Tour de Wallonie: Trentin wins penultimate stage
Meersman keeps race lead
Stage 4: Aubel - Herstal
Matteo Trentin won Etixx-Quickstep's second stage of the Tour de Wallonie, taking out the bunch sprint to Herstal ahead of Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) and his Etixx teammate and race leader Gianni Meersman.
The Italian said it was the plan to work for Meersman to win the stage, but when he saw Bagdonas on his wheel he kept going.
"Everyone had a fantastic ride today, and everyone gave 100 percent for the team," Trentin said. "At the end it was me, Gianni, Lampaert and De La Cruz. I was supposed to launch sprint for Gianni and started long, but suddenly saw one of the AG2R riders on my wheel, and I kept going and going."
It was Trentin's second win of the season after his Giro d'Italia stage victory in Pinerolo. "I came back from 15 days in altitude, and the shape was really good," he said. "I was actually focussing on the stage yesterday and something went wrong. Today the first goal was for Gianni, but when I saw it was possible I just kept going."
Meersman took second in the first time bonus sprint in Spa after 36km, and with a four second bonus for third on the stage, he gained another six seconds in his lead in the general classification over Dmitriy Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), with Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) in third at nine seconds.
After the sprint bonus, the day's breakway became established, with nine riders including Thomas Deruette and Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Dimitri Peyskens (Veranclassic-AGO), Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen), Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Clement Chevrier (IAM Cycling), Quentin Jaregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), and Yann Guyot (Armee de Terre).
The breakaway's lead was reduced to 50 seconds at the entry to the local circuits with 50km to go, and was finally nullified on the penultimate category 1 climb, the Côte de Sarolay, with 30km remaining.
Planckaert gained enough points from the breakaway to take the mountains classification lead, while Kuznetsov took over the sprint classification.
Trentin's victory pushed him into the lead of the points classification over teammate Tom Boonen.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:18:08
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|11
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|17
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|18
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|21
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|22
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|25
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|30
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|35
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|42
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|46
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:53
|47
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:05
|48
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|50
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|51
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:00
|52
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|53
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|54
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|55
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|56
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|60
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|61
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|64
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:03:38
|66
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|67
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|68
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|71
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|74
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|75
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|76
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|77
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|78
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|79
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|83
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|84
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|91
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|92
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|95
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|97
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:06:04
|98
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:59
|99
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|100
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|103
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|104
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|106
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|107
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:09:23
|108
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|110
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:10:47
|112
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|114
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|115
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:24
|117
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:14:10
|118
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|119
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|120
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|121
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|122
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|123
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|124
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|125
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|DNF
|Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|DNF
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|DNF
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|DNF
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNS
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|6
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|7
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|8
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|3
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|pts
|2
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|3
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|pts
|2
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|8
|3
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|4
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|3
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|3
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|6
|4
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|pts
|2
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|3
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|pts
|2
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|6
|4
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|4
|5
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|3
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Direct Energie
|12:54:24
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:05
|12
|IAM Cycling
|13
|FDJ
|14
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:38
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:31
|16
|Armee de Terre
|0:06:00
|17
|Veranclassic-Ago
|0:06:43
|18
|Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:09:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17:28:49
|2
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|3
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|4
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:11
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:13
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|11
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:14
|12
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:15
|13
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:16
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|17
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:03
|32
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:09
|33
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:11
|34
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:01:13
|35
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|36
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:02:16
|37
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|38
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|39
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|41
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:02:34
|42
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:08
|43
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:03:13
|45
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|46
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|47
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|48
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:23
|49
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:29
|50
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:54
|51
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|52
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:24
|53
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:04:51
|54
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|55
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|56
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:05:44
|57
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:45
|59
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:49
|60
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:06:02
|61
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|62
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:46
|63
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|64
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|65
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:06
|66
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:22
|67
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|68
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|69
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:54
|72
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:46
|73
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:09:12
|74
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:32
|75
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:10:13
|76
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:24
|77
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:41
|79
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:47
|80
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:11:47
|81
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:49
|82
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:12:00
|83
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:07
|84
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:35
|85
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:13:40
|86
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|87
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:14:31
|88
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:37
|89
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:45
|90
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:16
|91
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:29
|92
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:32
|93
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:03
|94
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:09
|95
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:16:21
|96
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:16
|97
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:17:17
|98
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:26
|99
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:54
|100
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:18:01
|101
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|102
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:54
|103
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|105
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:20:54
|107
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:56
|108
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:21:05
|109
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:31
|110
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:22:08
|111
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:15
|112
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|113
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:52
|114
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:55
|115
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:25:45
|116
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:58
|117
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:00
|118
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:29:22
|119
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:29:26
|120
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|121
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|122
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|123
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:29:36
|124
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:59
|125
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:33:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|28
|6
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|8
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|10
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|13
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|14
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|8
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|17
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|5
|19
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|20
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|21
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|22
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2
|24
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|2
|25
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|26
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|1
|27
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|-3
|28
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|40
|pts
|2
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|36
|3
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|22
|4
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|5
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|6
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|18
|7
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|16
|9
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|16
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|11
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|12
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|13
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|15
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|16
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|17
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|18
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|6
|21
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|22
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|5
|23
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|4
|24
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|25
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|26
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|27
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|4
|28
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|29
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|30
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|32
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|2
|33
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|34
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|2
|35
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|4
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|8
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|8
|6
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|7
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|8
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|5
|10
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|5
|11
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|12
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|14
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|15
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|16
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|2
|17
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|2
|18
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|19
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|20
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|17:29:00
|2
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:03
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:05
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:02:05
|7
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:03:02
|8
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:13
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:04:40
|10
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:05:51
|11
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:07:11
|13
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:09:01
|14
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:10:02
|15
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:30
|16
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:38
|17
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:56
|18
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:13:29
|19
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:34
|20
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:52
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:58
|22
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:15
|23
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:43
|24
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:43
|25
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|26
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:20:43
|28
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:45
|29
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:20:54
|30
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:23:04
|31
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:49
|32
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:29:11
|33
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:29:15
|34
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|35
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:29:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52:27:15
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:57
|7
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:05
|9
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:54
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|11
|Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:02
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:02:52
|13
|FDJ
|0:03:13
|14
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:07:27
|15
|Armee de Terre
|0:10:02
|16
|Veranclassic-Ago
|0:13:16
|17
|Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:14:16
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:59
