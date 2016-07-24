Image 1 of 18 Stage winner Boris Vallee (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Boris Vallee (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Boris Vallee (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 Thomas Deurette (Wallonie Bruxelles) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 Thomas Deurette (Wallonie Bruxelles) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) in the overall leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 Stage winner Boris Vallee (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Boris Vallee (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Boris Vallée won stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie, taking out the sprint victory ahead of race leader Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep). A massive crash disrupted the final dash to the line, with may riders falling at 150m to go. Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Arnaud Voss (Veranclassic-Ago) abandoned with fractured collarbones.

The sprint came after a five-man breakaway stayed clear for most of the stage. Franck Bonamour (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) Mamyr Stash (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Ludovic Robeet (Color Code-Arden Beef) and Antoine Warnier ( Wallonie-Bruxelles) built up a lead of four minutes before being slowly reeled back in for the finishing circuits.

Boonen hit out but could not hold off the charge of Vallée. "When I raced the Tour de Wallonie for the first time, I was 18, racing for Color Code, the team of Christophe Brandt. I could hardly finish in the final but I told myself that one day I would win and this has materialized in Roeulx. I am proud to have outpaced Tom Boonen, who has always been my role model."

Boonen remains in the race lead by six seconds over Vallee, with Katusha's Viacheslav Kuznetsov in third at 9 seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4:18:50 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 8 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 17 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 21 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 23 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 27 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 28 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 34 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 35 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 36 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre 40 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 41 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 42 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 44 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 45 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 46 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 47 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 49 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 50 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 52 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 53 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 57 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 58 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 59 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 61 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 62 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 67 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 68 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 69 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 70 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 72 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 75 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 76 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 77 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 80 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 81 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 83 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 84 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 86 Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 87 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 88 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 89 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 90 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 93 Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 94 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 95 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 96 Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 97 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:20 98 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 99 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 100 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 101 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 102 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 103 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:20 104 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 105 Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 106 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre 108 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 110 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 111 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:02:37 113 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 116 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 117 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 118 Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 119 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:01 120 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 121 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 122 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 123 Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 124 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 126 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 0:03:30 127 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:39 128 Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 129 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:04:54 130 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:56 131 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:04:58 132 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 133 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:56 134 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago 0:06:09 135 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 136 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 137 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 138 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 139 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 140 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 141 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:20:58 142 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 143 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert