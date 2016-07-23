Trending

Tour de Wallonie: Boonen wins stage 1 in Mettet

Belgian wins stage one day after announcing extension with Etixx-QuickStep

Image 1 of 12

Tom Boonen wins stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 12

Loic Chetout celebrates on the podium with the best young's red jersey, after the first stage of the Tour De Wallonie

Image 3 of 12

Viacheslav Kuznetsov celebrates on the podium with the best sprinter's fuchsia jersey, after the first stage of the Tour De Wallonie

Image 4 of 12

Tom Boonen of team Etixx - Quick-Step (L) wins ahead of Belgian Jonas Van Genechten of IAM Cycling (R) the sprint on the finish line of the first stage of the Tour De Wallonie

Image 5 of 12

Riders sprint to the finish line of the first stage of the Tour De Wallonie cycling race from Charleroi to Mettet

Image 6 of 12

Belgium's Tom Boonen celebrates on the podium with the overall leader's yellow jersey after winning the first stage of the Tour de Wallonie

Image 7 of 12

Tom Boonen wins stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 12

Tom Boonen in yellow after stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 12

Tom Boonen in the green jersey after stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 12

Tom Boonen wins stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 12

Tom Boonen in yellow after stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 12

Guillaume Bonnafond celebrates his combativity prize on the podium, after the first stage of the Tour De Wallonie

Tom Boonen celebrated his newly signed contract with Etixx-QuickStep on Saturday by taking out the stage 1 sprint finish at the Tour de Wallonie in Belgium. Boonen beat IAM Cycling's Jonas Vangenechten to the line, with Arnaud Demare (FDJ) rounding out the podium in third.

The opening stage was animated early by a three-man breakaway that included William Bonafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Viacheslav Kusnetsov (Katusha) and Thomas Deruette (Wallonie-Bruxelles - Group Protect). The trio's advantage quickly reached five minutes after 20 kilometres. With 40km remaining the sprinters' teams came into action and started chasing down the gap.

Boonen launched his sprint 250 meters from the line and was able to get the best best of Vangenechten and Démare for his first win of the 2016 season.

"I'm happy to have won this sprint was very long, launched in the 250 meters," Boonen said. "I could produce my real acceleration to 150 meters.

"I stayed at the front of the race during the last kilometers. I found the wheel of my teammate Yves Lampaert in the final kilometer and it was really perfect. I'm glad I could impose myself in Mettet and to have the first yellow jersey of the Tour de Wallonie.

"We came to win and it's already done. I do not really have legs but I'll try to fight to win. My goal is the world championship of Qatar where I have come with my best sprint. And I will use the next classic, London, Handzame, Hamburg, Plouay, to prepare for the global event."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:15:32
2Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
6Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
8Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
10Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
11Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
12Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
17André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
18Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
21Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
22Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
24Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
25Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
26Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
27Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
30Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
31Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
32Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
35Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
36Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
38Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
39Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
40Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
42Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
43Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
44Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
45Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
46Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
48Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
49Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
50Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
51Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
52Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
56Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
59Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
60Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
61Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
65Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
66Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
67Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
68Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
69Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
70Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
71Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
72Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
75Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
77Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
80Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
81Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
83Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
86Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
88Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
89Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
90Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
91Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
94Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
96Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
98Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
99Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
100Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
102Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
103Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
104Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
105Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
106Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
107David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
108Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
110Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
111Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
112Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
113Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
114Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
115Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
116Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
117Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
118Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
119Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
120Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
121Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
122Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
124Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
126Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
128Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
129Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
130Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
131Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
132Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
133Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
135Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
136Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:17
137Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
139Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:29
140Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:40
141Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
142Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:17
143Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:30

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:15:22
2Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:04
3Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
5Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:07
7Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:08
8Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
9Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:09
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:10
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
12Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
16Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
17Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
18Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
22André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
23Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
24Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
26Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
27Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
29Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
30Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
31Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
32Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
34Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
35Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
36Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
39Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
40Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
42Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
44Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
46Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
47Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
48Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
49Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
50Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
51Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
52Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
53Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
54Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
55Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
56Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
60Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
62Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
63Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
64Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
68Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
69Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
70Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
71Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
72Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
73Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
74Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
76Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
77Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
79Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
80Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
82Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
83Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
85Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
88Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
90Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
91Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
92Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
93Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
96Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
97Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
99Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
100Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
101Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
103Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
104Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
105Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
106Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
107David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
108Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
110Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
111Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
112Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
113Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
114Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
115Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
116Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
117Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
118Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
119Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
120Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
121Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
122Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
124Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
126Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
128Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
129Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
130Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
131Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
132Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
133Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
135Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
136Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:27
137Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
139Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:39
140Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:50
141Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:32
142Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:27
143Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:40

