90 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 91 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 92 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 93 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 95 Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 96 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 97 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 98 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:54 101 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:48 102 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:49 103 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 105 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 106 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 107 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago 108 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 110 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 111 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:12 112 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 113 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:59 DNF Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team DNS Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 25 pts 2 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 4 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 5 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 6 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 4 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 9 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 10 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 1 - Limont, km. 34,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 3 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Ouffet, km. 46,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 3 - Spa, km. 107,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 3 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte des Trente Six Tournants # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 6 pts 2 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Côte d'Oneux, km. 62,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 10 pts 2 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 8 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 6 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Côte d'Houssonloge, km. 75 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 6 pts 2 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 4 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 2

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Côte de la Vecquée, km. 89,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 10 pts 2 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 8 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 6 4 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 4 5 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Côte d'Annette et Lubin, km. 108,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 6 pts 2 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 4 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 2

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Côte de Polleur, km. 119,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 10 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 8 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 4 5 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2

Mountain 7 (Cat. 3) Côte des Combattants, km. 136,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 4 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 8 (Cat. 2) Côte La Haute Saurée, km. 155,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 6 pts 2 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 4 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 Mountain 9 (Cat.2) Côte de Val Fassotte, km. 164,4 - 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Mountain 10 (Cat. 2) Côte La Haute Saurée # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Mountain 11 (Cat. 2) Côte de Val Fassotte, km. 181,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 3 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13:42:09 2 Team Katusha 0:00:01 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:09 4 Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 5 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:20 6 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:29 7 Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:37 8 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:50 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 10 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:10 11 IAM Cycling 0:03:02 12 Direct Energie 0:03:32 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:13 14 FDJ 0:05:27 15 Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:06:25 16 Color Code - Arden'beef 0:11:40 17 Armee de Terre 0:15:35 18 Veranclassic-Ago 0:19:30

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 22:02:48 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:05 3 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:06 4 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:07 5 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:09 6 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:13 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:15 8 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:16 10 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:17 11 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:20 12 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:21 15 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:23 17 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:26 18 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:28 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 22 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 23 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:48 24 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 25 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:11 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:12 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:35 29 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:39 30 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:01:41 31 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:01 32 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:25 33 Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 0:03:11 34 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:13 35 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:19 36 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:40 37 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:54 38 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:04:00 39 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:03 40 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:04:08 41 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:00 42 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:11 43 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:05:46 44 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:06:02 45 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:06:05 46 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:36 47 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:06:48 48 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:53 49 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:07:11 50 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:07:27 51 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:31 52 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:09:05 53 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:03 54 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:09 55 Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:00 56 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:42 57 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 0:11:58 58 Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 0:12:25 59 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 60 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:12:30 61 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:56 62 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:35 63 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:14:11 64 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:15:09 65 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:15:10 66 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 0:15:14 67 Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 68 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:58 69 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:24 70 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:16:27 71 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:34 72 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 73 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:45 74 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:06 75 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:17:32 76 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:58 77 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:18:10 78 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 0:18:35 79 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:18:44 80 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:51 81 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:19:06 82 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:19:08 83 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:19:30 84 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:34 85 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:40 86 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:49 87 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:53 88 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:10 89 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:22:15 90 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:47 91 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 0:22:52 92 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:23:43 93 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:23:52 94 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:24:10 95 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:01 96 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:28 97 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:38 98 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:27:13 99 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:18 100 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:06 101 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:30:08 103 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:31:20 104 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:31:50 105 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:32:40 106 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:37:31 107 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:38:48 108 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:50 109 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:41:08 110 Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 0:41:12 111 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:42:35 112 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 113 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago 0:44:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 29 4 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 28 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 25 6 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 8 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 9 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 20 10 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 11 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 13 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 14 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 9 18 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 19 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 20 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 8 21 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 22 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 23 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 24 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 3 25 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 26 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2 28 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 29 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 1 30 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 1 31 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 32 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 94 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 41 3 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 38 4 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 36 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 6 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 22 7 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 8 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 18 9 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 10 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 16 11 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 14 12 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 13 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 14 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 15 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 17 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 20 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 21 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 22 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 8 23 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 24 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 6 25 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre 5 26 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 4 27 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 28 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 29 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 30 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 4 31 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 4 32 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 33 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 4 34 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 35 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 36 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 2 37 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 2 38 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 11 3 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 5 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 8 6 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 8 7 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 8 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 7 9 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 10 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 5 12 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 5 13 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 14 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 15 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 16 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 17 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre 2 18 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 2 19 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 20 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22:03:03 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:06 3 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:11 4 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:28 5 Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 0:02:56 6 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:39 7 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:05:31 8 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:06:56 9 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:07:12 10 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 0:11:43 11 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:12:15 12 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 0:14:59 13 Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 14 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:16:12 15 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:30 16 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:17:17 17 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:18:53 18 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:19 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:25 20 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:34 21 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:38 22 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 0:22:37 23 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:23:37 24 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:23 25 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:27:51 26 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:29:53 27 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:31:35 28 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:32:25 29 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:38:33 30 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:40:53 31 Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 0:40:57 32 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:42:20