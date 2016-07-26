Trending

Tour de Wallonie: Trentin wins penultimate stage

Meersman keeps race lead

Image 1 of 17

Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles)

Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 17

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 17

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 17

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 17

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 17

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Tour de Wallonie

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Tour de Wallonie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 17

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 17

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 17

Matteo Trentin and Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin and Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 17

Etixx-Quickstep celebrate the stage win

Etixx-Quickstep celebrate the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 17

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 17

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 17

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 17

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) en route to the stage win

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) en route to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 17

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 17

Gianni Meersman signs on

Gianni Meersman signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 17

Loic Chetout (Cofidis)

Loic Chetout (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matteo Trentin won Etixx-Quickstep's second stage of the Tour de Wallonie, taking out the bunch sprint to Herstal ahead of Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) and his Etixx teammate and race leader Gianni Meersman.

The Italian said it was the plan to work for Meersman to win the stage, but when he saw Bagdonas on his wheel he kept going.

"Everyone had a fantastic ride today, and everyone gave 100 percent for the team," Trentin said. "At the end it was me, Gianni, Lampaert and De La Cruz. I was supposed to launch sprint for Gianni and started long, but suddenly saw one of the AG2R riders on my wheel, and I kept going and going."

It was Trentin's second win of the season after his Giro d'Italia stage victory in Pinerolo. "I came back from 15 days in altitude, and the shape was really good," he said. "I was actually focussing on the stage yesterday and something went wrong. Today the first goal was for Gianni, but when I saw it was possible I just kept going."

Meersman took second in the first time bonus sprint in Spa after 36km, and with a four second bonus for third on the stage, he gained another six seconds in his lead in the general classification over Dmitriy Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), with Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) in third at nine seconds.

After the sprint bonus, the day's breakway became established, with nine riders including Thomas Deruette and Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Dimitri Peyskens (Veranclassic-AGO), Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen), Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Clement Chevrier (IAM Cycling), Quentin Jaregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), and Yann Guyot (Armee de Terre).

The breakaway's lead was reduced to 50 seconds at the entry to the local circuits with 50km to go, and was finally nullified on the penultimate category 1 climb, the Côte de Sarolay, with 30km remaining.

Planckaert gained enough points from the breakaway to take the mountains classification lead, while Kuznetsov took over the sprint classification.

Trentin's victory pushed him into the lead of the points classification over teammate Tom Boonen.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4:18:08
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
7Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
11Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
12Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
14Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
16Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
17Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
18Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
20Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
21Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
22Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
25Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
26Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
30Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
32Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
33Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
35Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
37Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
42David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
44Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
45Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
46Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
47Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:05
48Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
49Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
50Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
51Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:00
52Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
53Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
54Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
55Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
56Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
58Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
60Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
61Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
62Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
63Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
64Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:03:38
66Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
67Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
68Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
69Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
70Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
71Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
74Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
75Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
76Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
77Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
78Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
79Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
83Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
84Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
91Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
92Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
94Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
95Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
97Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:04
98Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:59
99Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
100Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
101Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
103Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
104Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
105Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
106Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
107Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:09:23
108Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
110Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago0:10:47
112Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
114Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
115Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:24
117Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:14:10
118André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
119Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
120Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
121Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
122Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
124Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
125Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAlexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFJulien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFMartin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFMaximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFLionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFRob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFSam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNSTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
6Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha6
7Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie4
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling2
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team1

Sprint 1 - Spa, km. 36
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling5pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Sprint 2 - Botrange, km. 68,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 3 - Hombourg, km. 108,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) Côte de la Gileppe, km. 19,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect6pts
2Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
3Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team2

Mountain 2 (Cat 1) Côte de Malchamps, km. 40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10pts
2Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect8
3Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling6
4Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2

Mountain 3 -Côte de Francorchamps, km. 46,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect6pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
3Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2

Mountain 4 (Cat 2) Côte du Mont, km. 57,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect10pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
3Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre6
4Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling4
5Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2

Mountain 5 (Cat 1) Côte d'Ovifat, km. 63,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect6pts
2Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre4
3Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago2

Mountain 6 (Cat 2) Côte de Sarolay, km. 128,1 - Cat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect10pts
2Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre6
4Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ4
5Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2

Mountain 7 (Cat 1) Côte de Sarolay, km. 147,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha8
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
4Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre4
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Mountain 8 (Cat 1) Côte de Sarolay, km. 166,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha10pts
2Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
3Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Direct Energie12:54:24
2Etixx - Quick-Step
3Gazprom-Rusvelo
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Team Katusha
8Lotto Soudal
9Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:05
12IAM Cycling
13FDJ
14Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:38
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:31
16Armee de Terre0:06:00
17Veranclassic-Ago0:06:43
18Color Code - Arden'beef0:09:16

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step17:28:49
2Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:06
3Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:09
4Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:11
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
6Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:13
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
11Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:14
12Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:15
13Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:16
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
17Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
20Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
22Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
24Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
30David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:03
32Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:09
33Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:11
34Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:01:13
35Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
36Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:02:16
37Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
38Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
39Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
41Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:02:34
42Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:08
43Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
44Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago0:03:13
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
46Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
47Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
48Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:23
49Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:03:29
50Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:54
51Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
52Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:04:24
53Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:04:51
54Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
55Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
56Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:05:44
57Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:45
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:49
60Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:06:02
61Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
62Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:46
63Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
64Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
65Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:06
66Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:22
67Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
68Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
69Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:54
72Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:46
73Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:09:12
74Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:32
75Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:10:13
76Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:24
77Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:41
79Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:47
80Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:11:47
81Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:49
82Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:12:00
83Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:07
84Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:35
85Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:13:40
86Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
87Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:14:31
88Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:37
89Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:14:45
90Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:16
91Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:29
92Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:32
93Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:03
94Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:09
95Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:16:21
96Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:16
97Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago0:17:17
98Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:26
99Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:54
100Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:18:01
101Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
102Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:54
103Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
105Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:20:54
107Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:56
108Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:21:05
109Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:31
110Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre0:22:08
111Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:15
112Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
113Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:52
114Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:55
115Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:25:45
116Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:58
117Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:00
118Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:29:22
119André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:29:26
120Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
122Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
123Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:29:36
124Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:59
125Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago0:33:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step45pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step45
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step35
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept29
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling28
6Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert25
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25
8Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale20
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
10Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
14Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect8
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha7
17Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team5
19Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie4
20Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
21Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie3
22Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha3
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal2
24Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre2
25Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
26Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team1
27Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling-3
28Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect40pts
2Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect36
3Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect22
4Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo22
5Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert18
6Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef18
7Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
8Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha16
9Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre16
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step14
11Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha14
12Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
13Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
15Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
16Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha10
17Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling10
18Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha7
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team6
21Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
22Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre5
23Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ4
24Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
25Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
26Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre4
27Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team4
28Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
29Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
30Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling2
32Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team2
33Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
34Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago2
35Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha11pts
2Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha10
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step9
4Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect8
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ8
6Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
7Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
8Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
9Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling5
10Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef5
11Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
12Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
14Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
15Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
16Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect2
17Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre2
18Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
19Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
20Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect17:29:00
2Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:03
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:05
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
6Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:02:05
7Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:03:02
8Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:04:13
9Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:04:40
10Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:05:51
11Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
12Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:07:11
13Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:09:01
14Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:10:02
15Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:30
16Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:38
17Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:56
18Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago0:13:29
19Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:14:34
20Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:52
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:58
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:15
23Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:43
24Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:43
25Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
26Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:20:43
28Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:45
29Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:20:54
30Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre0:23:04
31Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:49
32Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:29:11
33André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:29:15
34Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
35Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:29:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert52:27:15
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Roompot - Oranje Peloton
4Lotto Soudal
5Team Katusha
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:57
7Fortuneo - Vital Concept
8IAM Cycling0:01:05
9Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:54
10AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
11Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:02
12Direct Energie0:02:52
13FDJ0:03:13
14Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:07:27
15Armee de Terre0:10:02
16Veranclassic-Ago0:13:16
17Color Code - Arden'beef0:14:16
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:59

 

