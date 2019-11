Image 1 of 10 King of the mountains Feng Chun Kai is celebrated as a hero in Taiwan. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 10 A lesson in stretching by Wu Po Hung of Senter-Merida. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 10 Newly retired Wang Kam Po now coaches Hong Kong's talents Leung Chun Wing and Choi Ki Ho. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 10 Local folklore at the start in Taoyuan. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 10 Big crowds at the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 10 A very determined Feng Chun Kai ahead of Dennis van Niekerk and stage 4 winner Zachary Bell. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 10 Max Success and Drapac riding in defense of yellow and polka dot jerseys for Bernard Sulzberger and Qin Chen Lu respectively. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 10 Historic win for Ethiopia's Tsgabu Grmay. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 9 of 10 Great effort for second place by Saufi Mat Senan of Terengganu. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 10 of 10 Tsgabu Grmay (stage winner), Feng Chun Kai (king of the mountain), Saufi Mat Senan (best Asian rider) and Bernard Sulzberger (race leader) honoured after stage 5. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)

The 25th Tour de Taiwan will remain in the history of cycling globalization for the first-ever international victory by an Ethiopian cyclist. Coming from a country known for his world-class runners, Tsgabu Grmay of MTN-Qhubeka made a big impact by winning stage 5 in style after finishing 5th overall at the Tropicale Amissa-Bongo and 9th at Le Tour de Langkawi at the age of only 21.

The former pupil of the Potchefstroom-based African UCI Continental Center and the World Cycling Center in Aigle in 2011 attacked uphill with 3km to go and made it all the way to the finish in an attempt that helped him move up to second on GC, 27 seconds down on race leader Bernard Sulzberger. The under-23 African time trial champion prolonged an effort made at the front of the bunch by his team-mate Louis Meintjes who was already very convincing the day before and proved once again that MTN-Qhubeka has a lot of young talents in its roster.

“This tactic was absolutely planned,” Grmay explained. “We don’t have a sprinter at MTN-Qhubeka here, so we have to attack to try and win. It was also part of the plan to have someone like Dennis in the break earlier on. Once I got a gap, I gave everything I could. This is my first pro season, so it makes me so happy to collect my first victory. I’m happy for Africa and for Ethiopia.”

“I’m definitely impressed by him, when he attacked with 3km to go, everyone was at the limit,” echoed Sulzberger who didn’t encounter any particular difficulty, tactically speaking, in defending his lead. Drapac sent Thomas Palmer and Robbie Hucker in the first significant breakaway of day after 25 kilometers of racing with Adiq Hussainie (Champion System), Drapac), Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys), Masahiko Yasui (Shimano), Ian Bibby (Madison) and Dennis van Niekerk (MTN-Qhubeka). The latter refused to be caught by the bunch and re-opened the gas before the junction, soon to be rejoined by two riders from Champion System: the previous day’s winner Zachary Bell and local hero Feng Chun Kai.

The trio stayed away for 85 kilometres with a maximum advantage of 2:10 over the bunch mostly led by Drapac. Feng pursued his effort with Van Niekerk until they got caught with 12km to go. “My main goal was to take the lead of the king of the mountains competition,” the Taiwanese explained, “but I kept going in case there was a chance to go for the stage win as well. I’ve won the KOM here last year already but I feel stronger now. My previous set-up in Taiwan was good but since I’ve joined an international team like Champion System, I’m learning more and faster at the contact of experienced riders.”

Patrick Shaw (Huon) and Jakub Kratochvila (Arbö) tried their luck in the uphill stretch leading to Kanpanzan, a wonderful panorama in the country of Taoyuan. But it was Grmay who found the way to escape and anticipate the sprint by ten seconds. Following his best friend Shahrul Mat Amin’s stage victory on stage 3 in Changhua, Saufi Mat Senan of Terengganu took on board the lesson of his crash last year at the end of this exact same stage of the Tour de Taiwan. This time around, he used the final curves he had studied carefully with his French coach Sébastien Duclos to perfection to take the second place and the time bonus that puts him in the position of best Asian rider ahead of Hong Kong’s Choi Ki Ho.

Asked if he’s afraid of the young guns from MTN-Qhubeka who have captured most of the attention by their aggressive racing style in the past two stages, Sulzberger admitted ahead of stage 6 that he has terrain favorable for big offensives around New Taipei City: “Maybe I should be a little bit… They rode awesome today again and I can’t thank my team enough for the work they’ve done for me. I have to repay them by winning GC.” With Grmay in second place overall and Meintjes in fourth, the first ever African Pro Continental team has two cards to play and won’t surrender until the closing criterium on Sunday morning in Taipei.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 2:59:35 2 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 4 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 5 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling 7 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 8 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 9 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 10 Oddbjørn Klomtsen Andersen (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 11 Robbie Hucker (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling 12 Dirk Müller (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 13 Sai-Udomsin Phuchong (Tha) Thailand National Team 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 15 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lufti (Mas) Malaysia National Team 16 Sigurd Nesset (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 17 Sirironnachai Sarawut (Tha) Thailand National Team 18 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis Team 19 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 20 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 21 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 22 Christopher Jenninngs (RSA) Team La Pomme Marseille 23 Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 24 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 25 Morten Sandvik (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 26 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 27 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 28 Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 29 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 30 Takero Terasaki (Jpn) Japan National Team 31 David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 32 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 33 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan National Team 34 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 35 Boonratanathanakorn Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 36 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 0:00:17 37 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 38 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 0:00:22 39 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 0:00:27 40 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 0:00:31 41 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 42 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:00:40 43 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 44 Kun Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:52 45 Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 46 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 47 Yin Chih Wang (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team 48 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 49 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 0:00:56 50 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 51 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) DRAPAC Cycling 52 Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:00:58 53 Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:01:16 54 Lee Rodgers (GBr) CCN Cycling Team 0:01:20 55 Che Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 56 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 57 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:24 58 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 0:01:36 59 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 60 Mohd Saiful Anwar Azis (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 61 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:55 62 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:02:01 63 Max Walsleben (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 0:02:03 64 Liphongyu Navuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:02:20 65 Ahmad Fahmi Farhan Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team 66 Yi Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:02:48 67 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:03:10 68 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57 69 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 70 Halvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 0:04:02 71 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 72 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:04 73 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:04:07 74 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:04:09 75 Masahiko Yasui (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:05:03 76 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis Team 0:05:13 77 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis Team 0:05:14 78 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis Team 79 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:06:01 80 Christoph Scweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 0:06:04 81 Andreas Müller (Aut) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:06:06 82 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 0:06:15 83 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 0:06:49 84 Hsin Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:07:17 85 Thomas Palmer (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling 0:07:32 86 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:48 87 Nur Arif Prayoga (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 88 Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis Team 89 Rick Ampler (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 90 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 91 Burr Ho (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 0:07:54 92 Yasuharo Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:09:03 93 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:10:15 94 Gordon Mccauley (NZl) DRAPAC Cycling 0:13:17