Image 1 of 17 Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 17 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 17 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 17 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 17 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 17 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 17 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 17 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 17 Matteo Trentin and Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 17 Etixx-Quickstep celebrate the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 17 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 17 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 17 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 17 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) en route to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 17 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 17 Gianni Meersman signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 17 Loic Chetout (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matteo Trentin won Etixx-Quickstep's second stage of the Tour de Wallonie, taking out the bunch sprint to Herstal ahead of Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) and his Etixx teammate and race leader Gianni Meersman.

The Italian said it was the plan to work for Meersman to win the stage, but when he saw Bagdonas on his wheel he kept going.

"Everyone had a fantastic ride today, and everyone gave 100 percent for the team," Trentin said. "At the end it was me, Gianni, Lampaert and De La Cruz. I was supposed to launch sprint for Gianni and started long, but suddenly saw one of the AG2R riders on my wheel, and I kept going and going."

It was Trentin's second win of the season after his Giro d'Italia stage victory in Pinerolo. "I came back from 15 days in altitude, and the shape was really good," he said. "I was actually focussing on the stage yesterday and something went wrong. Today the first goal was for Gianni, but when I saw it was possible I just kept going."

Meersman took second in the first time bonus sprint in Spa after 36km, and with a four second bonus for third on the stage, he gained another six seconds in his lead in the general classification over Dmitriy Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), with Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) in third at nine seconds.

After the sprint bonus, the day's breakway became established, with nine riders including Thomas Deruette and Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Dimitri Peyskens (Veranclassic-AGO), Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen), Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Clement Chevrier (IAM Cycling), Quentin Jaregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), and Yann Guyot (Armee de Terre).

The breakaway's lead was reduced to 50 seconds at the entry to the local circuits with 50km to go, and was finally nullified on the penultimate category 1 climb, the Côte de Sarolay, with 30km remaining.

Planckaert gained enough points from the breakaway to take the mountains classification lead, while Kuznetsov took over the sprint classification.

Trentin's victory pushed him into the lead of the points classification over teammate Tom Boonen.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:18:08 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 11 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 17 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 18 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 20 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 21 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 22 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 25 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 30 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 33 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 35 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 37 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 42 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 45 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 46 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:53 47 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:05 48 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 49 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 50 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 51 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:00 52 Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 53 Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 54 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre 55 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 56 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 59 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 60 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 61 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 62 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 64 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 0:03:38 66 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 67 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 68 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 69 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 71 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 74 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 75 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 76 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 77 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 78 Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 79 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 80 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 83 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 84 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 90 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 91 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 92 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 93 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 95 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 97 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:06:04 98 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:59 99 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 100 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 101 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre 103 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 104 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 106 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 107 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:09:23 108 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 110 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago 0:10:47 112 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 114 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 115 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:24 117 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:14:10 118 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 119 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 120 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 121 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 122 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 123 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 124 Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 125 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect DNF Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNF Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef DNF Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef DNF Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef DNF Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef DNF Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team DNF Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago DNS Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 4 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 6 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 7 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 8 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 2 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 1

Sprint 1 - Spa, km. 36 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 5 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 3 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

Sprint 2 - Botrange, km. 68,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint 3 - Hombourg, km. 108,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) Côte de la Gileppe, km. 19,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 6 pts 2 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 3 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 2

Mountain 2 (Cat 1) Côte de Malchamps, km. 40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 pts 2 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 8 3 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 4 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2

Mountain 3 -Côte de Francorchamps, km. 46,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 6 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 3 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2

Mountain 4 (Cat 2) Côte du Mont, km. 57,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 10 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 3 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 6 4 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 5 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2

Mountain 5 (Cat 1) Côte d'Ovifat, km. 63,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 6 pts 2 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 4 3 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 2

Mountain 6 (Cat 2) Côte de Sarolay, km. 128,1 - Cat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 10 pts 2 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 6 4 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 4 5 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2

Mountain 7 (Cat 1) Côte de Sarolay, km. 147,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 8 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 4 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Mountain 8 (Cat 1) Côte de Sarolay, km. 166,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 3 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Direct Energie 12:54:24 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 Team Katusha 8 Lotto Soudal 9 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:05 12 IAM Cycling 13 FDJ 14 Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:03:38 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:31 16 Armee de Terre 0:06:00 17 Veranclassic-Ago 0:06:43 18 Color Code - Arden'beef 0:09:16

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17:28:49 2 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:06 3 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:09 4 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:11 5 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 6 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 9 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:13 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 11 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:14 12 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:15 13 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:16 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 17 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 22 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 24 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 30 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:03 32 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:09 33 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:11 34 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:01:13 35 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 36 Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 0:02:16 37 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 38 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:24 39 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 41 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:02:34 42 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:08 43 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 0:03:13 45 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 46 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 47 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 48 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:23 49 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:03:29 50 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:54 51 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 52 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:04:24 53 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:04:51 54 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 55 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 56 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:05:44 57 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:45 59 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:49 60 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 0:06:02 61 Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 62 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:46 63 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 64 Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 65 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:06 66 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:22 67 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 68 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 69 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:54 72 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:46 73 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:09:12 74 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:32 75 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 0:10:13 76 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:24 77 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:41 79 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:47 80 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:11:47 81 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:49 82 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:12:00 83 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:07 84 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:35 85 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 0:13:40 86 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 87 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:14:31 88 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:37 89 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:14:45 90 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:16 91 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:29 92 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:32 93 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:03 94 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:09 95 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:16:21 96 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:16 97 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 0:17:17 98 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:26 99 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:54 100 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:18:01 101 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 102 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:54 103 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 105 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:20:54 107 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:56 108 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:21:05 109 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:31 110 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:22:08 111 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:23:15 112 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre 113 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:52 114 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:55 115 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:25:45 116 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:58 117 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:00 118 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:29:22 119 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:29:26 120 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 121 Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 122 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 123 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:29:36 124 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:59 125 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago 0:33:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 29 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 28 6 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 8 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 20 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 10 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 11 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 13 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 14 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 15 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 8 16 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 17 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 18 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 5 19 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 20 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 21 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 3 22 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 23 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2 24 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 2 25 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 26 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 1 27 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling -3 28 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 40 pts 2 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 36 3 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 22 4 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 5 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 6 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 18 7 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 16 9 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 16 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 11 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 14 12 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 13 13 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 14 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 15 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 16 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 17 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 18 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 6 21 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 22 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre 5 23 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 4 24 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 25 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 26 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 4 27 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 4 28 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 29 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 30 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 32 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 2 33 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 34 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 2 35 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 pts 2 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 4 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 8 5 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 8 6 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 7 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 8 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 9 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 5 10 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 5 11 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 12 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 13 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 14 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 15 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 16 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 2 17 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre 2 18 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 19 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 20 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 17:29:00 2 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:03 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:05 4 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 0:02:05 7 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:03:02 8 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:04:13 9 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:04:40 10 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 0:05:51 11 Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:07:11 13 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:09:01 14 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 0:10:02 15 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:30 16 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:11:38 17 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:56 18 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 0:13:29 19 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:14:34 20 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:52 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:58 22 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:15 23 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:43 24 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:43 25 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 26 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:20:43 28 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:45 29 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:20:54 30 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:23:04 31 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:49 32 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:29:11 33 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:29:15 34 Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 35 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:29:25