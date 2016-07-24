Trending

Vallee wins Tour de Wallonie stage 2 sprint

Boonen continues in race lead

Stage winner Boris Vallee (Fortuneo-Vital Concept)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Boris Vallee (Fortuneo-Vital Concept)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Boris Vallee (Fortuneo-Vital Concept)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas Deurette (Wallonie Bruxelles) leads the mountains classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas Deurette (Wallonie Bruxelles)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) in the sprint jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) in the sprint jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) in the sprint jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) in the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) in the overall leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage winner Boris Vallee (Fortuneo-Vital Concept)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Boris Vallee (Fortuneo-Vital Concept)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Boris Vallée won stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie, taking out the sprint victory ahead of race leader Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep). A massive crash disrupted the final dash to the line, with may riders falling at 150m to go. Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Arnaud Voss (Veranclassic-Ago) abandoned with fractured collarbones.

The sprint came after a five-man breakaway stayed clear for most of the stage. Franck Bonamour (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) Mamyr Stash (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Ludovic Robeet (Color Code-Arden Beef) and Antoine Warnier ( Wallonie-Bruxelles) built up a lead of four minutes before being slowly reeled back in for the finishing circuits.

Boonen hit out but could not hold off the charge of Vallée. "When I raced the Tour de Wallonie for the first time, I was 18, racing for Color Code, the team of Christophe Brandt. I could hardly finish in the final but I told myself that one day I would win and this has materialized in Roeulx. I am proud to have outpaced Tom Boonen, who has always been my role model."

Boonen remains in the race lead by six seconds over Vallee, with Katusha's Viacheslav Kuznetsov in third at 9 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:18:50
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
8Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
9Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
12Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
16Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
17Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
21Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
23Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
27Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
28Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
34Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
35André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
36Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
39Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
40Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
41Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
42Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
45Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
46Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
47Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
48Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
49Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
50Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
52Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
53Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
57Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
58Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
59Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
61Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
62Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
63Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
65Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
66Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
67Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
68Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
69Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
70Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
71Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
72Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
75Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
76Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
77Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
81David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
83Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
84Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
86Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
87Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
88Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
89Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
90Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
93Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
94Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
95Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
96Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
97Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
98Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
99Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
100Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
101Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
102Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
103Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
104Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
105Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
106Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
107Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
108Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
110Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
111Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
112Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:37
113Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
116Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
117Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
118Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
119Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:01
120Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
121Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
122Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
123Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
124Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
126Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:03:30
127Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:39
128Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
129Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre0:04:54
130Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:56
131Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:04:58
132Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
133Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:56
134Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago0:06:09
135Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
136Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
137Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
138Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
140Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
141Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:20:58
142Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
143Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8:34:06
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:06
3Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:09
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:10
5Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:11
6Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:12
7Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
10Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
11Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:14
12Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
13Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
14Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
15Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:15
16Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
18Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
21Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
23Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
26Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
27André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
28Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
32Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
33Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
34Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
35Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
36Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
37Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
38Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
41Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
42Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
43Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
45Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
46Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
47Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
48Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
50Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
51Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
52Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
56Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
57Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
58Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
60Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
61Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
63Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
65Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
66Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
67Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
68Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
69Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
71Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
75Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
76Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
77Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
79Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
81Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
82Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
84Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
86Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
89Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
90Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
91Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
92Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
93Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
94Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
95Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
96Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
99Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
100Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
101Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
102Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
103David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
105Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
106Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
107Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
108Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
109Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
111Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
113Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
114Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
115Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
116Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
117Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
118Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
119Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
120Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
121Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
124Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
126Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:33
127Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:36
128Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:45
129Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:56
130Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:46
131Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:53
132Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:03:10
133Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:17
134Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:03:43
135Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre0:05:10
136Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:12
137Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:14
138Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
139Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:17
140Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago0:06:25
141Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:36
142Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:21:14
143Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ

