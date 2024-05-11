Tour de Suisse past winners

By
published

Champions 1933-2023

Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his overall win at 2023 Tour de Suisse
Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his overall win at 2023 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tour de Suisse past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2023Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
2022Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
2021Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
2020race cancelled
2019Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
2018Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2017Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha-Alpecin
2016Miguel Ángel López (Astana)
2015Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha
2014Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
2013Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
2012Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
2011Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
2010Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2009Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank
2008Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
2007Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse d'Epargne
2006Koldo Gil (Esp) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2005Aitor González (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2004Jan Ullrich (Ger) T-Mobile Team
2003Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2002Alex Zülle (Sui) Team Coast
2001Lance Armstrong (USA) US Postal-Berryfloor
2000Oscar Camenzind (Sui) Lampre-Daikin
1999Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola
1998Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
1997Christophe Agnolutto (Fra) Casino
1996Peter Luttenberger (Aut) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
1995Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Lampre-Ceramiche Panaria
1994Pascal Richard (Sui) GB-MG Maglificio
1993Marco Saligari (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea
1992Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea
1991Luc Roosen (Bel) Tulip Computers
1990Sean Kelly (Irl) PDM-Concorde
1989Beat Breu (Sui) Domex-Weinmann
1988Helmut Wechselberger (Aut) Malvor-Bottecchia-Sidi
1987Andy Hampsten (USA) 7 Eleven Progetto Sunrise
1986Andy Hampsten (USA) La Vie Claire
1985Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic
1984Urs Zimmermann (Sui) Cilo-Aufina
1983Sean Kelly (IRL) Sem-France Loire
1982Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo
1981Beat Breu (Sui) Cilo-Aufina
1980Mario Beccia (Ita) Hoonved
1979Wilfried Wesemael (Bel) TI-Raleigh
1978Paul Wellens (Bel) TI-Raleigh
1977Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria-Velda
1976Hennie Kuiper (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1975Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Perfetti Van Melle
1974Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1973José-Manuel Fuente (Esp) Kas-Kaskol
1972Louis Pfenninger (Sui)
1971Georges Pintens (Bel)
1970Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
1969Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1968Louis Pfenninger (Sui)
1967Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni
1966Ambrogio Portalupi (Ita)
1965Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1964Rolf Maurer (Sui)
1963Giuseppe Fezzardi (Ita)
1962Hans Junkermann (Ger)
1961Attilio Moresi (Sui)
1960Alfred Ruegg (Sui)
1959Hans Junkermann (Ger)
1958Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1957Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1956Rolf Graf (Sui)
1955Hugo Koblet (Sui)
1954Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1953Hugo Koblet (Sui)
1952Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1951Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1950Hugo Koblet (Sui)
1949Gottfried Weilenmann, Jr. (Sui)
1948Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1947Gino Bartali (Ita)
1946Gino Bartali (Ita)
1945-1943No race
1942Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1941Josef Wagner (Sui)
1940No race
1939Robert Zimmermann (Sui)
1938Giovanni Valetti (Ita)
1937Karl Litschi (Sui)
1936Henri Garnier (Bel)
1935Gaspard Rinaldi (Fra)
1934Ludwig Geyer (Ger)
1933Max Bulla (Aut)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews