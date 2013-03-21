Image 1 of 10 Happy time for leaders Choi Ki Ho, Qin Chen Lu and Bernard Sulzberger. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 10 Riders of the Tour de Taiwan were impressed to see themselves in action from the previous stages on the enormous screen of the Taichung City Hall prior to the start. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 10 Feng Chun Kai of Champion System was the first man in action (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 10 The moment of eventual stage winner Zachary Bell's attack with Takero Terasaki after 39km of racing (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 10 Bernard Sulzberger, riding in fourth wheel with the green jersey, was always attentive in the Chinatown-like atmosphere of stage 4 in the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 10 Hard time for dethroned yellow jersey Kirill Pozdnyakov. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 10 Johan van Zyl and Louis Meintjes of MTN-Qhubeka have made this breakaway a success, followed by Qin Chen Lu, Kohei Uchima, eventual stage winner Zachary Bell, Takero Terasaki and Gordon McCauley. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 10 Bernard Sulzberger leads the charge to come across to the breakaway. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 9 of 10 A brilliant victory for Zachary Bell ahead of Thomas Vaubourzeix and Bernard Sulzberger. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan) Image 10 of 10 Zachary Bell congratulated by race organiser Lee Kai Chih. (Image credit: Aaron Lee/Tour de Taiwan)

If one name remains from stage 4 of the 25th Tour de Taiwan, it’s that of Louis Meintjes. The 21-year-old from MTN-Qhubeka launched an offensive from a long way out but a counter-attack by runner up Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) eventually dethroned Kirill Pozdnyakov (Baku) while Canada’s Zachary Bell delivered Champion System’s first win in the big league of cycling, which includes the races of category 1 and above, one year after the promotion of the China-registered squad in the Pro Continental ranks.

“It feels great to be back as a winner on the road after a while,” said Bell after the finish. The 30-year-old decided to focus exclusively on road racing after carrying the flag for Canada on the track and becoming a father for the first time in October last year. His last road race was effectively the national championship in June, as he didn’t finish stage 1 of the Tour of Colorado after that. His latest international victory also goes as far back as at the 2007 Vuelta a El Salvador.





The first man in action was also from Champion System: Taiwan’s Feng Chun Kai who targets the king of the mountains competition went away from the gun and created a front group of 17 riders who stayed away until km 36. They were soon relayed ahead of the bunch by Takero Terasaki (Japan) and Bell. The duo was rejoined twenty kilometers later (at km 59) by Gordon McCauley (Drapac), Louis Meintjes and Johan van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Qin Chen Lu (Max Success) and Kohei Uchima (Japan).

With a maximum lead of 2:25, Meintjes who was lying in tenth position on GC only 25 seconds down on Pozdnyakov became the virtual leader of the Tour de Taiwan until a group of five counter attackers came across, including Sulzberger with the help of Floris Goesinen, also from Drapac, Ryoma Nonaka (Shimano Racing), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) and Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis). The junction was made within 10km to go.

A former track rider, Bell proved to be the fastest on the finishing line in front the Metropolitan Park of Taichung, ahead of Vaubourzeix and Sulzberger who got a significant advantage from his surprising offensive in the downhill of the Taichung Route 95 after the KOM at km 74. The Tasmanian leads the Tour de Taiwan by 28 seconds over the sensation of the day, Meintjes, and former leader Pozdnyakov.

“It was improvised”, Sulzberger admitted. “I went away downhill, then with my Dutch teammate Floris Goesinnen, we rode hard till we reached the front of the race. With a 28-second lead, the race is still there to be won overall. It’s not a huge gap but I’m in a better situation than where I was yesterday. There are still a lot of guys in contention. The Tour de Taiwan is really competitive. It’s hard racing every day, very fast, I like it!”

Another change of leadership occurred in the king of the mountains competition but instead of the highly awaited Feng Chun Kai, the new wearer of the polka dot jersey is Qin Chen Lu. The 20-year-old from Max Success, who was also one of the most active riders in the previous day’s breakaway, rode away from the front group on the first category climb of the Taichung Route 95 but showed that his ability for riding downhill are about the opposite of his skills as a climber. He got caught and dropped consecutively but showed the increasing depth of Chinese cycling. “It was slippery after the rain, so I put safety first,” said Qin.

Bell warned there’s also more to be seen from his Chinese team. “We have a lot of cards to play,” the Canadian explained. “We’re not going to sit down and enjoy the rest of the race. Drapac is now probably motivated to keep their lead. [Feng Chun] Kai is a quiet guy but you’ll see a lot more from him in the future. Adiq [Hussainie from Malaysia] is still up there on GC. We’re gonna look to make more of an impact to the race.”

Stage 5 to Taoyuan features another uphill finish while stage 6 is a more difficult one with more possibilities to reshuffle the overall classification prior to the closing criterium in Taipei on Sunday morning.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2:39:10 2 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling 4 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan National Team 5 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis Team 6 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 7 Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 8 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) DRAPAC Cycling 0:00:06 9 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:00:25 10 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 11 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 12 Robbie Hucker (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling 13 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 15 Boonratanathanakorn Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 16 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 17 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 18 Sirironnachai Sarawut (Tha) Thailand National Team 19 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 21 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 22 Sai-Udomsin Phuchong (Tha) Thailand National Team 23 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 24 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 25 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 26 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 27 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 28 Oddbjørn Klomtsen Andersen (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 29 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lufti (Mas) Malaysia National Team 30 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 31 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 32 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 33 Max Walsleben (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 34 Dirk Müller (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 35 Christoph Scweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 36 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 37 Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 38 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 39 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 40 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 41 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 42 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 43 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 44 Yin Chih Wang (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team 45 Christopher Jenninngs (RSA) Team La Pomme Marseille 46 Che Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 47 Morten Sandvik (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 48 Mohd Saiful Anwar Azis (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 49 Lee Rodgers (GBr) CCN Cycling Team 50 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 51 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 52 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 53 Gordon Mccauley (NZl) DRAPAC Cycling 54 Kun Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 55 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 56 Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis Team 57 Yi Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 58 David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 59 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 60 Mark Dowling (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 61 Burr Ho (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 62 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 63 Takero Terasaki (Jpn) Japan National Team 64 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 65 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Project Team 66 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 67 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan National Team 68 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis Team 69 Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan National Team 70 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team 71 Sigurd Nesset (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 72 Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 73 Andreas Müller (Aut) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 74 Hsin Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter - Merida 0:00:36 75 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 76 Rick Ampler (Ger) NUTRIXXION ABUS 0:00:45 77 Ahmad Fahmi Farhan Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:01:11 78 Nur Arif Prayoga (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:01:16 79 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:20 80 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Madison Genesis Team 0:02:02 81 Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis Team 82 Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ-Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:02:18 83 Masahiko Yasui (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:02:56 84 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 0:00:25 85 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 86 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 87 Halvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Frøy-Bianchi 88 Thomas Palmer (Aus) DRAPAC Cycling 89 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 90 Yasuharo Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:59 91 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:04:00 92 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:05:19 93 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Adviser 94 Liphongyu Navuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:07:43 DNF Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling DNF Yue Peng Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling Team