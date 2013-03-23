Image 1 of 15 All set for an impressive venue for the start of stage 6 in front of the town hall of New Taipei City (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 15 Good memories to bring back from Taiwan for Benjamin Giraud of La Pomme-Marseille (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 15 Honours for Feng Chun Kai (king of the mountains), Bernard Sulzberger (race leader), Benjamin Giraud (stage 6 winner) and Saufi Mat Senan (best Asian rider) (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 15 Bernard Sulzberger relieved after being put in difficulty (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 15 A happy Benjamin Giraud after the finish (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 15 Best Asian rider Saufi Mat Senan and third placed overall Louis Meintjes sprint for positions on GC (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 15 (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 15 For a little while, Kirill Pozdnyakov (green jersey), Choi Ki Ho and runner up Tsgabu Grmay have dropped race leader Bernard Sulzberger (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 9 of 15 Adiq Hussainie first atop the main climb of the day (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 10 of 15 An obvious lack of technique going downhill forced Liu Hao to make his back through the cars (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 11 of 15 Defense of yellow jersey by Drapac alongside the Taiwan Strait (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 12 of 15 Liu Hao and Thomas Vaubourzeix went on the move for 50 kilometres (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 13 of 15 The high density of the population doesn't prevent the Tour de Taiwan from being run smoothly (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 14 of 15 Only in the neutral zone, the riders have to admire the landscapes of Taiwan (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 15 of 15 Feng Chun Kai can smile (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)

While mountain bikers are usually known for their transformation as great climbers on the road, Frenchman Benjamin Giraud of La Pomme-Marseille has set an exception to the rule as he became an excellent sprinter but it wasn't a standard victory with just a bunch sprint finish that he claimed at the end of stage 6 in the Tour of Taiwan. Firstly, he was the first attacker of the day, from km 3 to 10, together with Champion System's Mart Ojavee. Secondly, he survived a long and hard climb to be able to come across to the 22 leaders in the finale. Thirdly, he could only count on one team-mate, South Africa's Chris Jennings who had ridden aggressively earlier on, to face the head wind and bring him back onto the attackers alongside the Taiwan Strait ahead of a bunch gallop.

"I didn't panic", Giraud told Cyclingnews after the finish. "As we passed the finishing road the other way round during the stage, I knew what the last 200 metres were like, and it was exactly to my taste as I prefer slightly uphill finishes. In the sprint, I always kept the situation under my control with an advantage of two length of a bike. I'm delighted. This is my first win at category 1 level. Some people might disregard it as it is a race in Asia but the Tour de Taiwan is a very nice race with an unbelievable battle every day from km 0 till the end. It's important for my team to win here on our Taiwanese bikes CKT. I know it's not China here but last year, in China, I finished seven times in the top 3 and nineteen times in the top 10 at the three races I took part in: Tour of Qinghai Lake, Tour of Hainan, Tour of Taihu Lake. It was time for me to win. It brings a totally different feeling to be a winner."

His continental team La Pomme-Marseille was continuously at the front with Thomas Vaubourzeix riding away from the bunch for fifty kilometers, initially with Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys), Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Aisan), Dennis van Niekerk (MTN-Qhubeka) and Takero Terasaki (Japan) and later with counter attacker Liu Hao (Max Success) who missed a curve in a downhill and made his way back on the road through some cars parked at an intersection.

Full action went on in the in the main climb of the day, Bei Route 28, when the Champion System team sent on form Malaysian Adiq Hussainie to the front to capture the points at the top and therefore secure Feng Chun Kai's polka dot jersey for good. Hong Kong's Choi Ki Ho tried to go away but was followed closely by Saufi Mat Senan of Terengganu who is his biggest rival for the best Asian rider competition. The MTN-Qhubeka riders put race leader Sulzberger in difficulty. A group of 22 leaders was eventually formed in the downhill: Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare), Morten Sandvik (Froy-Bianchi), Sulzberger and Robbie Hucker (Drapac), Nathan Earle, Jai Crawford and Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys), Yuzuru Suzuki (Shimano), Benjamin Sydlik (Nutrixxion), Masakazu Ito (Aisan), Van Niekerk, Louis Meintjes and Tsgabu Grmay (MTN-Qhubeka), Liu and Huang En (Max Success), Kirill Pozdnyakov (Baku) and Liam Holohan (Madison), Hussainie, Choi, Saufi, Jennings and Vaubourzeix.

Jennings and Holohan went away before the group got reined in. They surrendered with 10km to go. From 5 to 3km to go, there was a duo at the front with stage 3 winner Shahrul Mat Amin who stuck to the wheel of Choi who was trying to regain the lead of the best Asian classification from his team-mate and best friend Saufi. This fight for the blue jersey is expected to go during the final criterium in Taipei on Sunday morning, so is the competition for the third place overall between Meintjes and Pozdnyakov.

Sulzberger is aware that another Drapac rider, Rhys Pollock, who led and eventually won the Tour de Taiwan last year, sustained a crash during the final stage. "I hope not to do that, I've had a lot of bad luck in my career already", said the Tasmanian. "I'm confident to win this race. The hardest part was today when I got isolated for a little while."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 2:37:51 2 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 3 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 6 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 8 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 9 Takero Terasaki (Jpn) Japan National Team 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 11 Sai-Udomsin Phuchong (Tha) Thailand National Team 12 Boonratanathanakorn Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 13 Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 14 Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 15 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 16 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 17 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling 18 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 19 Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 20 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 21 Sigurd Nesset (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 22 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 23 Morten Sandvik (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 24 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 25 Sirironnachai Sarawut (Tha) Thailand National Team 26 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis Team 27 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 29 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lufti (Mas) Malaysia National Team 30 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 31 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 32 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 33 Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 34 Halvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 35 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 36 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 37 Dirk Müller (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 38 Oddbjørn Klomtsen Andersen (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 39 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 40 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan National Team 41 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 42 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 43 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 44 Lee Rodgers (GBr) CCN Cycling Team 45 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 46 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 47 Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan National Team 48 Yin Chih Wang (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team 49 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 50 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 51 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) DRAPAC Cycling 52 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 0:00:11 53 Christopher Jenninngs (RSA) Team La Pomme Marseille 0:00:14 54 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis Team 0:00:23 55 Max Walsleben (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 0:00:31 56 Rick Ampler (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 0:00:35 57 Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis Team 0:00:39 58 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan National Team 59 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:12 60 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 0:01:37 61 Robbie Hucker (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling 62 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 63 Thomas Palmer (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling 0:04:01 64 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 0:06:26 65 Liphongyu Navuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 66 Burr Ho (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 67 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 68 Yasuharo Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 69 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 70 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 71 Mohd Saiful Anwar Azis (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 72 Hsin Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 73 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 74 Andreas Müller (Aut) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 75 Che Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 76 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 77 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 78 Ahmad Fahmi Farhan Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team 79 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 80 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 81 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis Team 82 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 83 David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 0:06:44 84 Kun Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 85 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 86 Yi Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 87 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 88 Gordon Mccauley (NZl) DRAPAC Cycling 0:06:47 89 Christoph Scweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 0:07:44 90 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 0:11:58 91 Nur Arif Prayoga (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 92 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 93 Masahiko Yasui (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 94 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis Team