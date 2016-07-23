Tour de Wallonie: Boonen wins stage 1 in Mettet
Belgian wins stage one day after announcing extension with Etixx-QuickStep
Stage 1: Charleroi - Mettet
Tom Boonen celebrated his newly signed contract with Etixx-QuickStep on Saturday by taking out the stage 1 sprint finish at the Tour de Wallonie in Belgium. Boonen beat IAM Cycling's Jonas Vangenechten to the line, with Arnaud Demare (FDJ) rounding out the podium in third.
The opening stage was animated early by a three-man breakaway that included William Bonafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Viacheslav Kusnetsov (Katusha) and Thomas Deruette (Wallonie-Bruxelles - Group Protect). The trio's advantage quickly reached five minutes after 20 kilometres. With 40km remaining the sprinters' teams came into action and started chasing down the gap.
Boonen launched his sprint 250 meters from the line and was able to get the best best of Vangenechten and Démare for his first win of the 2016 season.
"I'm happy to have won this sprint was very long, launched in the 250 meters," Boonen said. "I could produce my real acceleration to 150 meters.
"I stayed at the front of the race during the last kilometers. I found the wheel of my teammate Yves Lampaert in the final kilometer and it was really perfect. I'm glad I could impose myself in Mettet and to have the first yellow jersey of the Tour de Wallonie.
"We came to win and it's already done. I do not really have legs but I'll try to fight to win. My goal is the world championship of Qatar where I have come with my best sprint. And I will use the next classic, London, Handzame, Hamburg, Plouay, to prepare for the global event."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:15:32
|2
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|10
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|11
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|12
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|18
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|21
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|22
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|24
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|25
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|27
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|30
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|31
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|35
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|38
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|40
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|42
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|43
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|44
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|45
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|47
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|48
|Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|49
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|50
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|51
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|52
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|59
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|60
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|61
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|67
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|69
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|72
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|74
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|77
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|80
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|81
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|83
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|86
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|88
|Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|89
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|90
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|91
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|94
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|96
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|98
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|99
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|100
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|103
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|104
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|105
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|106
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|107
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|110
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|112
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|113
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|114
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|115
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|116
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|117
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|118
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|119
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|120
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|129
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|130
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|131
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|132
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|133
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|135
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|136
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:17
|137
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|139
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:29
|140
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:40
|141
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|142
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:17
|143
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:15:22
|2
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|5
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:07
|7
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:08
|8
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|9
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:09
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:10
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|12
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|16
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|17
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|18
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|23
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|26
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|27
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|29
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|30
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|32
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|34
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|35
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|39
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|42
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|44
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|46
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|47
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|48
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|49
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|51
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|52
|Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|53
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|54
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|55
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|56
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|62
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|63
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|64
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|69
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|71
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|74
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|76
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|79
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|82
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|83
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|85
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|88
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|90
|Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|91
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|92
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|93
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|96
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|97
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|99
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|100
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|101
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|104
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|105
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|106
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|107
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|110
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|112
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|113
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|114
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|115
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|116
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|117
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|118
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|119
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|120
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|129
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|130
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|131
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|132
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|133
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|135
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|136
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:27
|137
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:34
|139
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:39
|140
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:50
|141
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|142
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:27
|143
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:40
