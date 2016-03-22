Trending

Tour de Wallonie past winners

Champions 1974-2015

 

Past Winners
2015Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2013Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2012Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack–Nissan
2011Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2010Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
2009Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis
2008Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Astana
2007Borut Božic (Slo) Team LPR
2006Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Phonak
2005Luca Celli (Ita) Barloworld
2004Gerben Löwik (Ned) Chocolade Jacques-Wincor Nixdorf
2003Julian Dean (NZl) CSC–Tiscali
2002Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
2001Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2000Axel Merckx (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
1999Mikael Kyneb (Den) Team home–Jack & Jones
1998Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
1997Thierry Marichal (Bel) Cédico
1996Thomas Fleischer (Ger) Lotto
1995Paolo Valoti (Ita)
1994Joona Laukka (Fin)
1993Mauro Bettin (Ita)
1992Lars Teutenberg (Ger)
1991Abraham Olano (Esp)
1990Pascal Chanteur (Fra)
1989Johan Verstrepen (Bel)
1988Joost Van Adrichem (Ned)
1987Mario Kummer (Ddr)
1986Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1985Uwe Ampler (Ddr)
1984Mario Kummer (Ddr)
1983Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)
1982Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1981Nico Edmonds (Bel)
1980Gerrit Van Gestel (Bel)
1979Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
1978Jo Maas (Ned)
1977Alfons De Wolf (Bel)
1976Pierre Leurquin (Bel)
1975Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1974Luc Demets (Bel)

