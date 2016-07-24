Vallee wins Tour de Wallonie stage 2 sprint
Boonen continues in race lead
Stage 2: Saint-Ghislain - Le Roeulx
Boris Vallée won stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie, taking out the sprint victory ahead of race leader Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep). A massive crash disrupted the final dash to the line, with may riders falling at 150m to go. Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Arnaud Voss (Veranclassic-Ago) abandoned with fractured collarbones.
The sprint came after a five-man breakaway stayed clear for most of the stage. Franck Bonamour (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) Mamyr Stash (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Ludovic Robeet (Color Code-Arden Beef) and Antoine Warnier ( Wallonie-Bruxelles) built up a lead of four minutes before being slowly reeled back in for the finishing circuits.
Boonen hit out but could not hold off the charge of Vallée. "When I raced the Tour de Wallonie for the first time, I was 18, racing for Color Code, the team of Christophe Brandt. I could hardly finish in the final but I told myself that one day I would win and this has materialized in Roeulx. I am proud to have outpaced Tom Boonen, who has always been my role model."
Boonen remains in the race lead by six seconds over Vallee, with Katusha's Viacheslav Kuznetsov in third at 9 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4:18:50
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|8
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|17
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|21
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|23
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|27
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|28
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|34
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|35
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|36
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|40
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|41
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|42
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|45
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|46
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|47
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|49
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|50
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|52
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|57
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|58
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|59
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|61
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|62
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|68
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|69
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|70
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|72
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|75
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|76
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|77
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|80
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|81
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|83
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|84
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|86
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|87
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|88
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|93
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|94
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|95
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|96
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|97
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:20
|98
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|101
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|102
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|103
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:20
|104
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|105
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|106
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|108
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|110
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|111
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:37
|113
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|116
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|117
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|118
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|119
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:01
|120
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|121
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|122
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|123
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|124
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:03:30
|127
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:39
|128
|Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|129
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:04:54
|130
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:56
|131
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:04:58
|132
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|133
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:56
|134
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:06:09
|135
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|136
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|137
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|138
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|140
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|141
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:20:58
|142
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|143
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8:34:06
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:06
|3
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:10
|5
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:11
|6
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:12
|7
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:13
|11
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:14
|12
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|14
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:15
|16
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:16
|18
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|21
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|23
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|27
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|28
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|32
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|33
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|34
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|35
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|36
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|38
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|41
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|42
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|43
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|46
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|47
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|48
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|51
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|52
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|56
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|57
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|58
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|60
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|63
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|65
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|68
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|76
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|77
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|79
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|80
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|82
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|84
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|89
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|90
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|91
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|92
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|93
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|95
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|96
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|101
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|102
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|103
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|105
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|106
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|107
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|108
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|111
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|113
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|114
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|115
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|117
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|118
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|119
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|124
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|126
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|127
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:36
|128
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:45
|129
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:56
|130
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:46
|131
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:53
|132
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:03:10
|133
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:17
|134
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:03:43
|135
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:05:10
|136
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:12
|137
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:14
|138
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|139
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:17
|140
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:06:25
|141
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:36
|142
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:21:14
|143
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
