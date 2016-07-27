Devenyns wins final Tour de Wallonie stage
IAM Cycling rider takes overall race victory over Meersman
Stage 5: Engis - Dison
IAM Cycling's Dries Devenyns broke through the Etixx-Quickstep blockade to snatch the final stage win and overall victory from Gianni Meersman.
"I am very happy with this success," Devenyns said. "The last few weeks have not been easy since I had to abandon the Tour de Suisse and then could not start the Tour de France due to illness. Something else that is satisfying is how this victory came about today. I knew I felt good, and was probably one of the strongest in the field. Add to that the fact that the team performed exactly as we said we would in the team meeting this morning. We were able to be competitive in the final attacks, and made the tempo seriously hard for everyone else. And then I managed to finish off such strong teamwork with a good win."
Although Meersman's teammates patrolled the front of the race to try to protect the race leader from such attacks, Devenyns powered away on the last of 11 climbs, the Côte de Val Fassotte, with 2.2km to go and blew the race to pieces.
The 33-year-old narrowly avoided being passed at the line by a hard-charging Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) and Evegeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo).
Thanks to his time bonus of 10 seconds and an eight-second gap to Meersman, who was dragged to the line by stage 4 winner Matteo Trentin, Devenyns claimed the overall victory by five seconds on Meersman, with Katusha's Viacheslav Kuznetsov in third.
"The team was very strong today and worked really hard, keeping me sheltered and in a good position, but on the last ascent, Dries Devenyns was just stronger than me and although I did everything in my power, it wasn’t enough to keep the jersey", Meersman said. "I am disappointed now, but I will try to take the positives out of this week and carry my good form into the next race, Vuelta a Burgos."
It is Devenyns' second stage race win of the year after the Tour of Belgium.
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4:33:56
|2
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:02
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|9
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:08
|10
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:13
|17
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|19
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|21
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:31
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|24
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|27
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:58
|28
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|29
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|31
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|36
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|38
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:09
|41
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:19
|43
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:01:21
|45
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:48
|48
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:52
|49
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:14
|50
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|51
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:02:50
|52
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|54
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|56
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:14
|59
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:21
|60
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:34
|61
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|62
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:41
|63
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:48
|65
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:17
|66
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|67
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|68
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|69
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|70
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|72
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:53
|73
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|74
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:22
|76
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|77
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:15
|78
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|80
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|81
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|82
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|83
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|85
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|88
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|89
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|90
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|91
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|92
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|95
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|96
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|97
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|98
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:54
|101
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:48
|102
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:49
|103
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|105
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|106
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|107
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|108
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|111
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:12
|112
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|113
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:59
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNS
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|4
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|5
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|6
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|4
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|9
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|10
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|pts
|2
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|8
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|6
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|4
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|8
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|6
|4
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4
|5
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|4
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|4
|5
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|4
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|4
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|Mountain 9 (Cat.2) Côte de Val Fassotte, km. 164,4
|-
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13:42:09
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:01
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:09
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|5
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:20
|6
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:29
|7
|Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:37
|8
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:50
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:10
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:02
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:03:32
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:13
|14
|FDJ
|0:05:27
|15
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:06:25
|16
|Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:11:40
|17
|Armee de Terre
|0:15:35
|18
|Veranclassic-Ago
|0:19:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|22:02:48
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:05
|3
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|5
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:09
|6
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:13
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:15
|8
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:16
|10
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:17
|11
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:20
|12
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:21
|15
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23
|17
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|18
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|22
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|23
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:48
|24
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|25
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:11
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:35
|29
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:39
|30
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:01:41
|31
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:01
|32
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:25
|33
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:03:11
|34
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:13
|35
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:19
|36
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:40
|37
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:54
|38
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:04:00
|39
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:03
|40
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:04:08
|41
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:00
|42
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:11
|43
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:05:46
|44
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:02
|45
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:06:05
|46
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:36
|47
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:06:48
|48
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:53
|49
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:11
|50
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:07:27
|51
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:31
|52
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:09:05
|53
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:03
|54
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:09
|55
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:00
|56
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:42
|57
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:11:58
|58
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:12:25
|59
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|60
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:12:30
|61
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:56
|62
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:35
|63
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:14:11
|64
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:15:09
|65
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:10
|66
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:15:14
|67
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|68
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:58
|69
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:24
|70
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:16:27
|71
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:34
|72
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|73
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:45
|74
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:06
|75
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:32
|76
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:58
|77
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:18:10
|78
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:18:35
|79
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:18:44
|80
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:51
|81
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:19:06
|82
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:19:08
|83
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:19:30
|84
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:34
|85
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:40
|86
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:49
|87
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:53
|88
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:10
|89
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:22:15
|90
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:47
|91
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:22:52
|92
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:23:43
|93
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:23:52
|94
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:24:10
|95
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:01
|96
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:28
|97
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:38
|98
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:27:13
|99
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:18
|100
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:06
|101
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:30:08
|103
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:31:20
|104
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:31:50
|105
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:32:40
|106
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:37:31
|107
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:38:48
|108
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:50
|109
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:41:08
|110
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:41:12
|111
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:42:35
|112
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|113
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:44:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|28
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|25
|6
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|8
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|9
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|10
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|11
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|13
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|14
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|9
|18
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|19
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|20
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|8
|21
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|22
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|24
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|25
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|26
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2
|28
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|29
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|1
|30
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|1
|31
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|32
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|94
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|41
|3
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|38
|4
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|36
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|6
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|22
|7
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|8
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|18
|9
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|10
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|16
|11
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|12
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|13
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|15
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|17
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|20
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|21
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|22
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|23
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|24
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|6
|25
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|5
|26
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|4
|27
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|28
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|29
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|30
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|4
|31
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|32
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|33
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4
|34
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|35
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|36
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|2
|37
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|2
|38
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|11
|3
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|8
|6
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|8
|7
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|8
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|7
|9
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|10
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|5
|13
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|15
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|16
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|17
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|2
|18
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|2
|19
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|20
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22:03:03
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:06
|3
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:11
|4
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:28
|5
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:02:56
|6
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:39
|7
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:05:31
|8
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:56
|9
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:07:12
|10
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:11:43
|11
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:12:15
|12
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:14:59
|13
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|14
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:16:12
|15
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:30
|16
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:17
|17
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:53
|18
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:19
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:25
|20
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:34
|21
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:38
|22
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:22:37
|23
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:23:37
|24
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:23
|25
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:27:51
|26
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:29:53
|27
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:31:35
|28
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:32:25
|29
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:38:33
|30
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:40:53
|31
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:40:57
|32
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:42:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66:09:24
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:01
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:09
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|5
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:20
|6
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:47
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:07
|8
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:23
|9
|Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:03:39
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:59
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:04:07
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:06:24
|13
|FDJ
|0:08:40
|14
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:13:52
|15
|Armee de Terre
|0:25:37
|16
|Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:25:56
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:12
|18
|Veranclassic-Ago
|0:32:46
