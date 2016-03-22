Tour de Wallonie past winners
Champions 1974-2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2014
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2012
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack–Nissan
|2011
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2010
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|2009
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis
|2008
|Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Astana
|2007
|Borut Božic (Slo) Team LPR
|2006
|Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Phonak
|2005
|Luca Celli (Ita) Barloworld
|2004
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Chocolade Jacques-Wincor Nixdorf
|2003
|Julian Dean (NZl) CSC–Tiscali
|2002
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|2001
|Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
|2000
|Axel Merckx (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1999
|Mikael Kyneb (Den) Team home–Jack & Jones
|1998
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
|1997
|Thierry Marichal (Bel) Cédico
|1996
|Thomas Fleischer (Ger) Lotto
|1995
|Paolo Valoti (Ita)
|1994
|Joona Laukka (Fin)
|1993
|Mauro Bettin (Ita)
|1992
|Lars Teutenberg (Ger)
|1991
|Abraham Olano (Esp)
|1990
|Pascal Chanteur (Fra)
|1989
|Johan Verstrepen (Bel)
|1988
|Joost Van Adrichem (Ned)
|1987
|Mario Kummer (Ddr)
|1986
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1985
|Uwe Ampler (Ddr)
|1984
|Mario Kummer (Ddr)
|1983
|Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)
|1982
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1981
|Nico Edmonds (Bel)
|1980
|Gerrit Van Gestel (Bel)
|1979
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
|1978
|Jo Maas (Ned)
|1977
|Alfons De Wolf (Bel)
|1976
|Pierre Leurquin (Bel)
|1975
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1974
|Luc Demets (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy