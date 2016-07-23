Image 1 of 12 Tom Boonen wins stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 12 Loic Chetout celebrates on the podium with the best young's red jersey, after the first stage of the Tour De Wallonie Image 3 of 12 Viacheslav Kuznetsov celebrates on the podium with the best sprinter's fuchsia jersey, after the first stage of the Tour De Wallonie Image 4 of 12 Tom Boonen of team Etixx - Quick-Step (L) wins ahead of Belgian Jonas Van Genechten of IAM Cycling (R) the sprint on the finish line of the first stage of the Tour De Wallonie Image 5 of 12 Riders sprint to the finish line of the first stage of the Tour De Wallonie cycling race from Charleroi to Mettet Image 6 of 12 Belgium's Tom Boonen celebrates on the podium with the overall leader's yellow jersey after winning the first stage of the Tour de Wallonie Image 7 of 12 Tom Boonen wins stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 12 Tom Boonen in yellow after stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 12 Tom Boonen in the green jersey after stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 12 Tom Boonen wins stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 12 Tom Boonen in yellow after stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 12 Guillaume Bonnafond celebrates his combativity prize on the podium, after the first stage of the Tour De Wallonie

Tom Boonen celebrated his newly signed contract with Etixx-QuickStep on Saturday by taking out the stage 1 sprint finish at the Tour de Wallonie in Belgium. Boonen beat IAM Cycling's Jonas Vangenechten to the line, with Arnaud Demare (FDJ) rounding out the podium in third.

The opening stage was animated early by a three-man breakaway that included William Bonafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Viacheslav Kusnetsov (Katusha) and Thomas Deruette (Wallonie-Bruxelles - Group Protect). The trio's advantage quickly reached five minutes after 20 kilometres. With 40km remaining the sprinters' teams came into action and started chasing down the gap.

Boonen launched his sprint 250 meters from the line and was able to get the best best of Vangenechten and Démare for his first win of the 2016 season.

"I'm happy to have won this sprint was very long, launched in the 250 meters," Boonen said. "I could produce my real acceleration to 150 meters.

"I stayed at the front of the race during the last kilometers. I found the wheel of my teammate Yves Lampaert in the final kilometer and it was really perfect. I'm glad I could impose myself in Mettet and to have the first yellow jersey of the Tour de Wallonie.

"We came to win and it's already done. I do not really have legs but I'll try to fight to win. My goal is the world championship of Qatar where I have come with my best sprint. And I will use the next classic, London, Handzame, Hamburg, Plouay, to prepare for the global event."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:15:32 2 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 6 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 10 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 11 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 12 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 17 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 18 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 21 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 22 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 24 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 25 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 26 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 27 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 30 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 31 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 35 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 38 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 40 Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 42 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 43 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 44 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 45 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 47 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 48 Arnaud Voss (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 49 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 50 Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago 51 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 52 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 56 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 59 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 60 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 61 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 65 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 66 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 67 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 69 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 72 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre 74 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 75 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 77 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 80 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 81 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 83 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 86 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 88 Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 89 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 90 Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 91 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago 94 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 96 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 98 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 99 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 100 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 101 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 103 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 104 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 105 Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 106 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 107 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 108 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 109 Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef 110 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 111 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 112 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 113 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 114 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 115 Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 116 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 117 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre 118 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 119 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 120 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 121 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 126 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 128 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 129 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 130 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago 131 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 132 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 133 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 135 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre 136 Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:17 137 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 139 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:29 140 Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:40 141 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 142 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:17 143 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:30