Langkawi momentum the key to Drapac success in Taiwan

Image 1 of 3 That was tough man: Drapac Cycling teammates Adam Semple (left) and Darren Lapthorne reflect on stage six up the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 3 Australian pair Darren Lapthorne (left) and Adam Phelan both of Drapac Cycling finished third and second respectively on the opening stage (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 3 Stuart Shaw from the Australian Capital Territory follows through Drapac Professional Cycling teammate Victorian David Pell. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

While they were able to animate the Tour de Langkawi that finished on Sunday, Australian continental team Drapac were unable to come away with that elusive stage win. The team came close twice, in the opening time trial with Adam Phelan, and on stage 5 when Darren Lapthorne was edged in a two-man sprint with eventual overall winner Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacottoli).

But despite the near misses, the team showed its clearly hitting form early in the year and it'll be hoping to capitalise on that fact when it arrives for the seven day Tour de Taiwan, March 10-16. The team has fond memories of the Asian stage race, now classified as 2.1 by the UCI, having picked up an impressive four stage wins last year. Team manager Jonathan Breekveldt explained that the focus will be on trying to emulate what they did in Langkawi, insisting that the team has been close to wins for a reason.

"We will continue to use similar tactics and strategy to what was used in Langkawi with Darren looking for a strong GC result and Floris and Rhys looking for success in the breakaways. This netted the team strong results in Malaysia with several podiums and the yellow jersey, something which Darren has worn at the past two tours he has raced," said Breekveldt.





The Drapac line up for the Tour de Taiwan: Darren Lapthorne (Aus), Floris Goesinnen (Ned), Rhys Pollock (Aus), Adam Semple (Aus), Amir Rusli (Mas)