Champion System rings a Bell at Tour de Taiwan
Louis Meintjes impresses, Bernard Sulzberger moves into the lead
Stage 4: Taichung City Hall - Metropolitan Park, Taichung
If one name remains from stage 4 of the 25th Tour de Taiwan, it’s that of Louis Meintjes. The 21-year-old from MTN-Qhubeka launched an offensive from a long way out but a counter-attack by runner up Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) eventually dethroned Kirill Pozdnyakov (Baku) while Canada’s Zachary Bell delivered Champion System’s first win in the big league of cycling, which includes the races of category 1 and above, one year after the promotion of the China-registered squad in the Pro Continental ranks.
“It feels great to be back as a winner on the road after a while,” said Bell after the finish. The 30-year-old decided to focus exclusively on road racing after carrying the flag for Canada on the track and becoming a father for the first time in October last year. His last road race was effectively the national championship in June, as he didn’t finish stage 1 of the Tour of Colorado after that. His latest international victory also goes as far back as at the 2007 Vuelta a El Salvador.
The first man in action was also from Champion System: Taiwan’s Feng Chun Kai who targets the king of the mountains competition went away from the gun and created a front group of 17 riders who stayed away until km 36. They were soon relayed ahead of the bunch by Takero Terasaki (Japan) and Bell. The duo was rejoined twenty kilometers later (at km 59) by Gordon McCauley (Drapac), Louis Meintjes and Johan van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Qin Chen Lu (Max Success) and Kohei Uchima (Japan).
With a maximum lead of 2:25, Meintjes who was lying in tenth position on GC only 25 seconds down on Pozdnyakov became the virtual leader of the Tour de Taiwan until a group of five counter attackers came across, including Sulzberger with the help of Floris Goesinen, also from Drapac, Ryoma Nonaka (Shimano Racing), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) and Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis). The junction was made within 10km to go.
A former track rider, Bell proved to be the fastest on the finishing line in front the Metropolitan Park of Taichung, ahead of Vaubourzeix and Sulzberger who got a significant advantage from his surprising offensive in the downhill of the Taichung Route 95 after the KOM at km 74. The Tasmanian leads the Tour de Taiwan by 28 seconds over the sensation of the day, Meintjes, and former leader Pozdnyakov.
“It was improvised”, Sulzberger admitted. “I went away downhill, then with my Dutch teammate Floris Goesinnen, we rode hard till we reached the front of the race. With a 28-second lead, the race is still there to be won overall. It’s not a huge gap but I’m in a better situation than where I was yesterday. There are still a lot of guys in contention. The Tour de Taiwan is really competitive. It’s hard racing every day, very fast, I like it!”
Another change of leadership occurred in the king of the mountains competition but instead of the highly awaited Feng Chun Kai, the new wearer of the polka dot jersey is Qin Chen Lu. The 20-year-old from Max Success, who was also one of the most active riders in the previous day’s breakaway, rode away from the front group on the first category climb of the Taichung Route 95 but showed that his ability for riding downhill are about the opposite of his skills as a climber. He got caught and dropped consecutively but showed the increasing depth of Chinese cycling. “It was slippery after the rain, so I put safety first,” said Qin.
Bell warned there’s also more to be seen from his Chinese team. “We have a lot of cards to play,” the Canadian explained. “We’re not going to sit down and enjoy the rest of the race. Drapac is now probably motivated to keep their lead. [Feng Chun] Kai is a quiet guy but you’ll see a lot more from him in the future. Adiq [Hussainie from Malaysia] is still up there on GC. We’re gonna look to make more of an impact to the race.”
Stage 5 to Taoyuan features another uphill finish while stage 6 is a more difficult one with more possibilities to reshuffle the overall classification prior to the closing criterium in Taipei on Sunday morning.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2:39:10
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling
|4
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan National Team
|5
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis Team
|6
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|7
|Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|8
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) DRAPAC Cycling
|0:00:06
|9
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:25
|10
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|11
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
|12
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling
|13
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|15
|Boonratanathanakorn Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|16
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
|17
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|18
|Sirironnachai Sarawut (Tha) Thailand National Team
|19
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|20
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
|21
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Sai-Udomsin Phuchong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|23
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|25
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
|26
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|28
|Oddbjørn Klomtsen Andersen (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
|29
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lufti (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|30
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
|31
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|32
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
|33
|Max Walsleben (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
|34
|Dirk Müller (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
|35
|Christoph Scweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
|36
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|37
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|38
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
|39
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille
|40
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|41
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|42
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|43
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|44
|Yin Chih Wang (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team
|45
|Christopher Jenninngs (RSA) Team La Pomme Marseille
|46
|Che Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|47
|Morten Sandvik (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
|48
|Mohd Saiful Anwar Azis (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|49
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) CCN Cycling Team
|50
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|51
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|52
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|53
|Gordon Mccauley (NZl) DRAPAC Cycling
|54
|Kun Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|55
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|56
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis Team
|57
|Yi Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|58
|David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
|59
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|60
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|61
|Burr Ho (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|62
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
|63
|Takero Terasaki (Jpn) Japan National Team
|64
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|65
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
|66
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
|67
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan National Team
|68
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis Team
|69
|Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan National Team
|70
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
|71
|Sigurd Nesset (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
|72
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
|73
|Andreas Müller (Aut) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|74
|Hsin Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:00:36
|75
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|76
|Rick Ampler (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
|0:00:45
|77
|Ahmad Fahmi Farhan Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:01:11
|78
|Nur Arif Prayoga (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:01:16
|79
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:20
|80
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis Team
|0:02:02
|81
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis Team
|82
|Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:02:18
|83
|Masahiko Yasui (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:02:56
|84
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
|0:00:25
|85
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|86
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Halvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
|88
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling
|89
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|90
|Yasuharo Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:59
|91
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:04:00
|92
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:05:19
|93
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
|94
|Liphongyu Navuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:07:43
|DNF
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Yue Peng Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling
|12:03:14
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:28
|3
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
|4
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
|0:00:31
|5
|Oddbjørn Klomtsen Andersen (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
|0:00:37
|6
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|0:00:41
|7
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|9
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|11
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|12
|Sigurd Nesset (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
|13
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|0:00:54
|14
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling
|0:00:55
|15
|Sai-Udomsin Phuchong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:00:59
|16
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:01:04
|17
|David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
|18
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
|19
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis Team
|0:01:06
|20
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
|0:01:08
|21
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|22
|Morten Sandvik (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
|23
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:01:19
|24
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|25
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|26
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lufti (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:01:35
|27
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:01:38
|28
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:01:39
|29
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
|0:01:40
|30
|Sirironnachai Sarawut (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:01:46
|31
|Christoph Scweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
|0:01:57
|32
|Dirk Müller (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
|0:02:03
|33
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|34
|Boonratanathanakorn Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:02:10
|35
|Kun Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:02:17
|36
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:36
|37
|Andreas Müller (Aut) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:02:37
|38
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|39
|Christopher Jenninngs (RSA) Team La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:44
|40
|Mohd Saiful Anwar Azis (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|41
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|42
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|43
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) CCN Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|44
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:02
|45
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) DRAPAC Cycling
|0:03:04
|46
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:03:05
|47
|Hsin Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:03:08
|48
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|49
|Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:03:31
|50
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|51
|Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:03:50
|52
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:03:54
|53
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:04
|54
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
|0:04:07
|55
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:04:09
|56
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:35
|57
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|58
|Yin Chih Wang (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|59
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:05:02
|60
|Halvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
|0:05:06
|61
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
|0:06:20
|62
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:06:34
|63
|Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:06:37
|64
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:06:58
|65
|Masahiko Yasui (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:07:13
|66
|Max Walsleben (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
|0:07:32
|67
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
|0:07:52
|68
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:08:25
|69
|Nur Arif Prayoga (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:08:46
|70
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:09:20
|71
|Burr Ho (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|0:09:41
|72
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
|0:09:50
|73
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis Team
|0:10:29
|74
|Che Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:11:02
|75
|Yi Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
|0:11:32
|76
|Gordon Mccauley (NZl) DRAPAC Cycling
|0:11:33
|77
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:12:13
|78
|Rick Ampler (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
|0:12:17
|79
|Liphongyu Navuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:12:57
|80
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling
|0:13:09
|81
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis Team
|0:13:15
|82
|Takero Terasaki (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:13:24
|83
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|84
|Yasuharo Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:14:10
|85
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:14:19
|86
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:26
|87
|Ahmad Fahmi Farhan Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:14:28
|88
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis Team
|0:15:15
|89
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:16:04
|90
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
|0:16:57
|91
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|0:17:02
|92
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:18:18
|93
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:20:34
|94
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:24:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy