Champion System rings a Bell at Tour de Taiwan

Louis Meintjes impresses, Bernard Sulzberger moves into the lead

Image 1 of 10

Happy time for leaders Choi Ki Ho, Qin Chen Lu and Bernard Sulzberger.

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)
Image 2 of 10

Riders of the Tour de Taiwan were impressed to see themselves in action from the previous stages on the enormous screen of the Taichung City Hall prior to the start.

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)
Image 3 of 10

Feng Chun Kai of Champion System was the first man in action

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)
Image 4 of 10

The moment of eventual stage winner Zachary Bell's attack with Takero Terasaki after 39km of racing

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)
Image 5 of 10

Bernard Sulzberger, riding in fourth wheel with the green jersey, was always attentive in the Chinatown-like atmosphere of stage 4 in the Tour de Taiwan.

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)
Image 6 of 10

Hard time for dethroned yellow jersey Kirill Pozdnyakov.

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)
Image 7 of 10

Johan van Zyl and Louis Meintjes of MTN-Qhubeka have made this breakaway a success, followed by Qin Chen Lu, Kohei Uchima, eventual stage winner Zachary Bell, Takero Terasaki and Gordon McCauley.

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)
Image 8 of 10

Bernard Sulzberger leads the charge to come across to the breakaway.

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)
Image 9 of 10

A brilliant victory for Zachary Bell ahead of Thomas Vaubourzeix and Bernard Sulzberger.

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)
Image 10 of 10

Zachary Bell congratulated by race organiser Lee Kai Chih.

(Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)

If one name remains from stage 4 of the 25th Tour de Taiwan, it’s that of Louis Meintjes. The 21-year-old from MTN-Qhubeka launched an offensive from a long way out but a counter-attack by runner up Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) eventually dethroned Kirill Pozdnyakov (Baku) while Canada’s Zachary Bell delivered Champion System’s first win in the big league of cycling, which includes the races of category 1 and above, one year after the promotion of the China-registered squad in the Pro Continental ranks.

“It feels great to be back as a winner on the road after a while,” said Bell after the finish. The 30-year-old decided to focus exclusively on road racing after carrying the flag for Canada on the track and becoming a father for the first time in October last year. His last road race was effectively the national championship in June, as he didn’t finish stage 1 of the Tour of Colorado after that. His latest international victory also goes as far back as at the 2007 Vuelta a El Salvador.

The first man in action was also from Champion System: Taiwan’s Feng Chun Kai who targets the king of the mountains competition went away from the gun and created a front group of 17 riders who stayed away until km 36. They were soon relayed ahead of the bunch by Takero Terasaki (Japan) and Bell. The duo was rejoined twenty kilometers later (at km 59) by Gordon McCauley (Drapac), Louis Meintjes and Johan van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Qin Chen Lu (Max Success) and Kohei Uchima (Japan).

With a maximum lead of 2:25, Meintjes who was lying in tenth position on GC only 25 seconds down on Pozdnyakov became the virtual leader of the Tour de Taiwan until a group of five counter attackers came across, including Sulzberger with the help of Floris Goesinen, also from Drapac, Ryoma Nonaka (Shimano Racing), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) and Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis). The junction was made within 10km to go.

A former track rider, Bell proved to be the fastest on the finishing line in front the Metropolitan Park of Taichung, ahead of Vaubourzeix and Sulzberger who got a significant advantage from his surprising offensive in the downhill of the Taichung Route 95 after the KOM at km 74. The Tasmanian leads the Tour de Taiwan by 28 seconds over the sensation of the day, Meintjes, and former leader Pozdnyakov.

“It was improvised”, Sulzberger admitted. “I went away downhill, then with my Dutch teammate Floris Goesinnen, we rode hard till we reached the front of the race. With a 28-second lead, the race is still there to be won overall. It’s not a huge gap but I’m in a better situation than where I was yesterday. There are still a lot of guys in contention. The Tour de Taiwan is really competitive. It’s hard racing every day, very fast, I like it!”

Another change of leadership occurred in the king of the mountains competition but instead of the highly awaited Feng Chun Kai, the new wearer of the polka dot jersey is Qin Chen Lu. The 20-year-old from Max Success, who was also one of the most active riders in the previous day’s breakaway, rode away from the front group on the first category climb of the Taichung Route 95 but showed that his ability for riding downhill are about the opposite of his skills as a climber. He got caught and dropped consecutively but showed the increasing depth of Chinese cycling. “It was slippery after the rain, so I put safety first,” said Qin.

Bell warned there’s also more to be seen from his Chinese team. “We have a lot of cards to play,” the Canadian explained. “We’re not going to sit down and enjoy the rest of the race. Drapac is now probably motivated to keep their lead. [Feng Chun] Kai is a quiet guy but you’ll see a lot more from him in the future. Adiq [Hussainie from Malaysia] is still up there on GC. We’re gonna look to make more of an impact to the race.”

Stage 5 to Taoyuan features another uphill finish while stage 6 is a more difficult one with more possibilities to reshuffle the overall classification prior to the closing criterium in Taipei on Sunday morning.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2:39:10
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling
4Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan National Team
5Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis Team
6Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
7Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
8Floris Goesinnen (Ned) DRAPAC Cycling0:00:06
9Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:00:25
10Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
11Grischa Janorschke (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
12Robbie Hucker (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling
13Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
14Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
15Boonratanathanakorn Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
16Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
17Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
18Sirironnachai Sarawut (Tha) Thailand National Team
19Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
20Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
21Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
22Sai-Udomsin Phuchong (Tha) Thailand National Team
23Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
24Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
25Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
26Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
27Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
28Oddbjørn Klomtsen Andersen (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
29Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lufti (Mas) Malaysia National Team
30Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
31Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
32Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
33Max Walsleben (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
34Dirk Müller (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
35Christoph Scweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
36Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
37Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
38En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
39Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille
40Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
41Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
42Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
43Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
44Yin Chih Wang (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team
45Christopher Jenninngs (RSA) Team La Pomme Marseille
46Che Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
47Morten Sandvik (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
48Mohd Saiful Anwar Azis (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
49Lee Rodgers (GBr) CCN Cycling Team
50Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
51Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
52Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
53Gordon Mccauley (NZl) DRAPAC Cycling
54Kun Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
55Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
56Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis Team
57Yi Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida
58David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
59King Lok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
60Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
61Burr Ho (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
62Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
63Takero Terasaki (Jpn) Japan National Team
64Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
65John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
66Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS
67Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan National Team
68Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis Team
69Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan National Team
70Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team
71Sigurd Nesset (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
72Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
73Andreas Müller (Aut) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
74Hsin Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:00:36
75Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
76Rick Ampler (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS0:00:45
77Ahmad Fahmi Farhan Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:01:11
78Nur Arif Prayoga (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:01:16
79Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:20
80Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis Team0:02:02
81Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis Team
82Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:02:18
83Masahiko Yasui (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:02:56
84Patrick Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser0:00:25
85Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
86Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
87Halvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
88Thomas Palmer (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling
89Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
90Yasuharo Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:59
91Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:04:00
92Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:05:19
93Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
94Liphongyu Navuti (Tha) Thailand National Team0:07:43
DNFMartyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
DNFYue Peng Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling12:03:14
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:28
3Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
4Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser0:00:31
5Oddbjørn Klomtsen Andersen (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi0:00:37
6Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Team Hong Kong China0:00:41
7Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis Team0:00:43
8Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:47
9Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
11Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
12Sigurd Nesset (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
13King Lok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China0:00:54
14Robbie Hucker (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling0:00:55
15Sai-Udomsin Phuchong (Tha) Thailand National Team0:00:59
16Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:04
17David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team
18Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser
19Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis Team0:01:06
20Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser0:01:08
21Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
22Morten Sandvik (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi
23Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:01:19
24Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team0:01:27
25Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team0:01:29
26Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lufti (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:01:35
27Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:01:38
28Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:01:39
29John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team0:01:40
30Sirironnachai Sarawut (Tha) Thailand National Team0:01:46
31Christoph Scweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team0:01:57
32Dirk Müller (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS0:02:03
33Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team0:02:07
34Boonratanathanakorn Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team0:02:10
35Kun Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:02:17
36Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille0:02:36
37Andreas Müller (Aut) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:02:37
38Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
39Christopher Jenninngs (RSA) Team La Pomme Marseille0:02:44
40Mohd Saiful Anwar Azis (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:45
41Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:55
42En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team0:02:57
43Lee Rodgers (GBr) CCN Cycling Team0:02:58
44Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:02
45Floris Goesinnen (Ned) DRAPAC Cycling0:03:04
46Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:03:05
47Hsin Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:03:08
48Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
49Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:03:31
50Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
51Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan National Team0:03:50
52Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:03:54
53Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille0:04:04
54Grischa Janorschke (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS0:04:07
55Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:04:09
56Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:04:35
57Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:50
58Yin Chih Wang (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team0:04:57
59Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan National Team0:05:02
60Halvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi0:05:06
61Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team0:06:20
62Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:06:34
63Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:06:37
64Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:06:58
65Masahiko Yasui (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:07:13
66Max Walsleben (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS0:07:32
67Patrick Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser0:07:52
68Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:08:25
69Nur Arif Prayoga (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:08:46
70Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:09:20
71Burr Ho (HKg) Team Hong Kong China0:09:41
72Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS0:09:50
73Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis Team0:10:29
74Che Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:11:02
75Yi Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida0:11:32
76Gordon Mccauley (NZl) DRAPAC Cycling0:11:33
77Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:12:13
78Rick Ampler (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS0:12:17
79Liphongyu Navuti (Tha) Thailand National Team0:12:57
80Thomas Palmer (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling0:13:09
81Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis Team0:13:15
82Takero Terasaki (Jpn) Japan National Team0:13:24
83Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:40
84Yasuharo Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:14:10
85Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan National Team0:14:19
86Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:26
87Ahmad Fahmi Farhan Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:14:28
88Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis Team0:15:15
89Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:16:04
90Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser0:16:57
91Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China0:17:02
92Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:18:18
93Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:20:34
94Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:24:44

